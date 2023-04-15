Nets head coach Vaughn: Hopefully they'll call travel and three seconds on Joel Embiid in Game 2

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wonder if the celtics are just gonna give grant williams a mini-vacation in this round before they ask him to guard joel embiid – 4:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale said he just got tangled with Joel Embiid. Didn’t think he deserved a T. Asked for an explanation and didn’t get one. – 4:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
After piquing his curiosity with the microphone, Arthur Embiid decided it was time to line his toy cars up on the table. pic.twitter.com/9XL2TqXlQv – 4:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“He made a great move behind the back….that we probably don’t want to see again. Just kidding, whatever works.” – Joel Embiid, mixed in with praise for Paul Reed’s play – 4:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets were down 9 at the half but lost by 20. Seth Curry said the Sixers adjusted to how the Nets were guarding Joel Embiid and James Harden and started running offense out of different sets. Nets couldn’t respond. – 4:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Embiid leads Philly to an easy win to start the playoffs eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn said the Nets need more 3s, the turnovers didn’t help them there. Thought they guarded Embiid well in the first half, but strayed from it in the second half. – 3:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn: “Hopefully they’ll be calling travel and three seconds on the big fella (Joel Embiid) next game. So I’ll be looking forward to that.” – 3:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Brooklyn sold out to slow down Joel Embiid, shot the ball well, and got their doors blown off anyway. How?
Great Harden shotmaking, yes, but also because they outcompeted and outworked Brooklyn all night long:
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 3:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid and James Harden led the 76ers to a 1-0 lead in the series vs. the Nets 😤 pic.twitter.com/EY3xXnXa4C – 3:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers take Game 1, win 121-101.
Joel Embiid had 26/5/3/2 on 7-15 shooting, Harden added 23/13 and the Sixers shot 21-43 from deep as a team, setting a franchise playoff record for made 3s.
Sixers had a 14-5 edge in offensive rebounds, led by PJ Tucker with 5. – 3:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers win Game 1 in dominant fashion, 121-101.
Embiid: 26 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 23 PTS / 4 REB / 13 AST
Harris: 21 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 6 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 6 PTS / 7 REB / 5 STL (!)
Reed: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Niang: 8 PTS
Melton: 6 PTS / 5 AST – 3:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 121, Nets 101. Harden with 23 points and 13 assists. Embiid with 26 points, Sixers scored 31 (!) points off 20 turnovers and 12 points in transition and had 21 second-chance points. Bridges had 23 of his 30 points in the first half.
Sixers up 1-0. – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid and Harden today:
26 PTS 23 PTS
5 REB 13 AST
3 BLK 7 3P pic.twitter.com/AJ3AS7iDAU – 3:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid and James Harden are on the bench for the final 3 minutes with Philly up 21. Sixers on their way to a comfortable and convincing win to begin these playoffs. – 3:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Interesting, Embiid asked Doc to challenge his foul on Bridges but Sixers opted not to, preferring to save it or keep timeouts up 18. – 3:23 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Seth Curry was criminally underused in this Sixers/Nets game 1. Play multiple guards and make Harden defend someone for God’s sake. They made this game way too easy for him. Brooklyn’s game plan in general was horrible. I’d rather give up 50 to Embiid then 30 wide open 3s. – 3:23 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Joel Embiid’s Euro jump stop move is vicious, where he goes into a Euro and stops his entire momentum on one leg. Euro Stop? – 3:18 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Meanwhile, the Sixers are up 20 with 7:33 left. They’re +11 with Embiid on the bench. – 3:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid has had a relatively quiet 20 points in 3+ quarters and the 76ers still have a 139.1 offensive rating. – 3:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 93, Nets 81
Joel Embiid got going in the third, scoring 10 of his 20 points in the quarter, as Philly continues to dominate from 3 (18-for-32) & control the possession game.
Mikal Bridges has 25 for Brooklyn, looking more than comfortable as the Nets’ top option – 3:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Non-Embiid minutes coming up. The lineup: Harden-Melton-McDaniels-Niang-Reed. – 3:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 93-81. The Twins have combined for 43 points. Didn’t see much of Seth Curry that quarter. Do Nets have one last run in them? Tobias Harris has been the underrated guy today. Carried the offense until Harden and Embiid got going. – 3:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 93-81 at the end of 3. It’s their largest lead of the game.
Embiid had 10 in that quarter and is up to 20 points on 5-12 shooting in the game. Harden has 20/9 and Harris 17/4/4 for Sixers, who are now up to 46.3% shooting, and crucially 18-32 from 3, in the game. – 3:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 93-81 after three quarters. Harden has 20 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Embiid with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists. Harris with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Bridges with 25 points. – 3:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers lead the Nets, 93-81, at the end of Q3.
Harden: 20 PTS / 3 REB / 9 AST
Embiid: 20 PTS / 4 REB / 2 BLK
Harris: 17 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 10 PTS / 6 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 6 PTS / 7 REB / 3 STL
Melton: 6 PTS / 4 AST – 2:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 93, Nets 81 at the end of the third. Embiid and Harden both have 20 points, and Sixers are still hot from deep (18-of-32), while Harris has an efficient 17-4-4. They’ve also turned 12 Nets turnovers into 19 points and have 14 second-chance points. – 2:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers lead Nets, 93-81, entering the fourth. Philly just has a ton of offensive weapons. It’s a handful for the Nets to stop: Four Sixers are in double figures and two (Embiid and Harden) have 20. – 2:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
You gotta think calling a common foul not a flagrant on DFS gave O’Neal the green light to try another hard non- play on the ball foul on Embiid. Led to all of the techs – 2:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Royce O’Neale and Joel Embiid both received technical fouls for a minor altercation. pic.twitter.com/V4R2XKJWmN – 2:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It’s starting to get a little testy. Embiid and O’Neale called for double techs. O’Neale held onto Embiid after fouling him and Embiid shoved O’Neale off him. #BasketballFightFlow – 2:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joel Embiid shoved Royce O’Neale and both just got technicals. #Nets #Sixers – 2:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Double technicals against Royce O’Neal and Embiid. Embiid shoved O’Neal. Not sure what Royce did. – 2:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid just shoved Royce O’Neale and both just got T’ed up. – 2:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid shoved Royce O’Neale in the chest twice on the same play. Somehow double technical fouls have been called. O’Neale is upset. – 2:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
first half it was DFS on Embiid and the double from Claxton would be en route before the ball even touched his fingers. then they threw a 2-3 zone at Philly when Joel went to bench. now it’s Claxton by himself on an island. enjoying watching Jacque empty the clip of schemes here. – 2:44 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Embiid looked back to see if it went in and then tried to sell the flagrant 😂😂 – 2:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
OK, I was so scared when Embiid was driving to the basket that I wanted to hide underneath the press table. Finney-Smith, four or not, is a brave dude. – 2:39 PM
OK, I was so scared when Embiid was driving to the basket that I wanted to hide underneath the press table. Finney-Smith, four or not, is a brave dude. – 2:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Crazy sequence there.
That was an incredible contested offensive rebound by Tobias Harris and then Joel Embiid unsuccessfully tried to tear down the rim. No flagrant, two free throws. – 2:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Finney-Smith hit Embiid in the face on the foul. The refs are trying to see if it’s flagrant foul. – 2:38 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid was slow to get up after taking a hit from Dorian Finney-Smith on a dunk attempt. He landed funny and stayed down a bit. Refs now reviewing if it was a flagrant on DFS. – 2:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid was just down for a minute after a missed dunk. Had that got down….refs reviewing the call to see if DFS committed a flagrant. – 2:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid is getting that MVP treatment 👀
(h/t @jabarismithjr) pic.twitter.com/147VYIyZXh – 2:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Didn’t think Harden or Embiid looked great physically. Finney-Smith definitely puts some weight on Embiid’s leg diving at that loose ball. But hopefully it’s not that and just some 7 days off rust. – 2:21 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mikal Bridges averaged 26.1 ppg in his 27 games with the Nets. That was a revelation. He’s got 23 in the first half already.
But 76ers aup 9 at half. James Harden with 17 and 6 assists, and 5-of-7 on 3s. Tobias Harris as 12. Joel Embiid has 10 as Nets send diff defenses at him. – 2:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 67-58 at the half.
Harden’s up to a very unorthodox 17 points and 6 assists on 6-15 shooting, going 5-7 from 3, with a bunch of tough step-backs, and just 1-8 inside the arc.
Harris has 12 and Embiid 10 for the Sixers. – 2:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 67-58, at halftime.
Harden: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 6 AST
Harris: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Embiid: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 4 REB / 3 STL (!)
Tucker: 3 PTS / 5 REB / 4 OREB (!)
Melton: 6 PTS / 3 AST
Niang: 5 PTS
Reed: 4 PTS / 2 STL – 2:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers open up a 10-point lead (58-48) with 3:12 left in the half. This is their largest lead of the game. Tobias Harris leads the Sixers with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Embiid has 10 points. Maxey has seven points, but made just 1-5 shots. Harden has 8 on 3-11. – 2:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Mikal Bridges calls for the isolation against Joel Embiid and Joel Embiid says GTFO pic.twitter.com/TeCKIanrqH – 2:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I wrote in my preview that the Nets should try single coverage against Embiid, and then Embiid scored the easiest post-up in playoff history in single coverage against Claxton and suddenly single coverage doesn’t seem so viable. – 2:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Some Nets fans were chanting overrated why Embiid was at the foul line. – 2:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sixers put a graphic on the jumbotron telling fans to chant MVP when Joel Embiid is at the line.
Kinda weak if you ask me. That stuff should be organic. – 2:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers won the first non-Embiid minutes of the playoffs, outscoring the Nets 17-15 in the ~6.5 minutes that Embiid was on the bench.
44-40 Sixers lead with 7:02 left in the first half. – 1:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey and Embiid check back in with 7:30 left in the half. The Sixers are up 44-38. Niang is the only reserve in the game for the Sixers. He’s in for Tucker. – 1:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not sure why you’re reverting to a zone with Embiid out of the game. Not like the Sixers have a ton of unguardable players out there. – 1:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 30-25 after one quarter. They’re starting to shoot better and are up 35.7%. The Nets are shooting 57.9%. Bridges leads all scorers with 11 points on 5-9 shooting. Embiid leads the Sixers with six points on 2-5 shooting. Tuckers and Maxey have four rebounds each. – 1:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A strong @Philadelphia 76ers start, leading, 30-25, at the end of Q1, w/ 0 turnovers, out-offensive-rebounding Brooklyn, 7-0, and out-stealing, 3-0.
Embiid: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 5 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Harden: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Harris: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Team: 50.0% 3fg (6-12) – 1:44 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets doing a great job of double teaming Embiid, who is 2- for-5. Sixers as a team shooting 35.7 percent in the first quarter. – 1:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Nets 25 at the end of the first. Sixers shot poorly (10-of-28) but did not turn the ball over and had a 14-10 rebounding edge. Nets only had two fastbreak points, which is a big key in this series. Embiid has 6 points on 2-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. – 1:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The big preview storylines held up:
-Bridges scoring but not posing much danger as a playmaker
—Nets selling out vs. Embiid, opening up shots (and offensive rebounds) elsewhere
Sixers shot 10/28 and are up 5. If Brooklyn doesn’t rebound better their paths to win are few – 1:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: SIXERS 30, NETS 25
Mikal Bridges is getting to his spots and has 11 points in the first quarter, but the Sixers have weapons on weapons. The Nets are showing they can keep up with Philly, but to win, Brooklyn will have to get some stops.
Joel Embiid only has six. – 1:43 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Very good first quarter for Nets. Mikal Bridges scores 11 points. Joe Embiid? 6. Sixers lead Nets, 30-25. – 1:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 30-25. Mikal Bridges has 11 points, as many as Harden and Embiid combined. Nets doing a good job of doubling Embiid but just 2-for-6 from 3, about four shot of where Vaughn usually likes them shooting. Nets have no offensive boards. – 1:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Dunno if I would have started the series with the most aggressive doubling possible on Embiid. Seems easier to get more aggressive forward than to start aggro and dial back. – 1:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd was chanting “MVP… MVP…MVP” with Embiid at the line before Nets fans in the building started chanting “Brooooookylllllllnnnnnnnn!” – 1:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
there’s any sense that maybe Embiid isn’t his usual aggressive self right now I did spot him grab at the back of his leg a couple times after this awkward loose ball. pic.twitter.com/7NYv5MWQLh – 1:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Brooklyn doing much of its damage early on against the Sixers’ heavy drop with Embiid shaded more towards the rim.
Wrote in my preview that I expect the Sixers to test the waters with drop and then adjust from there. Early returns not surprising in the slightest. – 1:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid looks exhausted early on, and has stumbled a couple times on the court. Early start games? – 1:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Sixers with 5:43 left. Nets trail 14-13. Not a bad start. Bridges is 3-for-4 from the field, DFS with an early 3. A little sloppy with the ball, but the defensive effort is there. Harden and Embiid are a combined 2-for-9 to start. – 1:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I like this Nets start. Doubles on Embiid and help on Harden drives looks good execution wise. Bridges pushing the pace going the other way. Lots of offensive rebounds/bad bounces and they are right there still. – 1:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No real mystery to Brooklyn’s gameplan so far:
Switch the pick-and-roll, double/blitz Embiid with whoever is on Harden if he throws him the ball.
Will stop Embiid from beating up on them, but they’re going to get good looks out of it as a group – 1:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets’ defensive plan out of the gate:
Switch all the pick and rolls, double off PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris on the Embiid post entries. – 1:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nets are sending a second man at Embiid when he gets the ball. First few times they did it right away, then last two times it was delayed. We’ll see what else Brooklyn tries to slow him down. – 1:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets doubled the first Embiid post entry with Nic Claxton after a switch on the pick-and-roll.
They left P.J. Tucker wide open in the corner. – 1:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected, Nets sending the double at Joel Embiid when he catches the ball with his back to the basket in the high post. – 1:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
At least three Sixers fan walked by JJ Redick during pregame talking smack. They were vocal because Redick voted for The Greek Freak instead of Sixers center Joel Embiid for MVP. Redick is a former Sixer and friend of Embiid’s. – 1:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn has made it clear Brooklyn is going to both try to make Philly run and change coverages as much as it can to try and throw off Joel Embiid. How much that’ll work will determine how competitive this series can be. – 1:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets open with Dorian Finney-Smith on James Harden and Mikal Bridges on Tobias Harris.
Aim there would be to get DFS on Embiid when switching the pick and roll. – 1:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nets switch and send two at Embiid on the opening play. Gonna see a lot of that all series. – 1:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid the Sixers’ starters today vs. the Nets in Game 1. – 12:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
No surprises here: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Embiid starting for the Sixers. – 12:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The official Game 1 starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 12:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected @sixers starters for Game 1 versus Brooklyn:
Harden
Maxey
Harris
Tucker
Embiid – 12:30 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Which players’ legacies could be at stake this postseason?
— Could a possible Embiid/Jokic finals reveal the true MVP?
— What if Embiid never gets the 76ers over the hump?
More NBA playoff and storylines picks from our experts ➡️ yhoo.it/3URP9cJ pic.twitter.com/kFGuqJe7D9 – 8:00 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers center Joel Embiid is a finalist for NBA MVP for third consecutive season inquirer.com/sports/nba-mvp… via @phillyinquirer – 5:37 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA has announced the top three finalists for each award:
MVP: Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Jokic
ROTY: Banchero, Kessler, Williams
Most Improved: Brunson, Markkanen, SGA
DPOY: Jackson, Mobley, Lopez
Clutch Player: Butler, DeRozan, Fox
Sixth Man: Brogdon, Portis, Quickley pic.twitter.com/CHswDvMqGv – 8:30 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The NBA’s season awards finalists are out, and as expected, Embiid, Joker, Giannis are it for MVP. Here are all the finalists and a handicapping of each race, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4413330/2023/0… – 7:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline finalists for NBA’s major awards
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 7:00 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis, Embiid and Jokic officially named finalists for the #MVP award
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:58 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is an MVP finalist along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, the NBA announces #Sixers – 6:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
MVP Finalists — just announced
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic are the NBA MVP finalists – 6:39 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Your MVP finalists:
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokic
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Finalists for Most Valuable Player:
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Jokic is the only member of the Nuggets to be named a finalist for any of the NBA awards. – 6:38 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Great (and unsurprising) @Philadelphia 76ers news:
Joel Embiid has officially been named an MVP finalist. pic.twitter.com/uvbBHkOv2G – 6:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
MVP Finalists — just announced
Nikola Jokic
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 6:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No surprise here — Joel Embiid is an MVP finalist alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic – 6:37 PM
Clutch Points: “Like I said, he’s the best playmaker in the league by far. But we don’t want him — I certainly don’t want him — to fall in love with just that. We need him to be aggressive.” Joel Embiid on James Harden 💯 pic.twitter.com/Z7MDtKj3fG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 15, 2023
Clutch Points: James Harden and Joel Embiid lead the Sixers to a Game 1 victory over the Nets 🔥 Beard: 23 points and 13 assists. Embiid: 26 points and two blocks. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 15, 2023