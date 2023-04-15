Live stream: Nets 57, 76ers 64

The Brooklyn Nets (0-0) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (0-0) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday April 15, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 57, Philadelphia 76ers 64 (Q2 00:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges is picking the Sixer defense apart. He’s up to 20 points in the first half. No one can stay in front of him. He just scored on an and one and is headed to 23 first-half points. – 2:13 PM
Mikal Bridges is picking the Sixer defense apart. He’s up to 20 points in the first half. No one can stay in front of him. He just scored on an and one and is headed to 23 first-half points. – 2:13 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
And another stepback three from Harden. This is his third this quarter. – 2:12 PM
And another stepback three from Harden. This is his third this quarter. – 2:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton with the Nets’ first offensive rebound with 2:51 left in the first half. He hits one, DFS with the rebound, O’Neale no good on the 3. – 2:10 PM
Nic Claxton with the Nets’ first offensive rebound with 2:51 left in the first half. He hits one, DFS with the rebound, O’Neale no good on the 3. – 2:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sixers have taken 12 more shots (6 more threes) than the Nets. That’s the difference.
Brooklyn is shooting 63%. Philly is at 45%.
They’ve just had more chances due to rebounding and turnovers. – 2:09 PM
Sixers have taken 12 more shots (6 more threes) than the Nets. That’s the difference.
Brooklyn is shooting 63%. Philly is at 45%.
They’ve just had more chances due to rebounding and turnovers. – 2:09 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Somewhere, Kyle Kuzma is loving this 😅
Harden put Dinwiddie on SKATES.
pic.twitter.com/G903DI5x9S – 2:08 PM
Somewhere, Kyle Kuzma is loving this 😅
Harden put Dinwiddie on SKATES.
pic.twitter.com/G903DI5x9S – 2:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers open up a 10-point lead (58-48) with 3:12 left in the half. This is their largest lead of the game. Tobias Harris leads the Sixers with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Embiid has 10 points. Maxey has seven points, but made just 1-5 shots. Harden has 8 on 3-11. – 2:08 PM
Sixers open up a 10-point lead (58-48) with 3:12 left in the half. This is their largest lead of the game. Tobias Harris leads the Sixers with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Embiid has 10 points. Maxey has seven points, but made just 1-5 shots. Harden has 8 on 3-11. – 2:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers can’t make a layup to save their lives and are allowing the Nets to shoot 62.5% from the field on the other end.
Sixers lead 58-48 with 3:12 left in the half. Turns out having 12 more FGA and being +12 in points from the 3pt line helps.
Basketball. – 2:08 PM
The Sixers can’t make a layup to save their lives and are allowing the Nets to shoot 62.5% from the field on the other end.
Sixers lead 58-48 with 3:12 left in the half. Turns out having 12 more FGA and being +12 in points from the 3pt line helps.
Basketball. – 2:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Mikal Bridges calls for the isolation against Joel Embiid and Joel Embiid says GTFO pic.twitter.com/TeCKIanrqH – 2:08 PM
Mikal Bridges calls for the isolation against Joel Embiid and Joel Embiid says GTFO pic.twitter.com/TeCKIanrqH – 2:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Nets, down 10 with 3:12 left in the first half. Every time Philly has seemed primed to run away with this, the Nets have fought back but have been unable to tie it. Nic Claxton has been great defensively. Has just one shot, though. The lobs haven’t helped. – 2:08 PM
Timeout Nets, down 10 with 3:12 left in the first half. Every time Philly has seemed primed to run away with this, the Nets have fought back but have been unable to tie it. Nic Claxton has been great defensively. Has just one shot, though. The lobs haven’t helped. – 2:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I wrote in my preview that the Nets should try single coverage against Embiid, and then Embiid scored the easiest post-up in playoff history in single coverage against Claxton and suddenly single coverage doesn’t seem so viable. – 2:08 PM
I wrote in my preview that the Nets should try single coverage against Embiid, and then Embiid scored the easiest post-up in playoff history in single coverage against Claxton and suddenly single coverage doesn’t seem so viable. – 2:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Mikal Bridges has some Reggie Miller at the Garden vibes here, minus the menacing theatrics. – 2:07 PM
Mikal Bridges has some Reggie Miller at the Garden vibes here, minus the menacing theatrics. – 2:07 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Long Island’s Tobias Harris is stepping up big. Leads Sixers in scoring with 12 points. – 2:07 PM
Long Island’s Tobias Harris is stepping up big. Leads Sixers in scoring with 12 points. – 2:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris is (rightfully) amped. He leads the @Philadelphia 76ers in scoring thus far, late in Q2:
12 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
5-7 fg / 2-2 3fg – 2:06 PM
Tobias Harris is (rightfully) amped. He leads the @Philadelphia 76ers in scoring thus far, late in Q2:
12 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
5-7 fg / 2-2 3fg – 2:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
the scoring champ and assist leader. who is who? pic.twitter.com/aaO3u9Li1b – 2:06 PM
the scoring champ and assist leader. who is who? pic.twitter.com/aaO3u9Li1b – 2:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After getting blocked on the last trip, James Harden is now 1-for-7 on 2s in this game.
Part of a larger trend in this game: Philadelphia is 9-for-16 on 3s, and just 8-for-24 on 2s – which is why the 76ers only lead by 5 here in the second quarter. – 2:04 PM
After getting blocked on the last trip, James Harden is now 1-for-7 on 2s in this game.
Part of a larger trend in this game: Philadelphia is 9-for-16 on 3s, and just 8-for-24 on 2s – which is why the 76ers only lead by 5 here in the second quarter. – 2:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets are getting great basketball out of both Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe. – 2:04 PM
Nets are getting great basketball out of both Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe. – 2:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Some Nets fans were chanting overrated why Embiid was at the foul line. – 2:03 PM
Some Nets fans were chanting overrated why Embiid was at the foul line. – 2:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Harden laces up a customized @adidasHoops Harden Vol 7 for Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/hWbNFF6r5u – 2:02 PM
James Harden laces up a customized @adidasHoops Harden Vol 7 for Game 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/hWbNFF6r5u – 2:02 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I think the Nets have thrown 3 alley oops today and don’t have a point to show for it – 2:02 PM
I think the Nets have thrown 3 alley oops today and don’t have a point to show for it – 2:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said earlier this week Patty Mills would need to be a coach for players like Day’Ron Sharpe given the difference in playoff experience. Sharpe just checked out and Mills went over and hyped him up for his performance. – 2:02 PM
Jacque Vaughn said earlier this week Patty Mills would need to be a coach for players like Day’Ron Sharpe given the difference in playoff experience. Sharpe just checked out and Mills went over and hyped him up for his performance. – 2:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sixers put a graphic on the jumbotron telling fans to chant MVP when Joel Embiid is at the line.
Kinda weak if you ask me. That stuff should be organic. – 2:02 PM
Sixers put a graphic on the jumbotron telling fans to chant MVP when Joel Embiid is at the line.
Kinda weak if you ask me. That stuff should be organic. – 2:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maybe that okey-doke and three-pointer by Harden will get him going. He was 2-of-8 from the floor before that, with several misses at the rim. – 2:01 PM
Maybe that okey-doke and three-pointer by Harden will get him going. He was 2-of-8 from the floor before that, with several misses at the rim. – 2:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is a really long stretch for Day’Ron Sharpe. He’s been out there for nearly a full quarter. – 2:00 PM
This is a really long stretch for Day’Ron Sharpe. He’s been out there for nearly a full quarter. – 2:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers won the first non-Embiid minutes of the playoffs, outscoring the Nets 17-15 in the ~6.5 minutes that Embiid was on the bench.
44-40 Sixers lead with 7:02 left in the first half. – 1:58 PM
Sixers won the first non-Embiid minutes of the playoffs, outscoring the Nets 17-15 in the ~6.5 minutes that Embiid was on the bench.
44-40 Sixers lead with 7:02 left in the first half. – 1:58 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Amazing recovery by Sharpe on that block on Harden at the rim – 1:57 PM
Amazing recovery by Sharpe on that block on Harden at the rim – 1:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
James Harden does not have great burst out there today.
Just had a wide-open lane but got eviscerated by Day’Ron Sharpe at the rim. – 1:57 PM
James Harden does not have great burst out there today.
Just had a wide-open lane but got eviscerated by Day’Ron Sharpe at the rim. – 1:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale with a circus layup to cut the Sixers’ lead to four with 7:02 left in the first half. Joe Harris hits a corner 3 on the first shot of the playoffs. Seth Curry with seven points and hasn’t missed. Still no offensive rebounds. – 1:57 PM
Royce O’Neale with a circus layup to cut the Sixers’ lead to four with 7:02 left in the first half. Joe Harris hits a corner 3 on the first shot of the playoffs. Seth Curry with seven points and hasn’t missed. Still no offensive rebounds. – 1:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe just put James Harden’s layup on the glass. Tremendous recovery for the chasedown from Sharpe. – 1:56 PM
Day’Ron Sharpe just put James Harden’s layup on the glass. Tremendous recovery for the chasedown from Sharpe. – 1:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey and Embiid check back in with 7:30 left in the half. The Sixers are up 44-38. Niang is the only reserve in the game for the Sixers. He’s in for Tucker. – 1:55 PM
Maxey and Embiid check back in with 7:30 left in the half. The Sixers are up 44-38. Niang is the only reserve in the game for the Sixers. He’s in for Tucker. – 1:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris is 1-of-1 from three-point range in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. – 1:54 PM
Joe Harris is 1-of-1 from three-point range in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. – 1:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets get a steal off Harden for their first turnover but O’Neale can’t hit the 3. Deficit remains at nine. – 1:53 PM
Nets get a steal off Harden for their first turnover but O’Neale can’t hit the 3. Deficit remains at nine. – 1:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Some really nice defense from Reed in this stint, slowing down Claxton, then switching onto Curry, causing deflections leading to transition looks and a couple Layups in screen game with Harden. Vaughn said he wanted a muddy series. – 1:53 PM
Some really nice defense from Reed in this stint, slowing down Claxton, then switching onto Curry, causing deflections leading to transition looks and a couple Layups in screen game with Harden. Vaughn said he wanted a muddy series. – 1:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
If the Sixers are going to get this many clean looks from 3 and still dominate the offensive boards, the Nets are going to have to play pretty close to perfect offensively to have a chance. – 1:52 PM
If the Sixers are going to get this many clean looks from 3 and still dominate the offensive boards, the Nets are going to have to play pretty close to perfect offensively to have a chance. – 1:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not sure why you’re reverting to a zone with Embiid out of the game. Not like the Sixers have a ton of unguardable players out there. – 1:52 PM
I’m not sure why you’re reverting to a zone with Embiid out of the game. Not like the Sixers have a ton of unguardable players out there. – 1:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It would seem that if every three-point look the Sixers get is wide open, there might need to be some defensive adjustments from Brooklyn – 1:51 PM
It would seem that if every three-point look the Sixers get is wide open, there might need to be some defensive adjustments from Brooklyn – 1:51 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’ll never get tired of watching James Harden orchestrate an offense like this. – 1:50 PM
I’ll never get tired of watching James Harden orchestrate an offense like this. – 1:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets look like they’re playing a zone to open the second. Giving up wide-open threes all over the place.
I’m not sure what they’re doing. And it doesn’t look like the players do either. – 1:50 PM
The Nets look like they’re playing a zone to open the second. Giving up wide-open threes all over the place.
I’m not sure what they’re doing. And it doesn’t look like the players do either. – 1:50 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
An awesome start for @DeAnthonyMelton in his first playoff minutes with the @sixers.
Melton thus far (8 mins):
6 PTS / 3 AST / +8
His latest 3 forces a Brooklyn timeout. Georges Niang was particularly amped about it lol – 1:49 PM
An awesome start for @DeAnthonyMelton in his first playoff minutes with the @sixers.
Melton thus far (8 mins):
6 PTS / 3 AST / +8
His latest 3 forces a Brooklyn timeout. Georges Niang was particularly amped about it lol – 1:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DeAnthony Melton hit a 3 to put the Sixers up nine. Jacque Vaughn calls timeout. Sixers doing much a better job generating turnovers than the Nets. BK doesn’t have a single one. Nets have five for 15 points. – 1:49 PM
DeAnthony Melton hit a 3 to put the Sixers up nine. Jacque Vaughn calls timeout. Sixers doing much a better job generating turnovers than the Nets. BK doesn’t have a single one. Nets have five for 15 points. – 1:49 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jalen McDaniels’ first playoff points of his career come courtesy of a catch-and-shoot three tee’d up by James Harden. – 1:48 PM
Jalen McDaniels’ first playoff points of his career come courtesy of a catch-and-shoot three tee’d up by James Harden. – 1:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Paul Reed is in for the Sixers. @johnhollinger just took the game off mute. – 1:47 PM
Paul Reed is in for the Sixers. @johnhollinger just took the game off mute. – 1:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers open the second quarter Harden, Melton, Reed, McDaniels and Niang. – 1:45 PM
Sixers open the second quarter Harden, Melton, Reed, McDaniels and Niang. – 1:45 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
textbook definition of catch + shoot. pic.twitter.com/JznqxOmz4T – 1:44 PM
textbook definition of catch + shoot. pic.twitter.com/JznqxOmz4T – 1:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 30-25 after one quarter. They’re starting to shoot better and are up 35.7%. The Nets are shooting 57.9%. Bridges leads all scorers with 11 points on 5-9 shooting. Embiid leads the Sixers with six points on 2-5 shooting. Tuckers and Maxey have four rebounds each. – 1:44 PM
Sixers lead 30-25 after one quarter. They’re starting to shoot better and are up 35.7%. The Nets are shooting 57.9%. Bridges leads all scorers with 11 points on 5-9 shooting. Embiid leads the Sixers with six points on 2-5 shooting. Tuckers and Maxey have four rebounds each. – 1:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 30-25 at end of 1, despite shooting just 4-16 on shots inside the arc.
7 offensive rebounds (3 from PJ Tucker alone) and 0 turnovers helped the Sixers dominate the possession battle, and 6-12 shooting from deep covered up their other offensive shortcomings. – 1:44 PM
Sixers lead 30-25 at end of 1, despite shooting just 4-16 on shots inside the arc.
7 offensive rebounds (3 from PJ Tucker alone) and 0 turnovers helped the Sixers dominate the possession battle, and 6-12 shooting from deep covered up their other offensive shortcomings. – 1:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A strong @Philadelphia 76ers start, leading, 30-25, at the end of Q1, w/ 0 turnovers, out-offensive-rebounding Brooklyn, 7-0, and out-stealing, 3-0.
Embiid: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 5 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Harden: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Harris: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Team: 50.0% 3fg (6-12) – 1:44 PM
A strong @Philadelphia 76ers start, leading, 30-25, at the end of Q1, w/ 0 turnovers, out-offensive-rebounding Brooklyn, 7-0, and out-stealing, 3-0.
Embiid: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 5 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Harden: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Harris: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Team: 50.0% 3fg (6-12) – 1:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to preview his first round playoff series with the 76ers.
#NetsWorld | #BrotherlyLove | @SDinwiddie_25
Hear Game 1 NOW on NBA Radio🔊 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/7P5X7XKA9L – 1:44 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine to preview his first round playoff series with the 76ers.
#NetsWorld | #BrotherlyLove | @SDinwiddie_25
Hear Game 1 NOW on NBA Radio🔊 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/7P5X7XKA9L – 1:44 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets doing a great job of double teaming Embiid, who is 2- for-5. Sixers as a team shooting 35.7 percent in the first quarter. – 1:43 PM
Nets doing a great job of double teaming Embiid, who is 2- for-5. Sixers as a team shooting 35.7 percent in the first quarter. – 1:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Nets 25 at the end of the first. Sixers shot poorly (10-of-28) but did not turn the ball over and had a 14-10 rebounding edge. Nets only had two fastbreak points, which is a big key in this series. Embiid has 6 points on 2-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. – 1:43 PM
Sixers 30, Nets 25 at the end of the first. Sixers shot poorly (10-of-28) but did not turn the ball over and had a 14-10 rebounding edge. Nets only had two fastbreak points, which is a big key in this series. Embiid has 6 points on 2-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. – 1:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets fully committed to a trap and rotate defense in the 1st. Most glaring result:
Sixers doubled them up in three-point attempts. Philly shot 6/12. Nets were 2/6.
Brooklyn is going to need to get up more threes. – 1:43 PM
The Nets fully committed to a trap and rotate defense in the 1st. Most glaring result:
Sixers doubled them up in three-point attempts. Philly shot 6/12. Nets were 2/6.
Brooklyn is going to need to get up more threes. – 1:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The big preview storylines held up:
-Bridges scoring but not posing much danger as a playmaker
—Nets selling out vs. Embiid, opening up shots (and offensive rebounds) elsewhere
Sixers shot 10/28 and are up 5. If Brooklyn doesn’t rebound better their paths to win are few – 1:43 PM
The big preview storylines held up:
-Bridges scoring but not posing much danger as a playmaker
—Nets selling out vs. Embiid, opening up shots (and offensive rebounds) elsewhere
Sixers shot 10/28 and are up 5. If Brooklyn doesn’t rebound better their paths to win are few – 1:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: SIXERS 30, NETS 25
Mikal Bridges is getting to his spots and has 11 points in the first quarter, but the Sixers have weapons on weapons. The Nets are showing they can keep up with Philly, but to win, Brooklyn will have to get some stops.
Joel Embiid only has six. – 1:43 PM
END OF Q1: SIXERS 30, NETS 25
Mikal Bridges is getting to his spots and has 11 points in the first quarter, but the Sixers have weapons on weapons. The Nets are showing they can keep up with Philly, but to win, Brooklyn will have to get some stops.
Joel Embiid only has six. – 1:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers lead 30-25 after 1. Nets shot 11-for-19 from the field, but Sixers lead thanks to getting nine more shots (committed no turnovers, compared to 3 for Brooklyn, and outrebounded the Nets 14-10). Sixers shot 10-for-28 from the floor. – 1:42 PM
Sixers lead 30-25 after 1. Nets shot 11-for-19 from the field, but Sixers lead thanks to getting nine more shots (committed no turnovers, compared to 3 for Brooklyn, and outrebounded the Nets 14-10). Sixers shot 10-for-28 from the floor. – 1:42 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Very good first quarter for Nets. Mikal Bridges scores 11 points. Joe Embiid? 6. Sixers lead Nets, 30-25. – 1:42 PM
Very good first quarter for Nets. Mikal Bridges scores 11 points. Joe Embiid? 6. Sixers lead Nets, 30-25. – 1:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 30-25. Mikal Bridges has 11 points, as many as Harden and Embiid combined. Nets doing a good job of doubling Embiid but just 2-for-6 from 3, about four shot of where Vaughn usually likes them shooting. Nets have no offensive boards. – 1:42 PM
End of the first quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 30-25. Mikal Bridges has 11 points, as many as Harden and Embiid combined. Nets doing a good job of doubling Embiid but just 2-for-6 from 3, about four shot of where Vaughn usually likes them shooting. Nets have no offensive boards. – 1:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers shot a gross 4-16 from inside the arc in the first quarter. Nets were 8-13 on 2s. – 1:42 PM
Sixers shot a gross 4-16 from inside the arc in the first quarter. Nets were 8-13 on 2s. – 1:42 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
PHILADELPHIA — There’s a guy behind me just yelling “New Jersey sucks!” I think he’s angry with my pizza tweets. Anyway, 76ers up 30-25 on the Nets after one quarter. – 1:41 PM
PHILADELPHIA — There’s a guy behind me just yelling “New Jersey sucks!” I think he’s angry with my pizza tweets. Anyway, 76ers up 30-25 on the Nets after one quarter. – 1:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Correction: Vaughn going super big with Sharpe and Claxton in together for the final minute of the first quarter. – 1:40 PM
Correction: Vaughn going super big with Sharpe and Claxton in together for the final minute of the first quarter. – 1:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges has 11 points in the first quarter against the Sixers. It feels like all of his points have come via some off-ball screen action that frees him up for a running mid-range jump shot. – 1:39 PM
Mikal Bridges has 11 points in the first quarter against the Sixers. It feels like all of his points have come via some off-ball screen action that frees him up for a running mid-range jump shot. – 1:39 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
11 early points for Brooklyn Bridges 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZjFlm3BTEl – 1:39 PM
11 early points for Brooklyn Bridges 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZjFlm3BTEl – 1:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn pulling Sharpe for Claxton with 58 seconds left in the first half. – 1:39 PM
Vaughn pulling Sharpe for Claxton with 58 seconds left in the first half. – 1:39 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Dunno if I would have started the series with the most aggressive doubling possible on Embiid. Seems easier to get more aggressive forward than to start aggro and dial back. – 1:39 PM
Dunno if I would have started the series with the most aggressive doubling possible on Embiid. Seems easier to get more aggressive forward than to start aggro and dial back. – 1:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd was chanting “MVP… MVP…MVP” with Embiid at the line before Nets fans in the building started chanting “Brooooookylllllllnnnnnnnn!” – 1:37 PM
The crowd was chanting “MVP… MVP…MVP” with Embiid at the line before Nets fans in the building started chanting “Brooooookylllllllnnnnnnnn!” – 1:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris getting ready to check in with under three minutes left in the first quarter. – 1:37 PM
Joe Harris getting ready to check in with under three minutes left in the first quarter. – 1:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mikal Bridges has two turnovers in the opening period passing out on drives to the rim. One thing to watch will be Bridges’ playmaking at the No. 1 offensive option against a playoff defense. – 1:35 PM
Mikal Bridges has two turnovers in the opening period passing out on drives to the rim. One thing to watch will be Bridges’ playmaking at the No. 1 offensive option against a playoff defense. – 1:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
there’s any sense that maybe Embiid isn’t his usual aggressive self right now I did spot him grab at the back of his leg a couple times after this awkward loose ball. pic.twitter.com/7NYv5MWQLh – 1:33 PM
there’s any sense that maybe Embiid isn’t his usual aggressive self right now I did spot him grab at the back of his leg a couple times after this awkward loose ball. pic.twitter.com/7NYv5MWQLh – 1:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges X Cam Johnson = looks familiar. #Suns pic.twitter.com/nMVRrZ7av0 – 1:33 PM
Mikal Bridges X Cam Johnson = looks familiar. #Suns pic.twitter.com/nMVRrZ7av0 – 1:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
PJ Tucker is living up to his playoff reputation (and high expectations) in today’s early minutes.
Offensive rebound counter:
@Philadelphia 76ers: 7
PJ Tucker: 3
Brooklyn Nets: 0 – 1:33 PM
PJ Tucker is living up to his playoff reputation (and high expectations) in today’s early minutes.
Offensive rebound counter:
@Philadelphia 76ers: 7
PJ Tucker: 3
Brooklyn Nets: 0 – 1:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have to be encouraged by their ability to keep this thing close in the first quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn, with Philly up, 17-16. Critical minutes approaching to close the first quarter. The second units are coming (Georges Niang checking in for Philly). – 1:31 PM
Nets have to be encouraged by their ability to keep this thing close in the first quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn, with Philly up, 17-16. Critical minutes approaching to close the first quarter. The second units are coming (Georges Niang checking in for Philly). – 1:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry and Day’Ron Sharpe are checking in with four minutes left in the 1st quarter. – 1:31 PM
Seth Curry and Day’Ron Sharpe are checking in with four minutes left in the 1st quarter. – 1:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry about to check in along with Day’Ron Sharpe. Sixers up 17-16 with 4:04 left in the first. Curious to see what the workload is for Sharpe and how he does. Finished the season trending up. Claxton is going to need some rest. How often do the Nets go small, too? – 1:31 PM
Seth Curry about to check in along with Day’Ron Sharpe. Sixers up 17-16 with 4:04 left in the first. Curious to see what the workload is for Sharpe and how he does. Finished the season trending up. Claxton is going to need some rest. How often do the Nets go small, too? – 1:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn’s first sub: Royce O’Neale in for Dorian Finney-Smith. Seth Curry just did some sprints up and down the baseline. He is checking in now — along with Day’Ron Sharpe. #Nets – 1:30 PM
Jacque Vaughn’s first sub: Royce O’Neale in for Dorian Finney-Smith. Seth Curry just did some sprints up and down the baseline. He is checking in now — along with Day’Ron Sharpe. #Nets – 1:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Josh Harris, who agreed to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder earlier this week, is in his customary courtside seat today in Philly next to the 76ers’ bench. – 1:29 PM
Josh Harris, who agreed to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder earlier this week, is in his customary courtside seat today in Philly next to the 76ers’ bench. – 1:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Melton in for Harden early. We will not be seeing an all-bench lineup. – 1:29 PM
Melton in for Harden early. We will not be seeing an all-bench lineup. – 1:29 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Brooklyn doing much of its damage early on against the Sixers’ heavy drop with Embiid shaded more towards the rim.
Wrote in my preview that I expect the Sixers to test the waters with drop and then adjust from there. Early returns not surprising in the slightest. – 1:29 PM
Brooklyn doing much of its damage early on against the Sixers’ heavy drop with Embiid shaded more towards the rim.
Wrote in my preview that I expect the Sixers to test the waters with drop and then adjust from there. Early returns not surprising in the slightest. – 1:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Early quick observations: Tobias getting the early Bridges assignment, not P.J…. Nets are mostly doing similar stuff with Joel, switching the PNR and then doubling on the catch… Sixers winning the possession battle early. – 1:27 PM
Early quick observations: Tobias getting the early Bridges assignment, not P.J…. Nets are mostly doing similar stuff with Joel, switching the PNR and then doubling on the catch… Sixers winning the possession battle early. – 1:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Not a solid shooting start for the Sixers. They’re shooting 29.4% (5 of 17), while the Nets are shooting 66.7% (6 of 9). Brooklyn, however, has two turnovers while the Sixers have zero. The Sixers are clinging to a 14-13 lead with 5:43 left in the first quarter. – 1:27 PM
Not a solid shooting start for the Sixers. They’re shooting 29.4% (5 of 17), while the Nets are shooting 66.7% (6 of 9). Brooklyn, however, has two turnovers while the Sixers have zero. The Sixers are clinging to a 14-13 lead with 5:43 left in the first quarter. – 1:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid looks exhausted early on, and has stumbled a couple times on the court. Early start games? – 1:27 PM
Embiid looks exhausted early on, and has stumbled a couple times on the court. Early start games? – 1:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Sixers with 5:43 left. Nets trail 14-13. Not a bad start. Bridges is 3-for-4 from the field, DFS with an early 3. A little sloppy with the ball, but the defensive effort is there. Harden and Embiid are a combined 2-for-9 to start. – 1:26 PM
Timeout Sixers with 5:43 left. Nets trail 14-13. Not a bad start. Bridges is 3-for-4 from the field, DFS with an early 3. A little sloppy with the ball, but the defensive effort is there. Harden and Embiid are a combined 2-for-9 to start. – 1:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some definite rust from the Sixers early on, going 5-of-17 from the floor (with some shots that have juuuust rimmed out). But they have a 9-5 rebounding edge and have not turned the ball over, which is why they have eight more shots than the Nets. – 1:26 PM
Some definite rust from the Sixers early on, going 5-of-17 from the floor (with some shots that have juuuust rimmed out). But they have a 9-5 rebounding edge and have not turned the ball over, which is why they have eight more shots than the Nets. – 1:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I like this Nets start. Doubles on Embiid and help on Harden drives looks good execution wise. Bridges pushing the pace going the other way. Lots of offensive rebounds/bad bounces and they are right there still. – 1:26 PM
I like this Nets start. Doubles on Embiid and help on Harden drives looks good execution wise. Bridges pushing the pace going the other way. Lots of offensive rebounds/bad bounces and they are right there still. – 1:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No real mystery to Brooklyn’s gameplan so far:
Switch the pick-and-roll, double/blitz Embiid with whoever is on Harden if he throws him the ball.
Will stop Embiid from beating up on them, but they’re going to get good looks out of it as a group – 1:26 PM
No real mystery to Brooklyn’s gameplan so far:
Switch the pick-and-roll, double/blitz Embiid with whoever is on Harden if he throws him the ball.
Will stop Embiid from beating up on them, but they’re going to get good looks out of it as a group – 1:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are getting killed on the offensive glass. They need to start blocking out.
Way too much turning and watching on these layups/floaters. – 1:26 PM
Nets are getting killed on the offensive glass. They need to start blocking out.
Way too much turning and watching on these layups/floaters. – 1:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
…and with that, all of our starters are on the board. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nZoKAab039 – 1:26 PM
…and with that, all of our starters are on the board. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nZoKAab039 – 1:26 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very balanced start from the @sixers’ starting unit. All 5 have scored in the first 6 mins. Maxey leads all scorers with 5. – 1:24 PM
A very balanced start from the @sixers’ starting unit. All 5 have scored in the first 6 mins. Maxey leads all scorers with 5. – 1:24 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets’ defensive plan out of the gate:
Switch all the pick and rolls, double off PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris on the Embiid post entries. – 1:24 PM
Nets’ defensive plan out of the gate:
Switch all the pick and rolls, double off PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris on the Embiid post entries. – 1:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nets are sending a second man at Embiid when he gets the ball. First few times they did it right away, then last two times it was delayed. We’ll see what else Brooklyn tries to slow him down. – 1:21 PM
Nets are sending a second man at Embiid when he gets the ball. First few times they did it right away, then last two times it was delayed. We’ll see what else Brooklyn tries to slow him down. – 1:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets doubled the first Embiid post entry with Nic Claxton after a switch on the pick-and-roll.
They left P.J. Tucker wide open in the corner. – 1:20 PM
Nets doubled the first Embiid post entry with Nic Claxton after a switch on the pick-and-roll.
They left P.J. Tucker wide open in the corner. – 1:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected, Nets sending the double at Joel Embiid when he catches the ball with his back to the basket in the high post. – 1:20 PM
As expected, Nets sending the double at Joel Embiid when he catches the ball with his back to the basket in the high post. – 1:20 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Tyrese Maxey buried his first (wide-open) three-pointer. Wrote earlier this week about how he got his mojo back in the final month of the regular season
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 1:19 PM
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Tyrese Maxey buried his first (wide-open) three-pointer. Wrote earlier this week about how he got his mojo back in the final month of the regular season
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 1:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
At least three Sixers fan walked by JJ Redick during pregame talking smack. They were vocal because Redick voted for The Greek Freak instead of Sixers center Joel Embiid for MVP. Redick is a former Sixer and friend of Embiid’s. – 1:19 PM
At least three Sixers fan walked by JJ Redick during pregame talking smack. They were vocal because Redick voted for The Greek Freak instead of Sixers center Joel Embiid for MVP. Redick is a former Sixer and friend of Embiid’s. – 1:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn has made it clear Brooklyn is going to both try to make Philly run and change coverages as much as it can to try and throw off Joel Embiid. How much that’ll work will determine how competitive this series can be. – 1:19 PM
Jacque Vaughn has made it clear Brooklyn is going to both try to make Philly run and change coverages as much as it can to try and throw off Joel Embiid. How much that’ll work will determine how competitive this series can be. – 1:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets open with Dorian Finney-Smith on James Harden and Mikal Bridges on Tobias Harris.
Aim there would be to get DFS on Embiid when switching the pick and roll. – 1:17 PM
Nets open with Dorian Finney-Smith on James Harden and Mikal Bridges on Tobias Harris.
Aim there would be to get DFS on Embiid when switching the pick and roll. – 1:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nets switch and send two at Embiid on the opening play. Gonna see a lot of that all series. – 1:17 PM
Nets switch and send two at Embiid on the opening play. Gonna see a lot of that all series. – 1:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni rang the bell in Philadelphia before Game of the 76rrs-Nets series. Guess Andy Reid was unavailable. pic.twitter.com/eOxqdqPuMl – 1:16 PM
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni rang the bell in Philadelphia before Game of the 76rrs-Nets series. Guess Andy Reid was unavailable. pic.twitter.com/eOxqdqPuMl – 1:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges still being the Mikal Bridges with the #Suns.
He’s just getting more buckets in Brooklyn.
Much more.
#Nets at #76ers as Bridges is back home in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/KRDlvAi05i – 1:15 PM
Mikal Bridges still being the Mikal Bridges with the #Suns.
He’s just getting more buckets in Brooklyn.
Much more.
#Nets at #76ers as Bridges is back home in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/KRDlvAi05i – 1:15 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni rings the bell before Sixers-Nets Game 1: pic.twitter.com/FgswyrfRrY – 1:13 PM
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni rings the bell before Sixers-Nets Game 1: pic.twitter.com/FgswyrfRrY – 1:13 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I appreciate that 76ers fans yell “sucks” after every Nets player is announced. It’s the little details that matter in playoff atmosphere. – 1:12 PM
I appreciate that 76ers fans yell “sucks” after every Nets player is announced. It’s the little details that matter in playoff atmosphere. – 1:12 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
UNO… @JHarden13’s adidas Harden Vol. 7 today! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/NVChUniq7a – 1:10 PM
UNO… @JHarden13’s adidas Harden Vol. 7 today! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/NVChUniq7a – 1:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
NBA first-round predictions:
Bucks in 5
Celtics in 4
76ers in 6
Cavs in 7
Nuggets in 6
Grizzlies in 6
Suns in 6
Warriors in 7 – 1:04 PM
NBA first-round predictions:
Bucks in 5
Celtics in 4
76ers in 6
Cavs in 7
Nuggets in 6
Grizzlies in 6
Suns in 6
Warriors in 7 – 1:04 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Playoffs Bbyyy 💫
GAME 1 @BrooklynNets at @sixers on MY9 & the @YESNetwork App pic.twitter.com/JyAxSjY62z – 1:04 PM
Playoffs Bbyyy 💫
GAME 1 @BrooklynNets at @sixers on MY9 & the @YESNetwork App pic.twitter.com/JyAxSjY62z – 1:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What should we expect out of the NBA Playoffs this year?
🔊 The Voice of the NBA, Mike Breen, believes it could feel like March Madness
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33
The Playoffs start NOW! Hear Nets vs Sixers on NBA Radio!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/VOTmzsAf9l – 1:04 PM
What should we expect out of the NBA Playoffs this year?
🔊 The Voice of the NBA, Mike Breen, believes it could feel like March Madness
@RickKamlaSports | @adaniels33
The Playoffs start NOW! Hear Nets vs Sixers on NBA Radio!
🔊 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/VOTmzsAf9l – 1:04 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Authetic Brooklyn Dodgers fans immediately understand the significance of the signatures of Erskine and Branca… – 1:01 PM
Authetic Brooklyn Dodgers fans immediately understand the significance of the signatures of Erskine and Branca… – 1:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the City of Brotherly Love. Nets-Sixers Game 1 tips shortly. James Harden against his old team, Seth Curry against his father-in-law and Mikal Bridges against his hometown team that drafted and instantly traded him. Updates to come. Buckle up. – 1:00 PM
Greetings from the City of Brotherly Love. Nets-Sixers Game 1 tips shortly. James Harden against his old team, Seth Curry against his father-in-law and Mikal Bridges against his hometown team that drafted and instantly traded him. Updates to come. Buckle up. – 1:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Lofty expectations today from this young Nets fan. pic.twitter.com/gvZ3L0RjMa – 12:56 PM
Lofty expectations today from this young Nets fan. pic.twitter.com/gvZ3L0RjMa – 12:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA playoffs: Scores, live updates as 76ers and Nets kick off first round in Philadelphia
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 12:55 PM
2023 NBA playoffs: Scores, live updates as 76ers and Nets kick off first round in Philadelphia
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 12:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
If you would like to brush up at the last minute (1:15 pm start!), a full Sixers-Nets preview here. Video, stats, matchup data, and a prediction: theathletic.com/4410696/2023/0… – 12:51 PM
If you would like to brush up at the last minute (1:15 pm start!), a full Sixers-Nets preview here. Video, stats, matchup data, and a prediction: theathletic.com/4410696/2023/0… – 12:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Week in links ahead of Game 1:
On Quin Snyder’s first staff at Mizzou and its impact on the league feat. Nets’ assistant Igor Kokoškov-theathletic.com/4397967/2023/0…
On Mikal Bridges’ envisioning his rise to go-to scorer-theathletic.com/4406350/2023/0…
Series preview-theathletic.com/4410854/2023/0… – 12:45 PM
Week in links ahead of Game 1:
On Quin Snyder’s first staff at Mizzou and its impact on the league feat. Nets’ assistant Igor Kokoškov-theathletic.com/4397967/2023/0…
On Mikal Bridges’ envisioning his rise to go-to scorer-theathletic.com/4406350/2023/0…
Series preview-theathletic.com/4410854/2023/0… – 12:45 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
It’s finally going down 🍿
The NBA playoffs are here, and it’s glorious.
Today:
1p ET – Nets @ 76ers
3:30p ET – Hawks @ Celtics
6p ET – Knicks @ Cavaliers
8:30p ET – Warriors @ Kings pic.twitter.com/425RKec7pn – 12:40 PM
It’s finally going down 🍿
The NBA playoffs are here, and it’s glorious.
Today:
1p ET – Nets @ 76ers
3:30p ET – Hawks @ Celtics
6p ET – Knicks @ Cavaliers
8:30p ET – Warriors @ Kings pic.twitter.com/425RKec7pn – 12:40 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
My NBA playoff first round predictions:
Sixers over Nets in 6
Cavaliers over Knicks in 6
Bucks over Heat in 5
Celtics over Hawks in 4
Warriors over Kings in 6
Lakers over Grizzlies in 6
Nuggets over Timberwolves in 5
Suns over Clippers in 5 – 12:38 PM
My NBA playoff first round predictions:
Sixers over Nets in 6
Cavaliers over Knicks in 6
Bucks over Heat in 5
Celtics over Hawks in 4
Warriors over Kings in 6
Lakers over Grizzlies in 6
Nuggets over Timberwolves in 5
Suns over Clippers in 5 – 12:38 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid the Sixers’ starters today vs. the Nets in Game 1. – 12:34 PM
Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid the Sixers’ starters today vs. the Nets in Game 1. – 12:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters for Game 1: Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 12:33 PM
Nets starters for Game 1: Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 12:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
No surprises here: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Embiid starting for the Sixers. – 12:32 PM
No surprises here: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Embiid starting for the Sixers. – 12:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Starters for today’s Game 1 at Philadelphia:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 12:31 PM
Starters for today’s Game 1 at Philadelphia:
Dinwiddie, Bridges, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton – 12:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The official Game 1 starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 12:31 PM
The official Game 1 starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 12:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/4EkthH2LJc – 12:30 PM
today’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/4EkthH2LJc – 12:30 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected @sixers starters for Game 1 versus Brooklyn:
Harden
Maxey
Harris
Tucker
Embiid – 12:30 PM
Projected @sixers starters for Game 1 versus Brooklyn:
Harden
Maxey
Harris
Tucker
Embiid – 12:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
The connections run deep.
Coach Vaughn speaks on the legacy of another John Muir High School alumnus, Jackie Robinson.
#Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/JgcFHMpXjT – 12:28 PM
The connections run deep.
Coach Vaughn speaks on the legacy of another John Muir High School alumnus, Jackie Robinson.
#Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/JgcFHMpXjT – 12:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Just for fun: more Round 1 bets I like.
Cavs -1.5 games +124
Bkn +2.5 games +132
Phx -2.5 games +108
Bos in 5 +165
Den in 5 +210
Mil sweep +290
GSW in 6 +240
Mem-LAL is a stayaway – would rather go game to game.
Also afraid of Bkn-Phi cuz of JH’s leg. Want to see how he looks. – 12:25 PM
Just for fun: more Round 1 bets I like.
Cavs -1.5 games +124
Bkn +2.5 games +132
Phx -2.5 games +108
Bos in 5 +165
Den in 5 +210
Mil sweep +290
GSW in 6 +240
Mem-LAL is a stayaway – would rather go game to game.
Also afraid of Bkn-Phi cuz of JH’s leg. Want to see how he looks. – 12:25 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“You have an outstanding regular season, you win 54 games. You have a player who had one of the greatest seasons in Sixers’ history in Embiid, MVP-worthy. Harden had a tremendous season as well. And now here you are.”
pre game check in pres. by @PennMedicine pic.twitter.com/mXjKUWrAh8 – 12:07 PM
“You have an outstanding regular season, you win 54 games. You have a player who had one of the greatest seasons in Sixers’ history in Embiid, MVP-worthy. Harden had a tremendous season as well. And now here you are.”
pre game check in pres. by @PennMedicine pic.twitter.com/mXjKUWrAh8 – 12:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn with a telling quote of how the Nets want to play against Philly:
“It’s two contrasting styles… In their ideal world, they shoot a ton of free throws and they would play in the halfcourt and James would play pick-and-roll and destroy us that way. We don’t wanna… – 12:02 PM
Jacque Vaughn with a telling quote of how the Nets want to play against Philly:
“It’s two contrasting styles… In their ideal world, they shoot a ton of free throws and they would play in the halfcourt and James would play pick-and-roll and destroy us that way. We don’t wanna… – 12:02 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Nets vs. 76ers to start a day full of playoff action!
@coachthorpe tells @jshector for the Nets to have a chance to win the series, they need to race like their hair is on fire.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/qrBu5MKvLk – 12:00 PM
Nets vs. 76ers to start a day full of playoff action!
@coachthorpe tells @jshector for the Nets to have a chance to win the series, they need to race like their hair is on fire.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial3 pic.twitter.com/qrBu5MKvLk – 12:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on facing his son-in-law Seth Curry in the playoffs:
“It’s awkward, it always is… I’m talking to my daughter this morning and I thought she was really cold, so I didn’t appreciate the conversation.” pic.twitter.com/xg5RVPjnkR – 11:55 AM
Doc Rivers on facing his son-in-law Seth Curry in the playoffs:
“It’s awkward, it always is… I’m talking to my daughter this morning and I thought she was really cold, so I didn’t appreciate the conversation.” pic.twitter.com/xg5RVPjnkR – 11:55 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Brooklyn Bridges getting shots up and joking around with DFS before his Nets playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/tVCwQM1TDD – 11:47 AM
Brooklyn Bridges getting shots up and joking around with DFS before his Nets playoff debut. pic.twitter.com/tVCwQM1TDD – 11:47 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
today’s in-arena giveaway courtesy of @adidas.
#ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/FkHlrtK3or – 11:44 AM
today’s in-arena giveaway courtesy of @adidas.
#ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/FkHlrtK3or – 11:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Jackie Robinson Day: “For that debut to happen for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the connection there. Then Jackie Robinson went to John Muir High School, same school I graduated from…So (its) extremely important because of the sacrifice for me to be here” #nets #76ers – 11:42 AM
Jacque Vaughn on Jackie Robinson Day: “For that debut to happen for the Brooklyn Dodgers, the connection there. Then Jackie Robinson went to John Muir High School, same school I graduated from…So (its) extremely important because of the sacrifice for me to be here” #nets #76ers – 11:42 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
My NBA Playoff Predictions:
First Round
Nuggets over TWolves in 5
Suns over Clippers in 5
Warriors over Kings in 6
Lakers over Grizzlies in 6
Bucks over Heat in 4
Cavaliers over Knicks in 6
Sixers over Nets in 5
Celtics over Hawks in 5
Second Round
Suns over Nuggets in 6… – 11:40 AM
My NBA Playoff Predictions:
First Round
Nuggets over TWolves in 5
Suns over Clippers in 5
Warriors over Kings in 6
Lakers over Grizzlies in 6
Bucks over Heat in 4
Cavaliers over Knicks in 6
Sixers over Nets in 5
Celtics over Hawks in 5
Second Round
Suns over Nuggets in 6… – 11:40 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Doc Rivers when asked what it’s like to play Seth Curry, his son in law: “I’m not gonna play against Seth….He wouldn’t stand a chance?” pic.twitter.com/cwY7yy0iQe – 11:34 AM
Doc Rivers when asked what it’s like to play Seth Curry, his son in law: “I’m not gonna play against Seth….He wouldn’t stand a chance?” pic.twitter.com/cwY7yy0iQe – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn points out that Jackie Robinson went to his high school. Thinks it’s cool two African American coaches are coaching against each other on his day, aside from the Brooklyn connection. – 11:34 AM
Jacque Vaughn points out that Jackie Robinson went to his high school. Thinks it’s cool two African American coaches are coaching against each other on his day, aside from the Brooklyn connection. – 11:34 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers identified transition defense as Philly’s number one focus in the series.
Philly ranks 25th in transition D this season.
Said the Nets are far too good shooters to give them extra opportunities. – 11:31 AM
Doc Rivers identified transition defense as Philly’s number one focus in the series.
Philly ranks 25th in transition D this season.
Said the Nets are far too good shooters to give them extra opportunities. – 11:31 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Get ready for the start of Sixers vs. Nets with the @HardwoodKnocks primer—which is, obviously, waaaay fancier than a preview
👇👇👇
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx888
🍎 apple.co/3KXbphF
✳️ spoti.fi/3zXM9So
📺 bit.ly/hwkphivbkn pic.twitter.com/KxsuBl1ZNl – 11:31 AM
Get ready for the start of Sixers vs. Nets with the @HardwoodKnocks primer—which is, obviously, waaaay fancier than a preview
👇👇👇
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx888
🍎 apple.co/3KXbphF
✳️ spoti.fi/3zXM9So
📺 bit.ly/hwkphivbkn pic.twitter.com/KxsuBl1ZNl – 11:31 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers talked to his daughter, Callie, this morning. Thought she was a little “cold” to him. She’s married to Seth Curry, of course. – 11:30 AM
Doc Rivers talked to his daughter, Callie, this morning. Thought she was a little “cold” to him. She’s married to Seth Curry, of course. – 11:30 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Don’t know if we’ll ever see a first round opener quite like #Celtics #Nets last year again. The Garden was packed & rocking long before tip-off, Kyrie & the crowd went at it, the game was incredible and that Tatum game-winner is possibly the highlight of his career. What a day.. – 11:27 AM
Don’t know if we’ll ever see a first round opener quite like #Celtics #Nets last year again. The Garden was packed & rocking long before tip-off, Kyrie & the crowd went at it, the game was incredible and that Tatum game-winner is possibly the highlight of his career. What a day.. – 11:27 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers, asked about (his team) playing against Seth Curry, says, “I’m not playing against Seth…and thank God. He wouldn’t stand a chance.” – 11:27 AM
Doc Rivers, asked about (his team) playing against Seth Curry, says, “I’m not playing against Seth…and thank God. He wouldn’t stand a chance.” – 11:27 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
FWIW
DEN>MIN 6; LAL>MEM 7; GSW>SAC 6; PHX> LAC 5
PHX>DEN 6; GSW>LAL 7
PHX>GSW 5
—
MIL>MIA 5; BOS>ATL 4; PHI>BKN 5; CLE>NY 6
MIL>CLE 6; BOS>PHI 6
BOS>MIL 7
—
BOS>PHX 6 – 11:26 AM
FWIW
DEN>MIN 6; LAL>MEM 7; GSW>SAC 6; PHX> LAC 5
PHX>DEN 6; GSW>LAL 7
PHX>GSW 5
—
MIL>MIA 5; BOS>ATL 4; PHI>BKN 5; CLE>NY 6
MIL>CLE 6; BOS>PHI 6
BOS>MIL 7
—
BOS>PHX 6 – 11:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers on Jackie Robinson Day: “I love that we celebrate this…We do live in a time where it seems like we’re trying not to teach history anymore. You can’t whitewash history; you have to teach it for us to be a better people.” #76ers #nets #nba – 11:21 AM
Doc Rivers on Jackie Robinson Day: “I love that we celebrate this…We do live in a time where it seems like we’re trying not to teach history anymore. You can’t whitewash history; you have to teach it for us to be a better people.” #76ers #nets #nba – 11:21 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Get ready for Sixers-Nets Game 1 with Georges Niang’s latest diary. On the Sixers’ finish building confidence down the roster, and what’s at stake in the playoffs.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:11 AM
Get ready for Sixers-Nets Game 1 with Georges Niang’s latest diary. On the Sixers’ finish building confidence down the roster, and what’s at stake in the playoffs.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 11:11 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: Dorian Finney-Smith needs to be comfortable making the #76ers uncomfortable for #Nets to surprise nypost.com/2023/04/15/why… via @nypost – 11:06 AM
Sports+: Dorian Finney-Smith needs to be comfortable making the #76ers uncomfortable for #Nets to surprise nypost.com/2023/04/15/why… via @nypost – 11:06 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Inside #Nets–#76ers series: Breaking down matchups, plus predictions nypost.com/2023/04/15/ins… via @nypostsports – 11:05 AM
Inside #Nets–#76ers series: Breaking down matchups, plus predictions nypost.com/2023/04/15/ins… via @nypostsports – 11:05 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#76ers‘ James Harden isn’t over criticism of trade from #Nets nypost.com/2023/04/15/76e… via @nypostsports – 11:04 AM
#76ers‘ James Harden isn’t over criticism of trade from #Nets nypost.com/2023/04/15/76e… via @nypostsports – 11:04 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
What’s up Nets fans, early tipoff huh? How you feeling about Game 1? – 10:57 AM
What’s up Nets fans, early tipoff huh? How you feeling about Game 1? – 10:57 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis wins Finals MVP.
The teams in order with the best chance of winning it all:
Bucks
Suns
Nuggets
76ers
Celtics
Warriors
West is impossible to pick. I think 6 could win it.
5 biggest concerns
– Harden health
– Wiggins rust
– Jokic support
– CP3 health
– Non-J’s Celtics – 10:53 AM
Giannis wins Finals MVP.
The teams in order with the best chance of winning it all:
Bucks
Suns
Nuggets
76ers
Celtics
Warriors
West is impossible to pick. I think 6 could win it.
5 biggest concerns
– Harden health
– Wiggins rust
– Jokic support
– CP3 health
– Non-J’s Celtics – 10:53 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Playoff predictions!
Bucks > Heat -5
C’s > Hawks -4
76ers > Nets -4
Cavs > Knicks -6
Nugs > Wolves -6
Grizz > Lakers -6
Warriors > Kings -6
Suns > Clippers -5
Bucks > Cavs -6
76ers > C’s -7
Suns > Nugs -7
Warriors > Grizz -6
Bucks > 76ers -6
Suns > Warriors -7
Bucks in 7 – 10:53 AM
Playoff predictions!
Bucks > Heat -5
C’s > Hawks -4
76ers > Nets -4
Cavs > Knicks -6
Nugs > Wolves -6
Grizz > Lakers -6
Warriors > Kings -6
Suns > Clippers -5
Bucks > Cavs -6
76ers > C’s -7
Suns > Nugs -7
Warriors > Grizz -6
Bucks > 76ers -6
Suns > Warriors -7
Bucks in 7 – 10:53 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“I think everybody’s prepared…Everybody’s going to be ready, if they have to step in and play, if it’s one minute, one second, or five minutes in a row, I think everyone’s prepared and ready to play.”
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns
nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 10:51 AM
“I think everybody’s prepared…Everybody’s going to be ready, if they have to step in and play, if it’s one minute, one second, or five minutes in a row, I think everyone’s prepared and ready to play.”
💻 GAMEDAY REPORT | @NJMIns
nba.com/sixers/news/76… – 10:51 AM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Nice to see former DeLaSalle and #Gophers and Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur playing well at the Portsmouth Invitational. Among #NBA teams he’s interviewed with: Nets, Magic, Suns, Jazz, + Wizards.
pic.twitter.com/WIR537ZrvD – 10:09 AM
Nice to see former DeLaSalle and #Gophers and Cyclones guard Gabe Kalscheur playing well at the Portsmouth Invitational. Among #NBA teams he’s interviewed with: Nets, Magic, Suns, Jazz, + Wizards.
pic.twitter.com/WIR537ZrvD – 10:09 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Playoff Hoops in South Philly today #Sixers #Nets at 1 PM pic.twitter.com/EPhVd4CVJV – 10:08 AM
Playoff Hoops in South Philly today #Sixers #Nets at 1 PM pic.twitter.com/EPhVd4CVJV – 10:08 AM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Game 1.
📺 ESPN & My9
📻 WFAN 101.9 FM & the Nets App pic.twitter.com/O4nAFdrqV4 – 9:45 AM
Game 1.
📺 ESPN & My9
📻 WFAN 101.9 FM & the Nets App pic.twitter.com/O4nAFdrqV4 – 9:45 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
And a pair of podcast episodes with @EliotShorrParks
A Brooklyn perspective with @Krisplashed checking in podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla…
Plus our final thoughts and preview pod podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 9:04 AM
And a pair of podcast episodes with @EliotShorrParks
A Brooklyn perspective with @Krisplashed checking in podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla…
Plus our final thoughts and preview pod podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cla… – 9:04 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some important questions in this Sixers vs. Nets matchup phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 9:04 AM
Some important questions in this Sixers vs. Nets matchup phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 9:04 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The playoffs start today. A thread of stuff from me for this week:
A preview and prediction of Sixers-Nets phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 9:04 AM
The playoffs start today. A thread of stuff from me for this week:
A preview and prediction of Sixers-Nets phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 9:04 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
round 1 – game 1.
🕐 1:00PM
📺 @NBCSPhilly, @ESPN
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @BrooklynNets
🎟️ bit.ly/3KZaLR4 | @Ticketmaster
pres. by @Toyota pic.twitter.com/CplIafySKh – 9:01 AM
round 1 – game 1.
🕐 1:00PM
📺 @NBCSPhilly, @ESPN
📻 @975TheFanatic
🏀 @BrooklynNets
🎟️ bit.ly/3KZaLR4 | @Ticketmaster
pres. by @Toyota pic.twitter.com/CplIafySKh – 9:01 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Recent Sixers stories before today’s playoff opener:
-12 thoughts and tidbits on Sixers-Nets (tinyurl.com/3a6w3jec)
-Harden on expecting to be better than last playoffs (tinyurl.com/yc5jw6cu)
-Re-examining Feb. 11 matchup, predicting the series (tinyurl.com/2fj3h4kp) – 8:57 AM
Recent Sixers stories before today’s playoff opener:
-12 thoughts and tidbits on Sixers-Nets (tinyurl.com/3a6w3jec)
-Harden on expecting to be better than last playoffs (tinyurl.com/yc5jw6cu)
-Re-examining Feb. 11 matchup, predicting the series (tinyurl.com/2fj3h4kp) – 8:57 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Spain actions? Scram switches? Small-ball lineups? Could we see PJ Tucker at the five?
A full preview of the Sixers’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets, just hours before Game 1 tips off:
thepaintedlines.com/scram-switches… – 8:30 AM
Spain actions? Scram switches? Small-ball lineups? Could we see PJ Tucker at the five?
A full preview of the Sixers’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets, just hours before Game 1 tips off:
thepaintedlines.com/scram-switches… – 8:30 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
👚 @wearegrantblvd | grantblvd.com
spirit of small business empowered by @LegalZoom pic.twitter.com/O1SoWzm4ON – 8:01 AM
👚 @wearegrantblvd | grantblvd.com
spirit of small business empowered by @LegalZoom pic.twitter.com/O1SoWzm4ON – 8:01 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Which players’ legacies could be at stake this postseason?
— Could a possible Embiid/Jokic finals reveal the true MVP?
— What if Embiid never gets the 76ers over the hump?
More NBA playoff and storylines picks from our experts ➡️ yhoo.it/3URP9cJ pic.twitter.com/kFGuqJe7D9 – 8:00 AM
Which players’ legacies could be at stake this postseason?
— Could a possible Embiid/Jokic finals reveal the true MVP?
— What if Embiid never gets the 76ers over the hump?
More NBA playoff and storylines picks from our experts ➡️ yhoo.it/3URP9cJ pic.twitter.com/kFGuqJe7D9 – 8:00 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers vs Nets preview
* 1st round schedule.
* Regular season statistical comparisons.
* Mikal Bridges’ growth, and his remaining weaknesses.
* How to attack Brooklyn’s switching defense.
* And, of course, my prediction.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… pic.twitter.com/19VJB7ljhv – 7:15 AM
Sixers vs Nets preview
* 1st round schedule.
* Regular season statistical comparisons.
* Mikal Bridges’ growth, and his remaining weaknesses.
* How to attack Brooklyn’s switching defense.
* And, of course, my prediction.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… pic.twitter.com/19VJB7ljhv – 7:15 AM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
road to the finals starts today.
@Toyota pic.twitter.com/EgHOJNa1Oc – 7:01 AM
road to the finals starts today.
@Toyota pic.twitter.com/EgHOJNa1Oc – 7:01 AM