Nikola Vucevic on free agency: Bulls will have priority, I'd like to return

When the Chicago Bulls took the court for their penultimate regular-season matchup Friday, only one veteran was on the court to start the game: center Nikola Vučević. Vučević was matter of fact about the decision to face the Mavericks in Dallas while most other veterans rested, saying the opportunity to play with younger teammates and square off against fellow European Luka Dončić was plenty of appeal to skip a rest game. “I’m not a big fan of sitting out,” Vučević said . -via Chicago Tribune / April 9, 2023