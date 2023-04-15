Nikola Vucevic on free agency: Bulls will have priority, I'd like to return

KC Johnson: Nikola Vucevic on free agency: The Bulls will have priority. I’d like to return. But it’s up to the front office. Open to testing market if need be.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
LaVine: “Vuc is one of the most skilled big dudes in the league. Me personally, I’m going to be trying to keep him here as much as I can.” #Bulls – 3:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine said he’s going to do whatever he can to keep Vooch a Bull. – 3:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Vooch: Free agency is a mix of things. It’s not just the most money, especially at this stage of my career. Fit for me with team. Chance to win. Fit for family, with third child due in June. – 2:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch says the Bulls will have a priority in his approach to free agency, but he’s open to options. Says he’s been happy with the organization and relationships built during his 2.5 years in Chicago. – 2:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic on free agency: The Bulls will have priority. I’d like to return. But it’s up to the front office. Open to testing market if need be. – 2:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch on his FA- “The Bulls will have priority…”
Said he will see what’s out there and test the market. – 2:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
AK on free-agent Vucevic: “He’s been awesome for us, available for all 82 games. He’s a double-double machine. He’s a huge part of his team we hope to retain.” #Bulls – 1:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
AK: Vooch has been awesome for us, available for all 82 games. He’s a double-double machine. So he’s a huge part of this team. We hope to resign him. – 1:54 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Billy pulled the wrong levers in this quarter, and Zach Lavine and Vucevic have actively been negative impacts. – 9:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pass of the year by Vucevic, rebound-outlet all in one. LaVine dunk puts #Bulls ahead mid 3rdQ – 8:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s a 12-2 run for the Bulls, led by DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic. Scored tied at 56. Heat seemed to find something to open the half with getting Butler off Caruso but others have missed some makeable shots. – 8:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Last time Heat and Bulls played, Jimmy Butler started defending DeRozan and Gabe Vincent got the LaVine assignment. Can hide Herro and Strus on PatBev and Caruso. Bam on Vuc. – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls starting Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVince and Patrick Beverley. – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) and Gabe Vincent (hip) are available. So only Nikola Vucevic (back) out for Heat. – 5:14 PM
Jamal Collier: AK also says he wants to re-sign both Nikola Vucevic and Coby White this summer -via Twitter @JamalCollier / April 15, 2023
When the Chicago Bulls took the court for their penultimate regular-season matchup Friday, only one veteran was on the court to start the game: center Nikola Vučević. Vučević was matter of fact about the decision to face the Mavericks in Dallas while most other veterans rested, saying the opportunity to play with younger teammates and square off against fellow European Luka Dončić was plenty of appeal to skip a rest game. “I’m not a big fan of sitting out,” Vučević said. -via Chicago Tribune / April 9, 2023
Throughout his career, Vučević has learned that each player needs to hone a plan for physical maintenance. But the veteran presences helped shape his meticulous approach to maintaining health. “You just watch and learn,” Vučević said. “You ask questions and you see things. A lot of it is trying and failing and seeing what works for you and what doesn’t. As you get older, you get to know your body better.” -via Chicago Tribune / April 9, 2023