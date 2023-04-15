Paul George cleared to travel with team in Phoenix

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s essentially a clean injury report for the Clippers, who list only Paul George (knee) as out for Game 1. – 8:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers officially rule Paul George (sprained right knee) out for Game 1.
Rest of 15-man roster will be available in Phoenix tomorrow. – 8:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Some things from practice
– Every player on the roster outside of Paul George participated in practice
– Player development staff donned the purple Suns jerseys today – 5:59 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Paul George has some thoughts on the scheduling of the Clippers’ playoff series vs. the Suns 👀
(via @PodcastPShow, h/t @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/ysFTrnZSAL – 1:41 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
One major positive for the Sixers early is that Playoff P.J. is present and fully accounted for. – 1:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Pacers under Vogel went from first round exit, to East semis, to back-to-back East Finals appearances before Paul George broke his leg. He won a title in LA, and I imagine what he did to the Rockets during that postseason is a big reason why Tilman has liked him – 12:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I was there for Lou Will and Pat Bev’s hilarious “I promise we tried” analysis of guarding KD during the 2019 playoffs.
Paul George said that Durant’s so gifted “there’s no coverage. Honestly it’s just hopefully he misses shots. Hopefully he’s not hot that night.” pic.twitter.com/rkut3x880H – 5:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George called not having a two-day break between any of Games 1-4 vs. Suns “bullshit” on @PodcastPShow.
“If we could just look at it like let’s fucking take care of business, we’ll get the most rest out of this. Hopefully see where I’m at. (😏) Maybe I’m good.” pic.twitter.com/vjQxbiaWYP – 5:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
On his podcast @PodcastPShow, Paul George described seeing all us reporters videoing him shooting recently and says he’s “just stationary shooting … just testing out to see if I can jump on it.” pic.twitter.com/jdJW75mNr3 – 5:37 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As Paul George continues to shoot, Kawhi Leonard returns to the postseason for first time since ACL tear. Clips need Playoff Kawhi and his experience of defending Kevin Durant. Only two others have more halfcourt matchups defending KD in last 10 seasons espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers star Paul George remains out to begin postseason, won’t return until knee ‘close to 100 percent’ 📰 @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4413019/2023/0… – 3:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Paul George getting up shots before practice pic.twitter.com/7AWrIt9IoC – 3:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George getting shots up again before Clippers practice pic.twitter.com/AcfhpdfORk – 3:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The catch and shoot is there for Paul George.
The other movements… that’s gonna take time. pic.twitter.com/mJXtVtwyj7 – 3:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George out here working up a sweat again. pic.twitter.com/Yvl5GgiR2p – 2:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said it is encouraging to see a Paul George shooting on the floor again but that the Clippers will be smart about any possible return and make sure George is fully healthy and not at risk of any further injury before any return. – 2:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
When he was a rookie, Mikal Bridges talked about eventually becoming a Paul George/Kawhi Leonard-type player. Now his recent scoring has him heading toward that territory. Is it sustainable? Story ahead of the playoffs: theathletic.com/4406350/2023/0… – 12:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For comparison
Russell Westbrook and Paul George played the same number of games together as Clippers as Zion and BI played together under two years of Willie Green.
And Russ/PG played more minutes (317) than Green got out of Zion/BI – 12:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers aren’t in championship-or-bust mode given the crowded landscape and uncertainty about about Paul George’s injury. So what should be the legitimate expectations for the Clippers this postseason? bit.ly/3mmvXXK – 9:20 PM
Law Murray: Kawhi Leonard on approach with Paul George injured: “He’s out, but we still got other players on the team that could help. And it’s just like any other game really. It’s another basketball game. It’s just a title in it now. And you have a chance to get an ultimate goal for a team.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 14, 2023
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue says that he is encouraged by Paul George’s progress, but states that the team will protect him and not have him come back until his knee is stable. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 14, 2023