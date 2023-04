Paul George cleared to travel with team in Phoenix

Paul George called not having a two-day break between any of Games 1-4 vs. Suns “bullshit” on ⁦@PodcastPShow⁩.“If we could just look at it like let’s fucking take care of business, we’ll get the most rest out of this. Hopefully see where I’m at. (😏) Maybe I’m good.” pic.twitter.com/vjQxbiaWYP