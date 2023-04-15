Pistons to request permission to interview Heat assistant Chris Quinn for head coach opening

Chris Haynes: The Detroit Pistons will request permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for their head coach opening, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/vhaQIQePpe
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Can confirm reports that the #Pistons are expected to interview Kevin Ollie for their head coach opening, per league source.
Detroit is also working to receive permission to speak with Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin & Heat assistant Chris Quinn. – 11:54 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Detroit Pistons will request permission to interview Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn for their head coach opening, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/vhaQIQePpe – 11:30 AM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons will reportedly interview former UConn coach Kevin Ollie for their head coaching vacancy, along with #Bucks assistant Charles Lee, #Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and #Heat assistant Chris Quinn. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n…4:46 PM

