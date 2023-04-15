Rudy Gobert listed as questionable in Game 1

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 1 in Denver with back spasms. Jaylen Nowell is also questionable with left knee tendinopathy. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels are out for Minnesota.
No Nuggets on the injury report. – 6:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Timberwolves Game 1 injury report:
– Rudy Gobert (back spasms) questionable
– Jaylen Nowell (knee) questionable
– Jaden McDaniels (hand) out
– Naz Reid (scaphoid) out – 6:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Timberwolves Game 1 injury report:
– Rudy Gobert (back spasms) questionable
– Jaylen Nowell (knee) questionable – 6:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert (back spasms) and Jaylen Nowell (left knee tendinopathy) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Denver. – 6:02 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Paul Reed was inspired by Rudy Gobert going behind the back last night – 3:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets starting lineup has played 1,469 possessions together this season, 3rd most in the NBA.
The Conley-Edwards-Anderson-Towns-Gobert lineup has played 56 regular season possessions. – 2:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Double-double from Gobert, as Minnesota and Miami advanced to #NBAPlayoffs eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert impresses even himself with the outcome of his shot 😅
pic.twitter.com/ttYjTDFbUK – 1:05 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
MIN
⁃Anthony Edwards averaged: 21.0 points, 6.5r, 3.5a, 1.0s. He shots 46.4 FG, and 21.7 3-point percentage vs. Nuggets
⁃Rudy Gobert: 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks
⁃Karl-Anthony Towns: Zero games played vs. Nuggets – 12:20 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95
SGA – 22 points, 7 rebounds
JDub – 17 points
Dort – 17 points, 8 rebounds
KAT – 28 points, 11 rebounds
Gobert – 21 points, 10 rebounds
ANT – 19 points, 10 rebounds
OKC’s season is over – 12:11 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 120, OKC 95
When they needed it most, the Wolves delivered their best performance of the season.
KAT: 28p (11-16), 11r
Gobert: 21p, 10r, 9-14 FTs
Edwards: 19p, 10r
Conley: 14, 4-4 3s
NAW: 12p, 6a, 4r and terrific D on Shai (5-19)
On to Denver – 12:10 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN xxx, OKC xxx
When they needed it most, the Wolves delivered their best performance of the season.
KAT: 28p (11-16), 11r
Gobert: 21p, 10r, 9-14 FTs
Edwards: 19p, 10r
Conley: 14, 4-4 3s
NAW: 12p, 6a, 4r and terrific D on Shai (5-19) – 12:09 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Tim Connelly has taken a ton of heat for the Gobert trade. It certainly has been warranted at times. But Kyle Anderson is maybe the best FA signing in Wolves history and the Conley-NAW-3 2nds swap for Russell is looking mighty, mighty good right now. – 12:07 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
ready for the jokic vs. gobert “rivalry” to resume pic.twitter.com/sEjq0dg7s2 – 12:05 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Wolves only had 4 offensive rebounds in their loss against the Lakers.
Tonight, Gobert alone had 4 offensive rebounds. pic.twitter.com/NazYQg7tV3 – 12:05 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
this game was over the moment gobert scored off a behind-the-back dribble – 11:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Even with some of the offensive flubs, this has been a great effort from Gobert on both ends – 11:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Rudy Gobert going behind-the-back to hit the over on his point total is the dream hipster gambling moment. – 11:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Timberwolves 95, Thunder 78
SGA – 20 points
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 14 points, 6 rebounds
KAT – 26 points, 9 rebounds
ANT – 19 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Gobert – 13 points, 9 rebounds – 11:37 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Gobert going behind his back for a layup on SGA was not on my bingo card for tonight – 11:37 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Getting a lot of mentions on Gobert’s elbow somehow being dirty. That’s insane, his hand slipped off the rim as he tried to dunk it. – 11:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Credit Wolves for not overreacting to Giddey’s 3-7 from 3 the other night. Between gapping off of him and Gobert waiting at the rim, Shai has absolutely no room to work. – 11:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dort hasn’t been able to find the rhythm as a help defender. He overhelps off Ant at the end of the half for a 3, then doesn’t help enough and Gobert gets a dunk out of the Towns postup – 11:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA back in the game after a brutal people’s elbow from Rudy Gobert.
Looks like he just went 12 rounds with Adonis Creed. Dude is tough. – 11:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Gobert might’ve delivered the knockout blow to OKC — literally – 11:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’m concerned about that Shai injury, looked like Gobert’s elbow caught him right in the orbital with a lot of force. – 11:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Timberwolves chewed on Thunder in paint in that first half, outscoring them 32-12
Pelicans were beating on Thunder in paint early too, then went away from Jonas Valanciunas
But Timberwolves less likely to do that with KAT (esp. after Tuesday’s meltdown), and Gobert protects rim – 10:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Anderson touch pass to Gobert. The game is that much easier when guys play with this much joy and chemistry pic.twitter.com/DdKfLF37pJ – 10:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the first half:
Gobert — Anderson —
4 PTS 11 PTS
4 REB 5 REB
1 FG 4 FG pic.twitter.com/p4kKzxHp8Z – 10:50 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
The moment we’ve been waiting for, Kyle Anderson alley to Rudy Gobert – 10:46 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s where Gobert just kills you offensively, the inability to finish the obvious chances either via missed layups, fumbled passes, or missed FTs. – 10:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Interesting that Daigneault goes back to JWill when Gobert comes in. You’d think that’s all the mores reason to stick with the 5 guards. – 10:41 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kat: you going to get back after i make this bucket?
gobert: pic.twitter.com/dhssTtKDdd – 9:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT’s matchup is… Lu Dort
Gobert on JWill
Towns on Dort
Edwards on Jdub
NAW on SGA
Conley on Giddey – 9:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m chasing my Bulls moneyline loss with the following “nobody wants to see this” same-game parlay:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 32.5 Points
Anthony Edwards Under 27.5 Points
Rudy Gobert over 10.5 Points – 9:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wolves starters:
Conley
Edwards
NAW
KAT
Gobert
SGA vs his cousin in the starting lineups. – 9:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault rolling out the same starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Timberwolves starters
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert – 9:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Both Karl-Anthony Towns & Rudy Gobert are in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert is IN tonight.
And another surprising addition to the starting lineup… Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who will be taking the Jaden McDaniels role. – 9:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert will warm up and see how he feels before making a decision on if he plays.
Finch said Jaylen Nowell is “hopefully trending in the right direction” to play. – 7:52 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert (back spasms) will go through his warmups and see how he feels.
Says Gobert was a little stiff this morning. – 7:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rudy Gobert is going to go through warmups and see how he feels, Chris Finch said. – 7:45 PM
