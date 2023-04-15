Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Chet Holmgren: He's gonna be a heck of a player, I 100 percent believe that

Brandon Rahbar: SGA on Chet Holmgren: “The kid wants to be good. And I think that’s the biggest thing. He wants to be really good. He wants to prove himself to the world. And that fire in him is impressive. And I think he’s gonna be a heck of a basketball player. I 100% believe that.”
Source: Twitter @BrandonRahbar
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann on his up and down season: “It was tough. But it was easier to get through cause of my coaches and teammates.”
Asked which teammates helped him the most:
“Aaron is someone I talk to a lot… The learning part of it came from Shai and KRich.” – 3:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann said he talks to Aaron Wiggins a lot. They’re happy and joking and having fun with it. He learned a lot from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kenrich Williams. – 3:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on Chet Holmgren: “He looks good. Come September or October, he’ll be ready to go.” – 2:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey said they have as much talent as they’ve ever had in Australia and have a real shot to win it. Says he has been talking with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort about this competition. – 2:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on SGA: “I love playing with him. He’s one of the best players in the league.
We’re such a tight group. I do think that helps us on the court.
He leads by example. It’s so powerful.” – 2:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey said he is “very” excited to get Chet Holmgren back “he has done a great job rehabbing” said Chet looks good and come September/October “he will be ready to go.” – 2:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey on co-existing with SGA: “I said last year, those types of things with 2 guys that are pretty ball-dominant, they take time… That chemistry will continue to grow as time goes on… I love playing with him. He’s one of the best players in the league.” – 2:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey on fit W/ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “I said last year those type of things take time. It doesn’t happen over night. As you’ve seen, it’s gotten better. That chemistry will continue to grow. I love playing with him! He is obviously one of the best players in the league.” – 2:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “he is still getting better.” – 2:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Poku said he got pretty close with Chet Holmgren when rehabbing his injuries this season and is excited to play with him – 2:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski said he and Chet Holmgren “got pretty close” both being hurt most of the season. He is excited to continue to work with Chet. – 2:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort on Chet Holmgren:
“Oh we’re really excited. That’s something we can definitely use, his size.
He’s a great guy. Real funny. He was real vocal. Real involved. He can’t wait to be out there with us.” – 2:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort on playing with Chet Holmgren: “We’re very excited… He’s looking real good and that’s something we could use definitely… We’re looking forward to him to be with us.”
Said he was very vocal with the team this season – 2:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort calls Chet a Holmgren a “great guy, real funny” said even though he wasn’t playing Chet was really vocal and involved in the games. – 2:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort said the team is really excited to get Chet Holmgren back on the court. Said even watching his workouts makes them excited. – 2:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort both plan on playing with Team Canada this summer.
Dort: “We have a lot of good players now. We can shock a lot of people.” – 2:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s defense “I was watching him play this offseason with team Canada, and he was really putting in a lot of effort on defense.” Said “he made a big jump in that:” – 2:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort on SGA’s ascension this season: “I’ve seen it coming honestly, just from the work he was putting in the offseason.” – 2:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort said he saw this leap from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming “all the work, all the conversations that we’ve had” even referenced back to the bubble. – 2:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort on growing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “it’s been good.” Called Shai his brother. – 2:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA was asked if he had any life goals outside of basketball, doesn’t sound like he did rn:
“I’m honestly not too sure. I’m so invested in basketball like every day, 365 days a year. I don’t really know what my life is going to look like when it’s done… It’s kind of scary.” – 2:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kenrich Williams on Chet Holmgren: “Super confident. He was itching to play. I’m looking forward to playing with Chet. Knowing we got some rim protection back there.
Certain games, you’re like, Chet would be big for this game.” – 1:56 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kenrich Williams on what he learned about Chet Holmgren :
“Super confident. Somebody that believes in himself and his abilities… He was itching to play this year. I’m looking forward to playing with Chet for sure.”
Also said there were certain games where he was missed – 1:55 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA: “We’ve gotten a lot better, and just continue to do the same things. Stay inside the building, focus on what we need to focus on, individually and as a team. We got better, but we’re not perfect because there’s a lot of things we can still get better at.” – 1:53 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
More SGA on Coach Mark: “I think him instilling those things in us when we were a 15-win team to when we were a 22-win team until now has made it easier for us to grow because it’s instilled in us habits that we carry forward, and I think he’s done a great job of that.” – 1:50 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA on Mark Daigneault: “I knew what type of coach he was his first year here. He has a core belief system, and I 100 percent agree with it. I think it’s the right way to go about the game.” – 1:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams on Mark Daigneault “Coach Mark has always been pretty much the same, the same mentality every day. He shows up, he pushes us to another level. Him being able to hold everybody on the roster accountable 1-16, even Shai, that’s his biggest value he brings.” – 1:49 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA on the likely accolades coming for his stellar season: pic.twitter.com/7vHaokQFr6 – 1:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kenrich Williams said SGA took one of the biggest steps he’s ever seen from a player with his defense this season
Also mentioned his leadership impressed him as well and how SGA did a great job at taking JDub under his wing this season – 1:45 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “defensively, he took one of the biggest steps I’ve seen a player take on that side of the ball.” Added his leadership “the way he is able to be himself, it effects the other guys.” – 1:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
More SGA on Chet: “Off the court, he’s a really good kid. He’s goofy. Easy to get along with. Bad at cards (laughs).” – 1:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on what he learned about Chet Holmgren this season:
“A kid who wants to be good… He wants to be really good and he wants to prove himself to the world. That fire in him is impressive. Because of that, I think he’s going to be a heck of a basketball player.” – 1:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on Chet Holmgren:
“The kid wants to be good. And I think that’s the biggest thing. He wants to be really good.
He wants to prove himself to the world. And that fire in him is impressive.
And I think he’s gonna be a heck of a basketball player. I 100% believe that.” – 1:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Chet Holmgren “he is a really good kid, goofy, easy to get along with, bad at cards. On the court, competitor, kid wants to be good. I think that’s the biggest thing. He wants to be really good and he wants to prove himself to the world.” – 1:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Mark Daigneault: “I think he’s one heck of a coach and he’s on his way.”
Said he’s really impressed with his demeanor regardless of situation – 1:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Mark Daigneault “I didn’t learn nothing, I knew what type of coach he was his first year here. He has a core belief system and I 100% agree with it…him instilling those things in us when we were a 22 win team til now has made it easier for us to grow.” – 1:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA said he ultimately wants to be one of the greatest players to ever play – 1:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his improved defense, he said he believes defense is want to and he wanted to be a better defender. – 1:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said team Canada last summer “absolutely” helped him come into this season prepared. “I felt a little bit sharper, a little more ready for sure.” – 1:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “I think this year I tried to like limit external energy.” Said he focused on being the best player and leader for this group. He hasn’t focused on the stats and what historical players he is compared to – 1:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his accolades this year: “They’re nice. But what I figured out, and it took me a little bit, is none of that matters without your team. And I know that sounds cliche. But… All of that stuff happens when you’re better as a team.” – 1:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA said the Play-In felt like playing in March Madness: “It was a new experience. It was fun for sure.” – 1:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander called the play-in “fun” compared it to March Madness. – 1:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the accolades “they’re nice, but I think what I figured out, but none of that stuff matters without your team. I know it sounds cliche…I don’t think it’s a coincidence [that all the accolades came with the team success this year]” – 1:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander confirms he plans to play for team Canada “should be fun. Should be competitive. Should have a good shot to win.” – 1:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Josh Giddey “He got better, more confident in his game, added more to his game. He got a lot better as the season went on, which is very impressive, right now he is a world better than he was” praised Giddey’s work ethic. – 1:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on the front office: “The most impressive part is they really put the ball in our court.” – 1:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “the most impressive part is [The front office] really put the ball in our court. They stressed to us there are certain things you do to get to where we want to get to. But it’s up to us.” Said it’s about how hard they work. “Controlling our own narrative” – 1:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “we have a group of guys that work super hard and will continue to get better. As whole we should get better because of it.” – 1:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “at the beginning of the season I don’t think we set a for sure marker or a goal. We tried not to listen to people’s expectations and not to set our own. Take it day by day and enjoy the process, and get to get the most out of the process.” – 1:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA: “Physically I feel good, I might not look good, but I feel good.” – 1:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “it’s been a heckuva year. A fun year. Went by fast as usual.” – 1:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “physically I feel good. Might not look good but I feel good.” – 1:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on how close the team is: “We’re a bunch of kids to be honest… Kinda like a college team.”
Said they all have similar interests – 1:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “we are a bunch of kids to be honest. All around the same age, like to do the same things, have the same interest. Kinda like a college team.” On why the team is so close – 1:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Dario Saric on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “just amazing player.” Said he has played with amazing players but Shai is one you can really rely on. Said he is doing a good job as a leader. “Great future in front of him.” – 12:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The T’Wolves advanced to the playoffs in back to back seasons for the first time in almost 20 years.
The offense was clicking but a big reason why?
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and his defense on his cousin Shai.
KAT: “X Factor. He’s the reason we won.”
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Today’s show w/ @KyleTheige: The Wolves made the playoffs
– Actually using the big identity to their advantage
– NAW gets the start, is the X-factor slowing SGA
– Best defensive game of the season
– Bench problems
– Looking ahead to the Denver matchup
open.spotify.com/episode/4HGBJX… – 9:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “It’s been really fun this year. We kinda turned the corner a little bit and I don’t think we’re satisfied either, so I’m excited for the future.” pic.twitter.com/7bB2gVMJJF – 9:26 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “It’s been really fun this year. We kinda turned the corner. And we aren’t satisfied. I’m excited for the future.” – 1:24 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on the job Nickeil Alexander-Walker did guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
“Oh my god. Incredible job. I know they like brothers or something. He did a great job. It was like he knew his game insides and out.” – 1:19 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said the Thunder, like everyone else, was surprised Nickeil Alexander-Walker got the start on SGA. Daigneault said Nickeil played Shai well, but that there was a lot more to it than that. – 12:34 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said SGA had a laceration near his eye and said that he thinks SGA chipped a tooth. – 12:32 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
All love between cousins SGA and Nickeil Alexander-Walker following the play-in game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4kLLkutvUP – 12:31 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
OKC couldn’t get it done tonight, but the future is bright 🌟
▪️13 first round picks over the next 5 drafts
▪️2nd-youngest team in the NBA
▪️SGA averaged 31.4 ppg (4th in the NBA)
▪️Chet Holmgren will be back pic.twitter.com/YgRHsZGu9D – 12:27 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season
31.4 PTS (#4 in NBA)
5.5 AST
4.8 RBD
1.6 STL (#7 in NBA)
1 BLK (#1 among guards)
51 FG%
34.5 3PT%
90.5 FT%
62.6 TS%
1st All Star selection.
Likely All-NBA First Team.
Top 5 MVP candidate. pic.twitter.com/L43fdkhElI – 12:27 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch says the idea to start NAW came from Tim Connelly. They intended to eventually move Ant on to Shai but stuck with NAW because he was so good – 12:24 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95
SGA – 22 points, 7 rebounds
JDub – 17 points
Dort – 17 points, 8 rebounds
KAT – 28 points, 11 rebounds
Gobert – 21 points, 10 rebounds
ANT – 19 points, 10 rebounds
OKC’s season is over – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bringing this back @TheAthletic on Oklahoma City Thunder after they missed postseason with likely All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
They have all the draft capital. They’re getting Chet back. OKC should look into getting SGA an established bucket.
theathletic.com/4342815/2023/0… – 12:10 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai this season:
— 31/5/6
— 4th in points
— 1st in free throws
— 2nd in blocks by a guard
— 1st in 30-point games
Most 30-point games by a Thunder since MVP Durant. pic.twitter.com/AvQeINNQGo – 12:10 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
MIN 120, OKC 95
When they needed it most, the Wolves delivered their best performance of the season.
KAT: 28p (11-16), 11r
Gobert: 21p, 10r, 9-14 FTs
Edwards: 19p, 10r
Conley: 14, 4-4 3s
NAW: 12p, 6a, 4r and terrific D on Shai (5-19)
On to Denver – 12:10 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
When they needed it most, the Wolves delivered their best performance of the season.
KAT: 28p (11-16), 11r
Gobert: 21p, 10r, 9-14 FTs
Edwards: 19p, 10r
Conley: 14, 4-4 3s
NAW: 12p, 6a, 4r and terrific D on Shai (5-19) – 12:09 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wolves picked themselves up off the mat and are headed to The Tim Connelly Bowl against Denver.
OKC had a ridiculously promising season and will be adding Chet Holmgren next season.
And the NBA playoffs, yes, are here now. Great play-in week.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:06 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC projected starting lineup in their next game:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Chet Holmgren – 12:04 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC Thunder 2022-2023:
SGA became an All Star/All-NBA
Jalen Williams will finish #2 in ROTY
Josh Giddey took big sophomore leap
Improved win total by 16 games
Won play-in game as the youngest team in NBA
Coming soon:
Chet Holmgren
Top 11/12 pick (or better) – 12:01 AM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA checks out with 7:10 to go. If that’s it for him this season, it’s one of the best in Thunder history, and not that I need to remind you, that’s a pretty good history of players and seasons. – 11:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA checks out with 7:10 left.
That’s probably it for him tonight. Had his worst shooting game of the season (5-of-19), but admirable toughness to come back and play after taking an elbow to the eye. – 11:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The next game the Thunder plays, Chet Holmgren will be the starting center. – 11:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA’s night is likely over as he checks out:
22 points on 5-of-19 shooting, 12-of-12 from the FT line
Wolves lead 109-86 with 6:27 left in the game – 11:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It was truly an awesome season. This team deserves a lot of respect for the adversity they battled through. Falling a game shy of the playoffs is a huge accomplishment (Chet, SGA COVID/injuries, Kenrich, JRE/POKU never the same after injuries). It’s been a blast to cover them. – 11:48 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s a great play vs the 2-3 zone, get the center to guard Giddey, then Shai goes backdoor. The top man in the zone wasn’t sure if he should follow him, great pass. – 11:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
It’s a 20 point game and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still hasn’t come out since returning with that cut eye.
Gotta admire what SGA is doing here. – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Field goals + assists through 3 quarters in Mini Soda
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 4/18 + 3
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 4/9 + 4 – 11:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Timberwolves 95, Thunder 78
SGA – 20 points
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 14 points, 6 rebounds
KAT – 26 points, 9 rebounds
ANT – 19 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists
Gobert – 13 points, 9 rebounds – 11:37 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Gobert going behind his back for a layup on SGA was not on my bingo card for tonight – 11:37 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Thoughts watching this game:
Shai is a dude. Killer. He can be 1or1a on a top team in the league.
Ant (having a good game) isn’t a dude yet. Thought he’d be that this season. Just ain’t.
Minny can beat Denver. McDaniels out will hurt them ultimately though. – 11:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA out here with a black eye and is continuously driving to the bucket against 2 or 3 Wolves defenders every trip down.
Playing fearless to try to keep OKC in this game.
17 point deficit down to 10. – 11:31 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
SGA starting to create problems for the Wolves now and leading the Thunder back in this at the foul line. 17-point lead down to 11. – 11:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Credit Wolves for not overreacting to Giddey’s 3-7 from 3 the other night. Between gapping off of him and Gobert waiting at the rim, Shai has absolutely no room to work. – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Austin Rivers on Minnesota bench looking at Shai’s eye pic.twitter.com/fD8PQ1lUWc – 11:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA back in the game after a brutal people’s elbow from Rudy Gobert.
Looks like he just went 12 rounds with Adonis Creed. Dude is tough. – 11:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
SGA is back with a HUGE shiner under his right eye. OKC not going away. Might want to get KAT the ball. – 11:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I don’t care if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes another shot this game (he will) to come back into this contest is massive. I think I would’ve literally died if Rudy hit me like that. – 11:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I would assume Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will need to be evaluated for a concussion. (You know what happens when you assume) if that is true, it’s over. – 11:10 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Yeah…Mark Daigneault calls a timeout as Minnesota takes a 13 point lead and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the ground after getting whacked in the face. There couldn’t be a worse way for the game to go for OKC considering they aren’t playing bad but are getting zero breaks. – 11:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
SGA was down for a while, and now he’s headed to the locker room with a towel over his face. – 11:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’m concerned about that Shai injury, looked like Gobert’s elbow caught him right in the orbital with a lot of force. – 11:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Gobert’s biggest contribution of this game for the Wolves is elbowing SGA lmao – 11:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fourth foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is not good. Gonna test Mark Daigneault’s strategy of letting guys play in foul trouble as to not foul them out yourselves. 10:24 left in the third. – 11:07 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
4 on SGA 90 second into the 2nd half.
Twice as a product of Conley DeRozan-ing him. – 11:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Conley draws SGA’s 4th foul with 10:24 to play in the 3rd. Significant. – 11:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC down 10 at the half.
They were down 6 at the half in the first play-in game vs the Pelicans.
OKC needs a patented dominant SGA 3rd quarter. – 10:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Timberwolves 57, Thunder 47
SGA was 3-10 at halftime in New Orleans and had a huge second half. SGA is 3-12 at the half tonight, and the Thunder needs another big second half out of its star. – 10:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
How many points does Minnesota need to be up before you can trust them
Because they should be up more than 10 with Thunder buddies shooting only 35.6% FGs and Shai having as many buckets (3) as fouls – 10:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
SGA been getting his moves off but the ball’s not dropping, one of those halves. Hopefully a second half turnaround. – 10:50 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves 57, OKC 47 at half.
KAT was excellent: 15 on 6-9
Anderson terrific: 11p, 5r
Conley just so steady.
This is far from over. SGA has missed a bunch of layups, he’s 3-12. Those will start falling. – 10:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Timberwolves 57, Thunder 47
SGA – 10 points
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 8 points, 6 rebounds
KAT – 15 points
ANT – 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Anderson – 11 points – 10:50 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves take a 57-47 lead into halftime. They held OKC to 36%. SGA is 3-for-12. Towns with 15, Anderson and Edwards with 11 each. – 10:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was 3-for-10 in the first half against New Orleans now 3-for-11 in the first half of this one. – 10:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey just got slapped in the forehead but we gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander his third foul for hitting the ball on a 7 footer on a clear lane to the rim. Tough scene. – 10:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Alexander-Walker is giving it everything he has against SGA. – 10:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just picked up his third foul. It’s the first half. Gotta just give Rudy that. – 10:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA just picked up his third foul, with 4:14 left in the first half. – 10:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA and Anthony Edwards both shot 2-of-6 in the first quarter. Neither team shot the ball well. It’s been rugged. – 10:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Timberwolves 24, Thunder 23
SGA – 6 points
Dort – 6 points
JDub – 5 points
KAT – 6 points
Anderson – 6 points
ANT – 4 points, 3 assists – 10:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some things I liked in the 1st
– Conley limiting the quality of Giddey drives
– KAT’s physicality near the basket on O
– NAW guarding SGA
– Everything Kyle Anderson did
Things I didn’t like
– Getting outworked (crushed on O glass)
– KAT navigating guarding Dort
– JMac minutes – 10:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Free throws for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2:59 mark of the first. Didn’t get his first trip to the line until the 7 minute mark in the third on Wednesday. – 10:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wrestles away the ball gets it out to Jalen Williams who splashes it home. One point game. Happy Birthday, Dub! – 10:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Yeah, things are going to be a lot easier for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. – 9:56 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT’s matchup is… Lu Dort
Gobert on JWill
Towns on Dort
Edwards on Jdub
NAW on SGA
Conley on Giddey – 9:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m chasing my Bulls moneyline loss with the following “nobody wants to see this” same-game parlay:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 32.5 Points
Anthony Edwards Under 27.5 Points
Rudy Gobert over 10.5 Points – 9:41 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Wolves starters:
Conley
Edwards
NAW
KAT
Gobert
SGA vs his cousin in the starting lineups. – 9:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Same thing with Shai driving into Herb Jones Wednesday. Shai is ducking under his arms that are back by his sides and throwing his arms into them. There’s no way to guard these guys coming at you – 9:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting for the Wolves. Kyle Anderson will come off the bench.
Pretty cool night for SGA and his cousin. – 9:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault rolling out the same starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Timberwolves starters
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert – 9:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 9:03 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA has announced the top three finalists for each award:
MVP: Antetokounmpo, Embiid, Jokic
ROTY: Banchero, Kessler, Williams
Most Improved: Brunson, Markkanen, SGA
DPOY: Jackson, Mobley, Lopez
Clutch Player: Butler, DeRozan, Fox
Sixth Man: Brogdon, Portis, Quickley pic.twitter.com/CHswDvMqGv – 8:30 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
SGA’s feeling it ahead of the final play-in game ⚡
📺 Thunder-T-Wolves on ESPN, 9:30 PM ET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/XSOfM33WzW – 8:22 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The arrow is pointing ⬆️ on the Jazz, Knicks and Thunder after this season. Each has a star up for 2022-23 Most Improved Player 👀
▪️ Lauri Markkanen
▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
▪️ Jalen Brunson
Which player made the biggest leap? pic.twitter.com/ZOO0ywMrY3 – 7:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The 2023 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year finalists 🏆
👏 Jalen Brunson
👏 SGA
👏 Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/jr4d5q6Kux – 6:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Most Improved finalists are interesting: ex-Bulls Lauri Markkanen, Stevenson HS grad Jalen Brunson, and OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Should be Markkanen, but we’ll see – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named as a finalist for Most Improved Player of the Year. Others include:
Jalen Brunson
Lauri Markkanen – 6:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen is officially a finalist for Most Improved Player.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson are the other finalists. – 6:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named a Top 3 finalist for Most Improved Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/CyreS0t8hD – 6:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a finalist for the Kia Most Improved Player Award. – 6:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
8-9 games tonight
East game is basically DeMar DeRozan going up against a crew of Miami defenders who can’t stop him.
West game is basically Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dueling Anthony Edwards — after Ant struggled mightily Tuesday and after SGA narrowly won his battle vs BI. pic.twitter.com/2hnKsmChng – 3:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA against the Wolves this season:
35 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST
33 PTS | 6 AST | 3 STL
32 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST
How many for Shai tonight? pic.twitter.com/KEN5AZ5eZB – 3:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Mark Daigneault: “He has a core belief system. And I 100% agree with it. I think he’s one heck of a coach.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / April 15, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on what he’s most proud of from this season: “The relationships. Throughout the season we built something great. It’s a business but when you have guys… when it’s like a family… it kind of takes the business out of it.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / April 15, 2023
Brandon Rahbar: SGA on how he feels after the Rudy Gobert elbow: “I feel good. I may not look good. It’s been a heck of a year. A fun year.” -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / April 15, 2023
Joe Mussatto: Chet Holmgren looking more and more smooth, especially with the step-back three. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / March 18, 2023
WME Sports is acquiring one of the top NBA representation firms, BDA Sports, and secured BDA founder and prominent agent Bill Duffy as the head of its basketball division. Duffy brings to WME several of the top young players in the NBA — including Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, 2021 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren of Oklahoma City, Thunder rookie Jalen Williams and $100 million-plus players RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns (who WME co-reps with Innovate Sports). -via ESPN / March 9, 2023