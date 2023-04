Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 'We aren't satisfied. I'm excited for the future'

Josh Giddey had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City, the only Western Conference team still playing with a losing record. “We’ve been battle tested. We’ve played in a lot of close games all year, for the past couple of years,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Even when the season wasn’t going our way, we played in a lot of close games and we have good habits and we know what gets it done down the stretch.” -via ESPN / April 13, 2023