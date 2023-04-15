Warriors vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (0-0) play against the Sacramento Kings (0-0) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 15, 2023
Golden State Warriors 0, Sacramento Kings 0 (8:30 pm ET)
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento fans welcome their Kings back to the NBA Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/fLImyzjofD – 8:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
This is not going to be a split crowd today in Sacramento. Kings fans have shown up in force. 90/10? 95/5? – 8:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
And here come the Warriors to a chorus of boos. pic.twitter.com/cttznd0jIq – 8:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This Sacramento crowd is already full and lit up more than 20 minutes before tip. Here they are welcoming the Kings out of the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/VriCktRqpm – 8:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Just an incredible moment here at Golden 1 Center ahead of Game 1 between the Kings and Warriors. pic.twitter.com/JFSLFVH6wC – 8:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
HERE. COME. THE. KINGS. #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/jXfROrcYKs – 8:26 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Golden 1 Center is filling up for Game 1 between the Kings and Warriors. pic.twitter.com/VKwZ4LuaRt – 8:21 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Steve Kerr confirmed Andrew Wiggins will return tonight, but that’s it 😏
Steve Kerr confirmed Andrew Wiggins will return tonight, but that’s it 😏
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Game 1 starting lineups: Kings vs. Warriors pic.twitter.com/Ftcekxyl1w – 8:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Warriors playoff live updates: Steve Kerr says Sacramento crowd will be ‘awesome’; Warriors will not underestimate Kings
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson’s revival: Fiery competitive nature ignited by doubters mercurynews.com/2023/04/15/kla… – 8:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Andrew Wiggins will come in off the bench. – 8:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is coming off of the bench for Game 1.
Starters: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney – 8:07 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With Donte DiVincenzo starting tonight and Andrew Wiggins coming off the bench, here’s my feature on the slight tweak to DiVincenzo’s shot that Steve Kerr suggested.
Hint: It worked nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @swipathefox
👑 @kevinhuerter
👑 @hbarnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Dsabonis11
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters for Game 1 against Kings:
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup vs Kings in Game 1
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins will come off the bench tonight for the first time in his career
Warriors Game 1 starters vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The wait is over. Here are your 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/arHV97c2hu – 8:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kings PA pushing fans to put on their white t-shirts for introductions because they have something special planned. – 8:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former Kings players Vlade Divac, Brad Miller, Jason Williams, Jason Thompson, Harold Pressley and Bobby Jackson in the building for Game 1 tonight. Other celebrities on hand will include Barry Bonds and 50 Cent. – 8:00 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Warriors vs. Kings in the nightcap @coachthorpe tells @jshector he doesn’t see a Warriors sweep as some have predicted.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox concludes his pregame shootaround with some fun theatrics with assistant coaches Luke Loucks and Leandro Barbosa. Followed by a special appearance from Kings GM Monte McNair who shows his excitement. pic.twitter.com/ni4HkFvSoS – 7:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on this explosive Kings offense: “They look like we did when we had Andrew Bogut my first couple years coaching — all the dribble hand-off stuff, playing through Bogut, playing through Sabonis.” pic.twitter.com/mTrhlgMZJx – 7:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Andrew Wiggins gets some shots up before the Warriors’ playoff run begins in Sacramento 🎯
🍿 Kings-Warriors
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
If anyone was worried about a Warriors fan presence….you can RELAX.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
̶D̶P̶O̶G̶ ̶c̶h̶a̶i̶n̶ ❌ Championship Belt ✅
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Pregame reading
The road less traveled: bit.ly/3GM1EAH
3 keys from first 3 regular-season games: bit.ly/3ojqNfq
GP2 vs. Fox: bit.ly/3KIM6yR
Draymond on Mike Brown: bit.ly/3A0dfbl
The secret to Donte DiVincenzo’s shot: bit.ly/3KFnFSO – 7:44 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Last year’s Finals MVP
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry cashes five straight from the logo before Game 1 vs. Kings pic.twitter.com/m6TGrX2yFe – 7:36 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kings fans are READY for their first playoff game in 17 years 🍿
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry 🤝 Kings’ Vivek Ranadive pic.twitter.com/FJs6rooajk – 7:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation ROLL CALL
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks about today’s Game 1 atmosphere in Sacramento, opening a playoff series against a Kings team who hasn’t tasted the postseason and updates Andrew Wiggins’ progress. pic.twitter.com/0EHc3tOE8J – 7:28 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Get ready for the start of Kings vs. Warriors with @HardwoodKnocks’ series primer!
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on the way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. All Kings vs. Warriors. Going big. Predicting a barnburner with lots of scoring for all.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors star Steph Curry getting ready for Game 1 vs. the Kings. pic.twitter.com/r2NyY0lZ5m – 7:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown shares observations of the playoff series with the Warriors ahead of Game one and talks about the anticipation from his team to tip-off the playoffs in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/gpRFyfJeer – 7:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
The cowbells are out in Sacramento before Kings host Warriors in Game 1 pic.twitter.com/BRszA3jmXR – 7:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kevin Huerter and Alex Len getting loose for Game 1 of the Kings-Warriors series. pic.twitter.com/nWrEFwnpiR – 7:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Love the work.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Steve Kerr on what he is expecting from Kings fans in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/7CwIVfMSvS – 7:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on the atmosphere he expects in Sacramento: “It’s gonna be awesome, I’m looking forward to it. This has always been a great fan base.” – 7:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
We answered your questions heading into the Warriors-Kings series —> theathletic.com/live-blogs/war… pic.twitter.com/ESf9Bp8pCl – 7:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr compares the Kings’ offense to the Warriors’ offense when Kerr first arrived with how they play through the big man. Says they remind him of how the Warriors used Andrew Bogut – 7:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on the Kings: “There’s a reason we’re here. There’s a reason we’re on the road right now. They’ve had a great year.” – 7:05 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on the Kings: “There’s a reason we’re here. There’s a reason we’re on the road right now. They’ve had a great year.” – 7:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Warriors and Kings go at it in Game 1 tonight!
Steve Kerr gives his former Assistant Coach, Mike Brown, a ton of credit for the job he’s done in Sacramento this season
Listen to Kings-Warriors on now: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s the plan for Andrew Wiggins tonight?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“None of your business.” -Steve Kerr on what the plan is for Andrew Wiggins tonight – 7:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will play tonight, Steve Kerr says.
As for the plan for him?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Mike Brown sporting a little camouflage as the Kings and Warriors begin the Battle of Northern California. pic.twitter.com/nIJ8nhTLJV – 7:03 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A little pre-game entertainment.
Hit the streets of Sacramento to ask Kings fans how they feel about the Warriors, the fanbase, and their series predictions:
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Does Mike Brown believe he has an advantage knowing the Warriors’ adjustments?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mike Brown says he doesn’t expect any rust from Andrew Wiggins
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🎙 Mike Brown Pregame Press Conference
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Catching up with former Kings All-Star Brad Miller to look ahead at the playoff series with the Warriors, reflect on being on the last Sacramento playoff team to make the postseason in 2006 & his excitement to enjoy it as a fan this time.
FULL VIDEO: fox40.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/wyA25j28sU – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Warriors Game 1 DOCO vibes pic.twitter.com/DKzArXZIRn – 6:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Love a great point guard matchup in a playoff series and we’ve got two coming up with Garland vs. Brunson and Curry vs. Fox. Four completely different types of players who are all awesome at playing the position in their own ways. Can’t wait. – 5:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐱 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐬. 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐬
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝟓 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 for in the Kings Game 1 matchup against the Warriors ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LEluXwEWqg – 5:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight, the 𝘿𝙋𝙊𝙂-𝙈𝙖𝙣 returns to the Playoffs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3Mnpz3qM4x – 5:30 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Let’s go. Enough talk. It’s time to play the games. We get you ready for @SacramentoKings @warriors Game 1. See you at 4:30 on #Kings PreGame Live. @NBCSKings @NBCSAuthentic #NBA pic.twitter.com/k8qX5mvZ6T – 5:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Since March 1, LAL have outscored opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions with Austin Reaves on the court, No. 1 in the NBA (min. 10 games, > 30 mpg).
Reaves: + 14.5
Jrue Holiday: +13.5
Brook Lopez: +13.5
Draymond Green: +12.3
D’Angelo Russell: +12.3
Via STAT-alytics – 5:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Davion Mitchell nearly 9 months ago:
#trustyourwork pic.twitter.com/6RADiV2tV5 – 4:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pregame is going to be pretty incredible tonight. Not giving up any secrets, but Kings going all out. pic.twitter.com/kPolT74b1M – 4:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
THE WARRIORS PLAY PLAYOFF BASKETBALL IN FOUR HOURS
#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/9Cm6D9R0JK – 4:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#BeamTeam, arrive early for tonight’s game to be part of the intro – you don’t want to miss it 😏 pic.twitter.com/0LPIRrCwM3 – 4:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Betting odds list the Sacramento Kings as the underdogs against the Warriors despite the Kings being the higher seed.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Seven keys to success as Kings open first round matchup against Warriors kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/seven-keys-s… pic.twitter.com/XGTRjWyzU7 – 4:25 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings brought The Beam indoors for the tunnels. pic.twitter.com/ARfhE0QvKT – 4:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins didn’t fully deny Tre Mann’s conspiracy theory of Drake writing SGA’s IG captions, saying he can’t be great at everything – 4:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins told a great story about Mark Daigneault pregame the night LeBron James broke the scoring record. pic.twitter.com/UlXF1HIMbY – 4:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins reveals he does see the Aaron Wiggins saved basketball meme and even quotes another meme by saying “I’m literally just Aaron Wiggins.” He lit up when he was told he is a fan favorite. – 4:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins also backed this theory. Brought up a good point in that there’s no way a guy can be that well-rounded artistically and athletically. – 4:08 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
73 degrees and sunny in Sacramento today with a 100% chance of thunder.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins fully supports Tre Mann’s Theory that @shaiglalex is getting help from Drake on these captions. Also revealed his favorite him nickname is Himmy Carter pic.twitter.com/JCGhGxj1re – 4:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins on being asked what it’s like to be a fan favorite: “Am I a fan favorite?? That’s awesome!” – 4:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins on the “Aaron Wiggins saved basketball” meme: “That’s been going on since I was in college. I’m literally just Aaron Wiggins.” – 4:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins on the memes that say he saved basketball: “That’s been going since I was in college. Yeah, I don’t know. I’m literally just Aaron Wiggins.” – 4:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins said it’s been a unique experience playing for Mark Daigneault and he does a good job leading us “he is really good pregame, finding ways to motivate guys because it’s a long season.” – 4:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets were down 9 at the half but lost by 20. Seth Curry said the Sixers adjusted to how the Nets were guarding Joel Embiid and James Harden and started running offense out of different sets. Nets couldn’t respond. – 4:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins on SGA: “The dude’s a maniac. His attention to detail and focus during the off-season is something that separates him from other guys. I’m not surprised. He deserves everything he’s rewarded.” – 4:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins described SGA as a “maniac” when it comes to Shai’s work ethic. – 4:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins on SGA: “The dude’s a maniac.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “the dude is a maniac. I saw it in the summer in LA as a team.” Highlighted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s attention to detail – 3:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins said despite Tre Mann’s struggles this season, he hasn’t lost faith in him and thinks he’ll bounce back: “When he’s going, he’s almost impossible to stop.” – 3:57 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins on Tre Mann “I’m sure he’s his biggest critic toward his game. He never changed who he was as a person, his work ethic, I don’t think this was anything anyone should get comfortable with. I think when he’s on he is almost impossible to stop.” – 3:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins said “no one is on a pedestal” said this environment is great because he and everyone around him is working hard. – 3:55 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins “this is a place where I’m comfortable. I feel like I can be myself.” – 3:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins “the season was super fun. As close of a group as we are, it made the season super fun. To be able to have postseason play, was super fun. It’s just crazy. I was sitting here last year as a rookie. I’m speechless.” – 3:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins “my bad I can’t stop smiling. This year went by so fast” pic.twitter.com/XaGHOqZdGi – 3:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Fully expect the No. 6 Warriors to win one of the first two games over the No. 3 Kings despite that 11-30 road record. Just don’t forget: Sacramento was 25-16 on the road.
Some printed highlights, as a preview, from this week’s pod chat w/Draymond Green: marcstein.substack.com/p/we-have-a-tr… – 3:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Fully expect the No. 6 Warriors to win one of the first two games over the No. 6 Kings despite that 11-30 road record. Just don’t forget: Sacramento was 25-16 on the road.
Some printed highlights, as a preview, from this week’s pod chat w/Draymond Green: marcstein.substack.com/p/we-have-a-tr… – 3:45 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
𝙁𝙀𝙀𝙇 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙊𝘼𝙍 | Domas has been DOMINANT this season!
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Seth Curry was criminally underused in this Sixers/Nets game 1. Play multiple guards and make Harden defend someone for God’s sake. They made this game way too easy for him. Brooklyn’s game plan in general was horrible. I’d rather give up 50 to Embiid then 30 wide open 3s. – 3:23 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to watch: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/15/thr… – 3:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Warriors playoff live updates: Pregame injury report; crowd advantage; watch party
Live pregame, in-game and postgame updates from Game 1 of the NBA playoffs between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors ⬇️
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann said he talks to Aaron Wiggins a lot. They’re happy and joking and having fun with it. He learned a lot from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kenrich Williams. – 3:07 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Why is Warriors-Kings so compelling? Kings might be interesting . . . but it’s the Warriors.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kings playoff run starts 𝐓𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓😤
@kpgreatersac | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/DBV8TZEDIr – 3:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 93-81. The Twins have combined for 43 points. Didn’t see much of Seth Curry that quarter. Do Nets have one last run in them? Tobias Harris has been the underrated guy today. Carried the offense until Harden and Embiid got going. – 3:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
How did Mike Brown pull the Kings from NBA wasteland? What did he take from 6 years with the Warriors?
A deep dive with a man very popular in Sacramento nbcsports.com/bayarea/kings/… – 2:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
A special message from Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter:
instagram.com/reel/CrEHmSLpm… – 2:49 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Kings return to the playoffs. The Warriors begin their title defense. An epic matchup requires an epic preview.
Join @timkawakami, @sam_amick, @anthonyVslater, @HuntPatterson_ and @ThompsonScribe as we answer reader questions in our live blog.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/war… – 2:45 PM
The Kings return to the playoffs. The Warriors begin their title defense. An epic matchup requires an epic preview.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs vs. Kings
The Bay vs. Sac
You ready? pic.twitter.com/99GOV0gCUF – 2:31 PM
