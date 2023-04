Zach LaVine after loss: 'It hurts. I just didn't shoot the ball well'

“The first thing is people don’t get a chance to see these guys as intimately as I do. He is a great human being. He’s a great person, a team guy, incredibly unselfish,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I do think that his heart is always in the right place in terms of wanting to do what’s best for the team. And I think to the best of his ability, he tries to read the game and make decisions that are best for the team. “People can have opinions about anybody. I’m with him every single day and I see where his heart is at.” -via NBC Sports / April 13, 2023