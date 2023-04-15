Zach LaVine after loss: 'It hurts. I just didn't shoot the ball well'

KC Johnson: Zach LaVine: “It hurts. I just didn’t shoot the ball well. A lot of good shots that normally go in. It sucks knowing that we were so close. If I make a couple of those, it could be the tipping point. So it hurts a lot.”
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine led the Bulls to a play-in victory on Wednesday vs. Toronto. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/13/dem… – 4:00 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The 43rd and final loss of the Chicago Bulls season ended with a familiar sight — a haphazard crumbling under pressure.
Zach LaVine suffered an off night, the offense stalled at the wrong time and the Bulls ended the year with another wasted opportunity.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on the Bulls’ loss at Miami, his individual performance and where the Bulls go from here:
“You don’t want to go home, especially after these two games,” he said. “How intense they were. How much everybody’s been caring.” pic.twitter.com/m5yqUKGQeQ – 11:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine: “It hurts. I just didn’t shoot the ball well. A lot of good shots that normally go in. It sucks knowing that we were so close. If I make a couple of those, it could be the tipping point. So it hurts a lot.” – 10:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LaVine this season:
— 25/5/4
— 49/38/85%
— Most 3s in a season by a Bull
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Zach Lavine needs to spend the whole summer working on trying to identify what’s a good shot… – 9:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
And that’s all she wrote folks.
The Heat win 102-91 as Jimmy Butler leads a chaotic closing effort.
Zach LaVine struggled mightily from the field and DeMar DeRozan couldn’t do quite enough to lift the Bulls back into the playoffs. – 9:35 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Billy pulled the wrong levers in this quarter, and Zach Lavine and Vucevic have actively been negative impacts. – 9:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Jimmy freakin Buckets … are there anymore damn questions??? The LaVine-Butler comparison died a horrible death tonight! You can all go home now!! pic.twitter.com/rmlKwnj4ND – 9:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lavine had an open three and decided to challenge bam at the rim. tough. – 9:18 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Butler takes another errant LaVine pass the other way for the layup, but Coby White with the cold-blooded three for a huge answer. – 9:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls have that look.
Patrick Beverley’s making plays at both ends. DeMar DeRozan is coming alive with his scoring. Andre Drummond contributing valuable rebounding, defense and finishing at the rim.
Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso coming on soon to try to help close it out. – 8:59 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls’ bench has given them 46 minutes but just seven points, five from Coby White and two from Patrick Williams.
And Patrick Beverley hasn’t scored.
Can the Bulls get something from someone not named DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević and Caruso? – 8:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pass of the year by Vucevic, rebound-outlet all in one. LaVine dunk puts #Bulls ahead mid 3rdQ – 8:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s a 12-2 run for the Bulls, led by DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic. Scored tied at 56. Heat seemed to find something to open the half with getting Butler off Caruso but others have missed some makeable shots. – 8:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine is 3-11 and 0-4 from 3 and just missed a really good look on a corner 3. Obviously, the Bulls need more from him. – 8:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls head into the locker room trailing 49-44.
Not a pretty offensive half for either team. Caruso still leads Bulls scoring with 14 points, which is already a season high.
DeRozan adds 10 points, LaVine with 5. Strus is 6-for-8 from 3-point range to lead the Heat with 23. – 8:06 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Max Strus has 23 pts, Zach LaVine has 7 and #Bulls trail Miami 49-44 at half.
Second half will be a referendum on the “stars bring it every night” concept. – 8:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 49, Bulls 44 at half
Caruso 14 pts (ties season-high)
DeRozan 10 pts
LaVine 7 pts, 3-10 FGs
Strus 23 pts, 6-8 from 3 – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Here comes Andre Drummond for first time.
Donovan using both LaVine/DeRozan staggered with the subs. – 7:40 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Gabe Vincent, whose back is absolutely wrecked, just took a charge on Zach LaVine. Gamer. – 7:17 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin comes off the bench and matches up where he needs to be (DeRozan or LaVine) – 6:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Last time Heat and Bulls played, Jimmy Butler started defending DeRozan and Gabe Vincent got the LaVine assignment. Can hide Herro and Strus on PatBev and Caruso. Bam on Vuc. – 6:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“He has a lot to prove and he’s been proving it.”
Zach LaVine rose to meet the pressure in Toronto.
Can he do it again tonight in Miami?
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:42 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
If #Bulls lost to Toronto by 20, the offseason outlook would have seemed pretty bleak. Did LaVine’s outburst brighten the future for this group?
dailyherald.com/sports/2023041… – 12:08 PM
“The first thing is people don’t get a chance to see these guys as intimately as I do. He is a great human being. He’s a great person, a team guy, incredibly unselfish,” coach Billy Donovan said. “I do think that his heart is always in the right place in terms of wanting to do what’s best for the team. And I think to the best of his ability, he tries to read the game and make decisions that are best for the team. “People can have opinions about anybody. I’m with him every single day and I see where his heart is at.” -via NBC Sports / April 13, 2023
LaVine downplayed the significance of his night. “Whether I had zero points or 40, I just wanted to help us win the game,” LaVine said. “We did that. It’s move on to the next one and see what we can do there.” -via NBC Sports / April 13, 2023
KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable vs. Pistons with left knee injury management. Clean report otherwise. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 8, 2023