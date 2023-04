Anthony Davis goes to locker room after collision with Jaren Jackson Jr

The Grizzlies aren’t depending on just their Lakers scouting report to determine how physical they will be allowed to play. Brooks, Jackson and Jenkins each said that they take note of which referees are assigned to a game and factor it into preparation . “I’m just getting a feel of whoever is (refereeing) that night,” Brooks said. “Different personalities, different guys that call different stuff. .. I already mark (the officials) down before the game starts, probably like two hours before. And then I do my prep.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / April 15, 2023