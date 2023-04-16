Anthony Davis goes to locker room after collision with Jaren Jackson Jr

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Man, they were ready to eulogize for three hours earlier when AD hurt his shoulder. Ja’s injured hand gets bent in 13 different directions.
“That’s tough.”
😂ok – 5:16 PM
Man, they were ready to eulogize for three hours earlier when AD hurt his shoulder. Ja’s injured hand gets bent in 13 different directions.
“That’s tough.”
😂ok – 5:16 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Before Anthony Davis today, the last player with at least six blocks and two steals in a playoff game was Serge Ibaka in the 2019 NBA Finals. – 5:14 PM
Before Anthony Davis today, the last player with at least six blocks and two steals in a playoff game was Serge Ibaka in the 2019 NBA Finals. – 5:14 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Asking Rui to reproduce tonight’s performance is asking Rui to be someone other than himself. But I’m not surprised he’s having a prominent role in this series given Jaren Jackson Jr’s roaming. Just the threat of Rui doing this again could be valuable. – 5:13 PM
Asking Rui to reproduce tonight’s performance is asking Rui to be someone other than himself. But I’m not surprised he’s having a prominent role in this series given Jaren Jackson Jr’s roaming. Just the threat of Rui doing this again could be valuable. – 5:13 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ja Morant called for offensive foul on AD, Morant runs off court to Memphis locker room holding his right hand in pain. – 5:13 PM
Ja Morant called for offensive foul on AD, Morant runs off court to Memphis locker room holding his right hand in pain. – 5:13 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant tried to dunk over Anthony Davis and came up clutching that right hand that he injured at the end of the regular season. Ran straight to the locker room. – 5:13 PM
Ja Morant tried to dunk over Anthony Davis and came up clutching that right hand that he injured at the end of the regular season. Ran straight to the locker room. – 5:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
First half ends in disaster (for the moment) with AD getting hurt. 3rd qtr comes to an end with the Lakers on fire from deep and up 6. Things are clicking! – 4:57 PM
First half ends in disaster (for the moment) with AD getting hurt. 3rd qtr comes to an end with the Lakers on fire from deep and up 6. Things are clicking! – 4:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90
LA outscored Memphis 37-25 in the third. Some huge shots by Rui Hachimura and LeBron James to close the quarter. LA is up to 9 blocks, with five from AD and three from LeBron. Rui has 20 off the bench. LeBron has 18/10/5. AD has 16 and 9. – 4:56 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90
LA outscored Memphis 37-25 in the third. Some huge shots by Rui Hachimura and LeBron James to close the quarter. LA is up to 9 blocks, with five from AD and three from LeBron. Rui has 20 off the bench. LeBron has 18/10/5. AD has 16 and 9. – 4:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD set a new playoff career-high in blocks 🤚 (5) pic.twitter.com/gAMWhleCHb – 4:54 PM
AD set a new playoff career-high in blocks 🤚 (5) pic.twitter.com/gAMWhleCHb – 4:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has a new playoff career high with 5 blocks.
He also has 16 points, 9 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals in 27 minutes.
Lakers up 85-83 with 2:53 left in the 3rd. – 4:51 PM
Anthony Davis has a new playoff career high with 5 blocks.
He also has 16 points, 9 boards, 3 assists and 2 steals in 27 minutes.
Lakers up 85-83 with 2:53 left in the 3rd. – 4:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Anthony Davis is an absolute monster, carrying over his form from the regular season – 4:50 PM
Anthony Davis is an absolute monster, carrying over his form from the regular season – 4:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is 1 block way from his playoff career high of 5. – 4:42 PM
Anthony Davis is 1 block way from his playoff career high of 5. – 4:42 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
A lot of people don’t know that ABC stands for Anthonydavis Broadcasting Company – 4:41 PM
A lot of people don’t know that ABC stands for Anthonydavis Broadcasting Company – 4:41 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bane and Kennard might swing the series for Memphis. AD is going to feast, but it’s a good counter having the two best shooters – 4:37 PM
Bane and Kennard might swing the series for Memphis. AD is going to feast, but it’s a good counter having the two best shooters – 4:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star available to return despite scare vs. Grizzlies
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 4:33 PM
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star available to return despite scare vs. Grizzlies
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 4:33 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anthony Davis: Stingers are nerve-related injuries that involve the brachial plexus, a bundle of nerves that extend from the neck to the shoulder. They can be very painful but are often transient. They rarely result in time lost in the NBA. – 4:32 PM
Re: Anthony Davis: Stingers are nerve-related injuries that involve the brachial plexus, a bundle of nerves that extend from the neck to the shoulder. They can be very painful but are often transient. They rarely result in time lost in the NBA. – 4:32 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Anthony Davis leaves Lakers game with injury: ‘I can’t move my arm’ nj.com/knicks/2023/04… – 4:30 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Anthony Davis leaves Lakers game with injury: ‘I can’t move my arm’ nj.com/knicks/2023/04… – 4:30 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Nerve stuff is crazy man. The smallest impact in just the right spot can totally shut down an extremity. But like of course that happened to AD, of all people. – 4:30 PM
Nerve stuff is crazy man. The smallest impact in just the right spot can totally shut down an extremity. But like of course that happened to AD, of all people. – 4:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Davis (who is playing again already) is expected to return. – 4:29 PM
Anthony Davis (who is playing again already) is expected to return. – 4:29 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Anthony Davis returning to the court. AK pic.twitter.com/jOE1N980jQ – 4:29 PM
Anthony Davis returning to the court. AK pic.twitter.com/jOE1N980jQ – 4:29 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Btw that halftime was an embarrassment from ABC/ESPN. Not one iota of actual basketball. All Stephen A screaming at Anthony Davis for getting hurt. Wilbon and Jalen adding nothing. Zero about Memphis. Zero about the game. Their coverage sucks so much. – 4:28 PM
Btw that halftime was an embarrassment from ABC/ESPN. Not one iota of actual basketball. All Stephen A screaming at Anthony Davis for getting hurt. Wilbon and Jalen adding nothing. Zero about Memphis. Zero about the game. Their coverage sucks so much. – 4:28 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star Anthony Davis is available to return for Game 1 vs. Grizzlies. – 4:27 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis is available to return for Game 1 vs. Grizzlies. – 4:27 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
blaming anthony davis for his own injury/injuries is, uh, certainly a programming choice – 4:27 PM
blaming anthony davis for his own injury/injuries is, uh, certainly a programming choice – 4:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis just emerged from the Locke room tunnel. He’s joining his teammates in warmups. – 4:26 PM
Anthony Davis just emerged from the Locke room tunnel. He’s joining his teammates in warmups. – 4:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star Anthony Davis is available to return for Game 2 vs. Grizzlies. – 4:25 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis is available to return for Game 2 vs. Grizzlies. – 4:25 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Just very proud of Jaren Jackson Jr right now. That was assertive, confident, dominant. Bullied everyone not named Anthony Davis. One foul. Fantastic. – 4:25 PM
Just very proud of Jaren Jackson Jr right now. That was assertive, confident, dominant. Bullied everyone not named Anthony Davis. One foul. Fantastic. – 4:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaren Jackson Jr. delivered exactly the kind of performance Memphis needed from him in the first half. Gave the Grizzlies offense in the post, provided rim protection and — most importantly — was disciplined defensively. Only one foul in 19 minutes. – 4:20 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. delivered exactly the kind of performance Memphis needed from him in the first half. Gave the Grizzlies offense in the post, provided rim protection and — most importantly — was disciplined defensively. Only one foul in 19 minutes. – 4:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Slowmo of the play Anthony Davis gets his arm hurt. “I can’t move my arm.” Can’t tell what happens pic.twitter.com/Xz0u4u8lR6 – 4:19 PM
Slowmo of the play Anthony Davis gets his arm hurt. “I can’t move my arm.” Can’t tell what happens pic.twitter.com/Xz0u4u8lR6 – 4:19 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Red Panda just dropped a bowl. LeBron can’t handle JJJ. Time comes for us all. – 4:18 PM
Red Panda just dropped a bowl. LeBron can’t handle JJJ. Time comes for us all. – 4:18 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That was a big closing minute and change without AD, would’ve been even worse if D Lo didn’t hit that triple. Needless to say, Lakers don’t have anywhere near enough without Davis. – 4:18 PM
That was a big closing minute and change without AD, would’ve been even worse if D Lo didn’t hit that triple. Needless to say, Lakers don’t have anywhere near enough without Davis. – 4:18 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD leaves game late in second quarter with what looks like a right shoulder/arm injury. He went to locker room before 2nd quarter was over. – 4:17 PM
AD leaves game late in second quarter with what looks like a right shoulder/arm injury. He went to locker room before 2nd quarter was over. – 4:17 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Anthony Davis appeared to say “I can’t move my arm” after this collision with Jaren Jackson Jr.
AD went to the locker room just before halftime.
pic.twitter.com/EAOAONrp4C – 4:17 PM
Anthony Davis appeared to say “I can’t move my arm” after this collision with Jaren Jackson Jr.
AD went to the locker room just before halftime.
pic.twitter.com/EAOAONrp4C – 4:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Lakers 59
Most pressing concern for LA right now is Anthony Davis’ right arm/shoulder. AD had 10 points and 5 blocks and was the best player on the floor. JJJ is heating up with 19 points and 2 blocks. Memphis outscored the Lakers 23-12 to end the half. – 4:15 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 65, Lakers 59
Most pressing concern for LA right now is Anthony Davis’ right arm/shoulder. AD had 10 points and 5 blocks and was the best player on the floor. JJJ is heating up with 19 points and 2 blocks. Memphis outscored the Lakers 23-12 to end the half. – 4:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Lakers 59
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads all scorers with 19 points. Ja Morant has 12. LA is only outrebounding Memphis by one. – 4:14 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Lakers 59
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads all scorers with 19 points. Ja Morant has 12. LA is only outrebounding Memphis by one. – 4:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. introducing him to the casual basketball watchers with 19 points, five rebounds two blocks in the first half. – 4:13 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. introducing him to the casual basketball watchers with 19 points, five rebounds two blocks in the first half. – 4:13 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Perfect interior defense by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Rui Hachimura roll to the rim. – 4:13 PM
Perfect interior defense by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Rui Hachimura roll to the rim. – 4:13 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
This had the potential to be the most fun series, but could be the opposite depending on what transpires with AD. – 4:13 PM
This had the potential to be the most fun series, but could be the opposite depending on what transpires with AD. – 4:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
JJJ has an unorthodox offensive game but man it works and it’s probably hard for a defense to time his rhythm – 4:12 PM
JJJ has an unorthodox offensive game but man it works and it’s probably hard for a defense to time his rhythm – 4:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This Jaren Jackson Jr. the world is getting to see is what many in Memphis have seen since the beginning of March. He’s playing the best ball of his career, and it looks sustainable. LA doesn’t have an answer right now. He has 19 points on 8-12 shooting (and one foul, btw). – 4:12 PM
This Jaren Jackson Jr. the world is getting to see is what many in Memphis have seen since the beginning of March. He’s playing the best ball of his career, and it looks sustainable. LA doesn’t have an answer right now. He has 19 points on 8-12 shooting (and one foul, btw). – 4:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis is going to the locker room, presumably to get his right arm looked at. – 4:11 PM
Anthony Davis is going to the locker room, presumably to get his right arm looked at. – 4:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The LAST thing the team needs is AD dealing with an injury. Hope it isn’t serious, but pretty he said he can’t move his arm. – 4:11 PM
The LAST thing the team needs is AD dealing with an injury. Hope it isn’t serious, but pretty he said he can’t move his arm. – 4:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Multiple weeks of a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron just seemed impossible – 4:11 PM
Multiple weeks of a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron just seemed impossible – 4:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I’d be very interested the impact on the Wolves-Nuggets series if Rudy Gobert reactivated his peak level of defense, like Anthony Davis has of late. – 4:11 PM
I’d be very interested the impact on the Wolves-Nuggets series if Rudy Gobert reactivated his peak level of defense, like Anthony Davis has of late. – 4:11 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Anthony Davis grabbing right arm in pain. Went to the locker room early. His health looms XXXXL. Today, and the rest of the series. – 4:11 PM
Anthony Davis grabbing right arm in pain. Went to the locker room early. His health looms XXXXL. Today, and the rest of the series. – 4:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. working LeBron James on the post. JJJ’s offense has come so far this season. pic.twitter.com/eO7SJI1pZI – 4:10 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. working LeBron James on the post. JJJ’s offense has come so far this season. pic.twitter.com/eO7SJI1pZI – 4:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is having his arm worked on in the huddle. Seems to be in a lot of pain. – 4:09 PM
Anthony Davis is having his arm worked on in the huddle. Seems to be in a lot of pain. – 4:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Anthony Davis just said ‘I can’t move my arm’ pic.twitter.com/QjFUznnbm0 – 4:09 PM
Anthony Davis just said ‘I can’t move my arm’ pic.twitter.com/QjFUznnbm0 – 4:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is getting his right shoulder looked at on the bench. Appeared to be a stinger. – 4:09 PM
Anthony Davis is getting his right shoulder looked at on the bench. Appeared to be a stinger. – 4:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Anthony Davis hurt his shoulder. Training staff working on him now. – 4:08 PM
Anthony Davis hurt his shoulder. Training staff working on him now. – 4:08 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
AD got JJJ in the air there with the pump and then JJJ STILL blocked the shot. Ridiculous. – 4:02 PM
AD got JJJ in the air there with the pump and then JJJ STILL blocked the shot. Ridiculous. – 4:02 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Lakers answer for that run was AD.
He’s been the best player in the game so far. – 3:59 PM
The Lakers answer for that run was AD.
He’s been the best player in the game so far. – 3:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
AD is in some discomfort after that collison with Ja Morant. Has been holding his side running up and down the floor. – 3:59 PM
AD is in some discomfort after that collison with Ja Morant. Has been holding his side running up and down the floor. – 3:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jaren Jackson basically says “bro if Anthony Davis is out there’s no way I’m settling for anything but a layup.” pic.twitter.com/8qMppxPFJw – 3:55 PM
Jaren Jackson basically says “bro if Anthony Davis is out there’s no way I’m settling for anything but a layup.” pic.twitter.com/8qMppxPFJw – 3:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Memphis going with both point guards, Luke Kennard, David Roddy and Jaren Jackson Jr. This should be a chance to generate some good offensive looks down eight. – 3:52 PM
Memphis going with both point guards, Luke Kennard, David Roddy and Jaren Jackson Jr. This should be a chance to generate some good offensive looks down eight. – 3:52 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
What were the odds that Jaren Jackson Jr. would be the one Grizzlies frontcourt starter who’s not in foul trouble? – 3:48 PM
What were the odds that Jaren Jackson Jr. would be the one Grizzlies frontcourt starter who’s not in foul trouble? – 3:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dillon Brooks has to sit with 3 PF’s at the 9:20 mark.
May help Memphis offensively, but they’ll have to shift Desmond Bane over to LeBron defensively, with their current small unit of Jones-Ja-Kennard-Bane-JJJ. – 3:48 PM
Dillon Brooks has to sit with 3 PF’s at the 9:20 mark.
May help Memphis offensively, but they’ll have to shift Desmond Bane over to LeBron defensively, with their current small unit of Jones-Ja-Kennard-Bane-JJJ. – 3:48 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
3. Mike Conley as a screener. He is a super tough dude, took out Anthony Davis on a couple of screens in the play-in game vs. the Lakers, which are shown here. He’ll get off the ball at times and help free up Edwards and Towns. pic.twitter.com/QBfNITSVxz – 3:40 PM
3. Mike Conley as a screener. He is a super tough dude, took out Anthony Davis on a couple of screens in the play-in game vs. the Lakers, which are shown here. He’ll get off the ball at times and help free up Edwards and Towns. pic.twitter.com/QBfNITSVxz – 3:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Grizzlies 27
AD has been brilliant on both ends with 8 points, 5 rebounds (3 offensive) and 3 blocks. He’s been the best player on the floor. LA has 5 offensive rebounds and 9 fastbreak points. The Grizzlies closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run. – 3:37 PM
First quarter: Lakers 32, Grizzlies 27
AD has been brilliant on both ends with 8 points, 5 rebounds (3 offensive) and 3 blocks. He’s been the best player on the floor. LA has 5 offensive rebounds and 9 fastbreak points. The Grizzlies closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run. – 3:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD playing with real force, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 offensive, 3 blocks to help Lakers open 32-27 lead over Memphis after one quarter. – 3:36 PM
AD playing with real force, 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 offensive, 3 blocks to help Lakers open 32-27 lead over Memphis after one quarter. – 3:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Love my fried chicken
Do the NBA playoffs right with KFC! Save $5 when you spend $25 on the KFC app or KFC.ca with promo code BUCKETS. Offer ends April 25th, 2023 so get to it!
Tip-off tastes better with buckets 🏀
#BucketsAreLife
@kfc_canada
#Ad pic.twitter.com/3BT9ArWqqM – 3:35 PM
Love my fried chicken
Do the NBA playoffs right with KFC! Save $5 when you spend $25 on the KFC app or KFC.ca with promo code BUCKETS. Offer ends April 25th, 2023 so get to it!
Tip-off tastes better with buckets 🏀
#BucketsAreLife
@kfc_canada
#Ad pic.twitter.com/3BT9ArWqqM – 3:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Big story early has been AD dominating the O glass, with 3 of LAL’s 5 boards on that end, to just 1 from the Grizzlies. MEM started out with the smaller Tillman on AD, and it’s been JJJ since Aldama replaced Tillman.
Lakers also have forced 4 TO’s, and have yet to commit one. – 3:33 PM
Big story early has been AD dominating the O glass, with 3 of LAL’s 5 boards on that end, to just 1 from the Grizzlies. MEM started out with the smaller Tillman on AD, and it’s been JJJ since Aldama replaced Tillman.
Lakers also have forced 4 TO’s, and have yet to commit one. – 3:33 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Why is Santi Aldama isolating vs. Anthony Davis? pic.twitter.com/R9QF25xfC5 – 3:33 PM
Why is Santi Aldama isolating vs. Anthony Davis? pic.twitter.com/R9QF25xfC5 – 3:33 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
An Anthony Davis masterclass in the first quarter for the Lakers. 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks in the first nine minutes. pic.twitter.com/h40Q6DDHgV – 3:31 PM
An Anthony Davis masterclass in the first quarter for the Lakers. 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks in the first nine minutes. pic.twitter.com/h40Q6DDHgV – 3:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Yea, Playoff Anthony Davis is the best defensive player in the world. It took us like eight minutes to settle that. – 3:30 PM
Yea, Playoff Anthony Davis is the best defensive player in the world. It took us like eight minutes to settle that. – 3:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
AD has these quarters where it feels like he impacted every possession. This is one of them! – 3:30 PM
AD has these quarters where it feels like he impacted every possession. This is one of them! – 3:30 PM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Is Memphis hoping to get AD in foul trouble? That’s the only reason I can think of for seemingly consistently going right at the Lakers’ best defensive player, which feels like a pretty foolish strategy. – 3:29 PM
Is Memphis hoping to get AD in foul trouble? That’s the only reason I can think of for seemingly consistently going right at the Lakers’ best defensive player, which feels like a pretty foolish strategy. – 3:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Anthony Davis dominating. Lakers feasting on offensive boards. A big in foul trouble. All the Grizzlies’ biggest concerns making an early appearance. – 3:29 PM
Anthony Davis dominating. Lakers feasting on offensive boards. A big in foul trouble. All the Grizzlies’ biggest concerns making an early appearance. – 3:29 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Grizzlies have gotten manhandled on the glass since Tillman picked up 2 fouls and had to be replaced by Santi. Lakers with a 27-20 lead. Anthony Davis, as expected, has been an absolute beast inside. – 3:28 PM
Grizzlies have gotten manhandled on the glass since Tillman picked up 2 fouls and had to be replaced by Santi. Lakers with a 27-20 lead. Anthony Davis, as expected, has been an absolute beast inside. – 3:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has been fantastic on both ends, with 8 points and 5 boards with a block of JJJ to hep LAL to a 27-20 lead. – 3:27 PM
Anthony Davis has been fantastic on both ends, with 8 points and 5 boards with a block of JJJ to hep LAL to a 27-20 lead. – 3:27 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
These refs are having a contest to see who can avoid calling a foul on AD the longest – 3:27 PM
These refs are having a contest to see who can avoid calling a foul on AD the longest – 3:27 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves is out to a quick 7 points. This has been a physical game with both teams pushing the ball in transition as expected. AD has two blocks and has altered another couple of shots in the paint. The Lakers and the Grizzlies are tied 11-11 with 7:31 left in the first. – 3:20 PM
Austin Reaves is out to a quick 7 points. This has been a physical game with both teams pushing the ball in transition as expected. AD has two blocks and has altered another couple of shots in the paint. The Lakers and the Grizzlies are tied 11-11 with 7:31 left in the first. – 3:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are getting good shots early, but missed their first 3 triples.
They’re getting it done in the paint, however, with 3 buckets, and a shooting foul drawn by Reaves, to take an 8-7 early lead. Grizzlies have yet to attempt a 3.
LeBron’s on JJJ, and Vanderbilt on Ja. – 3:16 PM
LAL are getting good shots early, but missed their first 3 triples.
They’re getting it done in the paint, however, with 3 buckets, and a shooting foul drawn by Reaves, to take an 8-7 early lead. Grizzlies have yet to attempt a 3.
LeBron’s on JJJ, and Vanderbilt on Ja. – 3:16 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
JJJ and Xavier Tillman starting a playoff game together >>> – 3:12 PM
JJJ and Xavier Tillman starting a playoff game together >>> – 3:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA Countdown crew pick the impact players they expect to shine in the Lakers-Grizzlies series ⤵️
@stephenasmith: Jaren Jackson Jr.
@RealMikeWilbon: Desmond Bane
@JalenRose: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/CfXeOmbh3T – 2:50 PM
The NBA Countdown crew pick the impact players they expect to shine in the Lakers-Grizzlies series ⤵️
@stephenasmith: Jaren Jackson Jr.
@RealMikeWilbon: Desmond Bane
@JalenRose: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/CfXeOmbh3T – 2:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Darvin Ham has hilarious response when asked if Lakers will restrict workloads for LeBron James, Anthony Davis
cbssports.com/nba/news/darvi… – 2:46 PM
Darvin Ham has hilarious response when asked if Lakers will restrict workloads for LeBron James, Anthony Davis
cbssports.com/nba/news/darvi… – 2:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
No surprise, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder will play tonight for the Lakers. All three had been on LA’s injury report. – 2:07 PM
No surprise, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder will play tonight for the Lakers. All three had been on LA’s injury report. – 2:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Schröder have all been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 1. – 2:03 PM
LeBron, AD and Schröder have all been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 1. – 2:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on if there are any restrictions on LeBron and AD workload-wise in the playoffs: “I love being alive, so there will be zero restrictions on LeBron and AD.” – 1:40 PM
Darvin Ham on if there are any restrictions on LeBron and AD workload-wise in the playoffs: “I love being alive, so there will be zero restrictions on LeBron and AD.” – 1:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham noted that it’s been important for his players to reset, and heal up a bit with three days between games after playing 8 games in 14 days; they’ve also been anxious to get going to start Round 1 today.
LeBron and AD have “zero restrictions” entering the series. – 1:37 PM
Darvin Ham noted that it’s been important for his players to reset, and heal up a bit with three days between games after playing 8 games in 14 days; they’ve also been anxious to get going to start Round 1 today.
LeBron and AD have “zero restrictions” entering the series. – 1:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says the Grizzlies will likely start the two-big lineup with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman Sr.
He also said he doesn’t expect any limitations with Ja Morant’s right hand. pic.twitter.com/rgKArCwQEq – 1:24 PM
Taylor Jenkins says the Grizzlies will likely start the two-big lineup with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman Sr.
He also said he doesn’t expect any limitations with Ja Morant’s right hand. pic.twitter.com/rgKArCwQEq – 1:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said he’ll most likely keep the bigger starting group with Xavier Tillman alongside Jaren Jackson Jr.; they’ll also use lineups with JJJ at the 5, as they’re limited with both Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke injured. – 1:20 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said he’ll most likely keep the bigger starting group with Xavier Tillman alongside Jaren Jackson Jr.; they’ll also use lineups with JJJ at the 5, as they’re limited with both Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke injured. – 1:20 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
theathletic.com/4406351/2023/0… – 9:20 PM
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
theathletic.com/4406351/2023/0… – 9:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Lakers are the NBA’s leaders in free-throw attempts.
Jaren Jackson Jr. said you have to be mindful of who is officiating a game. Dillon Brooks said when he learns who the officials are, he factors it into his game prep.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:51 PM
The Lakers are the NBA’s leaders in free-throw attempts.
Jaren Jackson Jr. said you have to be mindful of who is officiating a game. Dillon Brooks said when he learns who the officials are, he factors it into his game prep.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The No. 7-seeded Lakers are going into Memphis to face the No. 2 Grizzlies but they don’t see a dramatic disparity between the two teams. “We don’t look at ourselves as underdogs, obviously,” said Anthony Davis bit.ly/40d0dBW – 7:20 PM
New story: The No. 7-seeded Lakers are going into Memphis to face the No. 2 Grizzlies but they don’t see a dramatic disparity between the two teams. “We don’t look at ourselves as underdogs, obviously,” said Anthony Davis bit.ly/40d0dBW – 7:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The only Lakers on the injury report ahead of tomorrow’s Game 1 at Memphis are LeBron, AD and Schröder, and all three are “probable.” – 6:02 PM
The only Lakers on the injury report ahead of tomorrow’s Game 1 at Memphis are LeBron, AD and Schröder, and all three are “probable.” – 6:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
AD on the Lakers countering JJJ roaming defensively: “We have some things for it. I’m not going to say it and have it get back to Memphis and things like that. But we have ways to kinda combat what he likes to do. … We talked about it. And we’ll be ready for it.” – 5:43 PM
AD on the Lakers countering JJJ roaming defensively: “We have some things for it. I’m not going to say it and have it get back to Memphis and things like that. But we have ways to kinda combat what he likes to do. … We talked about it. And we’ll be ready for it.” – 5:43 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Source described it as a “nerve stinger.” Davis is warming up for second half and available to return. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 16, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers star Anthony Davis is believed to have sustained a stinger on his right arm, but is still undergoing testing, source tells ESPN. He hurt shoulder late in second quarter of Game 1 vs. Memphis. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 16, 2023
Adam Zagoria: Anthony Davis just said ‘I can’t move my arm’ -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / April 16, 2023
Jovan Buha: Taylor Jenkins said he’ll likely start Xavier Tillman Sr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. and then determine if he wants stay big or go smaller vs. the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 16, 2023
The Grizzlies aren’t depending on just their Lakers scouting report to determine how physical they will be allowed to play. Brooks, Jackson and Jenkins each said that they take note of which referees are assigned to a game and factor it into preparation. “I’m just getting a feel of whoever is (refereeing) that night,” Brooks said. “Different personalities, different guys that call different stuff. .. I already mark (the officials) down before the game starts, probably like two hours before. And then I do my prep.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / April 15, 2023