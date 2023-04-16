Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura lead Lakers to win at Memphis

Jovan Buha: Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 The Lakers steal Game 1. Rui Hachimura led LA w/ 29 off the bench. Austin Reaves had 23 and hit several clutch shots. LeBron had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. AD had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks. Up next: Game 2 on Wednesday.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James on Austin Reaves: “I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players, and I know the type of players that fit with my game, and I knew Austin would be that right away.” pic.twitter.com/bsICpUZdsy – 6:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score, takeaways: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura shine as Los Angeles steals Game 1
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score, takeaways: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura shine as Los Angeles steals Game 1
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Good weekend for the Arkansas contingent (the state and/or the university) in the NBA playoffs. Malik Monk last night, Austin Reaves earlier today, Bobby Portis playing a big part in a Bucks comeback right now. – 6:39 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Hachimura (29), Reaves (23), AD (22) and LeBron (21) all posted 20+ points 🤝
Hachimura (29), Reaves (23), AD (22) and LeBron (21) all posted 20+ points 🤝
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on Austin Reaves: “I’m extremely happy for him — and I want him to do it again.” – 6:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura on representing his country of Japan, with many waking up (game started at 4 a.m. in 🇯🇵) to see him score 29 in his first Lakers postseason game: pic.twitter.com/2cYo1FMbkS – 6:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Austin Reaves continues to step up when the Lakers need him most.
Austin Reaves continues to step up when the Lakers need him most.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura: “Since I got here, this team really believes in me … (it makes me) very confident and comfortable.”
Rui Hachimura: “Since I got here, this team really believes in me … (it makes me) very confident and comfortable.”
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
This would be a good time to read @DanWoikeSports excellent piece from last year on Austin Reaves.
This would be a good time to read @DanWoikeSports excellent piece from last year on Austin Reaves.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Austin Reaves activated Hillbilly Kobe mode to close Game 1 for the Lakers with Rui Hachimura. Rob Pelinka and the Lakers are going to have to open the checkbook to keep both players in free agency. pic.twitter.com/2mORW7wxED – 5:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves on yelling “I’m him” during his stretch of nine straight points: “I got hot late and I had fun.” – 5:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves deflected when asked about his huge individual crunch time run: “When you got guys like LeBron and AD, it makes things easier.”
Austin Reaves deflected when asked about his huge individual crunch time run: “When you got guys like LeBron and AD, it makes things easier.”
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Austin Reaves grew up about two hours from Memphis.
Austin Reaves grew up about two hours from Memphis.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
LeBron James didn’t have his best game, and the Grizzlies still lost by double digits. On one hand, Rui Hachimura might not make 5 of 6 3s in a game again this series, but that’s still a concerning sign. – 5:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Austin Reaves vs. Aaron Wiggins impending contracts will be a nice case study to see how much brand/exposure affects the NBA market – 5:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Austin Reaves shouts ‘I’m him’ in the middle of fourth quarter explosion, and it was entirely warranted
Austin Reaves shouts ‘I’m him’ in the middle of fourth quarter explosion, and it was entirely warranted
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Some historical superlatives for the Lakers today:
– Davis 1st player with at least 7 blk and 3 stl in a playoff game since Draymond Green on 5/9/16
– Hachimura tied Mychal Thompson (5/1/88) for most pts by a Lakers player off the bench in the playoffs with 29
Some historical superlatives for the Lakers today:
– Davis 1st player with at least 7 blk and 3 stl in a playoff game since Draymond Green on 5/9/16
– Hachimura tied Mychal Thompson (5/1/88) for most pts by a Lakers player off the bench in the playoffs with 29
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
– LAL had 4 20-point scorers for the first time since 1988 in the playoffs (Magic, Kareem, Worthy, Scott).
– Anthony Davis had 7 blocks and 3 steals, first time in NBA since Draymond Green in 2016.
– LAL had 4 20-point scorers for the first time since 1988 in the playoffs (Magic, Kareem, Worthy, Scott).
– Anthony Davis had 7 blocks and 3 steals, first time in NBA since Draymond Green in 2016.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s not longer a matter of whether or not Austin Reaves gets an Arenas Provision offer. He is. It’s happening.
It’s not longer a matter of whether or not Austin Reaves gets an Arenas Provision offer. He is. It’s happening.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rui Hachimura 29, Austin Reaves 23, AD 22 and Bron 21 as Lakers take Game 1 128-112 over Memphis.
First time since 5/15/88 that Lakers have four 20point scorers in a playoff game
Rui Hachimura 29, Austin Reaves 23, AD 22 and Bron 21 as Lakers take Game 1 128-112 over Memphis.
First time since 5/15/88 that Lakers have four 20point scorers in a playoff game
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Hachimura and Reaves make things happen for the Lakers
Hachimura and Reaves make things happen for the Lakers
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I think Austin Reaves is worth the Gilbert Arenas max… about 4-year, $99M. – 5:38 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Austin Reaves is a restricted free agent this offseason.
However, because he signed a 2 year contract, the Lakers are limited in what they can offer but have the right to match on any offer sheet.
The hypothetical contract is an example.
Austin Reaves is a restricted free agent this offseason.
However, because he signed a 2 year contract, the Lakers are limited in what they can offer but have the right to match on any offer sheet.
The hypothetical contract is an example.
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Rui Hachimura is the first Laker all-time with 25+ points and 5+ threes off the bench in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/H4bEaTcl3Y – 5:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura shine as Los Angeles steals Game 1 in Memphis
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura shine as Los Angeles steals Game 1 in Memphis
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Where can I bet on Austin Reaves to get the at four-year, $98.6 million contract offer this summer?
The Gilbert Arenas Provision🔒🔒🔒
Where can I bet on Austin Reaves to get the at four-year, $98.6 million contract offer this summer?
The Gilbert Arenas Provision🔒🔒🔒
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves with the postgame interview treatment pic.twitter.com/AIvs0N7Xc1 – 5:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
A moment in time with Austin Reaves.
A moment in time with Austin Reaves.
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Rui Hachimura!!!
Austin Reaves!!!
Rui Hachimura!!!
Austin Reaves!!!
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I saw Austin Reaves play as a freshman at Wichita State and let’s just say I didn’t have this on my bingo card. What a performance. – 5:33 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
As we all knew, and I certainly told everyone, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura were the difference. This loss feels significant, though. Ja’s injury is massive but moreso the utter mental collapse at the end of the game. Grizzlies just gave up. Got to have more heart. – 5:33 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Austin Reaves screaming “I’m him” while giving the Grizzlies a straight spanking today was what I needed on the beautiful Sunday afternoon!!!! Lakers in 6. Carry on… – 5:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Austin Reaves playoff debut:
23 PTS
8-13 FG
3-5 3P
Austin Reaves playoff debut:
23 PTS
8-13 FG
3-5 3P
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers with a statement win in Game 1, 128-112, to steal home court from the Grizzlies. Hachimura 29p on 11-of-14 6r; Reaves 23p on 8-of-13 4a; AD 22p 12r 7b; LeBron 21p 11r 5a; D-Lo 19p 7a.
The Lakers with a statement win in Game 1, 128-112, to steal home court from the Grizzlies. Hachimura 29p on 11-of-14 6r; Reaves 23p on 8-of-13 4a; AD 22p 12r 7b; LeBron 21p 11r 5a; D-Lo 19p 7a.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
The Lakers steal Game 1. Rui Hachimura led LA w/ 29 off the bench. Austin Reaves had 23 and hit several clutch shots. LeBron had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. AD had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks.
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
The Lakers steal Game 1. Rui Hachimura led LA w/ 29 off the bench. Austin Reaves had 23 and hit several clutch shots. LeBron had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. AD had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Austin Reaves has been on another level the last few months but this is something else entirely. – 5:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Newark, Arkansas is less than two hours from Memphis. This is basically a home game for Austin Reaves. AK – 5:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Austin Reaves making the DPOY look like Hassan Whiteside in the 4th. And yes, I’m talking about Dillon Brooks of course. – 5:29 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Austin Reaves closing the show in Memphis pic.twitter.com/hhuvxkt4lp – 5:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron is really chilling watching the Austin Reaves and Rui show. This is wild. – 5:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are setting up Austin Reaves to close a playoff game. In awe. – 5:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves is up to 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting.
Austin Reaves is up to 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting.
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Austin Reaves is a damn problem and it’s not just this game. His ability to control pace and work off that screen to get space on the drive is masterful. What a great asset for this Lakers team. – 5:27 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Among the 194 #NBA players to use over 10 possessions per game this season, Lakers guard Austin Reaves finished 5th in scoring efficiency. – 5:27 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Austin Reaves is the Lakers’ closer … ? Not even looking to LeBron right now and still delivering bucket after bucket after bucket. – 5:27 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Austin Reaves screaming “he can’t guard me” in a playoff game. This is my nightmare – 5:27 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Never thought I’d see the day when Austin Reaves proclaims “I’m HIM” …and I’d fully agree with that assessment – 5:26 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Imagine the ratings if Steph Curry and Austin Reaves meet in the 2nd round – 5:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers have a GOAT candidate and a max contract point guard… and their closer today has been a second-year undrafted free agent.
The Lakers have a GOAT candidate and a max contract point guard… and their closer today has been a second-year undrafted free agent.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“LeBron and AD, sit down fellas…. We got this.” Austin Reaves and Rui – 5:26 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Death by Austin Reaves. LeBron just hanging out at the high elbow like he’s Ryan Anderson. What is happening. – 5:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LMAO WE ARE WATCHING AUSTIN REAVES TURN LEBRON INTO A FLOOR SPACER IN CRUNCH TIME WHAT IS HAPPENING – 5:26 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Sure, Austin Reeves and Rui Hachimura in Winnin’ Time on the road for the Lakers in Game 1…
Sure, Austin Reeves and Rui Hachimura in Winnin’ Time on the road for the Lakers in Game 1…
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves kicking ass in the 4th quarter on the road is NOT a great sign for the Grizzlies. – 5:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
And again … Austin Reaves.
He has 9 straight 4th Q points in his first career playoff game, after the behind-the-back assist for Hachimura’s 3.
And again … Austin Reaves.
He has 9 straight 4th Q points in his first career playoff game, after the behind-the-back assist for Hachimura’s 3.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not much you can do when Reeves and Hachimura are going off lol – 5:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura carrying LeBron and AD down the stretch of a playoff game.
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura carrying LeBron and AD down the stretch of a playoff game.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron James is literally walking down the court saying let Austin Reaves cook, and he’s right – 5:26 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
LeBron chilling on the weakside while Austin Reaves carries the Lakers home. I’ve seen it all. – 5:25 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Just surround Austin Reaves with guys willing to do the little things. – 5:25 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the accuracy on this behind-the-back austin reaves pass is bonkers pic.twitter.com/1tVncSK6Q0 – 5:25 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves running back after back-to-back clutch buckets: “I’m HIM! I’m HIM!!!” – 5:25 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Before today, Rui Hachimura had hit as many as four 3-pointers once in his NBA career across 215 regular season and playoff games.
Before today, Rui Hachimura had hit as many as four 3-pointers once in his NBA career across 215 regular season and playoff games.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A massive 3 by Austin Reaves. He flexes toward the bench. Lakers up by six with 2:00 left. – 5:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Rui Hachimura is the first Laker since Magic Johnson in 1996 with 25 points off the bench in a playoff game 🪄 pic.twitter.com/9Yr4uIs7qI – 5:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Memphis has been hitting everything in the last few minutes to narrow the gap, but Austin Reaves has a pair of buckets and an assist for another Rui 3.
Memphis has been hitting everything in the last few minutes to narrow the gap, but Austin Reaves has a pair of buckets and an assist for another Rui 3.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura has a career-high 5 3-pointers in Game 1 of Lakers-Grizzlies – 5:23 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Feels like if Austin Reeves goes behind the back to hit Rui Hachimura perfectly in the shooting pocket and knock down the triple the game should immediately be over – 5:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Wasn’t expecting to see the Rui Hachimura game today, but here we are… – 5:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
There’s nobody on the Lakers who can handle JJJ down low other than Davis. Hachimura and Vando are game, but just too overwhelmed. AK – 5:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Rui Hachimura is a career sub-35% 3-point shooter on 2.4 attempts a game. 4-5 so far in this one. – 5:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies fans are going to hate Austin Reaves by the end of this series. I can feel it. – 5:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I criticized Rob Pelinka for almost everything (and I’m looking dumb about most of those things!), but getting Rui Hachimura without giving up a first-round pick was a steal from the moment the trade was made.
I criticized Rob Pelinka for almost everything (and I’m looking dumb about most of those things!), but getting Rui Hachimura without giving up a first-round pick was a steal from the moment the trade was made.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rui Hachimura was vital down the stretch in the Lakers’ play-in win over Minnesota and he’s having a strong showing in Game 1 here in Memphis. He has 20 points through the first three quarters on 7-for-9 shooting (4-for-5 from 3).
Rui Hachimura was vital down the stretch in the Lakers’ play-in win over Minnesota and he’s having a strong showing in Game 1 here in Memphis. He has 20 points through the first three quarters on 7-for-9 shooting (4-for-5 from 3).
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An impressive 37-25 3rd Q for the Lakers turned a 6-point halftime deficit into a 6-point lead at 96-90.
Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in the period, drilling 4 triples, with LeBron adding a late logo 3.
An impressive 37-25 3rd Q for the Lakers turned a 6-point halftime deficit into a 6-point lead at 96-90.
Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in the period, drilling 4 triples, with LeBron adding a late logo 3.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
RUI HACHIMURA 20 POINTS IN 20 MINS‼️
RUI HACHIMURA 20 POINTS IN 20 MINS‼️
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rui Hachimura 7-for-9 from field, 4-for-5 from 3 point range, 20 points, 4 rebounds – 4:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 96-90 lead over Grizzlies end of third quarter. Rui Hachimura big lift off bench with 20 points – 4:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
LeBron will need to make some adjustments to fit in. This is Rui Hachimura’s team now. – 4:54 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
People who only watch national TV games must think Rui Hachimura is a 40% 3-point shooter. – 4:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rui Hachimura allowing me to push the Japanese narrative today – 4:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 3’s from Hachimura countered a pair from Morant to tie the game at 83.
B2B 3’s from Hachimura countered a pair from Morant to tie the game at 83.
Dan Favale @danfavale
austin reaves legit high-fived desmond bane on that three-point contest yet look so scandalized at the foul call lmao – 4:35 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Perfect interior defense by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Rui Hachimura roll to the rim. – 4:13 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Rui Hachimura can’t guard Jaren. We found that out in the regular season. – 4:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“Austin Reaves is no fluke. He’s gonna be around for a while.” – Mark Jackson, during the Lakers-Grizzlies broadcast, after Reaves’ steal/alley-oop to Davis. AK – 4:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rui Hachimura has given LA a needed boost off the bench. He’s been physical in the paint, battling on the glass and is attacking the rim. – 3:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL held a 21-16 lead after a Rui Hachimura put-back.
LAL held a 21-16 lead after a Rui Hachimura put-back.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Austin Reaves flexed on Dillon Brooks after the finish 😤 pic.twitter.com/AcH4LiHL5y – 3:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Austin Reaves is out to a quick 7 points. This has been a physical game with both teams pushing the ball in transition as expected. AD has two blocks and has altered another couple of shots in the paint. The Lakers and the Grizzlies are tied 11-11 with 7:31 left in the first. – 3:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves, looking fresh after three days between games – Lakers had played 8 games in the previous 14 days – has 7 of his team’s 11 points after hitting the first 3-pointer of the game. – 3:18 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My series preview material from the Laker perspective:
-Rui Hachimura as the Lakers x-factor sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru…
My series preview material from the Laker perspective:
-Rui Hachimura as the Lakers x-factor sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru…
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
