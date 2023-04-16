Chris Paul on winning a championship: No one wants it more than I do

That perspective might explain The Athletic’s recent story that revealed the majority of polled players selected Chris Paul and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as players they most want to win their first NBA championship. “I appreciate it. No one wants it more than I do,” Chris Paul said. “It’s cool. I got a lot of guys around this league that I’ve known for a long time and have been close to, so I appreciate it.”
Source: Mark Medina @ sportsnaut.com
Source: Mark Medina @ sportsnaut.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns’ Chris Paul to @Sportsnaut on why it’s easy to play with Kevin Durant beyond his talent: ““KD is just a basketball head. It’s not like he’s a shooter. He’s a basketball player. So the way we incorporate him with us is easy.” bit.ly/3UrF6KW – 10:42 AM
Suns’ Chris Paul to @Sportsnaut on why it’s easy to play with Kevin Durant beyond his talent: ““KD is just a basketball head. It’s not like he’s a shooter. He’s a basketball player. So the way we incorporate him with us is easy.” bit.ly/3UrF6KW – 10:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The “Suns held Mikal Bridges back” thing is so weird. It undersells A) How hard Bridges worked in Phoenix to get to this point when he got his opportunity, B) How good the Suns/Book/CP3 were the last 2 years with him in his role and C) How he was making the leap before the trade – 7:15 PM
The “Suns held Mikal Bridges back” thing is so weird. It undersells A) How hard Bridges worked in Phoenix to get to this point when he got his opportunity, B) How good the Suns/Book/CP3 were the last 2 years with him in his role and C) How he was making the leap before the trade – 7:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 compared it to Jalen Brunson’s rise this year as another guy who got a bigger opportunity on a new team. Paul has known Brunson since Brunson was in the seventh grade and always knew what Brunson was capable of. Just got the bigger opportunity now. – 5:44 PM
CP3 compared it to Jalen Brunson’s rise this year as another guy who got a bigger opportunity on a new team. Paul has known Brunson since Brunson was in the seventh grade and always knew what Brunson was capable of. Just got the bigger opportunity now. – 5:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
YouTube X Second Spectrum = Chris Paul watching himself. #Suns pic.twitter.com/tA14KZpp07 – 4:47 PM
YouTube X Second Spectrum = Chris Paul watching himself. #Suns pic.twitter.com/tA14KZpp07 – 4:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He understands arguments happen, discussions and whatnot, but that can be healthy.”
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant adjusting in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/oXumr74cZP – 4:27 PM
“He understands arguments happen, discussions and whatnot, but that can be healthy.”
Chris Paul on Kevin Durant adjusting in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/oXumr74cZP – 4:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul on how he’s seen the Clippers change with the addition of Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/0Q24x4Gtnw – 3:37 PM
Chris Paul on how he’s seen the Clippers change with the addition of Russell Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/0Q24x4Gtnw – 3:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul was asked about his conversation with @TaylorRooks where he said he had made peace with the possibility of not winning a title in his career:
“Yeah, that ain’t what I think about going into the playoffs. That was that conversation, but for me, I’m gonna compete.” pic.twitter.com/9Lr76WDHUs – 3:34 PM
Chris Paul was asked about his conversation with @TaylorRooks where he said he had made peace with the possibility of not winning a title in his career:
“Yeah, that ain’t what I think about going into the playoffs. That was that conversation, but for me, I’m gonna compete.” pic.twitter.com/9Lr76WDHUs – 3:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m happy for him. I talked to him yesterday.”
Chris Paul on Mikal Bridges playing in Brooklyn. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/klf6FpB0R6 – 3:33 PM
“I’m happy for him. I talked to him yesterday.”
Chris Paul on Mikal Bridges playing in Brooklyn. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/klf6FpB0R6 – 3:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Giannis wins Finals MVP.
The teams in order with the best chance of winning it all:
Bucks
Suns
Nuggets
76ers
Celtics
Warriors
West is impossible to pick. I think 6 could win it.
5 biggest concerns
– Harden health
– Wiggins rust
– Jokic support
– CP3 health
– Non-J’s Celtics – 10:53 AM
Giannis wins Finals MVP.
The teams in order with the best chance of winning it all:
Bucks
Suns
Nuggets
76ers
Celtics
Warriors
West is impossible to pick. I think 6 could win it.
5 biggest concerns
– Harden health
– Wiggins rust
– Jokic support
– CP3 health
– Non-J’s Celtics – 10:53 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Funny moment during Deandre Ayton’s interview today in Phoenix. While discussing KD’s playoff approach something catches his eye — “Chris Paul just dunked the ball, wow” pic.twitter.com/my7PjCodHO – 5:20 PM
Funny moment during Deandre Ayton’s interview today in Phoenix. While discussing KD’s playoff approach something catches his eye — “Chris Paul just dunked the ball, wow” pic.twitter.com/my7PjCodHO – 5:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren, Devin Booker and Chris Paul getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3tmAE5BjXb – 3:40 PM
Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren, Devin Booker and Chris Paul getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/3tmAE5BjXb – 3:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I don’t expect changes to LA’s starting lineup to begin this series.
If that’s the case, I would expect:
– Kawhi Leonard to get the first shot at KD
– Nicolas Batum starting on Devin Booker
– Russell Westbrook on CP3
– Ivica Zubac on Ayton
– Leaving Eric Gordon on Josh Okogie – 2:39 PM
I don’t expect changes to LA’s starting lineup to begin this series.
If that’s the case, I would expect:
– Kawhi Leonard to get the first shot at KD
– Nicolas Batum starting on Devin Booker
– Russell Westbrook on CP3
– Ivica Zubac on Ayton
– Leaving Eric Gordon on Josh Okogie – 2:39 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA playoffs pressure meter: James Harden, Chris Paul, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young facing varying degrees of heat
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 10:28 AM
NBA playoffs pressure meter: James Harden, Chris Paul, Nikola Jokic, Trae Young facing varying degrees of heat
(By @bradbotkincbs)
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 10:28 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yes, this is a KD Suns team. But the themes for Clippers are the same with guys like CP3, Book, Ayton in prominent roles.
Be physical, get to the paint, and play with pace – 12:59 AM
Yes, this is a KD Suns team. But the themes for Clippers are the same with guys like CP3, Book, Ayton in prominent roles.
Be physical, get to the paint, and play with pace – 12:59 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s wild to look back at the top 6 Suns shot takers from 2021 WCF and see how inefficient most of them were, except for Ayton
Book: 136 FGA, 38.2%
CP3: 84 FGA, 41.7%
AYTON: 75 FGA, 69.3%
Payne: 61 FGA, 41%
Crowder: 45 FGA, 37.8%
Bridges: 43 FGA, 51.2% (31.6% 3s) – 12:48 AM
It’s wild to look back at the top 6 Suns shot takers from 2021 WCF and see how inefficient most of them were, except for Ayton
Book: 136 FGA, 38.2%
CP3: 84 FGA, 41.7%
AYTON: 75 FGA, 69.3%
Payne: 61 FGA, 41%
Crowder: 45 FGA, 37.8%
Bridges: 43 FGA, 51.2% (31.6% 3s) – 12:48 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Devin Booker what comes to mind first when someone brings up the Western Conference Finals from two years ago.
“Ummm. Broken nose.”
Brought up how the result was a product of the details mattering. Can never know what to expect. Stole Game 2, CP3 out, etc. – 4:39 PM
I asked Devin Booker what comes to mind first when someone brings up the Western Conference Finals from two years ago.
“Ummm. Broken nose.”
Brought up how the result was a product of the details mattering. Can never know what to expect. Stole Game 2, CP3 out, etc. – 4:39 PM
More on this storyline
Amid the uncertainty on both his NBA championship prospects and his health, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul holds strong convictions on at least one thing. “I ain’t got no retirement ceremony,” Paul told Sportsnaut. -via sportsnaut.com / April 16, 2023
Credit Paul for the Suns maintaining their intensity and fretting little about shot distribution. Even before Durant’s arrival, Paul willingly played more off-the-ball to ensure team balance and to preserve his workload. “KD is just a basketball head. It’s not like he’s a shooter. He’s a basketball player. So the way we incorporate him with us is easy,” Paul said. “What I learned to play as a kid is to shoot, pass and dribble. If you’re not open, you pass. If you’re open, you shoot it. With that, I feel like I can play with anybody. I don’t care what team you put me on. I feel like I’m going to be fine.” -via sportsnaut.com / April 16, 2023
Duane Rankin: “Everybody want to talk all that foolishness, but there’s a lot of people who don’t love to play the game like him.” Chris Paul on #Clippers guard Russell Westbrook. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LlcaeMq9bW -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 15, 2023