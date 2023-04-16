De'Aaron Fox scores 38 points as Kings win first playoff game in 17 years

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his first career playoff game to lead the Kings to a dramatic 126-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series Saturday at Golden 1 Center. A sellout crowd of 18,253 gasped with anticipation and roared with excitement as the third-seeded Kings opened the series with a win over the sixth-seeded Warriors in their first playoff game since 2006. When it was over, Fox was called on one more time to light the beam, signaling victory for Sacramento.
Source: Sacramento Bee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“You can’t ask for much more than he did tonight.” -Mike Brown on De’Aaron Fox – 12:02 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
De’Aaron Fox turned it up in the second half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a6Hm9zcR2g – 11:56 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox on the crowd in Sacramento tonight: “I think Sacramento showed out tonight. Trey walked by and he said, ‘Yo, this is the loudest arena I’ve ever played in.’” – 11:47 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Kings notch their first playoff win in NEARLY 17 YEARS‼️
🏀 De’Aaron Fox in his postseason debut:
38 points, 5 assists, 3 steals
🏀 Domantas Sabonis:
12 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals
The beam is lit. pic.twitter.com/tvIByUWkSY – 11:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
De’Aaron Fox and the Kings making a lot of people who clowned the Haliburton trade look stupid, myself included.
What an incredible story they’ve been. A great development for the league. – 11:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
1. De’Aaron Fox brought his A game on the defensive end. He was active against Steph Curry, fighting through screens all night. He struggled to make an impact early on the offensive end, but took off in the third to finish with 38 on 13-for-27 shooting. Star. – 11:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
De’Aaron Fox is the point guard of the most efficient single-season offense in NBA history
Vlade knew 😭 – 11:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings escape with a Game 1 home win. Warriors went 16-of-50 from 3. De’Aaron Fox lit them up in the second half: 29 of his 38 points. Malik Monk scored 32 off the bench. Made all 14 free throws. Sets up a crucial Game 2 in Sacramento on Monday night and likely long series. – 11:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Sacramento wins their first playoff game since 2006, beating the Warriors 126-123.
Tremendous game from De’Aaron Fox: 38 points on 13-of-27 shooting. Malik Monk adds 32 points. They are the second duo to score 30 points while both making their playoff debt in NBA history. – 11:20 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Malik Monk have a combined 67 points in their first career playoff games.
How we feeling Kentucky? – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
De’Aaron Fox walked Klay Thompson out and treated his ankles like Old Yeller – 11:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Somebody somewhere hasn’t watched De’Aaron Fox since Kentucky and is just learning the man can shoot.
4/8 from deep tonight. 36 points. 13 in the 4Q – 11:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
With 33 points and counting tonight vs. GSW, De’Aaron Fox has set the record for most points by a player in their playoff debut in franchise history.
Fox passes Eddie Johnson (25, 4/18/84 at LAL) and Jerry Lucas (25, 3/22/64 vs. PHI) – 11:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is trading blows with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Fox has 36 points. Kings lead the Warriors 115-114 with 3:28 to go. – 11:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
De’Aaron Fox has set the record for most points by a player in their playoff debut in franchise history. He has 33 points with 4:25 left in the fourth. – 11:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Kings:
With 33 points and counting tonight vs. GSW, De’Aaron Fox has set the record for most points by a player in their playoff debut in franchise history.
Fox passes Eddie Johnson (25, 4/18/84 at LAL) and Jerry Lucas (25, 3/22/64 vs. PHI) – 11:04 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s pretty cool to me that De’Aaron Fox wears No. 5 in Sacramento but wore No. 0 at Kentucky while Malik Monk wore No. 5 at Kentucky but wears No. 0 in Sacramento. – 10:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I told y’all, once De’Aaron Fox got to this playoff stage he was going to draw the world’s attention. – 10:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox up to 30 points now. 8:14 to play. Kings lead Warriors 103-100 – 10:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Take his play away from it all and just look at De’Aaron Fox’s face. He is not the least bit scared of these legends. The presence is almost as important as the performance. – 10:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Warriors 101-97 with 9:20 to play. De’Aaron Fox up to a game high 28 points now. Steve Kerr uses the timeout. – 10:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk has Golden 1 Center absolutely rocking right now. His bucket to put the Kings up 91-90 heading to the 4th sent this building into a frenzy. Monk with 19 points off the bench. De’Aaron Fox leads Sacramento with 23. – 10:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
6:59 left in the 3rd, De’Aaron Fox already with 11 points in the period, has 20 in the game now. – 10:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have the two guys that profile as their best De’Aaron Fox defenders, Wiggins and Payton, coming off the bench. He gets extremely aggressive to open second half against a lineup without them. Ten points in under five minutes. – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors start the second quarter putting Jonathan Kuminga on De’Aaron Fox – 9:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Kings 29, Warriors 29
De’Aaron Fox comes up with a steal and gets fouled with 0.4 seconds to go. Makes both free throws. Tie game. – 9:16 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox coming back late in the first quarter with Mitchel, Monk, Lyles and Len. – 9:12 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox’s mom, Lorraine, showing up solo to our show last night was amazing.
Her love for the city and team is reaaaal pic.twitter.com/v411zz2taa – 10:15 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox’s mom, Lorainne, showing up solo to our show last night was amazing. Her love for the city and team is reaaaal. pic.twitter.com/3d3jae3vli – 9:59 AM
StatMuse: De’Aaron Fox tonight: 38 PTS 5 AST 3 STL 4-8 3P 2nd highest scoring playoff debut all-time. pic.twitter.com/zGYmH9un7v -via Twitter @statmuse / April 16, 2023
Clutch Points: LIGHT. THE. BEAM. The Kings win their first playoff game in 6,194 days as they take down the Warriors in a THRILLING Game 1 🤯 Sabonis: 12 PTS 16 REB 3 STL Fox: 38 PTS 5 AST 3 STL Monk:32 PTS 3 REB 2 AST pic.twitter.com/6se6i64iKS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 16, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Kings star De’Aaron Fox had 29 points in the 2nd half, tied for the most in a half in Kings/Royals postseason history. Oscar Robertson had 29 points in the 2nd half on March 28, 1963 against the Celtics. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/k5WYcD9pYs -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / April 16, 2023