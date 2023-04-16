Desmond Bane on Rui Hachimura performance: 'Let's see if he can do it again Wednesday'

Tim MacMahon: Desmond Bane on Rui Hachimura: “It’s probably the best game of his career. It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just gonna highlight a nice little play by Dennis Schroder.
This is Rui Hachimura’s first 3. Play is a D’Angelo Russell-Anthony Davis pick-and-roll. Grizzlies keep two on the ball, Santi Aldama helps at the rim. Dennis uses his position to screen Ja Morant away from Rui. Swish. pic.twitter.com/8xv5u53Wst – 9:14 PM
Just gonna highlight a nice little play by Dennis Schroder.
This is Rui Hachimura’s first 3. Play is a D’Angelo Russell-Anthony Davis pick-and-roll. Grizzlies keep two on the ball, Santi Aldama helps at the rim. Dennis uses his position to screen Ja Morant away from Rui. Swish. pic.twitter.com/8xv5u53Wst – 9:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Part of the Grizzlies’ gameplan was to make Rui Hachiumra shoot, and he made them pay with his best shooting performance of the season.
Desmond Bane wasn’t fazed by Hachimura’s game.
“Let’s see if he can do it again on Wednesday.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:53 PM
Part of the Grizzlies’ gameplan was to make Rui Hachiumra shoot, and he made them pay with his best shooting performance of the season.
Desmond Bane wasn’t fazed by Hachimura’s game.
“Let’s see if he can do it again on Wednesday.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score, takeaways: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura shine as Los Angeles steals Game 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:49 PM
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score, takeaways: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura shine as Los Angeles steals Game 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 6:49 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Desmond Bane on Rui raining 3s: “That was our game plan going in. Make him hit shots. And you know, he did. It’s a 7-game series, let’s see if he can do it again.” #soundslikeachallenge – 6:42 PM
Desmond Bane on Rui raining 3s: “That was our game plan going in. Make him hit shots. And you know, he did. It’s a 7-game series, let’s see if he can do it again.” #soundslikeachallenge – 6:42 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Desmond Bane on Rui Hachimura: “It’s probably the best game of his career. It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.” – 6:38 PM
Desmond Bane on Rui Hachimura: “It’s probably the best game of his career. It’s a seven-game series. Let’s see if he can do it again Wednesday.” – 6:38 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Hachimura (29), Reaves (23), AD (22) and LeBron (21) all posted 20+ points 🤝
1988 was the last time the Lakers had 4 20-point scorers in a playoff game ➡️ Magic, Kareem, Worthy and Scott. pic.twitter.com/ceHbxaqWbT – 6:33 PM
Hachimura (29), Reaves (23), AD (22) and LeBron (21) all posted 20+ points 🤝
1988 was the last time the Lakers had 4 20-point scorers in a playoff game ➡️ Magic, Kareem, Worthy and Scott. pic.twitter.com/ceHbxaqWbT – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rui Hachimura on representing his country of Japan, with many waking up (game started at 4 a.m. in 🇯🇵) to see him score 29 in his first Lakers postseason game: pic.twitter.com/2cYo1FMbkS – 6:13 PM
Rui Hachimura on representing his country of Japan, with many waking up (game started at 4 a.m. in 🇯🇵) to see him score 29 in his first Lakers postseason game: pic.twitter.com/2cYo1FMbkS – 6:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Austin Reaves activated Hillbilly Kobe mode to close Game 1 for the Lakers with Rui Hachimura. Rob Pelinka and the Lakers are going to have to open the checkbook to keep both players in free agency. pic.twitter.com/2mORW7wxED – 5:59 PM
Austin Reaves activated Hillbilly Kobe mode to close Game 1 for the Lakers with Rui Hachimura. Rob Pelinka and the Lakers are going to have to open the checkbook to keep both players in free agency. pic.twitter.com/2mORW7wxED – 5:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
LeBron James didn’t have his best game, and the Grizzlies still lost by double digits. On one hand, Rui Hachimura might not make 5 of 6 3s in a game again this series, but that’s still a concerning sign. – 5:49 PM
LeBron James didn’t have his best game, and the Grizzlies still lost by double digits. On one hand, Rui Hachimura might not make 5 of 6 3s in a game again this series, but that’s still a concerning sign. – 5:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Some historical superlatives for the Lakers today:
– Davis 1st player with at least 7 blk and 3 stl in a playoff game since Draymond Green on 5/9/16
– Hachimura tied Mychal Thompson (5/1/88) for most pts by a Lakers player off the bench in the playoffs with 29
– 1st time since… – 5:44 PM
Some historical superlatives for the Lakers today:
– Davis 1st player with at least 7 blk and 3 stl in a playoff game since Draymond Green on 5/9/16
– Hachimura tied Mychal Thompson (5/1/88) for most pts by a Lakers player off the bench in the playoffs with 29
– 1st time since… – 5:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
– LAL had 4 20-point scorers for the first time since 1988 in the playoffs (Magic, Kareem, Worthy, Scott).
– Anthony Davis had 7 blocks and 3 steals, first time in NBA since Draymond Green in 2016.
– Rui Hachimura tied Mychal Thompson for most LAL playoff bench points (29). – 5:41 PM
– LAL had 4 20-point scorers for the first time since 1988 in the playoffs (Magic, Kareem, Worthy, Scott).
– Anthony Davis had 7 blocks and 3 steals, first time in NBA since Draymond Green in 2016.
– Rui Hachimura tied Mychal Thompson for most LAL playoff bench points (29). – 5:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rui Hachimura 29, Austin Reaves 23, AD 22 and Bron 21 as Lakers take Game 1 128-112 over Memphis.
First time since 5/15/88 that Lakers have four 20point scorers in a playoff game
That game was Worthy, Magic, Kareem and Byron Scott – 5:41 PM
Rui Hachimura 29, Austin Reaves 23, AD 22 and Bron 21 as Lakers take Game 1 128-112 over Memphis.
First time since 5/15/88 that Lakers have four 20point scorers in a playoff game
That game was Worthy, Magic, Kareem and Byron Scott – 5:41 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Hachimura and Reaves make things happen for the Lakers
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:40 PM
Hachimura and Reaves make things happen for the Lakers
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Rui Hachimura is the first Laker all-time with 25+ points and 5+ threes off the bench in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/H4bEaTcl3Y – 5:38 PM
Fun Fact: Rui Hachimura is the first Laker all-time with 25+ points and 5+ threes off the bench in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/H4bEaTcl3Y – 5:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura shine as Los Angeles steals Game 1 in Memphis
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:37 PM
Lakers vs. Grizzlies score: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura shine as Los Angeles steals Game 1 in Memphis
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 5:37 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves with the postgame interview treatment pic.twitter.com/AIvs0N7Xc1 – 5:35 PM
Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves with the postgame interview treatment pic.twitter.com/AIvs0N7Xc1 – 5:35 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Rui Hachimura!!!
Austin Reaves!!!
Bron and AD on the road winning by 16 to kick it off. Playoff Bron knows how to win. Don’t forget. – 5:34 PM
Rui Hachimura!!!
Austin Reaves!!!
Bron and AD on the road winning by 16 to kick it off. Playoff Bron knows how to win. Don’t forget. – 5:34 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
As we all knew, and I certainly told everyone, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura were the difference. This loss feels significant, though. Ja’s injury is massive but moreso the utter mental collapse at the end of the game. Grizzlies just gave up. Got to have more heart. – 5:33 PM
As we all knew, and I certainly told everyone, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura were the difference. This loss feels significant, though. Ja’s injury is massive but moreso the utter mental collapse at the end of the game. Grizzlies just gave up. Got to have more heart. – 5:33 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers with a statement win in Game 1, 128-112, to steal home court from the Grizzlies. Hachimura 29p on 11-of-14 6r; Reaves 23p on 8-of-13 4a; AD 22p 12r 7b; LeBron 21p 11r 5a; D-Lo 19p 7a.
Game 2 on Wednesday. – 5:32 PM
The Lakers with a statement win in Game 1, 128-112, to steal home court from the Grizzlies. Hachimura 29p on 11-of-14 6r; Reaves 23p on 8-of-13 4a; AD 22p 12r 7b; LeBron 21p 11r 5a; D-Lo 19p 7a.
Game 2 on Wednesday. – 5:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
The Lakers steal Game 1. Rui Hachimura led LA w/ 29 off the bench. Austin Reaves had 23 and hit several clutch shots. LeBron had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. AD had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks.
Up next: Game 2 on Wednesday. – 5:31 PM
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
The Lakers steal Game 1. Rui Hachimura led LA w/ 29 off the bench. Austin Reaves had 23 and hit several clutch shots. LeBron had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. AD had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks.
Up next: Game 2 on Wednesday. – 5:31 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Sure, Austin Reeves and Rui Hachimura in Winnin’ Time on the road for the Lakers in Game 1…
Damn, I love the playoffs. – 5:26 PM
Sure, Austin Reeves and Rui Hachimura in Winnin’ Time on the road for the Lakers in Game 1…
Damn, I love the playoffs. – 5:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves kicking ass in the 4th quarter on the road is NOT a great sign for the Grizzlies. – 5:26 PM
Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves kicking ass in the 4th quarter on the road is NOT a great sign for the Grizzlies. – 5:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
And again … Austin Reaves.
He has 9 straight 4th Q points in his first career playoff game, after the behind-the-back assist for Hachimura’s 3.
Lakers lead 120-112 with 1:30 to play. – 5:26 PM
And again … Austin Reaves.
He has 9 straight 4th Q points in his first career playoff game, after the behind-the-back assist for Hachimura’s 3.
Lakers lead 120-112 with 1:30 to play. – 5:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not much you can do when Reeves and Hachimura are going off lol – 5:26 PM
Not much you can do when Reeves and Hachimura are going off lol – 5:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura carrying LeBron and AD down the stretch of a playoff game.
This league, man. – 5:26 PM
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura carrying LeBron and AD down the stretch of a playoff game.
This league, man. – 5:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Before today, Rui Hachimura had hit as many as four 3-pointers once in his NBA career across 215 regular season and playoff games.
He is 5-for-6 from 3 today. – 5:24 PM
Before today, Rui Hachimura had hit as many as four 3-pointers once in his NBA career across 215 regular season and playoff games.
He is 5-for-6 from 3 today. – 5:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Rui Hachimura is the first Laker since Magic Johnson in 1996 with 25 points off the bench in a playoff game 🪄 pic.twitter.com/9Yr4uIs7qI – 5:23 PM
Rui Hachimura is the first Laker since Magic Johnson in 1996 with 25 points off the bench in a playoff game 🪄 pic.twitter.com/9Yr4uIs7qI – 5:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura has a career-high 5 3-pointers in Game 1 of Lakers-Grizzlies – 5:23 PM
Rui Hachimura has a career-high 5 3-pointers in Game 1 of Lakers-Grizzlies – 5:23 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Feels like if Austin Reeves goes behind the back to hit Rui Hachimura perfectly in the shooting pocket and knock down the triple the game should immediately be over – 5:22 PM
Feels like if Austin Reeves goes behind the back to hit Rui Hachimura perfectly in the shooting pocket and knock down the triple the game should immediately be over – 5:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Wasn’t expecting to see the Rui Hachimura game today, but here we are… – 5:21 PM
Wasn’t expecting to see the Rui Hachimura game today, but here we are… – 5:21 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
There’s nobody on the Lakers who can handle JJJ down low other than Davis. Hachimura and Vando are game, but just too overwhelmed. AK – 5:19 PM
There’s nobody on the Lakers who can handle JJJ down low other than Davis. Hachimura and Vando are game, but just too overwhelmed. AK – 5:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Pulling Bane with his fifth foul, down four (at the time) with five minutes to play, is one of the coaching things I hate. – 5:14 PM
Pulling Bane with his fifth foul, down four (at the time) with five minutes to play, is one of the coaching things I hate. – 5:14 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Rui Hachimura is a career sub-35% 3-point shooter on 2.4 attempts a game. 4-5 so far in this one. – 5:09 PM
Rui Hachimura is a career sub-35% 3-point shooter on 2.4 attempts a game. 4-5 so far in this one. – 5:09 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Bane leaving the third quarter with foul trouble was a major plot twist and he’s back in swinging this thing back the Grizzlies’ way – 5:03 PM
Bane leaving the third quarter with foul trouble was a major plot twist and he’s back in swinging this thing back the Grizzlies’ way – 5:03 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I criticized Rob Pelinka for almost everything (and I’m looking dumb about most of those things!), but getting Rui Hachimura without giving up a first-round pick was a steal from the moment the trade was made.
Just a home-run of a “second draft” style trade. – 5:00 PM
I criticized Rob Pelinka for almost everything (and I’m looking dumb about most of those things!), but getting Rui Hachimura without giving up a first-round pick was a steal from the moment the trade was made.
Just a home-run of a “second draft” style trade. – 5:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rui Hachimura was vital down the stretch in the Lakers’ play-in win over Minnesota and he’s having a strong showing in Game 1 here in Memphis. He has 20 points through the first three quarters on 7-for-9 shooting (4-for-5 from 3).
Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90 heading into the 4th. – 4:59 PM
Rui Hachimura was vital down the stretch in the Lakers’ play-in win over Minnesota and he’s having a strong showing in Game 1 here in Memphis. He has 20 points through the first three quarters on 7-for-9 shooting (4-for-5 from 3).
Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90 heading into the 4th. – 4:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An impressive 37-25 3rd Q for the Lakers turned a 6-point halftime deficit into a 6-point lead at 96-90.
Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in the period, drilling 4 triples, with LeBron adding a late logo 3.
Lakers are 12 for 30 from 3 (40%), to Memphis going 10 for 26 (39%). – 4:58 PM
An impressive 37-25 3rd Q for the Lakers turned a 6-point halftime deficit into a 6-point lead at 96-90.
Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in the period, drilling 4 triples, with LeBron adding a late logo 3.
Lakers are 12 for 30 from 3 (40%), to Memphis going 10 for 26 (39%). – 4:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
RUI HACHIMURA 20 POINTS IN 20 MINS‼️
He’s 4-5 from beyond the arc 💰 pic.twitter.com/lzXMDf8bgF – 4:58 PM
RUI HACHIMURA 20 POINTS IN 20 MINS‼️
He’s 4-5 from beyond the arc 💰 pic.twitter.com/lzXMDf8bgF – 4:58 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rui Hachimura 7-for-9 from field, 4-for-5 from 3 point range, 20 points, 4 rebounds – 4:57 PM
Rui Hachimura 7-for-9 from field, 4-for-5 from 3 point range, 20 points, 4 rebounds – 4:57 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers open 96-90 lead over Grizzlies end of third quarter. Rui Hachimura big lift off bench with 20 points – 4:56 PM
Lakers open 96-90 lead over Grizzlies end of third quarter. Rui Hachimura big lift off bench with 20 points – 4:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90
LA outscored Memphis 37-25 in the third. Some huge shots by Rui Hachimura and LeBron James to close the quarter. LA is up to 9 blocks, with five from AD and three from LeBron. Rui has 20 off the bench. LeBron has 18/10/5. AD has 16 and 9. – 4:56 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90
LA outscored Memphis 37-25 in the third. Some huge shots by Rui Hachimura and LeBron James to close the quarter. LA is up to 9 blocks, with five from AD and three from LeBron. Rui has 20 off the bench. LeBron has 18/10/5. AD has 16 and 9. – 4:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
LeBron will need to make some adjustments to fit in. This is Rui Hachimura’s team now. – 4:54 PM
LeBron will need to make some adjustments to fit in. This is Rui Hachimura’s team now. – 4:54 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
People who only watch national TV games must think Rui Hachimura is a 40% 3-point shooter. – 4:54 PM
People who only watch national TV games must think Rui Hachimura is a 40% 3-point shooter. – 4:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rui Hachimura allowing me to push the Japanese narrative today – 4:53 PM
Rui Hachimura allowing me to push the Japanese narrative today – 4:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
B2B 3’s from Hachimura countered a pair from Morant to tie the game at 83.
Meanwhile, Russell is 6 for 9 after stating 1 for 5, and has a team-high 19 points. – 4:46 PM
B2B 3’s from Hachimura countered a pair from Morant to tie the game at 83.
Meanwhile, Russell is 6 for 9 after stating 1 for 5, and has a team-high 19 points. – 4:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bane and Kennard might swing the series for Memphis. AD is going to feast, but it’s a good counter having the two best shooters – 4:37 PM
Bane and Kennard might swing the series for Memphis. AD is going to feast, but it’s a good counter having the two best shooters – 4:37 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
austin reaves legit high-fived desmond bane on that three-point contest yet look so scandalized at the foul call lmao – 4:35 PM
austin reaves legit high-fived desmond bane on that three-point contest yet look so scandalized at the foul call lmao – 4:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis got a short 2-pointer to fall, and then blocked Bane on the other end. Shoulder appears to be OK.
LAL, down 6 at the half, are within 2 after a LeBron and-1 in transition (missed FT). – 4:32 PM
Davis got a short 2-pointer to fall, and then blocked Bane on the other end. Shoulder appears to be OK.
LAL, down 6 at the half, are within 2 after a LeBron and-1 in transition (missed FT). – 4:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Perfect interior defense by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Rui Hachimura roll to the rim. – 4:13 PM
Perfect interior defense by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Rui Hachimura roll to the rim. – 4:13 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Rui Hachimura can’t guard Jaren. We found that out in the regular season. – 4:11 PM
Rui Hachimura can’t guard Jaren. We found that out in the regular season. – 4:11 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja-Tyus-Bane-Kennard-Jaren. Wasn’t sure if they were ever going to get to that, but with Tillman (2) and Brooks (3) stacking fouls, here we are. Early second quarter. – 3:48 PM
Ja-Tyus-Bane-Kennard-Jaren. Wasn’t sure if they were ever going to get to that, but with Tillman (2) and Brooks (3) stacking fouls, here we are. Early second quarter. – 3:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dillon Brooks has to sit with 3 PF’s at the 9:20 mark.
May help Memphis offensively, but they’ll have to shift Desmond Bane over to LeBron defensively, with their current small unit of Jones-Ja-Kennard-Bane-JJJ. – 3:48 PM
Dillon Brooks has to sit with 3 PF’s at the 9:20 mark.
May help Memphis offensively, but they’ll have to shift Desmond Bane over to LeBron defensively, with their current small unit of Jones-Ja-Kennard-Bane-JJJ. – 3:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
I thought Bane said them footsteps ain’t scaring nobody
pic.twitter.com/VuxrYitxlL – 3:48 PM
I thought Bane said them footsteps ain’t scaring nobody
pic.twitter.com/VuxrYitxlL – 3:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The chasedown block by LeBron will end up the highlight moment, but it was enabled by the Lakers getting getting back in transition. Good work by Beasley and Brown slowing down Bane. AK – 3:47 PM
The chasedown block by LeBron will end up the highlight moment, but it was enabled by the Lakers getting getting back in transition. Good work by Beasley and Brown slowing down Bane. AK – 3:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Poor foul discipline by the Lakers here, as they’ve committed 5 already at the 9:28 mark of the 2nd Q.
Memphis got a pair of FT’s from Bane after a swing through move (one that Schröder does all the time) to cut LAL’s 8-point lead to 41-35. – 3:46 PM
Poor foul discipline by the Lakers here, as they’ve committed 5 already at the 9:28 mark of the 2nd Q.
Memphis got a pair of FT’s from Bane after a swing through move (one that Schröder does all the time) to cut LAL’s 8-point lead to 41-35. – 3:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Rui Hachimura has given LA a needed boost off the bench. He’s been physical in the paint, battling on the glass and is attacking the rim. – 3:44 PM
Rui Hachimura has given LA a needed boost off the bench. He’s been physical in the paint, battling on the glass and is attacking the rim. – 3:44 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies going small-ball for first time to start second. Tyus-Bane-Luke-Dillon-Jaren. – 3:39 PM
Grizzlies going small-ball for first time to start second. Tyus-Bane-Luke-Dillon-Jaren. – 3:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL held a 21-16 lead after a Rui Hachimura put-back.
Schröder and Brown just joined him off the LAL bench at the 4:45 mark, after a pair of Memphis FT’s. – 3:25 PM
LAL held a 21-16 lead after a Rui Hachimura put-back.
Schröder and Brown just joined him off the LAL bench at the 4:45 mark, after a pair of Memphis FT’s. – 3:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA Countdown crew pick the impact players they expect to shine in the Lakers-Grizzlies series ⤵️
@stephenasmith: Jaren Jackson Jr.
@RealMikeWilbon: Desmond Bane
@JalenRose: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/CfXeOmbh3T – 2:50 PM
The NBA Countdown crew pick the impact players they expect to shine in the Lakers-Grizzlies series ⤵️
@stephenasmith: Jaren Jackson Jr.
@RealMikeWilbon: Desmond Bane
@JalenRose: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/CfXeOmbh3T – 2:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My series preview material from the Laker perspective:
-Rui Hachimura as the Lakers x-factor sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru…
-How the Lakers will guard Ja Morant sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/la… – 1:51 PM
My series preview material from the Laker perspective:
-Rui Hachimura as the Lakers x-factor sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru…
-How the Lakers will guard Ja Morant sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/la… – 1:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
theathletic.com/4406351/2023/0… – 9:20 PM
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
theathletic.com/4406351/2023/0… – 9:20 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis said Rui Hachimura has clips saved on his phone of Hachimura dunking on AD. Rui frequently shows it to Austin Reaves, who, along with AD, teases Hachimura about his dunking. “It was an offensive foul,” Davis said. “He elbowed me in the face. They didn’t call it.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 16, 2023
Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham on giving Rui Hachimura a DNP-CD a couple of weeks ago: “That was kinda on me. I went rogue on our rotation.” Ham said he likes how Hachimura responded and the confidence and fearlessness he’s found since. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 16, 2023
Mike Trudell: Rui Hachimura: “Since I got here, this team really believes in me … (it makes me) very confident and comfortable.” He added that watching film with assistant coach Phil Handy has been huge, with Handy pointing out the types of shots he needs to be ready to take. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / April 16, 2023
Damichael Cole: Desmond Bane missed practice with an illness today. Taylor Jenkins said it’s nothing to worry about. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / April 11, 2023
Drew Hill: For reasons beyond hoops, Desmond Bane is being honored as part of TCU’s 150th anniversary. His story is one that shows the power of community. “No one achieves their dream alone.” Details behind Bane’s Nashville mural, which he hopes inspires youth: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 4, 2023
Damichael Cole: Tyus Jones, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all likely out. Taylor Jenkins said Xavier Tillman Sr. will try to give it a go. Tillman and Konchar are game-time decisions. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / March 29, 2023