Donovan Mitchell on Game 1 loss vs. Knicks: 'This isn't the end of the world'

“This isn’t the end of the world,” Mitchell said. “It’s more people watching so you can lose one game at home and they can feel like the end of the world if you allow it. They came in there and took one from us, we’ve got to go get one right back. There’s no room to sit here and feel sorry or feel upset and get down. It’s one game. We will respond.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
We went 6-0 on the @EstablishRunNBA official props and felt like Saturday’s NBA Matchups column went pretty well (Donovan Mitchell cover was nice!).
Let’s get it again for Sunday. Here’s Sunday’s NBA Matchups: establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 11:55 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell on the Cavs’s Game 1 loss: “It sucks to lose the first game at home and lose home court, but I think there’s a lot of teaching moments in this.” #Cavs pic.twitter.com/hAiJQLhhi1 – 10:28 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Donovan Mitchell is up to 1,143 career playoff points. The only players with more through their first 40 postseason games:
▪️ Michael Jordan
▪ ️Wilt Chamberlain
▪ ️Elgin Baylor
▪️ Allen Iverson
▪️ Oscar Robertson
▪️ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pic.twitter.com/aUocS0WedN – 9:04 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Cavs’ +/- over their 5 games against the Knicks this season…
Donovan Mitchell on the floor: +26 in ~199 minutes.
Donovan Mitchell off the floor: -44 in 41:23 – 8:46 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks were so bad in the playoffs two years ago. What a change to see them have multiple guys make big plays now.
Donovan Mitchell at MSG on Friday night in a series that will be no worse than tied is going to be electric. – 8:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs lose game 1 to the Knicks 101-97. Allowing 17 offensive rebounds, and the lack of help from the bench, really hurt the Cavs tonight.
Donovan Mitchell with 38 pts, Darius Garland with 17.
New York with a 1-0 lead in the series. – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Grimes makes both free throws and the #Cavs lose Game 1 to the Knicks 101-97. Donovan Mitchell was awesome for the Cavs with 38 points, but the bench was horrid and they were out-rebounded 51-38. Knicks finished the night with 23 second chance points. – 8:37 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Donovan Mitchell is wearing a Rucker Park-themed @adidasHoops DON 4.
Last summer, @SpidaDMitchell debuted his 4th signature shoe at the famed streetball park in Harlem. pic.twitter.com/snjUko0Ekc – 8:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
M-V-P chants are LOUD in here for Donovan Mitchell as he is at the FT line. – 8:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is an absolutely titanic playoff game from Donovan Mitchell. He deserves a ton of credit for how much he’s improved his defense and even his conditioning this season. Doing it on both ends. – 8:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cavs have scored nine straight. Donovan Mitchell has scored or assisted on seven of them. CLE is up, 93-92, with 2:12 to play. It’s loud in here. Sounds like Pedro Cerrano just homered. – 8:30 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Donovan Mitchell flipped kill switch. My goodness what a stretch that was. – 8:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The best move of Donovan Mitchell’s career was getting traded to the East. He’s going to light that conference up in the playoffs every year. The West is just different. – 8:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
36 points for the Cavs in a Game 1 …
— LeBron, 5 times
— Brad Daughtery, 1 time
— Donovan Mitchell, today – 8:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cavaliers have only 13 FGs that weren’t scored or assisted by Donovan Mitchell with 3:40 left to play – 8:26 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Another 3 by Donovan Mitchell, Cavs trail by 5, 92-87, with 3:40 to play. He has game-high 34 points. – 8:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs finally get a defensive rebound and it leads to a Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer at the other end. He’s up to 34 points. Cavs are down 92-87 with 3:40 left in regulation. Timeout Knicks. – 8:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell has 31 points after that 3. Cavs down by 5. – 8:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell on the floor to start the fourth. Played all 12 minutes in the third. – 8:02 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 3rd Q: Knicks 78, Cavs 70. Donovan Mitchell has 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists. Darius Garland 17 points, 1 assist, 4 turnovers. – 8:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Donovan Mitchell makes a rebound extra cool pic.twitter.com/5K36GQG6pB – 7:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
This feels like it could be one of those halves where Donovan Mitchell plays all 24 minutes. – 7:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the first half: 28 points on 11 of 22 from the field and 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
Everyone else: 17 points on 6 of 22 from the field and 0 of 7 from deep. – 7:21 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
An interesting first half here in Cleveland. Knicks lead the #Cavs 50-45. Donovan Mitchell up to 18 points in the first half to keep this game close, but the Cavs need some help from their bench.
Cavs shot 17 of 44 from the field and 4 of 18 from 3 in first half. – 7:17 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Donovan Mitchell parkoured off the court after going for the loose ball 😮 pic.twitter.com/7n3Ctufnpb – 7:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 50-45 at halftime here in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell has been terrific with a game-high 18 points. Darius Garland has been OK. Bench for Cavs has been really bad. They’ve got five points on 1 of 8 shooting. Cavs are just 4 of 18 from 3-point range. – 7:15 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime of Game 1: Knicks 50, Cavs 45. Donovan Mitchell had 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter. Julius Randle has 16 for NY – 7:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Donovan Mitchell, who grew up playing baseball in New York, just went all Derek Jeter into the 5th row in Cleveland to try to save that ball. – 7:13 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell just went over Tom Bochenik and John Michael to save a ball for Cavs. He went about 3 rows into the stands. He has 13 of his 18 points in the second quarter – 7:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Apparently, #Cavs Donovan Mitchell really is Spida-Man. Gracious. He just jumped over @CavsJMike at the scorer’s table to save the ball from going out of bounds. – 7:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is doing Donovan Mitchell things. Up to 18 points after that 3, and bringing the Cavs back in this one. – 7:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just went into the crowd to save a ball, right between @CavsJMike and @MrCavalier34. #Cavs had to call timeout so they weren’t playing four on five. – 7:11 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell heating up in 2nd quarter with 10 of his 15 points. – 7:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have cut New York’s lead to seven on Donovan Mitchell’s layup in transition. Bench for the Cavs has been pretty bad in the first half tonight. Looks like we’re gonna get some Cedi Osman minutes on the other side of this break. – 6:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, Knicks lead the #Cavs 30-24. Cavs shot 9 of 22 from the field and just 1 of 8 from 3.
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell each have 5 pts. – 6:42 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Knicks 30, Cavs 24. Julius Randle has 8 points for NY. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland each have 5 for Cleveland – 6:41 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
🕷️senses on full display so far. Great story from @ByNateUlrich: Donovan Mitchell became ‘Spida’ as New York phenom. Now he’s eager to lead #Cavs vs. #Knicks beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen tonight in Game 1 against the New York Knicks. – 5:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is back tonight in the starting lineup. Normal starters with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell facing Knicks with something to prove after playoff failures — including last year against Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks-Cavaliers: Prediction, series preview, storylines as Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson square off again
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 12:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Game 1 of #Cavs-Knicks series is today. Here are some pieces from the week ahead of tonight’s game.
Defending Donovan Mitchell: The challenge of guarding the Cavs’ star guard
theathletic.com/4389261/2023/0…
How the younger Cavs prepped this week for the playoffs
theathletic.com/4408311/2023/0… – 10:12 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors have a 92.9% chance of selecting 13th this year. Some notable 13th picks include Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Zach LaVine, Richard Jefferson, Kobe Bryant, and Karl Malone – 9:00 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Donovan Mitchell knows spotlight is on him and what could have been newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:10 AM
StatMuse: Guard battle tonight: Mitchell — Brunson — 38 PTS 27 PTS 8 AST 2 AST 3 STL 2 STL Jalen is 5-2 against Spida in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/C0tsza8zeP -via Twitter @statmuse / April 15, 2023
The 2nd Team is headlined by Nikola Jokic, who, despite having forward eligibility, was left off the 1st Team. Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard – who hold the top single-game scoring mark this season with 71 points – are projected to earn 2nd Team honors. Miami’s Jimmy Butler is projected to earn 2nd Team honors as well, which would mark the first time in his career. New York’s Julius Randle rounds out the 2nd Team. -via HoopsHype / April 13, 2023
Zach Braziller: Josh Hart and Donovan Mitchell are very close. Face-timed earlier today. Play video games and hang out often. Goes back to when Hart was at Villanova and Mitchell would to workout with his close friend, Eric Paschall. #Knicks -via Twitter / April 12, 2023