Draymond Green after loss to Kings in Game 1: 'We don't do moral victories'

Dalton Johnson: Draymond Green on his podcast: “Obviously we don’t do moral victories. So I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘We feel good about that.’ F*ck no.”
Source: Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green on his podcast: “Obviously we don’t do moral victories. So I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘We feel good about that.’ Fuck no.” – 2:30 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The general feeling from the Warriors after dropping game 1 to the Kings: no sense of panic. Steph Curry says the Warriors thrive in this environment, Curry & Draymond talked about making adjustments for game 2. Chess not checkers, and the dubs have done this before. #dubnation – 12:31 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
3. They say the physicality increases in the playoffs and Domantas Sabonis felt that for sure. He was in a battle in the post against Kevon Looney and Draymond Green. Sabonis managed to score 12 points, grab 16 rebounds and dish out 2 assists, but he shot 5-of-17 from the field. – 11:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Yo Draymond Green was down there because he was pancake blocking Sabonis 😂 – 11:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
lol I don’t think Fox wanted Huerter to set that screen, think he was totally cool trying to cook Draymond. Lucked into a foul on Curry instead. – 11:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
How about the Steph/Draymond pick and roll instead of running every play for Klay off-ball, which will lead to a contested J every time? – 11:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green returned to the bench with a limp instead of checking in and is being worked on by a trainer. – 10:59 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I wonder if it’s hard for Draymond to play against the Kings while thinking about the Grizzlies – 10:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Fox isoing on Draymond off the switch for the midranger. That will be interesting if they keep trying that. I think both sides are ok with it for now. – 10:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond has been all over the place to start the 4th, but he can’t do it by himself. Poole, DDV, and Klay not giving the Warriors much. – 10:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mike Brown wondering what the hell Trey Lyles was doing fouling Draymond like that. He mimed a shot and putting hands straight up, basically saying “we want him to shoot it” – 10:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The no Steph no Draymond lineup has killed the Warriors. Not good from Kerr. – 10:37 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
There’s blocks, and then there is what Alex Len did to Draymond 🚫 pic.twitter.com/IMDOeu1Ok6 – 9:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Alex Len the most surprising rotation cameo early in this series. Two dunks and a block of Draymond Green at the rim in his opening stint. He’d been effective for the Kings late in the regular season. – 9:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors might be a little OVER concerned with Huerter. They’re in a 2-3 zone and give up a dunk when the center, Draymond, runs out to take Huerter off an Iverson cut. – 9:22 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Alex Len out there with Lyles vs a Draymond at the 5 lineup seems like a bit of a reach. – 9:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Poole and Looney in. Looks like Kerr is going to the Draymond with 2nd unit rotation. – 9:10 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 3rd chance opportunity that included Keegan Murray’s miss from the perimeter, follows up the miss, collects the board and tried to dunk on Draymond Green unsuccessfully, before Domantas Sabonis cleaned things up with a bucked. Kings coach Mike Brown cheering his rookie after – 9:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond turned it up after the timeout. Picked Sabonis pocket at halfcourt. Had a nice aggressive drive for a layup and just blocked a Keegan Murray dunk at the rim – 9:07 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The PA announcer at Golden 1 Center announced in pregame introductions that Draymond Green was from Michigan, not Michigan State. Was that purposeful or an honest mistake? Regardless, Green surely took note. – 8:46 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Andrew Wiggins will come in off the bench. – 8:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is coming off of the bench for Game 1.
Starters: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney – 8:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters for Game 1 against Kings:
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup vs Kings in Game 1
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins will come off the bench tonight for the first time in his career
Warriors Game 1 starters vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:02 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Pregame reading
The road less traveled: bit.ly/3GM1EAH
3 keys from first 3 regular-season games: bit.ly/3ojqNfq
GP2 vs. Fox: bit.ly/3KIM6yR
Draymond on Mike Brown: bit.ly/3A0dfbl
The secret to Donte DiVincenzo’s shot: bit.ly/3KFnFSO – 7:44 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A little pre-game entertainment.
Hit the streets of Sacramento to ask Kings fans how they feel about the Warriors, the fanbase, and their series predictions:
Spoiler…they don’t like Dray 😂 pic.twitter.com/sJZIVuT34t – 7:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Since March 1, LAL have outscored opponents by 14.5 points per 100 possessions with Austin Reaves on the court, No. 1 in the NBA (min. 10 games, > 30 mpg).
Reaves: + 14.5
Jrue Holiday: +13.5
Brook Lopez: +13.5
Draymond Green: +12.3
D’Angelo Russell: +12.3
Via STAT-alytics – 5:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Fully expect the No. 6 Warriors to win one of the first two games over the No. 3 Kings despite that 11-30 road record. Just don’t forget: Sacramento was 25-16 on the road.
Some printed highlights, as a preview, from this week’s pod chat w/Draymond Green: marcstein.substack.com/p/we-have-a-tr… – 3:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Fully expect the No. 6 Warriors to win one of the first two games over the No. 6 Kings despite that 11-30 road record. Just don’t forget: Sacramento was 25-16 on the road.
Some printed highlights, as a preview, from this week’s pod chat w/Draymond Green: marcstein.substack.com/p/we-have-a-tr… – 3:45 PM
More on this storyline
Kylen Mills: Draymond Green says the Warriors have to watch the film and figure out their coverage of De’Aaron Fox, he got downhill too often. Green says Fox beat everyone who was on him, individually the Warriors have to take that matchup personal. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / April 16, 2023
Whether he thinks he will finish his career as a Warrior — with his own decision looming on a $27.6 million player option for next season: Draymond Green: “As far as my situation goes, man, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve done everything that you can possibly do here. Why would I want to go somewhere else and try to do it again? To prove to the people that say Draymond can only play on that team — that he can’t play anywhere else? Should I try to go prove those people wrong? I’ve been proving those people wrong. Those same people said I’d never make it in the NBA. So I’m not going to waste my time trying to prove the same idiots wrong that I proved wrong a million times over. I would love to finish my career here. That’s been my goal since maybe signing this current contract that I’m on.” -via marcstein.substack.com / April 14, 2023
His relationship with Warriors owner Joe Lacob and president of basketball operations Bob Myers: “I actually understand the business of basketball. And so I do understand why [a new contract] is not totally my decision. And I don’t have any hard feelings with that, because I do understand that, at the end of the day, this is a business — this is a multibillion-dollar business and it keeps moving. … I do think I am still upholding my end of the bargain. We’re defending the championship [and] I am still playing at a high level. And I don’t doubt that Joe and Bob and our front office and ownership group will hold up their end of the bargain. They always have. … Contrary to the reports out there, I have zero reason to believe that they won’t hold up their end of the bargain, because they’ve never shown me that.” -via marcstein.substack.com / April 14, 2023