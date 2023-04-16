Giannis Antetokounmpo x-ray comes back 'clear'

Jamal Collier: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo had an X-ray that came back “clear” “We’ll monitor him and see how he wakes up tomorrow”
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“We have to wait and see what the doctors say, and most importantly what Giannis says.”
Head coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis’ status after he suffered a lower back contusion in Game 1 ⬇️
pic.twitter.com/GE1uVEX4jK – 8:55 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Heat get road win as Giannis and Herro get hurt eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:37 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo had an X-ray that came back “clear”
“We’ll monitor him and see how he wakes up tomorrow” – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said X-rays on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s bruised back were clear. They’ll see how he progresses as the days go on. – 8:34 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The @Bucks drop game 1 to the Heat in a game where Giannis leaves in the 2nd quarter with a lower back contusion. Lots to discuss on Bucks Talk tonight at 8:00 on @620wtmj & @ESPNMadison – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis and Herro hurt, with Butler giving Heat all they need in stunning 130-117 victory over Bucks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat go into Milwaukee, beat the Bucks and steal Game 1.
– Giannis exiting after 11 minutes is the biggest thing from this game. Status for Game 2 is TBD.
– Herro’s postseason is over after breaking his hand
– Butler (35 points), Bam (22) and Gabe Vincent (15 points, 6 assists) – 8:20 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Reggie Miller just said Herro is a bigger loss for Miami than Giannis for Milwaukee – 8:14 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
It’s not over yet, but this has been an terrific performance from Jimmy Butler and the Heat.
The Bucks didn’t have G. Antetokounmpo in the second half. But the Heat have come on the road, without Tyler Herro for the second half, and dominated throughout.
Bucks’ biggest lead: 2. – 8:04 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs:
Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant all suffer injuries on 1st weekend of playoffs nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Giannis or not you wondered if #Celtics deflected whatever trouble they faced vs. #Heat R1 to their chief rival #Bucks. Milwaukee is on the verge of going down 0-1, with the aforementioned injury uncertainty. – 7:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I certainly didn’t expect to be talking about how Jimmy Butler was 13/17 in the paint. Granted, Giannis is out, but he was getting what he wanted even before that. – 7:47 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The injuries in the NBA today (Giannis, Herro, and Ja) are so frustrating because they are difficult to predict and prevent. Hate to see it happen. – 7:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Memphis’ Ja Morant says his Game 2 availability is “in jeopardy” after a Game 1 hand injury.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 1 against Miami with a lower back contusion.
Miami’s Tyler Herro leaves the same game with a broken right hand.
Dispiriting NBA Sunday. – 7:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rough start to the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Giannis is done for the day due to a back contusion and now Tyler Herro has a broken hand. – 7:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per hashtagnba, 98 players have had sore lower back issue in past 13 years. Average time missed is 5 days. Longest missed is 55 days. Giannis out with back contusion – 7:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star leaves Game 1 vs. Heat for good with back contusion
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 7:04 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo headed out for the locker room in Game 1 after taking this fall 😰
pic.twitter.com/3w6HSKc2Tz – 6:57 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
Jimmy Butler: 24 points, 11-17 FGs; Heat shooting 59.6 percent; Miami outscoring Milwaukee 10-0 in fast-break points.
Biggest story: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the second half with a lower back contusion.
Keep an eye on Herro’s health too. – 6:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead by 13 at halftime.
Twenty-four first-half points for Jimmy Butler.
Heat shooting 57% from 3-point range while the Bucks (19%) struggle from distance.
With Giannis ruled out for the rest of the game, the Heat have a chance to steal Game 1. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
-Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.
-Bucks shooting 4 of 21 on threes.
-Giannis out for the rest of the game with back contusion.
-Tyler Herro appeared to suffer a hand injury late in the second quarter. – 6:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In a really disappointing first half of the first game of the playoffs – the #Heat lead the #Bucks 68-55 at the break.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a back bruise.
Milwaukee shooting just 19% from behind the three-point line. – 6:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 68, Bucks 55 at half. Butler with 24 for Heat, Herro 12. Herro now hurting and Giannis out for the game. – 6:52 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Giannis is ruled OUT for the rest of Game 1 with a lower back contusion, the Bucks announce. pic.twitter.com/1Yy9iHoES8 – 6:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 19 games this season and exited two early (including one vs. the Heat).
The #Bucks are 2-0 in the ones he began but did not finish, were 11-8 when he didn’t play (11-6 before the final two games of the regular season) – 6:50 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Giannis is out for tonight.
Always remember that injuries, suspensions, foul trouble, etc can impact a playoff series in ways no one can foresee. – 6:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out of the rest of today’s game with a lower back contusion. – 6:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to today’s Game 1 against Miami due to a lower back contusion, Bucks PR announced. – 6:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for remainder of Game 1 vs. Heat due to lower back contusion. – 6:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for the rest of this one with a lower back contusion. – 6:45 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT for the rest of the game with a lower back contusion – 6:44 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Giannis is OUT for the remainder of the game
Lower back contusion – 6:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field.
Bucks shooting 3 of 17 on threes.
Giannis has been limited to just 11 minutes so far because of an injury.
Heat ahead by nine. – 6:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Bucks were plus 24 when Giannis was out of game in their last meeting. They’re plus 8 when he’s on bench or in locker room today. That cannot happen. Bam needs to thrive in these minutes – 6:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Giannis ailing, Middleton taking over for Bucks. Giannis missed two of the four regular-season games against the Heat and left a third early due to injury. – 6:34 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo just checked out again after about a minute of game time and went back to the locker room – 6:32 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis has returned from the locker room and is sitting on the bench – 6:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead 33-24 after one. Had been up by as many as 14.
Giannis with two early fouls and bruises.
Bucks give up the mid-range and the Heat have taken advantage by shooting 9 of 15 from that area. – 6:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The difference in the injury risk between these 2 Love charges and his block on Giannis is they’re happening further from the basket before the player is airborne. – 6:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Bucks 24.
-Jimmy Butler with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.
-Bucks already with seven turnovers.
-Heat outscoring Bucks 8-0 in fast-break points.
-Giannis and Holiday each have two fouls for the Bucks. – 6:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up 14 in first, take 33-24 lead into second in Milwaukee. Butler with 14 for Heat. Giannis, Jrue each with two fouls for Bucks. – 6:23 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo just came out the game after picking up his second foul in the first quarter.
He went straight to the locker room after walking off the floor – 6:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Kevin Love draws Giannis’ second foul with 1:43 left in the first quarter. Giannis checks out and immediately heads to the locker room area. – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis called for his second foul with 1:46 left in the first quarter. Jrue Holiday also with two fouls.
This is going about as well as the Heat could have hoped so far. – 6:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Jrue Holiday with two fouls in the first quarter. – 6:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Yeah, with athletes like Giannis and Ja, having the charge circle that close to the rim is a recipe for disaster from an injury perspective. – 6:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Andddddddd Kevin Love just tried to take a charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As seen at the @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4413895/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/LzfFEOGblo – 6:13 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
As good a start as the Heat could have hoped for. Up 10 over the Bucks, who have five turnovers and have missed five of their six 3-point attempts. Giannis (1) and Holiday (2) with early fouls.
Heat’s defense is locked in and they’re making shots so far. – 6:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Miami’s doing a great job so far defensively in transition, walling off Giannis with multiple bodies and refusing to allow him to get to the rim against a single defender.
The Bucks have yet to score in transition, and Giannis wasn’t a dominating force inside in his first stint. – 6:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis subs in for Brook Lopez to join Antetokounmpo-Ingles-Allen-Middleton.
#Bucks trail 11-9 – 6:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis starts on Gabe Vincent, allowing him to serve as weakside help. Jrue Holiday on Jimmy Butler. – 5:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis on Vincent, will help off. Lopez, as expected, giving plenty of space to Bam in that drop. – 5:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Khris Middleton-Jrue Holiday-Brook Lopez-Grayson Allen will start Game 1 vs. the #Heat – 5:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks starters vs. Heat tonight:
G – Jrue Holiday (#21)
G – Grayson Allen (#12)
F – Khris Middleton (#22)
F – Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34)
C – Brook Lopez (#11) – 5:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup for Game 1: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo.
Will be interesting to see how Spoelstra decides to handle the Giannis and Lopez frontcourt with this group. – 5:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Playing this on PrizePicks
Jimmy to the line, Bam shots will be there again, and Giannis will be Giannis
Use code “five” pic.twitter.com/C9ikpTnGhy – 11:12 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really interested to see the lineup direction the Heat go to today
You want Bam on Giannis, and you want Jimmy on Middleton
So does that automatically mean Love?
But as I said on @5OTF_ last night, the Heat need to get weird in this series – 10:07 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
After Steve Nash & Dirk Nowitzki owned MVP from 2005-07, the NBA went more than a decade without another international player claiming the title. But now the Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid-Giannis Antetokounmpo triumvirate is its prime & claiming this time. wapo.st/3ZNhkKE – 8:29 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Eric Nehm: Per Bucks PR, Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT with a lower back contusion. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 16, 2023
And now, it’s indeed onto Milwaukee. In terms of their record, the Bucks are the NBA’s best team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is an MVP finalist. Brook Lopez is a finalist to be Defensive Player of the Year, and inch-for-inch, Jrue Holiday could be the league’s best defender. “I think we can win,” Butler said, before adding the following caveat: “I would never say we’re going to lose. If you ask that question to anybody, they’re not going to say ‘nah, we can’t win. We have no shot.’ We got to play right. We got to play some good basketball. We got to do all the little things correct.” -via The Athletic / April 15, 2023
“You’re talking about MVP in GA [Giannis Antetokounmpo], all the shooting, how together they are, they’ve been together for a while. It’s going to be tough. It is. Milwaukee has some great fans that are always showing up and showing out. So like I said, we got to play damn near perfect basketball which we’re capable of,” Butler said in his presser following the Heat’s Play-In victory against the Bulls. “Play hard, stick together through the good, through the bad; we are one.” -via TalkBasket / April 15, 2023