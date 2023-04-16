Heat take 1-0 lead on Bucks behind Jimmy Butler performance

Darnell Mayberry: Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117. Terrific opening performance by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Butler scored a game-high 35 points with five rebounds & 11 assists. But Miami got critical contributions from everyone. Kevin Love: 18 points, eight rebounds, 4-for-7 on 3s in 23 minutes.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler:
“I feel like I’ve said so many different things over the course of these four years, but he’s just a brilliant competitor. He does it on both ends of the court, and he has an innate feel for what’s necessary during the course of a game.” – 9:14 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s Game 1 win at Milwaukee and his game-high 35-point performance pic.twitter.com/i8ZvrPeQ0X – 9:04 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler is in good company recording his 10th 35+ point playoff game for the Heat.
Others with the most 35+ point games in Miami’s playoff history ➡️
▪️Dwyane Wade: 14 games
▪️LeBron James: 9 games pic.twitter.com/6vtaHYS3Qp – 8:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler is so good that even his Netflix is working right now. – 8:28 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
The 8th seeded Miami Heat win Game 1 in an upset against the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks. Miami wins 130-117
Jimmy Butler went for 35 pts, 11 assists, 5 rebounds
Heat shot 15-for-25 (60%) on 3’s
Khris Middleton: 33-9-4 – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Bucks
Game 1 stolen… Playoff Jimmy Butler shines
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 8:21 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117.
Terrific opening performance by Jimmy Butler and the Heat.
Butler scored a game-high 35 points with five rebounds & 11 assists. But Miami got critical contributions from everyone.
Kevin Love: 18 points, eight rebounds, 4-for-7 on 3s in 23 minutes. – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler scored or assisted on 63 of the Miami Heat’s points tonight
Dominance – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are now not even running Jimmy Butler in action
It’s just putting Bam on the roll for a pull-up – 8:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This is the third time that Jimmy Butler has had 35 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a playoff game.
Only LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Russell Westbrook have done it more. – 8:05 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
It’s not over yet, but this has been an terrific performance from Jimmy Butler and the Heat.
The Bucks didn’t have G. Antetokounmpo in the second half. But the Heat have come on the road, without Tyler Herro for the second half, and dominated throughout.
Bucks’ biggest lead: 2. – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is literally finding every open slot on ball or off ball
Any matchup, any defender, any scheme
Just hooping – 7:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jimmy Butler is such a dangerous playoff performer because unlike so many guys who say they are the best player on the floor, he actually believes it, no matter who else is on the floor. – 7:48 PM
Jacob Evans @JacobEvans_1
Jimmy butler game sliders go up when playoff ball come around 😂😂 – 7:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I certainly didn’t expect to be talking about how Jimmy Butler was 13/17 in the paint. Granted, Giannis is out, but he was getting what he wanted even before that. – 7:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler just scored 24 points in 20 minutes on 11 of 17 shooting
It’s honestly wild lol – 7:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
Jimmy Butler: 24 points, 11-17 FGs; Heat shooting 59.6 percent; Miami outscoring Milwaukee 10-0 in fast-break points.
Biggest story: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the second half with a lower back contusion.
Keep an eye on Herro’s health too. – 6:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead by 13 at halftime.
Twenty-four first-half points for Jimmy Butler.
Heat shooting 57% from 3-point range while the Bucks (19%) struggle from distance.
With Giannis ruled out for the rest of the game, the Heat have a chance to steal Game 1. – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
-Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.
-Bucks shooting 4 of 21 on threes.
-Giannis out for the rest of the game with back contusion.
-Tyler Herro appeared to suffer a hand injury late in the second quarter. – 6:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has already taken 16 field-goal attempts. He has 22 points. – 6:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler man
20 points
Bursting by the league’s best perimeter defense with ease
Everything is so measured and elite – 6:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field.
Bucks shooting 3 of 17 on threes.
Giannis has been limited to just 11 minutes so far because of an injury.
Heat ahead by nine. – 6:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler in the first quarter:
14 points on 6 of 8 shooting
Total control – 6:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
End 1Q: Heat 33, Bucks 24.
Very solid opening quarter by the Heat, minus some early turnovers. But the Bucks scored just one point off Miami’s five giveaways. Miami turned Milwaukee’s seven into nine points.
Jimmy Butler: 14 points 6-8 FGs.
Fast break points: Heat 8, Bucks 0. – 6:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Bucks 24.
-Jimmy Butler with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.
-Bucks already with seven turnovers.
-Heat outscoring Bucks 8-0 in fast-break points.
-Giannis and Holiday each have two fouls for the Bucks. – 6:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points in the 1st quarter:
14 — Jimmy Butler
13 — Bucks starters pic.twitter.com/lWyTMVxuwW – 6:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jimmy Butler up to 14 points in the first quarter for Miami.
#Heat lead 31-21 with a couple minutes left in the first quarter. – 6:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler dissecting this defense right now
Getting what he wants
Playoff Jimmy? – 6:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My early thoughts:
– Heat won the Strus on Lopez matchup with his shot profile
– Tyler Herro finding his shots against this drop and hitting
– Jimmy Butler can get to the rim still – 6:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis starts on Gabe Vincent, allowing him to serve as weakside help. Jrue Holiday on Jimmy Butler. – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Tyler Herro in the starting lineup. – 5:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup for Game 1: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo.
Will be interesting to see how Spoelstra decides to handle the Giannis and Lopez frontcourt with this group. – 5:01 PM
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup for Game 1: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo.
Will be interesting to see how Spoelstra decides to handle the Giannis and Lopez frontcourt with this group. – 5:01 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
DeRozan joins De’Aaron Fox and Jimmy Butler as the three finalists. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/15/dem… – 1:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Looking back on it, the Heat really won on a Jimmy Butler free throw with 0’s on the clock in the bubble lol pic.twitter.com/tZTPtzWN60 – 10:42 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Time to move the convo along! Jalen Brunson is no longer the feel good underdog, underrated story. He is who he is and that’s one of the best in the league at his position that grinded his way there like a Jimmy Butler. Carry the hell on.. – 8:46 PM
Darnell Mayberry: Erik Spoelstra confirms Tyler Herro will miss the remainder of the playoffs with a broken right hand. Also breaks down Jimmy Butler’s 35-point performance in the Heat’s Game 1 win at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/KPX2zo8RpZ -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / April 16, 2023
StatMuse: Playoff Jimmy today: 35 PTS 5 REB 11 AST 3 STL Joins Dwyane Wade as the only Heat with double-digit 35-point playoff games. pic.twitter.com/5CycMMolvj -via Twitter @statmuse / April 16, 2023
StatMuse: The only players with 1,000+ points for the Heat in the playoffs: — Dwyane Wade — LeBron James — Chris Bosh And now, Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/koLjyuM6Da -via Twitter @statmuse / April 16, 2023