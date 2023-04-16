Ja Morant suffers apparent hand injury

Tim MacMahon: Ja Morant ran to the locker room in pain — grabbing his already wrapped right hand — after getting called for a charge with 5:48 remaining. Looked like he broke his fall with that hand.
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Ja Morant: His fall involved a FOOSH (fall on an outstretched hand). This mechanism of injury is the most common for hand and wrist injuries, including sprains and fractures. Hope he’s ok. – 5:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
That was a very scary fall by Ja Morant. He was high in the air and slammed down onto the floor. – 5:15 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Ja Morant is so high up on some of these falls. Looked like Chubbs falling from Happy’s third-story window. – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ja Morant plays with a recklessness that just doesn’t bode well for his injury projection going forward.
He needs to make better decisions and not put himself in such vulnerable body positions. It’s often controllable. – 5:15 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Ja Morant needs to learn a pull-up jumper counts the same as a poster dunk. – 5:14 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Ja Morant demonstrating why pulling up in the paint for a floater can be a good move. – 5:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant just ran off the court holding his right hand and let out a painful yell on his way to the locker room. He was already dealing with a right hand injury and was wearing a pad on it. – 5:14 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant ran to the locker room in pain — grabbing his already wrapped right hand — after getting called for a charge with 5:48 remaining. Looked like he broke his fall with that hand. – 5:13 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ja Morant called for offensive foul on AD, Morant runs off court to Memphis locker room holding his right hand in pain. – 5:13 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant tried to dunk over Anthony Davis and came up clutching that right hand that he injured at the end of the regular season. Ran straight to the locker room. – 5:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ja Morant is in a lot of pain. Appeared to be grabbing his right hand. Just ran straight to the locker room. – 5:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant ran straight to the locker room holding his hand after Davis drew a charge on his drive. – 5:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant just screamed in pain when running to the Grizzlies locker room.
It’s the same injured hand. – 5:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Lakers 59
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads all scorers with 19 points. Ja Morant has 12. LA is only outrebounding Memphis by one. – 4:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Perfect interior defense by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Rui Hachimura roll to the rim. – 4:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
AD is in some discomfort after that collison with Ja Morant. Has been holding his side running up and down the floor. – 3:59 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant is in the “Day One” Ja 1 to kick off the #NBAPlayoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/CjLbfs5omX – 3:06 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“De’Aaron Fox is special, and I’m talking potentially Ja Morant kinda special, I’m talking about when Derrick Rose was at the height of his career”
-@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/Oa2mqZHrvZ – 3:06 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant and his daughter Kaari getting loose ahead of Game 1 ❤️
📺: 3 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/B9wimL7pxQ – 3:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA Countdown crew pick the impact players they expect to shine in the Lakers-Grizzlies series ⤵️
@stephenasmith: Jaren Jackson Jr.
@RealMikeWilbon: Desmond Bane
@JalenRose: Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/CfXeOmbh3T – 2:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My series preview material from the Laker perspective:
-Rui Hachimura as the Lakers x-factor sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru…
-How the Lakers will guard Ja Morant sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/la… – 1:51 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: In a series involving LeBron James & the Lakers, it’s remarkable to write this even though it became abundantly clear with this week’s legal proceedings and launch of a new shoe — nobody has more at stake than Ja Morant. Welcome to the playoffs.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:53 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
theathletic.com/4406351/2023/0… – 9:20 PM
Mark Giannotto: Ja Morant is warming up for Game 1 with his right hand taped. Hurt it 9 days ago at Milwaukee. Taylor Jenkins referred to it as a “contusion” during pregame availability and mentioned Morant is “navigating some soreness.” -via Twitter @mgiannotto / April 16, 2023
Geoff Calkins: Ja Morant on his counterclaim: “No comment.” -via Twitter @geoff_calkins / April 13, 2023
Drew Hill: The countersuit also says that Morant received a “subsequent threat on Snapchat that appeared to be from Counter-Defendant (Holloway).” The Snapchat provided in Exhibit 1 has text reading “Ja Morant a bitch and if I catch his ass it’s up 🤲🏼☠️” And “I’m on that tonight.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 13, 2023