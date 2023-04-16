Ja Morant will be evaluated over next two days, x-rays negative

Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “He’s in some pain.” He added that x-rays were negative. They’ll evaluate him over the next two days.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant didn’t do anything with his right hand after the game. He described his pain level as a 10, and he said his status for Game 2 is in jeopardy.
“I’m just pretty much numb to everything now.”
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant said postgame his status for Game 2 is in doubt. Said pain level in right hand is at a 10 right now. – 6:29 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Parece que la mano derecha de @Ja Morant se llevó la peor parte de su aparatosa caída. Esa es la mano que estaba vendada por un golpe previo.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
X-rays were negative on Ja Morant’s hand after his hard fall, coach Taylor Jenkins says.
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant said his status in Wednesday is in doubt. Doesn’t sound too promising for Game 2. – 6:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said the game Wednesday is in Jeopardy and he is a lot of pain. – 6:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star leaves Game 1 loss vs. Lakers with hand injury, X-rays negative
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant alone in the locker room. Slumped. Whispering on the cell phone — which he is holding with his left hand. So X-rays negative. Just like the vibe. – 6:06 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
QUICK COLUMN: Ja Morant’s injury, and other troubling signs emerge in Grizzlies Game 1 loss to the Lakers.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said he can’t say if Ja Morant will play Wednesday because he’s not a medical expert.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says x-rays were negative on Ja Morant’s hand but there will be more evaluation over the next two days. – 5:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant: “He’s in some pain.”
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
X-rays on Ja Morant were negative, according to Taylor Jenkins. – 5:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant converted three jumpers (two triples) in the 4th Q, and had some transition attacks towards 8 for 14 FG’s, but Anthony Davis had a major role in limiting him to 18 points, and just two assists with 6 turnovers before Ja left the game. No update on Morant’s status yet. – 5:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Final: Lakers 128 Grizzlies 112
Ja Morant’s right hand was taped heavier after he returned to the bench late in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies are down 1-0 in the series.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Ja Morant ran to the locker room after he appeared to hurt his right hand on this hard fall.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
You should be allowed to take a charge if you’re defending the ball-handler. Slide your feet, take the hit, that’s fine. But that’s it.
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Ja Morant: His fall involved a FOOSH (fall on an outstretched hand). This mechanism of injury is the most common for hand and wrist injuries, including sprains and fractures. Hope he’s ok. – 5:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
That was a very scary fall by Ja Morant. He was high in the air and slammed down onto the floor. – 5:15 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Ja Morant is so high up on some of these falls. Looked like Chubbs falling from Happy’s third-story window. – 5:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ja Morant plays with a recklessness that just doesn’t bode well for his injury projection going forward.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Ja Morant needs to learn a pull-up jumper counts the same as a poster dunk. – 5:14 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Ja Morant demonstrating why pulling up in the paint for a floater can be a good move. – 5:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ja Morant just ran off the court holding his right hand and let out a painful yell on his way to the locker room. He was already dealing with a right hand injury and was wearing a pad on it. – 5:14 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant ran to the locker room in pain — grabbing his already wrapped right hand — after getting called for a charge with 5:48 remaining. Looked like he broke his fall with that hand. – 5:13 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Ja Morant called for offensive foul on AD, Morant runs off court to Memphis locker room holding his right hand in pain. – 5:13 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant tried to dunk over Anthony Davis and came up clutching that right hand that he injured at the end of the regular season. Ran straight to the locker room. – 5:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ja Morant is in a lot of pain. Appeared to be grabbing his right hand. Just ran straight to the locker room. – 5:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ja Morant ran straight to the locker room holding his hand after Davis drew a charge on his drive. – 5:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant just screamed in pain when running to the Grizzlies locker room.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Lakers 59
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Perfect interior defense by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on that Rui Hachimura roll to the rim. – 4:13 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
AD is in some discomfort after that collison with Ja Morant. Has been holding his side running up and down the floor. – 3:59 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant is in the “Day One” Ja 1 to kick off the #NBAPlayoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/CjLbfs5omX – 3:06 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“De’Aaron Fox is special, and I’m talking potentially Ja Morant kinda special, I’m talking about when Derrick Rose was at the height of his career”
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant and his daughter Kaari getting loose ahead of Game 1 ❤️
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The NBA Countdown crew pick the impact players they expect to shine in the Lakers-Grizzlies series ⤵️
@stephenasmith: Jaren Jackson Jr.
@RealMikeWilbon: Desmond Bane
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant is warming up for Game 1 with his right hand taped. Hurt it 9 days ago at Milwaukee. Taylor Jenkins referred to it as a “contusion” during pregame availability and mentioned Morant is “navigating some soreness.” pic.twitter.com/yo9XbvWzHj – 2:25 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
My series preview material from the Laker perspective:
-Rui Hachimura as the Lakers x-factor sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ru…
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: In a series involving LeBron James & the Lakers, it’s remarkable to write this even though it became abundantly clear with this week’s legal proceedings and launch of a new shoe — nobody has more at stake than Ja Morant. Welcome to the playoffs.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers-Grizzlies preview:
— How will LA try to slow down Ja Morant?
— Will Memphis double team AD?
— Can JJJ stay out of foul trouble?
— Can Austin Reaves push Desmond Bane for the fifth-best player in the series status?
— My series prediction and more
Tim MacMahon: Ja Morant says his status for Game 2 is “in jeopardy.” He was downtrodden and not even able to use his right hand to undo a balled-up pair of socks. “Feels like it’s one thing after another.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 16, 2023
Drew Hill: Ja Morant said his pain level in the right hand is a 10. When asked if he can grip anything in the hand he said, “I haven’t been using it.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / April 16, 2023
Tim MacMahon: Ja Morant: “[It is] tough, man, especially with everything I’ve been through pretty much this season. My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It’s another incident where that’s pretty much in jeopardy.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 16, 2023