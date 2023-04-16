Jacque Vaughn on his comments about lack of travel calls against Joel Embiid: You've only got one pivot foot

Kristian Winfield: Asked about his comments about the lack of traveling calls on Joel Embiid in Game 1 against the Sixers, Jacque Vaughn doubled down: “I mean, you’ve only got one pivot foot. I’ll just say that.”
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Here is where Jacque Vaughn is lobbying for a walk. I guess it’s worth trying, but not sure he’s got a valid case…. pic.twitter.com/GwgUeq07BT – 12:23 PM
Here is where Jacque Vaughn is lobbying for a walk. I guess it’s worth trying, but not sure he’s got a valid case…. pic.twitter.com/GwgUeq07BT – 12:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets coach Jacque Vaughn – who’d lamented Joel Embiid not getting called for travels last night – doubled down when asked what Brooklyn can do differently in tomorrow’s Game 2. “He only got one pivot foot, I’ll just say that.” #NBA #76ers – 12:01 PM
#Nets coach Jacque Vaughn – who’d lamented Joel Embiid not getting called for travels last night – doubled down when asked what Brooklyn can do differently in tomorrow’s Game 2. “He only got one pivot foot, I’ll just say that.” #NBA #76ers – 12:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Asked Jacque Vaughn if he felt the Nets’ struggles securing offensive rebounds and 50/50 balls were due to fatigue after doubling Embiid and rotating:
“Man, you cannot be tired at this time of the year. That is like an underlined excuse right there, That is underlined. No… pic.twitter.com/ou9FyJAriW – 11:36 AM
Asked Jacque Vaughn if he felt the Nets’ struggles securing offensive rebounds and 50/50 balls were due to fatigue after doubling Embiid and rotating:
“Man, you cannot be tired at this time of the year. That is like an underlined excuse right there, That is underlined. No… pic.twitter.com/ou9FyJAriW – 11:36 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked about his comments about the lack of traveling calls on Joel Embiid in Game 1 against the Sixers, Jacque Vaughn doubled down:
“I mean, you’ve only got one pivot foot. I’ll just say that.” – 11:27 AM
Asked about his comments about the lack of traveling calls on Joel Embiid in Game 1 against the Sixers, Jacque Vaughn doubled down:
“I mean, you’ve only got one pivot foot. I’ll just say that.” – 11:27 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has continued to move forward with his development against double teams. After slicing up the Nets in Game 1, he discussed his growth in that area. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:21 AM
Joel Embiid has continued to move forward with his development against double teams. After slicing up the Nets in Game 1, he discussed his growth in that area. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:21 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jacque Vaughn was displeased with the lack of calls against Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/8N6oWk6Tfm – 9:54 AM
Jacque Vaughn was displeased with the lack of calls against Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/8N6oWk6Tfm – 9:54 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
After Steve Nash & Dirk Nowitzki owned MVP from 2005-07, the NBA went more than a decade without another international player claiming the title. But now the Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid-Giannis Antetokounmpo triumvirate is its prime & claiming this time. wapo.st/3ZNhkKE – 8:29 AM
After Steve Nash & Dirk Nowitzki owned MVP from 2005-07, the NBA went more than a decade without another international player claiming the title. But now the Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid-Giannis Antetokounmpo triumvirate is its prime & claiming this time. wapo.st/3ZNhkKE – 8:29 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers and Nets’ Jacque Vaughn reflect on the importance of baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day ahead of Game 1 inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 AM
Doc Rivers and Nets’ Jacque Vaughn reflect on the importance of baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day ahead of Game 1 inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Been rewatching film from Game 1 in between the other games today and this is just an insane defensive play from Embiid.
Guards in space, gets beat. Quickly decides he can’t beat Johnson to the rim, but sees Tucker lifting to help. So, he calls an audible and blows up the lob. pic.twitter.com/S6yozcUDw9 – 11:57 PM
Been rewatching film from Game 1 in between the other games today and this is just an insane defensive play from Embiid.
Guards in space, gets beat. Quickly decides he can’t beat Johnson to the rim, but sees Tucker lifting to help. So, he calls an audible and blows up the lob. pic.twitter.com/S6yozcUDw9 – 11:57 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Jayson Tatum has played in a whopping 75 playoff games. For context playoff games at the same age:
Bron 60
KD 54
Kyrie 52
Mitchell 40
Beal 39
Giannis 35
Joker 33
Book 32
Dame 28
Embiid 24
Trae 22
Steph 19
Sabonis 14
AD 13
Ingram 6
Fox 1
Ball 0 – 11:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Column: #76ers‘ Joel Embiid proves MVP-worth as he leaves #Nets searching for answers nypost.com/2023/04/15/joe… via @nypostsports – 11:08 PM
Column: #76ers‘ Joel Embiid proves MVP-worth as he leaves #Nets searching for answers nypost.com/2023/04/15/joe… via @nypostsports – 11:08 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia won the critical non-Embiid minutes in today’s Game 1 win over the Nets. They discussed how they were able to do it. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/15/six… via @SixersWire – 9:58 PM
Philadelphia won the critical non-Embiid minutes in today’s Game 1 win over the Nets. They discussed how they were able to do it. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/15/six… via @SixersWire – 9:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
“He made a great move behind the back, that we probably don’t want to see again.”
“I’m just kidding. He can do whatever he wants.”
— Joel Embiid on Paul Reed.
More on today’s Game 1 win: dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 8:09 PM
“He made a great move behind the back, that we probably don’t want to see again.”
“I’m just kidding. He can do whatever he wants.”
— Joel Embiid on Paul Reed.
More on today’s Game 1 win: dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story off today’s game. The Nets tried to have the Sixers’ supporting cast beat them early on while they contained Joel Embiid. They did just that and eventually Embiid and James Harden got going: theathletic.com/4415623/2023/0… – 8:07 PM
Story off today’s game. The Nets tried to have the Sixers’ supporting cast beat them early on while they contained Joel Embiid. They did just that and eventually Embiid and James Harden got going: theathletic.com/4415623/2023/0… – 8:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers and Nets’ Jacque Vaughn reflect on the importance of baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day ahead of Game 1 inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:56 PM
Doc Rivers and Nets’ Jacque Vaughn reflect on the importance of baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day ahead of Game 1 inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“He’s the MVP. So, it’s like, would you rather him scoring 40 or us making shots?”
If the 76ers want to win a title this season, Joel Embiid can’t do it alone. In Game 1, the Nets tried to slow him down but James Harden and co. gave him the help he needs. theathletic.com/4415358/2023/0… – 7:08 PM
“He’s the MVP. So, it’s like, would you rather him scoring 40 or us making shots?”
If the 76ers want to win a title this season, Joel Embiid can’t do it alone. In Game 1, the Nets tried to slow him down but James Harden and co. gave him the help he needs. theathletic.com/4415358/2023/0… – 7:08 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets decided the best way to beat Philadelphia in Game 1 was to slow down Joel Embiid. But the 76ers had answers and he had help. It’s what they’ll need as they chase a title, having been undone in the past when Embiid didn’t have enough around him.
theathletic.com/4415358/2023/0… – 6:51 PM
The Nets decided the best way to beat Philadelphia in Game 1 was to slow down Joel Embiid. But the 76ers had answers and he had help. It’s what they’ll need as they chase a title, having been undone in the past when Embiid didn’t have enough around him.
theathletic.com/4415358/2023/0… – 6:51 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
For @YahooSports: To combat Brooklyn’s constant doubling against Joel Embiid, the Sixers spent a week of practice thinking in terms of baseball, and Philadelphia knocked Game 1 out of the park sports.yahoo.com/76ers-thrive-i… – 6:12 PM
For @YahooSports: To combat Brooklyn’s constant doubling against Joel Embiid, the Sixers spent a week of practice thinking in terms of baseball, and Philadelphia knocked Game 1 out of the park sports.yahoo.com/76ers-thrive-i… – 6:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel’s son Arthur Embiid with the real mic drop moment
pic.twitter.com/2X5tUpGS0D – 6:06 PM
Joel’s son Arthur Embiid with the real mic drop moment
pic.twitter.com/2X5tUpGS0D – 6:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jacque Vaughn on referees: “Hopefully they’ll be calling travel and three seconds on the big fella (Joel Embiid) next game. So I’ll be looking forward to that.” pic.twitter.com/IKW2GKn3WP – 5:59 PM
Jacque Vaughn on referees: “Hopefully they’ll be calling travel and three seconds on the big fella (Joel Embiid) next game. So I’ll be looking forward to that.” pic.twitter.com/IKW2GKn3WP – 5:59 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid: “Every single possession they just kept doubling. It didn’t matter where I was – half-court, 3-point line, post. So I gotta trust in my teammates. I gotta make the simple plays, and we took advantage of their scheme.”
Game 1 recap:
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 5:51 PM
Joel Embiid: “Every single possession they just kept doubling. It didn’t matter where I was – half-court, 3-point line, post. So I gotta trust in my teammates. I gotta make the simple plays, and we took advantage of their scheme.”
Game 1 recap:
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 5:51 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on how @Joel Embiid handled Brooklyn’s double and triple teams today:
“He’s gonna get us buckets no matter what. That’s how good he is.” – 5:38 PM
James Harden on how @Joel Embiid handled Brooklyn’s double and triple teams today:
“He’s gonna get us buckets no matter what. That’s how good he is.” – 5:38 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Confident Harden, Embiid lead 76ers to 20-point Game 1 win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/15/con… – 5:22 PM
Confident Harden, Embiid lead 76ers to 20-point Game 1 win nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/15/con… – 5:22 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wonder if the celtics are just gonna give grant williams a mini-vacation in this round before they ask him to guard joel embiid – 4:35 PM
wonder if the celtics are just gonna give grant williams a mini-vacation in this round before they ask him to guard joel embiid – 4:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had a clear message for the officials going into Game 2 after Brooklyn’s loss in Game 1:
“Hopefully they’ll be calling traveling and defensive 3 seconds on the big fella next game. So I look forward to that.” – 4:26 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn had a clear message for the officials going into Game 2 after Brooklyn’s loss in Game 1:
“Hopefully they’ll be calling traveling and defensive 3 seconds on the big fella next game. So I look forward to that.” – 4:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale said he just got tangled with Joel Embiid. Didn’t think he deserved a T. Asked for an explanation and didn’t get one. – 4:09 PM
Royce O’Neale said he just got tangled with Joel Embiid. Didn’t think he deserved a T. Asked for an explanation and didn’t get one. – 4:09 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
After piquing his curiosity with the microphone, Arthur Embiid decided it was time to line his toy cars up on the table. pic.twitter.com/9XL2TqXlQv – 4:04 PM
After piquing his curiosity with the microphone, Arthur Embiid decided it was time to line his toy cars up on the table. pic.twitter.com/9XL2TqXlQv – 4:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
“He made a great move behind the back….that we probably don’t want to see again. Just kidding, whatever works.” – Joel Embiid, mixed in with praise for Paul Reed’s play – 4:02 PM
“He made a great move behind the back….that we probably don’t want to see again. Just kidding, whatever works.” – Joel Embiid, mixed in with praise for Paul Reed’s play – 4:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets were down 9 at the half but lost by 20. Seth Curry said the Sixers adjusted to how the Nets were guarding Joel Embiid and James Harden and started running offense out of different sets. Nets couldn’t respond. – 4:02 PM
The Nets were down 9 at the half but lost by 20. Seth Curry said the Sixers adjusted to how the Nets were guarding Joel Embiid and James Harden and started running offense out of different sets. Nets couldn’t respond. – 4:02 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Embiid leads Philly to an easy win to start the playoffs eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:55 PM
Embiid leads Philly to an easy win to start the playoffs eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn said the Nets need more 3s, the turnovers didn’t help them there. Thought they guarded Embiid well in the first half, but strayed from it in the second half. – 3:47 PM
Vaughn said the Nets need more 3s, the turnovers didn’t help them there. Thought they guarded Embiid well in the first half, but strayed from it in the second half. – 3:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn called Royce O’Neale’s T “an equal opportunity.” They didn’t want to give the T to just one player so another had to get one. – 3:46 PM
Jacque Vaughn called Royce O’Neale’s T “an equal opportunity.” They didn’t want to give the T to just one player so another had to get one. – 3:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Brooklyn sold out to slow down Joel Embiid, shot the ball well, and got their doors blown off anyway. How?
Great Harden shotmaking, yes, but also because they outcompeted and outworked Brooklyn all night long:
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 3:33 PM
Brooklyn sold out to slow down Joel Embiid, shot the ball well, and got their doors blown off anyway. How?
Great Harden shotmaking, yes, but also because they outcompeted and outworked Brooklyn all night long:
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 3:33 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid and James Harden led the 76ers to a 1-0 lead in the series vs. the Nets 😤 pic.twitter.com/EY3xXnXa4C – 3:32 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden led the 76ers to a 1-0 lead in the series vs. the Nets 😤 pic.twitter.com/EY3xXnXa4C – 3:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers take Game 1, win 121-101.
Joel Embiid had 26/5/3/2 on 7-15 shooting, Harden added 23/13 and the Sixers shot 21-43 from deep as a team, setting a franchise playoff record for made 3s.
Sixers had a 14-5 edge in offensive rebounds, led by PJ Tucker with 5. – 3:32 PM
Final: Sixers take Game 1, win 121-101.
Joel Embiid had 26/5/3/2 on 7-15 shooting, Harden added 23/13 and the Sixers shot 21-43 from deep as a team, setting a franchise playoff record for made 3s.
Sixers had a 14-5 edge in offensive rebounds, led by PJ Tucker with 5. – 3:32 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers win Game 1 in dominant fashion, 121-101.
Embiid: 26 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 23 PTS / 4 REB / 13 AST
Harris: 21 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 6 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 6 PTS / 7 REB / 5 STL (!)
Reed: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Niang: 8 PTS
Melton: 6 PTS / 5 AST – 3:31 PM
The @sixers win Game 1 in dominant fashion, 121-101.
Embiid: 26 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Harden: 23 PTS / 4 REB / 13 AST
Harris: 21 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 13 PTS / 6 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 6 PTS / 7 REB / 5 STL (!)
Reed: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Niang: 8 PTS
Melton: 6 PTS / 5 AST – 3:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 121, Nets 101. Harden with 23 points and 13 assists. Embiid with 26 points, Sixers scored 31 (!) points off 20 turnovers and 12 points in transition and had 21 second-chance points. Bridges had 23 of his 30 points in the first half.
Sixers up 1-0. – 3:30 PM
FINAL: Sixers 121, Nets 101. Harden with 23 points and 13 assists. Embiid with 26 points, Sixers scored 31 (!) points off 20 turnovers and 12 points in transition and had 21 second-chance points. Bridges had 23 of his 30 points in the first half.
Sixers up 1-0. – 3:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid and Harden today:
26 PTS 23 PTS
5 REB 13 AST
3 BLK 7 3P pic.twitter.com/AJ3AS7iDAU – 3:27 PM
Embiid and Harden today:
26 PTS 23 PTS
5 REB 13 AST
3 BLK 7 3P pic.twitter.com/AJ3AS7iDAU – 3:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid and James Harden are on the bench for the final 3 minutes with Philly up 21. Sixers on their way to a comfortable and convincing win to begin these playoffs. – 3:25 PM
Joel Embiid and James Harden are on the bench for the final 3 minutes with Philly up 21. Sixers on their way to a comfortable and convincing win to begin these playoffs. – 3:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Interesting, Embiid asked Doc to challenge his foul on Bridges but Sixers opted not to, preferring to save it or keep timeouts up 18. – 3:23 PM
Interesting, Embiid asked Doc to challenge his foul on Bridges but Sixers opted not to, preferring to save it or keep timeouts up 18. – 3:23 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Seth Curry was criminally underused in this Sixers/Nets game 1. Play multiple guards and make Harden defend someone for God’s sake. They made this game way too easy for him. Brooklyn’s game plan in general was horrible. I’d rather give up 50 to Embiid then 30 wide open 3s. – 3:23 PM
Seth Curry was criminally underused in this Sixers/Nets game 1. Play multiple guards and make Harden defend someone for God’s sake. They made this game way too easy for him. Brooklyn’s game plan in general was horrible. I’d rather give up 50 to Embiid then 30 wide open 3s. – 3:23 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Joel Embiid’s Euro jump stop move is vicious, where he goes into a Euro and stops his entire momentum on one leg. Euro Stop? – 3:18 PM
Joel Embiid’s Euro jump stop move is vicious, where he goes into a Euro and stops his entire momentum on one leg. Euro Stop? – 3:18 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Meanwhile, the Sixers are up 20 with 7:33 left. They’re +11 with Embiid on the bench. – 3:12 PM
Meanwhile, the Sixers are up 20 with 7:33 left. They’re +11 with Embiid on the bench. – 3:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid has had a relatively quiet 20 points in 3+ quarters and the 76ers still have a 139.1 offensive rating. – 3:04 PM
Joel Embiid has had a relatively quiet 20 points in 3+ quarters and the 76ers still have a 139.1 offensive rating. – 3:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 93, Nets 81
Joel Embiid got going in the third, scoring 10 of his 20 points in the quarter, as Philly continues to dominate from 3 (18-for-32) & control the possession game.
Mikal Bridges has 25 for Brooklyn, looking more than comfortable as the Nets’ top option – 3:02 PM
After 3: Sixers 93, Nets 81
Joel Embiid got going in the third, scoring 10 of his 20 points in the quarter, as Philly continues to dominate from 3 (18-for-32) & control the possession game.
Mikal Bridges has 25 for Brooklyn, looking more than comfortable as the Nets’ top option – 3:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Non-Embiid minutes coming up. The lineup: Harden-Melton-McDaniels-Niang-Reed. – 3:01 PM
Non-Embiid minutes coming up. The lineup: Harden-Melton-McDaniels-Niang-Reed. – 3:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 93-81. The Twins have combined for 43 points. Didn’t see much of Seth Curry that quarter. Do Nets have one last run in them? Tobias Harris has been the underrated guy today. Carried the offense until Harden and Embiid got going. – 3:00 PM
End of the third quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 93-81. The Twins have combined for 43 points. Didn’t see much of Seth Curry that quarter. Do Nets have one last run in them? Tobias Harris has been the underrated guy today. Carried the offense until Harden and Embiid got going. – 3:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 93-81 at the end of 3. It’s their largest lead of the game.
Embiid had 10 in that quarter and is up to 20 points on 5-12 shooting in the game. Harden has 20/9 and Harris 17/4/4 for Sixers, who are now up to 46.3% shooting, and crucially 18-32 from 3, in the game. – 3:00 PM
Sixers lead 93-81 at the end of 3. It’s their largest lead of the game.
Embiid had 10 in that quarter and is up to 20 points on 5-12 shooting in the game. Harden has 20/9 and Harris 17/4/4 for Sixers, who are now up to 46.3% shooting, and crucially 18-32 from 3, in the game. – 3:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 93-81 after three quarters. Harden has 20 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Embiid with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists. Harris with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Bridges with 25 points. – 3:00 PM
#Sixers lead 93-81 after three quarters. Harden has 20 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Embiid with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists. Harris with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists. Bridges with 25 points. – 3:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @sixers lead the Nets, 93-81, at the end of Q3.
Harden: 20 PTS / 3 REB / 9 AST
Embiid: 20 PTS / 4 REB / 2 BLK
Harris: 17 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 10 PTS / 6 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 6 PTS / 7 REB / 3 STL
Melton: 6 PTS / 4 AST – 2:59 PM
The @sixers lead the Nets, 93-81, at the end of Q3.
Harden: 20 PTS / 3 REB / 9 AST
Embiid: 20 PTS / 4 REB / 2 BLK
Harris: 17 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST
Maxey: 10 PTS / 6 REB / 3 STL
Tucker: 6 PTS / 7 REB / 3 STL
Melton: 6 PTS / 4 AST – 2:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 93, Nets 81 at the end of the third. Embiid and Harden both have 20 points, and Sixers are still hot from deep (18-of-32), while Harris has an efficient 17-4-4. They’ve also turned 12 Nets turnovers into 19 points and have 14 second-chance points. – 2:59 PM
Sixers 93, Nets 81 at the end of the third. Embiid and Harden both have 20 points, and Sixers are still hot from deep (18-of-32), while Harris has an efficient 17-4-4. They’ve also turned 12 Nets turnovers into 19 points and have 14 second-chance points. – 2:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers lead Nets, 93-81, entering the fourth. Philly just has a ton of offensive weapons. It’s a handful for the Nets to stop: Four Sixers are in double figures and two (Embiid and Harden) have 20. – 2:58 PM
Sixers lead Nets, 93-81, entering the fourth. Philly just has a ton of offensive weapons. It’s a handful for the Nets to stop: Four Sixers are in double figures and two (Embiid and Harden) have 20. – 2:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
You gotta think calling a common foul not a flagrant on DFS gave O’Neal the green light to try another hard non- play on the ball foul on Embiid. Led to all of the techs – 2:54 PM
You gotta think calling a common foul not a flagrant on DFS gave O’Neal the green light to try another hard non- play on the ball foul on Embiid. Led to all of the techs – 2:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Royce O’Neale and Joel Embiid both received technical fouls for a minor altercation. pic.twitter.com/V4R2XKJWmN – 2:54 PM
Royce O’Neale and Joel Embiid both received technical fouls for a minor altercation. pic.twitter.com/V4R2XKJWmN – 2:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It’s starting to get a little testy. Embiid and O’Neale called for double techs. O’Neale held onto Embiid after fouling him and Embiid shoved O’Neale off him. #BasketballFightFlow – 2:49 PM
It’s starting to get a little testy. Embiid and O’Neale called for double techs. O’Neale held onto Embiid after fouling him and Embiid shoved O’Neale off him. #BasketballFightFlow – 2:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joel Embiid shoved Royce O’Neale and both just got technicals. #Nets #Sixers – 2:49 PM
Joel Embiid shoved Royce O’Neale and both just got technicals. #Nets #Sixers – 2:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Double technicals against Royce O’Neal and Embiid. Embiid shoved O’Neal. Not sure what Royce did. – 2:49 PM
Double technicals against Royce O’Neal and Embiid. Embiid shoved O’Neal. Not sure what Royce did. – 2:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid just shoved Royce O’Neale and both just got T’ed up. – 2:48 PM
Joel Embiid just shoved Royce O’Neale and both just got T’ed up. – 2:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid shoved Royce O’Neale in the chest twice on the same play. Somehow double technical fouls have been called. O’Neale is upset. – 2:48 PM
Joel Embiid shoved Royce O’Neale in the chest twice on the same play. Somehow double technical fouls have been called. O’Neale is upset. – 2:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
first half it was DFS on Embiid and the double from Claxton would be en route before the ball even touched his fingers. then they threw a 2-3 zone at Philly when Joel went to bench. now it’s Claxton by himself on an island. enjoying watching Jacque empty the clip of schemes here. – 2:44 PM
first half it was DFS on Embiid and the double from Claxton would be en route before the ball even touched his fingers. then they threw a 2-3 zone at Philly when Joel went to bench. now it’s Claxton by himself on an island. enjoying watching Jacque empty the clip of schemes here. – 2:44 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Embiid looked back to see if it went in and then tried to sell the flagrant 😂😂 – 2:40 PM
Embiid looked back to see if it went in and then tried to sell the flagrant 😂😂 – 2:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
OK, I was so scared when Embiid was driving to the basket that I wanted to hide underneath the press table. Finney-Smith, four or not, is a brave dude. – 2:39 PM
OK, I was so scared when Embiid was driving to the basket that I wanted to hide underneath the press table. Finney-Smith, four or not, is a brave dude. – 2:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Crazy sequence there.
That was an incredible contested offensive rebound by Tobias Harris and then Joel Embiid unsuccessfully tried to tear down the rim. No flagrant, two free throws. – 2:39 PM
Crazy sequence there.
That was an incredible contested offensive rebound by Tobias Harris and then Joel Embiid unsuccessfully tried to tear down the rim. No flagrant, two free throws. – 2:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Finney-Smith hit Embiid in the face on the foul. The refs are trying to see if it’s flagrant foul. – 2:38 PM
Finney-Smith hit Embiid in the face on the foul. The refs are trying to see if it’s flagrant foul. – 2:38 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid was slow to get up after taking a hit from Dorian Finney-Smith on a dunk attempt. He landed funny and stayed down a bit. Refs now reviewing if it was a flagrant on DFS. – 2:38 PM
Joel Embiid was slow to get up after taking a hit from Dorian Finney-Smith on a dunk attempt. He landed funny and stayed down a bit. Refs now reviewing if it was a flagrant on DFS. – 2:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid was just down for a minute after a missed dunk. Had that got down….refs reviewing the call to see if DFS committed a flagrant. – 2:38 PM
Joel Embiid was just down for a minute after a missed dunk. Had that got down….refs reviewing the call to see if DFS committed a flagrant. – 2:38 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid is getting that MVP treatment 👀
(h/t @jabarismithjr) pic.twitter.com/147VYIyZXh – 2:37 PM
Joel Embiid is getting that MVP treatment 👀
(h/t @jabarismithjr) pic.twitter.com/147VYIyZXh – 2:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Didn’t think Harden or Embiid looked great physically. Finney-Smith definitely puts some weight on Embiid’s leg diving at that loose ball. But hopefully it’s not that and just some 7 days off rust. – 2:21 PM
Didn’t think Harden or Embiid looked great physically. Finney-Smith definitely puts some weight on Embiid’s leg diving at that loose ball. But hopefully it’s not that and just some 7 days off rust. – 2:21 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mikal Bridges averaged 26.1 ppg in his 27 games with the Nets. That was a revelation. He’s got 23 in the first half already.
But 76ers aup 9 at half. James Harden with 17 and 6 assists, and 5-of-7 on 3s. Tobias Harris as 12. Joel Embiid has 10 as Nets send diff defenses at him. – 2:16 PM
Mikal Bridges averaged 26.1 ppg in his 27 games with the Nets. That was a revelation. He’s got 23 in the first half already.
But 76ers aup 9 at half. James Harden with 17 and 6 assists, and 5-of-7 on 3s. Tobias Harris as 12. Joel Embiid has 10 as Nets send diff defenses at him. – 2:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers lead 67-58 at the half.
Harden’s up to a very unorthodox 17 points and 6 assists on 6-15 shooting, going 5-7 from 3, with a bunch of tough step-backs, and just 1-8 inside the arc.
Harris has 12 and Embiid 10 for the Sixers. – 2:16 PM
Sixers lead 67-58 at the half.
Harden’s up to a very unorthodox 17 points and 6 assists on 6-15 shooting, going 5-7 from 3, with a bunch of tough step-backs, and just 1-8 inside the arc.
Harris has 12 and Embiid 10 for the Sixers. – 2:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 67-58, at halftime.
Harden: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 6 AST
Harris: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Embiid: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 4 REB / 3 STL (!)
Tucker: 3 PTS / 5 REB / 4 OREB (!)
Melton: 6 PTS / 3 AST
Niang: 5 PTS
Reed: 4 PTS / 2 STL – 2:16 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 67-58, at halftime.
Harden: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 6 AST
Harris: 12 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Embiid: 10 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 7 PTS / 4 REB / 3 STL (!)
Tucker: 3 PTS / 5 REB / 4 OREB (!)
Melton: 6 PTS / 3 AST
Niang: 5 PTS
Reed: 4 PTS / 2 STL – 2:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers open up a 10-point lead (58-48) with 3:12 left in the half. This is their largest lead of the game. Tobias Harris leads the Sixers with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Embiid has 10 points. Maxey has seven points, but made just 1-5 shots. Harden has 8 on 3-11. – 2:08 PM
Sixers open up a 10-point lead (58-48) with 3:12 left in the half. This is their largest lead of the game. Tobias Harris leads the Sixers with 12 points on 5-7 shooting. Embiid has 10 points. Maxey has seven points, but made just 1-5 shots. Harden has 8 on 3-11. – 2:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Mikal Bridges calls for the isolation against Joel Embiid and Joel Embiid says GTFO pic.twitter.com/TeCKIanrqH – 2:08 PM
Mikal Bridges calls for the isolation against Joel Embiid and Joel Embiid says GTFO pic.twitter.com/TeCKIanrqH – 2:08 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I wrote in my preview that the Nets should try single coverage against Embiid, and then Embiid scored the easiest post-up in playoff history in single coverage against Claxton and suddenly single coverage doesn’t seem so viable. – 2:08 PM
I wrote in my preview that the Nets should try single coverage against Embiid, and then Embiid scored the easiest post-up in playoff history in single coverage against Claxton and suddenly single coverage doesn’t seem so viable. – 2:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Some Nets fans were chanting overrated why Embiid was at the foul line. – 2:03 PM
Some Nets fans were chanting overrated why Embiid was at the foul line. – 2:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said earlier this week Patty Mills would need to be a coach for players like Day’Ron Sharpe given the difference in playoff experience. Sharpe just checked out and Mills went over and hyped him up for his performance. – 2:02 PM
Jacque Vaughn said earlier this week Patty Mills would need to be a coach for players like Day’Ron Sharpe given the difference in playoff experience. Sharpe just checked out and Mills went over and hyped him up for his performance. – 2:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sixers put a graphic on the jumbotron telling fans to chant MVP when Joel Embiid is at the line.
Kinda weak if you ask me. That stuff should be organic. – 2:02 PM
Sixers put a graphic on the jumbotron telling fans to chant MVP when Joel Embiid is at the line.
Kinda weak if you ask me. That stuff should be organic. – 2:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers won the first non-Embiid minutes of the playoffs, outscoring the Nets 17-15 in the ~6.5 minutes that Embiid was on the bench.
44-40 Sixers lead with 7:02 left in the first half. – 1:58 PM
Sixers won the first non-Embiid minutes of the playoffs, outscoring the Nets 17-15 in the ~6.5 minutes that Embiid was on the bench.
44-40 Sixers lead with 7:02 left in the first half. – 1:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey and Embiid check back in with 7:30 left in the half. The Sixers are up 44-38. Niang is the only reserve in the game for the Sixers. He’s in for Tucker. – 1:55 PM
Maxey and Embiid check back in with 7:30 left in the half. The Sixers are up 44-38. Niang is the only reserve in the game for the Sixers. He’s in for Tucker. – 1:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not sure why you’re reverting to a zone with Embiid out of the game. Not like the Sixers have a ton of unguardable players out there. – 1:52 PM
I’m not sure why you’re reverting to a zone with Embiid out of the game. Not like the Sixers have a ton of unguardable players out there. – 1:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DeAnthony Melton hit a 3 to put the Sixers up nine. Jacque Vaughn calls timeout. Sixers doing much a better job generating turnovers than the Nets. BK doesn’t have a single one. Nets have five for 15 points. – 1:49 PM
DeAnthony Melton hit a 3 to put the Sixers up nine. Jacque Vaughn calls timeout. Sixers doing much a better job generating turnovers than the Nets. BK doesn’t have a single one. Nets have five for 15 points. – 1:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers lead 30-25 after one quarter. They’re starting to shoot better and are up 35.7%. The Nets are shooting 57.9%. Bridges leads all scorers with 11 points on 5-9 shooting. Embiid leads the Sixers with six points on 2-5 shooting. Tuckers and Maxey have four rebounds each. – 1:44 PM
Sixers lead 30-25 after one quarter. They’re starting to shoot better and are up 35.7%. The Nets are shooting 57.9%. Bridges leads all scorers with 11 points on 5-9 shooting. Embiid leads the Sixers with six points on 2-5 shooting. Tuckers and Maxey have four rebounds each. – 1:44 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A strong @Philadelphia 76ers start, leading, 30-25, at the end of Q1, w/ 0 turnovers, out-offensive-rebounding Brooklyn, 7-0, and out-stealing, 3-0.
Embiid: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 5 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Harden: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Harris: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Team: 50.0% 3fg (6-12) – 1:44 PM
A strong @Philadelphia 76ers start, leading, 30-25, at the end of Q1, w/ 0 turnovers, out-offensive-rebounding Brooklyn, 7-0, and out-stealing, 3-0.
Embiid: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Maxey: 5 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL
Harden: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Harris: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST
Team: 50.0% 3fg (6-12) – 1:44 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets doing a great job of double teaming Embiid, who is 2- for-5. Sixers as a team shooting 35.7 percent in the first quarter. – 1:43 PM
Nets doing a great job of double teaming Embiid, who is 2- for-5. Sixers as a team shooting 35.7 percent in the first quarter. – 1:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 30, Nets 25 at the end of the first. Sixers shot poorly (10-of-28) but did not turn the ball over and had a 14-10 rebounding edge. Nets only had two fastbreak points, which is a big key in this series. Embiid has 6 points on 2-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. – 1:43 PM
Sixers 30, Nets 25 at the end of the first. Sixers shot poorly (10-of-28) but did not turn the ball over and had a 14-10 rebounding edge. Nets only had two fastbreak points, which is a big key in this series. Embiid has 6 points on 2-of-5 shooting, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. – 1:43 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The big preview storylines held up:
-Bridges scoring but not posing much danger as a playmaker
—Nets selling out vs. Embiid, opening up shots (and offensive rebounds) elsewhere
Sixers shot 10/28 and are up 5. If Brooklyn doesn’t rebound better their paths to win are few – 1:43 PM
The big preview storylines held up:
-Bridges scoring but not posing much danger as a playmaker
—Nets selling out vs. Embiid, opening up shots (and offensive rebounds) elsewhere
Sixers shot 10/28 and are up 5. If Brooklyn doesn’t rebound better their paths to win are few – 1:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q1: SIXERS 30, NETS 25
Mikal Bridges is getting to his spots and has 11 points in the first quarter, but the Sixers have weapons on weapons. The Nets are showing they can keep up with Philly, but to win, Brooklyn will have to get some stops.
Joel Embiid only has six. – 1:43 PM
END OF Q1: SIXERS 30, NETS 25
Mikal Bridges is getting to his spots and has 11 points in the first quarter, but the Sixers have weapons on weapons. The Nets are showing they can keep up with Philly, but to win, Brooklyn will have to get some stops.
Joel Embiid only has six. – 1:43 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Very good first quarter for Nets. Mikal Bridges scores 11 points. Joe Embiid? 6. Sixers lead Nets, 30-25. – 1:42 PM
Very good first quarter for Nets. Mikal Bridges scores 11 points. Joe Embiid? 6. Sixers lead Nets, 30-25. – 1:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 30-25. Mikal Bridges has 11 points, as many as Harden and Embiid combined. Nets doing a good job of doubling Embiid but just 2-for-6 from 3, about four shot of where Vaughn usually likes them shooting. Nets have no offensive boards. – 1:42 PM
End of the first quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 30-25. Mikal Bridges has 11 points, as many as Harden and Embiid combined. Nets doing a good job of doubling Embiid but just 2-for-6 from 3, about four shot of where Vaughn usually likes them shooting. Nets have no offensive boards. – 1:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Dunno if I would have started the series with the most aggressive doubling possible on Embiid. Seems easier to get more aggressive forward than to start aggro and dial back. – 1:39 PM
Dunno if I would have started the series with the most aggressive doubling possible on Embiid. Seems easier to get more aggressive forward than to start aggro and dial back. – 1:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd was chanting “MVP… MVP…MVP” with Embiid at the line before Nets fans in the building started chanting “Brooooookylllllllnnnnnnnn!” – 1:37 PM
The crowd was chanting “MVP… MVP…MVP” with Embiid at the line before Nets fans in the building started chanting “Brooooookylllllllnnnnnnnn!” – 1:37 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
there’s any sense that maybe Embiid isn’t his usual aggressive self right now I did spot him grab at the back of his leg a couple times after this awkward loose ball. pic.twitter.com/7NYv5MWQLh – 1:33 PM
there’s any sense that maybe Embiid isn’t his usual aggressive self right now I did spot him grab at the back of his leg a couple times after this awkward loose ball. pic.twitter.com/7NYv5MWQLh – 1:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have to be encouraged by their ability to keep this thing close in the first quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn, with Philly up, 17-16. Critical minutes approaching to close the first quarter. The second units are coming (Georges Niang checking in for Philly). – 1:31 PM
Nets have to be encouraged by their ability to keep this thing close in the first quarter. Timeout Jacque Vaughn, with Philly up, 17-16. Critical minutes approaching to close the first quarter. The second units are coming (Georges Niang checking in for Philly). – 1:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn’s first sub: Royce O’Neale in for Dorian Finney-Smith. Seth Curry just did some sprints up and down the baseline. He is checking in now — along with Day’Ron Sharpe. #Nets – 1:30 PM
Jacque Vaughn’s first sub: Royce O’Neale in for Dorian Finney-Smith. Seth Curry just did some sprints up and down the baseline. He is checking in now — along with Day’Ron Sharpe. #Nets – 1:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Brooklyn doing much of its damage early on against the Sixers’ heavy drop with Embiid shaded more towards the rim.
Wrote in my preview that I expect the Sixers to test the waters with drop and then adjust from there. Early returns not surprising in the slightest. – 1:29 PM
Brooklyn doing much of its damage early on against the Sixers’ heavy drop with Embiid shaded more towards the rim.
Wrote in my preview that I expect the Sixers to test the waters with drop and then adjust from there. Early returns not surprising in the slightest. – 1:29 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid looks exhausted early on, and has stumbled a couple times on the court. Early start games? – 1:27 PM
Embiid looks exhausted early on, and has stumbled a couple times on the court. Early start games? – 1:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Sixers with 5:43 left. Nets trail 14-13. Not a bad start. Bridges is 3-for-4 from the field, DFS with an early 3. A little sloppy with the ball, but the defensive effort is there. Harden and Embiid are a combined 2-for-9 to start. – 1:26 PM
Timeout Sixers with 5:43 left. Nets trail 14-13. Not a bad start. Bridges is 3-for-4 from the field, DFS with an early 3. A little sloppy with the ball, but the defensive effort is there. Harden and Embiid are a combined 2-for-9 to start. – 1:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I like this Nets start. Doubles on Embiid and help on Harden drives looks good execution wise. Bridges pushing the pace going the other way. Lots of offensive rebounds/bad bounces and they are right there still. – 1:26 PM
I like this Nets start. Doubles on Embiid and help on Harden drives looks good execution wise. Bridges pushing the pace going the other way. Lots of offensive rebounds/bad bounces and they are right there still. – 1:26 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No real mystery to Brooklyn’s gameplan so far:
Switch the pick-and-roll, double/blitz Embiid with whoever is on Harden if he throws him the ball.
Will stop Embiid from beating up on them, but they’re going to get good looks out of it as a group – 1:26 PM
No real mystery to Brooklyn’s gameplan so far:
Switch the pick-and-roll, double/blitz Embiid with whoever is on Harden if he throws him the ball.
Will stop Embiid from beating up on them, but they’re going to get good looks out of it as a group – 1:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets’ defensive plan out of the gate:
Switch all the pick and rolls, double off PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris on the Embiid post entries. – 1:24 PM
Nets’ defensive plan out of the gate:
Switch all the pick and rolls, double off PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris on the Embiid post entries. – 1:24 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nets are sending a second man at Embiid when he gets the ball. First few times they did it right away, then last two times it was delayed. We’ll see what else Brooklyn tries to slow him down. – 1:21 PM
Nets are sending a second man at Embiid when he gets the ball. First few times they did it right away, then last two times it was delayed. We’ll see what else Brooklyn tries to slow him down. – 1:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets doubled the first Embiid post entry with Nic Claxton after a switch on the pick-and-roll.
They left P.J. Tucker wide open in the corner. – 1:20 PM
Nets doubled the first Embiid post entry with Nic Claxton after a switch on the pick-and-roll.
They left P.J. Tucker wide open in the corner. – 1:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As expected, Nets sending the double at Joel Embiid when he catches the ball with his back to the basket in the high post. – 1:20 PM
As expected, Nets sending the double at Joel Embiid when he catches the ball with his back to the basket in the high post. – 1:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
At least three Sixers fan walked by JJ Redick during pregame talking smack. They were vocal because Redick voted for The Greek Freak instead of Sixers center Joel Embiid for MVP. Redick is a former Sixer and friend of Embiid’s. – 1:19 PM
At least three Sixers fan walked by JJ Redick during pregame talking smack. They were vocal because Redick voted for The Greek Freak instead of Sixers center Joel Embiid for MVP. Redick is a former Sixer and friend of Embiid’s. – 1:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn has made it clear Brooklyn is going to both try to make Philly run and change coverages as much as it can to try and throw off Joel Embiid. How much that’ll work will determine how competitive this series can be. – 1:19 PM
Jacque Vaughn has made it clear Brooklyn is going to both try to make Philly run and change coverages as much as it can to try and throw off Joel Embiid. How much that’ll work will determine how competitive this series can be. – 1:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets open with Dorian Finney-Smith on James Harden and Mikal Bridges on Tobias Harris.
Aim there would be to get DFS on Embiid when switching the pick and roll. – 1:17 PM
Nets open with Dorian Finney-Smith on James Harden and Mikal Bridges on Tobias Harris.
Aim there would be to get DFS on Embiid when switching the pick and roll. – 1:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Nets switch and send two at Embiid on the opening play. Gonna see a lot of that all series. – 1:17 PM
Nets switch and send two at Embiid on the opening play. Gonna see a lot of that all series. – 1:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid the Sixers’ starters today vs. the Nets in Game 1. – 12:34 PM
Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid the Sixers’ starters today vs. the Nets in Game 1. – 12:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
No surprises here: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Embiid starting for the Sixers. – 12:32 PM
No surprises here: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker and Embiid starting for the Sixers. – 12:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The official Game 1 starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 12:31 PM
The official Game 1 starters:
Harris
Tucker
Embiid
Maxey
Harden – 12:31 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected @sixers starters for Game 1 versus Brooklyn:
Harden
Maxey
Harris
Tucker
Embiid – 12:30 PM
Projected @sixers starters for Game 1 versus Brooklyn:
Harden
Maxey
Harris
Tucker
Embiid – 12:30 PM
More on this storyline
Erik Slater: Asked Jacque Vaughn if he felt the Nets’ struggles securing offensive rebounds and 50/50 balls were due to fatigue after doubling Embiid and rotating: “Man, you cannot be tired at this time of the year. That is like an underlined excuse right there, That is underlined. No excuses. You step into the octagon and you’re not ready, you get knocked out. That’s what happens. You gotta be ready bro.” -via Twitter @erikslater_ / April 16, 2023
Kristian Winfield: Jacque Vaughn: “Hopefully they’ll be calling travel and three seconds on the big fella (Joel Embiid) next game. So I’ll be looking forward to that.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / April 15, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will remain here to rehab, but that the rest of Brooklyn’s roster is healthy and ready to go for Saturday’s Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Vaughn is excited about his team’s week of preparation and believes the Nets are ready. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 14, 2023
Clutch Points: “Like I said, he’s the best playmaker in the league by far. But we don’t want him — I certainly don’t want him — to fall in love with just that. We need him to be aggressive.” Joel Embiid on James Harden 💯 pic.twitter.com/Z7MDtKj3fG -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 15, 2023