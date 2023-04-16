Jordan Poole questionable for Game 2

Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole is questionable for Game 2 tomorrow night in Sacramento. He rolled his left ankle on a drive last night. Was icing it postgame.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Golden State Warriors are listing Jordan Poole as questionable for Game 2 vs. the Sacramento Kings on Monday due to a left ankle sprain. – 8:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole is questionable for Game 2 tomorrow night in Sacramento. He rolled his left ankle on a drive last night. Was icing it postgame. – 8:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond has been all over the place to start the 4th, but he can’t do it by himself. Poole, DDV, and Klay not giving the Warriors much. – 10:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Poole has shown a pretty good ability to rally from these ankle sprains. That looked like a rough one though. – 10:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Looked like a left ankle roll for Jordan Poole on that crashing drive. He’s played through it this season (all 82 games) but that ankle has bothered him at times. – 10:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jordan Poole goes down hard under the basket and comes up hobbling on his left ankle. He’s trying to walk it off as he steps to the free-throw line. – 10:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Haha, Poole isn’t even thinking of trying to bring it up vs Davion. Probably a good idea. – 10:33 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Warriors up 6 at 1/2; Curry & Thompson combined 20 points zero FTAs, Fox, Barnes, Huerter & Murray combined 6-25 FGs, 0-9 3FGs, Sabonis 10 pts 4-12 FGs GS 32-28 bench points; Poole (13) Wiggins (12), Monk (15) GS 16 assists on 23 FGs; SAC 8 assists on 20 FGs; Sac 46% 2 FG%; GS… pic.twitter.com/JIJlEGYzJo – 10:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Exciting start to this playoff series, where the Warriors lead the Kings 61-55 at the half of Game 1. Jordan Poole’s 13 points leads Golden State, Andrew Wiggins chipping in 12. Kings get 15 off the bench from Malik Monk. – 9:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The leading scorers in the first half both were from bench players
Jordan Poole: 13 points
Malik Monk: 15 points – 9:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins at halftime: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Jordan Poole has 13 points off the bench. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both have 10 points.
Kevon Looney is plus-14 in 16 minutes and his guarding his ass off.
Warriors lead the Kings 61-55. – 9:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looks like the Warriors’ scheme on these Huerter handoffs to the top is to bring the guard over from the weakside if he comes free. Poole didn’t do that when he was feeling himself after his big stepback 3 and got taken out – 9:50 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole for the Warriors and Monk for the Kings have both given their respective offenses a boost while the main guys get all the attention – 9:47 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole plays great defense and contests a Huerter jumper, then answers with a crossover into a step-back 3 – 9:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Malik Monk clobbered Jordan Poole to pick up his 3rd foul. – 9:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good physicality by Poole off the ball to shove his defender out of the way and get backdoor for a foul – 9:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors start the second quarter with Poole, DiVincenzo, Thompson, Kuminga and D. Green. – 9:20 PM
Monte Poole: ‘There’s nothing I love more than people shutting other people up. And Klay did that the entire year.’ -Jordan Poole on Warriors teammate Klay Thompson, who in his first full season after a 2-year absence led the NBA in 3p shots -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / April 13, 2023