Klay Thompson expecting max contract extension this summer

Clutch Points: “Klay Thompson, I’m told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason… The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million. “ 🗣️ @wojespn pic.twitter.com/BtGDSHTlbe
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Klay Thompson reportedly expects max contract, and the Warriors probably have to give it to him
cbssports.com/nba/news/klay-… – 10:58 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Sabonis had his *worst shooting night of the season*, Steph & Klay hit 11 3s… and the Kings won the game.
Not too late to abandon ship, @Chris_Broussard!!! – 11:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’ve seen far more experienced teams fold after one of those Curry/Klay mid-fourth quarter barrages. What a win for the Kings. Light the fucking beam. – 11:23 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
DeAaron Fox is cooking Klay on the switch pic.twitter.com/wmPzNFkus7 – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
De’Aaron Fox walked Klay Thompson out and treated his ankles like Old Yeller – 11:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
How about the Steph/Draymond pick and roll instead of running every play for Klay off-ball, which will lead to a contested J every time? – 11:11 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not a bad idea at this point to just foul the shit out of the screeners for Steph/Klay and make Warriors get it 1.3 points at a time – 11:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is trading blows with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Fox has 36 points. Kings lead the Warriors 115-114 with 3:28 to go. – 11:06 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Klay ain’t about to let us forget that he’s done this sh-t before – 11:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s an absolutely hilarious 3 from Klay 2 seconds after checking in – 11:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Draymond has been all over the place to start the 4th, but he can’t do it by himself. Poole, DDV, and Klay not giving the Warriors much. – 10:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This might be Golden State’s best lineup: Curry/Payton/Klay/Wiggins/Green – 10:21 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay lets out a frustrating yell and fist pump. He thought that last 3 was in. He’s 2-for-8 from deep. Curry is 2-for-7 – 10:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 61, Kings 55
-Four score – Steph, Klay, JP, Wiggs – combine for 45
-Wiggins? Terrific
-Turnovers: GSW 10 (12 SAC pts), SAC 8 (3 GSW pts)
-FB points: GSW 7-2
-Rebs: GSW 25-23 – 9:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins at halftime: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Jordan Poole has 13 points off the bench. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both have 10 points.
Kevon Looney is plus-14 in 16 minutes and his guarding his ass off.
Warriors lead the Kings 61-55. – 9:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
That’s now two fouls on Klay Thompson and two fouls on Jonathan Kuminga – 9:30 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Klay Thompson picks up his 2nd foul in the closing seconds of the 1Q – 9:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Klay is about to give these boys 40 on the road and then hop in his boat and sleep in his own bed lol – 8:59 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Klay going right to the rim, Kings don’t have anybody who is going to stop him – 8:58 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson’s revival: Fiery competitive nature ignited by doubters mercurynews.com/2023/04/15/kla… – 8:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Andrew Wiggins will come in off the bench. – 8:07 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is coming off of the bench for Game 1.
Starters: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney – 8:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters for Game 1 against Kings:
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup vs Kings in Game 1
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins will come off the bench tonight for the first time in his career
Warriors Game 1 starters vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:02 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson on the box-and-one the Kings threw at Steph Curry: “I welcome that. The shots I was getting tonight will go down at a much higher rate on Monday.” pic.twitter.com/56dv34bXEh -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 16, 2023
“So awesome to have him back,” Kerr said. “You know, we’re whole with him out there. Our team makes sense with Wiggs back. I thought he looked really good. The first half was amazing, second half he maybe wore down a little bit, which is to be expected, given he hasn’t played in a game in over two months. He was fantastic.” Klay Thompson added: “I am so proud of Wiggs. To miss three months in NBA basketball and do what he did tonight is so impressive. Barely breaks a sweat.” -via ESPN / April 16, 2023
Monte Poole: ‘There’s nothing I love more than people shutting other people up. And Klay did that the entire year.’ -Jordan Poole on Warriors teammate Klay Thompson, who in his first full season after a 2-year absence led the NBA in 3p shots -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / April 13, 2023