Klay Thompson expecting max contract extension this summer

“So awesome to have him back,” Kerr said. “You know, we’re whole with him out there. Our team makes sense with Wiggs back. I thought he looked really good. The first half was amazing, second half he maybe wore down a little bit, which is to be expected, given he hasn’t played in a game in over two months. He was fantastic.” Klay Thompson added: “I am so proud of Wiggs. To miss three months in NBA basketball and do what he did tonight is so impressive. Barely breaks a sweat.” -via ESPN / April 16, 2023