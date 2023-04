Nikola Jokic on media critics like Kendrick Perkins: I don't really listen to those people

Does (Jaylen Brown) stay in Boston? Kendrick Perkins: That is another problem that I’m having. If something is going on in that locker room or in that organization because he is giving me all the signs that he wants out of Boston… whether it’s him addressing the fan base whether it’s him basically talking about let’s see how much the organization really value me because my name is in trade rumors every single year. And not only do you lose Ime Udoka, you also lose Damon Stoudemire who was kind of like that real one that they could come to him or he could kind of be like, “Hey man stop f*cking around, you bullsh*tting” He’s not on that bench no more. -via YouTube / April 4, 2023