Tim Connelly on Karl-Anthony Towns: We weren't certain he was going to come back from injury

Jon Krawczynski: “It’s really cool to see KAT come back from such a severe injury. It was a really rough one. There were times during the season where we weren’t certain he was going to come back. I think he looks like himself right now.” — Tim Connelly at shootaround today.
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Wolves exec Tim Connelly held a rare pre-postseason press conference Sunday morning that was only as unique as the series itself. Connelly admitted the matchup, between his new team and old one, would be weird.
“These people are like family.”
denverpost.com/2023/04/16/tim… – 3:49 PM
Wolves exec Tim Connelly held a rare pre-postseason press conference Sunday morning that was only as unique as the series itself. Connelly admitted the matchup, between his new team and old one, would be weird.
“These people are like family.”
denverpost.com/2023/04/16/tim… – 3:49 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“It’s really cool to see KAT come back from such a severe injury. It was a really rough one. There were times during the season where we weren’t certain he was going to come back. I think he looks like himself right now.” — Tim Connelly at shootaround today. – 3:40 PM
“It’s really cool to see KAT come back from such a severe injury. It was a really rough one. There were times during the season where we weren’t certain he was going to come back. I think he looks like himself right now.” — Tim Connelly at shootaround today. – 3:40 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
1. Karl-Anthony Towns as the trailer in transition. It’s by design, they pitch back to him & he’s immediately a driver — left or right — or a 3-pt shooter if defense is playing off of him. Keeps him faced up to the rim. In turn, he stays aggressive and doesn’t abuse the 3-pt line pic.twitter.com/atGOszl1mN – 3:37 PM
1. Karl-Anthony Towns as the trailer in transition. It’s by design, they pitch back to him & he’s immediately a driver — left or right — or a 3-pt shooter if defense is playing off of him. Keeps him faced up to the rim. In turn, he stays aggressive and doesn’t abuse the 3-pt line pic.twitter.com/atGOszl1mN – 3:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
You get the sense that Minnesota is confident ahead of tonight’s Game 1, or as confident as an 8-seed can be in the 1st round. Tim Connelly’s presser this morning added some more layers to this matchup. There’s some spice here. Timberwolves believe they have a great game plan. – 3:13 PM
You get the sense that Minnesota is confident ahead of tonight’s Game 1, or as confident as an 8-seed can be in the 1st round. Tim Connelly’s presser this morning added some more layers to this matchup. There’s some spice here. Timberwolves believe they have a great game plan. – 3:13 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Karl-Anthony Towns on the value and differences of getting a first-hand scouting report from Tim Connelly, Chris Finch, Austin Rovers.
Full shootaround availability: youtu.be/XmfE-c9T9D8 pic.twitter.com/iq6WC3HeO8 – 3:01 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns on the value and differences of getting a first-hand scouting report from Tim Connelly, Chris Finch, Austin Rovers.
Full shootaround availability: youtu.be/XmfE-c9T9D8 pic.twitter.com/iq6WC3HeO8 – 3:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly: “Aaron (Gordon) should have been an All-Star. He was amazing this year. You’re seeing four of the best bigs in the league tonight.” pic.twitter.com/hCt8FPqUS5 – 2:32 PM
Tim Connelly: “Aaron (Gordon) should have been an All-Star. He was amazing this year. You’re seeing four of the best bigs in the league tonight.” pic.twitter.com/hCt8FPqUS5 – 2:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly: “We have a lot of history here beyond myself (former Nuggets assistants Chris Finch and Micah Nori). We just have so much respect and so many good memories here. But there’s not really any matchup for for Nikola.” pic.twitter.com/lbaT8HwkUT – 2:32 PM
Tim Connelly: “We have a lot of history here beyond myself (former Nuggets assistants Chris Finch and Micah Nori). We just have so much respect and so many good memories here. But there’s not really any matchup for for Nikola.” pic.twitter.com/lbaT8HwkUT – 2:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly: “Aaron (Gordon) should have been an All-Star. He was amazing this year. You’re seeing four of he best bigs in the league tonight.” pic.twitter.com/nF7Iq4jDlA – 2:23 PM
Tim Connelly: “Aaron (Gordon) should have been an All-Star. He was amazing this year. You’re seeing four of he best bigs in the league tonight.” pic.twitter.com/nF7Iq4jDlA – 2:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly: “Nikola, the best player in the world.” pic.twitter.com/jNScvhbPTf – 2:04 PM
Tim Connelly: “Nikola, the best player in the world.” pic.twitter.com/jNScvhbPTf – 2:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns is back for a 3rd try at playoff success. He has the best team around him he’s ever had. He is also needed more than ever.
The scenes that illustrate his path to this point theathletic.com/4416290/2023/0… – 9:32 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns is back for a 3rd try at playoff success. He has the best team around him he’s ever had. He is also needed more than ever.
The scenes that illustrate his path to this point theathletic.com/4416290/2023/0… – 9:32 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns leads Wolves to victory over Thunder, first-round date with Nuggets
cbssports.com/nba/news/thund… – 12:38 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns leads Wolves to victory over Thunder, first-round date with Nuggets
cbssports.com/nba/news/thund… – 12:38 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
MIN
⁃Anthony Edwards averaged: 21.0 points, 6.5r, 3.5a, 1.0s. He shots 46.4 FG, and 21.7 3-point percentage vs. Nuggets
⁃Rudy Gobert: 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks
⁃Karl-Anthony Towns: Zero games played vs. Nuggets – 12:20 AM
MIN
⁃Anthony Edwards averaged: 21.0 points, 6.5r, 3.5a, 1.0s. He shots 46.4 FG, and 21.7 3-point percentage vs. Nuggets
⁃Rudy Gobert: 8.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 blocks
⁃Karl-Anthony Towns: Zero games played vs. Nuggets – 12:20 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault rolling out the same starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Timberwolves starters
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert – 9:10 PM
Mark Daigneault rolling out the same starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams
Timberwolves starters
Mike Conley
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Rudy Gobert – 9:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Both Karl-Anthony Towns & Rudy Gobert are in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves – 9:04 PM
Both Karl-Anthony Towns & Rudy Gobert are in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns said after the Lakers game that he had to go back and watch the tape to know exactly why the offense dried up in the 4th quarter.
Asked him about it today. He said they watched it as a team — the whole 4th and OT — and this was the conclusion he came to. pic.twitter.com/GAuE6zhbEn – 12:47 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns said after the Lakers game that he had to go back and watch the tape to know exactly why the offense dried up in the 4th quarter.
Asked him about it today. He said they watched it as a team — the whole 4th and OT — and this was the conclusion he came to. pic.twitter.com/GAuE6zhbEn – 12:47 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns both listed as ‘questionable’ for Play-In game vs. Thunder
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 11:49 PM
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns both listed as ‘questionable’ for Play-In game vs. Thunder
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 11:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who the Wolves acquired in February, on what he’s seen from Karl-Anthony Towns since KAT got back, and specifically recently with KAT’s play reaching another level: pic.twitter.com/yc9B1xbOG8 – 4:05 PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who the Wolves acquired in February, on what he’s seen from Karl-Anthony Towns since KAT got back, and specifically recently with KAT’s play reaching another level: pic.twitter.com/yc9B1xbOG8 – 4:05 PM
More on this storyline
Alexander-Walker also had 12 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes, a monster performance that helped the Wolves overcome the loss of top-tier perimeter defender Jaden McDaniels, who punched a curtain on the tunnel at Target Center last weekend, only to find out that there was a brick wall behind it that broke his right hand. “X-factor,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 28 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots to help send the Timberwolves to a first-round playoff matchup against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets. “He’s the reason we won.” -via The Athletic / April 15, 2023
Clutch Points: Rudy Gobert (back) & Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s Play-in game vs. the Thunder, Timberwolves have announced. pic.twitter.com/G1t0trhZN7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 13, 2023
“It’s difficult when you leave without a win and you feel you played good enough to win.” Karl-Anthony Towns after scoring 24 points in the loss to the Lakers. -via Twitter / April 12, 2023
NBA on ESPN: All-Star F Paul George is likely to miss the Clippers’ entire opening-round Western Conference playoff series against the Suns because of his sprained right knee, @Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown on Sunday. -via Twitter @msinger / April 16, 2023
Michael Singer: T-Wolves exec Tim Connelly just held court before Game 1. Admitted tonight’s going to be pretty strange for him. -via Twitter / April 16, 2023