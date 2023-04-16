Tyler Herro expects to be out four to six weeks

Chris Haynes: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out appropriately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:09 PM
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out appropriately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 9:07 PM
Heat get road win as Giannis and Herro get hurt eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:37 PM
Winderman’s view: No Tyler Herro now, so what next for Heat after shocking win? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:25 PM
Giannis and Herro hurt, with Butler giving Heat all they need in stunning 130-117 victory over Bucks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:23 PM
Heat go into Milwaukee, beat the Bucks and steal Game 1.
– Giannis exiting after 11 minutes is the biggest thing from this game. Status for Game 2 is TBD.
– Herro’s postseason is over after breaking his hand
– Butler (35 points), Bam (22) and Gabe Vincent (15 points, 6 assists) – 8:20 PM
Reggie Miller just said Herro is a bigger loss for Miami than Giannis for Milwaukee – 8:14 PM
It’s not over yet, but this has been an terrific performance from Jimmy Butler and the Heat.
The Bucks didn’t have G. Antetokounmpo in the second half. But the Heat have come on the road, without Tyler Herro for the second half, and dominated throughout.
Bucks’ biggest lead: 2. – 8:04 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs:
Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant all suffer injuries on 1st weekend of playoffs nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:56 PM
End 3Q: Heat 102, Bucks 88.
Great response by Miami overcoming the loss of Tyler Herro. Kevin Love has been huge tonight with 18 points and eight boards off in 18 minutes off the bench. He’s 5-for-7 from the field, including 4 of 6 on 3s.
Miami’s shooting 60.6 percent. – 7:43 PM
Tyler Herro injury update: Heat guard leaves Game 1 vs. Bucks with broken hand
cbssports.com/nba/news/tyler… – 7:29 PM
Heat’s Tyler Herro suffers broken right hand in Game 1 vs. Bucks miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:28 PM
The injuries in the NBA today (Giannis, Herro, and Ja) are so frustrating because they are difficult to predict and prevent. Hate to see it happen. – 7:26 PM
Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer with a broken shooting hand. Unreal. – 7:25 PM
Memphis’ Ja Morant says his Game 2 availability is “in jeopardy” after a Game 1 hand injury.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 1 against Miami with a lower back contusion.
Miami’s Tyler Herro leaves the same game with a broken right hand.
Dispiriting NBA Sunday. – 7:18 PM
Injury Alert (again) 🚨
Tyler Herro has broken his right hand pic.twitter.com/Iv1DlKhfIA – 7:14 PM
Miami Heat lose Tyler Herro with broken right hand vs. Bucks. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:13 PM
Rough start to the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Giannis is done for the day due to a back contusion and now Tyler Herro has a broken hand. – 7:09 PM
The Heat are starting Duncan Robinson for the second half in place of Tyler Herro. – 7:08 PM
Tyler Herro won’t return to tonight’s game because of a broken right hand. Wow. – 7:07 PM
Whitnall’s Tyler Herro broke his right hand at the end of the first half. – 7:07 PM
Tyler Herro broke his right hand, then made a shot immediately after. Probably his last shot of the playoffs. – 7:06 PM
Heat say Tyler Herro will not return to today’s game. He has a broken right hand – 7:06 PM
Tyler Herro has a broken right hand, the Heat announced. – 7:05 PM
Tyler Herro went to the locker room before the half after suffering an apparent hand injury. pic.twitter.com/aUyV611XVR – 7:00 PM
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
Jimmy Butler: 24 points, 11-17 FGs; Heat shooting 59.6 percent; Miami outscoring Milwaukee 10-0 in fast-break points.
Biggest story: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the second half with a lower back contusion.
Keep an eye on Herro’s health too. – 6:56 PM
Grayson Allen was a total zero in the last 3 games before he got hurt in the regular season and he’s been a total zero again tonight. Herro has basically scored every time Allen has defended him, then disappeared when Allen is out. – 6:55 PM
i know herro made the shot but imagine passing the ball to someone who’s basically keeling over in agony my god – 6:55 PM
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
-Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.
-Bucks shooting 4 of 21 on threes.
-Giannis out for the rest of the game with back contusion.
-Tyler Herro appeared to suffer a hand injury late in the second quarter. – 6:54 PM
Strange sequence by Herro. He doubled over in the corner, caught a swing pass and had no choice but to launch a desperate corner 3 attempt. – 6:54 PM
Heat 68, Bucks 55 at half. Butler with 24 for Heat, Herro 12. Herro now hurting and Giannis out for the game. – 6:52 PM
Tyler Herro appears to have just injured himself diving for a loose ball inside the final minute of the first half. He looks to be in major discomfort, clutching at and protecting his right hand. – 6:52 PM
Tyler Herro looks to be in some kind of discomfort for the #heat. Hand/wrist. – 6:52 PM
tyler herro did a really nice job surveying the bucks defense after leaving his feet to find caleb martin for that corner three – 6:06 PM
My early thoughts:
– Heat won the Strus on Lopez matchup with his shot profile
– Tyler Herro finding his shots against this drop and hitting
– Jimmy Butler can get to the rim still – 6:02 PM
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Tyler Herro in the starting lineup. – 5:03 PM
Heat not budging with starting lineup
Staying with Vincent-Herro-Butler-Strus-Bam
Soooo offense better be clicking lol
This is the “lean offense” portion of the program – 5:01 PM
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup for Game 1: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo.
Will be interesting to see how Spoelstra decides to handle the Giannis and Lopez frontcourt with this group. – 5:01 PM
The now-usual five — Vincent, Butler, Herro, Strus and Adebayo — open for the Heaters today. – 5:01 PM
Not a hot take, but the main thing to watch today is if Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo can bend the Bucks defense at all
Yes they’re facing drop, but Brook forces in-between jumpers for Bam and Jrue stays hooked at the hip with Tyler
If pull-ups fall, things can shift a bit – 10:58 AM
More on this storyline
Darnell Mayberry: Erik Spoelstra confirms Tyler Herro will miss the remainder of the playoffs with a broken right hand. Also breaks down Jimmy Butler’s 35-point performance in the Heat’s Game 1 win at Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/KPX2zo8RpZ -via Twitter @DarnellMayberry / April 16, 2023
Marc J. Spears: Heat say Tyler Herro (broken right hand) will not return to tonight’s game vs the Bucks. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / April 16, 2023
Barry Jackson: Fun fact: Heat’s Tyler Herro ended season with most 4th QTR made free throws without a miss (42) since NBA started keeping track of this in 1997. Next closest player this year was 10 for 10. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 10, 2023