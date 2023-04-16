Tyler Herro suffers broken hand, out for remainder of game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rough start to the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Giannis is done for the day due to a back contusion and now Tyler Herro has a broken hand. – 7:09 PM
Rough start to the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Giannis is done for the day due to a back contusion and now Tyler Herro has a broken hand. – 7:09 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Heat are starting Duncan Robinson for the second half in place of Tyler Herro. – 7:08 PM
The Heat are starting Duncan Robinson for the second half in place of Tyler Herro. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro won’t return to tonight’s game because of a broken right hand. Wow. – 7:07 PM
Tyler Herro won’t return to tonight’s game because of a broken right hand. Wow. – 7:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Whitnall’s Tyler Herro broke his right hand at the end of the first half. – 7:07 PM
Whitnall’s Tyler Herro broke his right hand at the end of the first half. – 7:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro broke his right hand, then made a shot immediately after. Probably his last shot of the playoffs. – 7:06 PM
Tyler Herro broke his right hand, then made a shot immediately after. Probably his last shot of the playoffs. – 7:06 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Heat say Tyler Herro will not return to today’s game. He has a broken right hand – 7:06 PM
Heat say Tyler Herro will not return to today’s game. He has a broken right hand – 7:06 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Tyler Herro has a broken right hand, the Heat announced. – 7:05 PM
Tyler Herro has a broken right hand, the Heat announced. – 7:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (broken right hand) will not return to tonight’s game vs the Bucks. – 7:05 PM
Heat say Tyler Herro (broken right hand) will not return to tonight’s game vs the Bucks. – 7:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tyler Herro went to the locker room before the half after suffering an apparent hand injury. pic.twitter.com/aUyV611XVR – 7:00 PM
Tyler Herro went to the locker room before the half after suffering an apparent hand injury. pic.twitter.com/aUyV611XVR – 7:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
Jimmy Butler: 24 points, 11-17 FGs; Heat shooting 59.6 percent; Miami outscoring Milwaukee 10-0 in fast-break points.
Biggest story: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the second half with a lower back contusion.
Keep an eye on Herro’s health too. – 6:56 PM
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
Jimmy Butler: 24 points, 11-17 FGs; Heat shooting 59.6 percent; Miami outscoring Milwaukee 10-0 in fast-break points.
Biggest story: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the second half with a lower back contusion.
Keep an eye on Herro’s health too. – 6:56 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Grayson Allen was a total zero in the last 3 games before he got hurt in the regular season and he’s been a total zero again tonight. Herro has basically scored every time Allen has defended him, then disappeared when Allen is out. – 6:55 PM
Grayson Allen was a total zero in the last 3 games before he got hurt in the regular season and he’s been a total zero again tonight. Herro has basically scored every time Allen has defended him, then disappeared when Allen is out. – 6:55 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
i know herro made the shot but imagine passing the ball to someone who’s basically keeling over in agony my god – 6:55 PM
i know herro made the shot but imagine passing the ball to someone who’s basically keeling over in agony my god – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
-Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.
-Bucks shooting 4 of 21 on threes.
-Giannis out for the rest of the game with back contusion.
-Tyler Herro appeared to suffer a hand injury late in the second quarter. – 6:54 PM
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
-Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.
-Bucks shooting 4 of 21 on threes.
-Giannis out for the rest of the game with back contusion.
-Tyler Herro appeared to suffer a hand injury late in the second quarter. – 6:54 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Strange sequence by Herro. He doubled over in the corner, caught a swing pass and had no choice but to launch a desperate corner 3 attempt. – 6:54 PM
Strange sequence by Herro. He doubled over in the corner, caught a swing pass and had no choice but to launch a desperate corner 3 attempt. – 6:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 68, Bucks 55 at half. Butler with 24 for Heat, Herro 12. Herro now hurting and Giannis out for the game. – 6:52 PM
Heat 68, Bucks 55 at half. Butler with 24 for Heat, Herro 12. Herro now hurting and Giannis out for the game. – 6:52 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Tyler Herro appears to have just injured himself diving for a loose ball inside the final minute of the first half. He looks to be in major discomfort, clutching at and protecting his right hand. – 6:52 PM
Tyler Herro appears to have just injured himself diving for a loose ball inside the final minute of the first half. He looks to be in major discomfort, clutching at and protecting his right hand. – 6:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyler Herro looks to be in some kind of discomfort for the #heat. Hand/wrist. – 6:52 PM
Tyler Herro looks to be in some kind of discomfort for the #heat. Hand/wrist. – 6:52 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
tyler herro did a really nice job surveying the bucks defense after leaving his feet to find caleb martin for that corner three – 6:06 PM
tyler herro did a really nice job surveying the bucks defense after leaving his feet to find caleb martin for that corner three – 6:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My early thoughts:
– Heat won the Strus on Lopez matchup with his shot profile
– Tyler Herro finding his shots against this drop and hitting
– Jimmy Butler can get to the rim still – 6:02 PM
My early thoughts:
– Heat won the Strus on Lopez matchup with his shot profile
– Tyler Herro finding his shots against this drop and hitting
– Jimmy Butler can get to the rim still – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Tyler Herro in the starting lineup. – 5:03 PM
Heat staying with Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Tyler Herro in the starting lineup. – 5:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat not budging with starting lineup
Staying with Vincent-Herro-Butler-Strus-Bam
Soooo offense better be clicking lol
This is the “lean offense” portion of the program – 5:01 PM
Heat not budging with starting lineup
Staying with Vincent-Herro-Butler-Strus-Bam
Soooo offense better be clicking lol
This is the “lean offense” portion of the program – 5:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup for Game 1: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo.
Will be interesting to see how Spoelstra decides to handle the Giannis and Lopez frontcourt with this group. – 5:01 PM
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup for Game 1: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo.
Will be interesting to see how Spoelstra decides to handle the Giannis and Lopez frontcourt with this group. – 5:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The now-usual five — Vincent, Butler, Herro, Strus and Adebayo — open for the Heaters today. – 5:01 PM
The now-usual five — Vincent, Butler, Herro, Strus and Adebayo — open for the Heaters today. – 5:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Not a hot take, but the main thing to watch today is if Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo can bend the Bucks defense at all
Yes they’re facing drop, but Brook forces in-between jumpers for Bam and Jrue stays hooked at the hip with Tyler
If pull-ups fall, things can shift a bit – 10:58 AM
Not a hot take, but the main thing to watch today is if Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo can bend the Bucks defense at all
Yes they’re facing drop, but Brook forces in-between jumpers for Bam and Jrue stays hooked at the hip with Tyler
If pull-ups fall, things can shift a bit – 10:58 AM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: Fun fact: Heat’s Tyler Herro ended season with most 4th QTR made free throws without a miss (42) since NBA started keeping track of this in 1997. Next closest player this year was 10 for 10. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 10, 2023
Ira Winderman: The Heat are sitting out Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry tonight in Washington, apparently resigned to a No. 7 seed in East and play-in tournament. In addition, listed as questionable are Kevin Love, Max Strus and Tyler Herro. So buckle up for an Oladipo game. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 7, 2023
Kevin Love mentioned Spoelstra showing a documentary that had clips of FC Barcelona. “That level of professionalism and respect for the game is something that really resonated,” Love said. Tyler Herro was struck by a video that Spoelstra showed them about “Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Eminem and how they started, and the manager they had and he was the one rallying the troops, which is Spo [for the Heat]. Spo does [this type of thing] every year, but this year has been a little bit more with how up and down the season has been.” -via Miami Herald / April 4, 2023