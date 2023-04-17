Andrew Wiggins will be in starting lineup for Game 2

Shams Charania: Warriors are placing forward Andrew Wiggins back into the starting lineup tonight for Game 2 vs. Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Andrew Wiggins added to the Warriors stating five tonight. Kings keep it the same. Officials for tonight’s Game 2 in Sacramento . pic.twitter.com/kQod5zNrz5 – 9:49 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
He’ll start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/and… – 9:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ starting lineup, joining Curry, Thompson, Green and Looney.
Jordan Poole is available to play. – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Latest on Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole going into Game 2 of the Kings-Warriors series.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 9:25 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ starting lineup tonight for Game 2, per @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/ggkP1qoqoq – 9:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors are placing forward Andrew Wiggins back into the starting lineup tonight for Game 2 vs. Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:12 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No official word on Jordan Poole’s status yet tonight. Steve Kerr said he will warm up and test sprained ankle. Andrew Wiggins came through Game 1 well. Played 28 minutes. Kerr not revealing Wiggins’ role/minute total for Game 2. – 8:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mike Brown on Andrew Wiggins: “He can turn the tide of a series if he gets loose.” – 8:23 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Golden State #Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins ‘forever grateful’ for team support during absence. Teammates, organization continue to protect privacy of the low-profile forward. @andscape exclusive. #nba #NBAPlayoffs bit.ly/3A6aLsg – 3:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his highly-anticipated return to the court, Andrew Wiggins tallied 17 points off the bench in Game 1 against the Kings on Saturday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/16/war… – 10:00 AM
Clutch Points: “The one thing you do have is the experience of knowing what that atmosphere is… You can go into the memory of it on what to expect and build confidence.” Steph Curry on returning from a long absence and jump right into Playoffs like Andrew Wiggins. pic.twitter.com/87FWwfZETF -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 16, 2023
Andrew Wiggins made his return Saturday night in Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings, giving Golden State back what it considers the missing piece to its puzzle despite the Game 1 loss. “When you go through all the decisions to put a roster together, all of the pieces have to fit,” Stephen Curry said. “He’s a big part of everything we do. When you go into a season, you want to be as fully healthy as possible because that’s the way all the pieces are meant to fit. We haven’t had it for a very long time and we tried to hold down the fort. Now we have that look back.” -via ESPN / April 16, 2023
“So awesome to have him back,” Kerr said. “You know, we’re whole with him out there. Our team makes sense with Wiggs back. I thought he looked really good. The first half was amazing, second half he maybe wore down a little bit, which is to be expected, given he hasn’t played in a game in over two months. He was fantastic.” Klay Thompson added: “I am so proud of Wiggs. To miss three months in NBA basketball and do what he did tonight is so impressive. Barely breaks a sweat.” -via ESPN / April 16, 2023