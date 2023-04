Giannis Antetokounmpo available for Game 2 vs. Miami?

And now, it’s indeed onto Milwaukee. In terms of their record, the Bucks are the NBA’s best team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is an MVP finalist. Brook Lopez is a finalist to be Defensive Player of the Year, and inch-for-inch, Jrue Holiday could be the league’s best defender. “I think we can win,” Butler said, before adding the following caveat: “I would never say we’re going to lose. If you ask that question to anybody, they’re not going to say ‘nah, we can’t win. We have no shot.’ We got to play right. We got to play some good basketball. We got to do all the little things correct.” -via The Athletic / April 15, 2023