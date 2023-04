Giannis Antetokounmpo on Marc Lasry selling his share of Bucks: 'He made the best business decision for himself'

When that room was built, it had significantly less hardware than it does now – namely the crown jewels of the 2020-21 Eastern Conference and NBA championships. As Lasry exits from his share of stewardship of the franchise after nine seasons, the Bucks’ ascent to the top of the league will be the lasting part of his legacy. “It’s been a phenomenal experience,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “I think the city of Milwaukee has been great. I’ve been surprised at sort of how welcoming and how nice the people of Milwaukee are. They welcomed us when we came here. I think we’ve been able to establish roots here. It’s been a pretty unique experience.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 17, 2023