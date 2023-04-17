Giannis Antetokounmpo on Marc Lasry selling his share of Bucks: 'He made the best business decision for himself'

“It’s a business,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “He made the best business decision for himself. He sold the team for a valuation of (about) $3.5 billion dollars. That’s seven, eight (times) in a span of eight, nine years. That’s pretty good if you look at numbers. So, no. I’m happy for him. He was a great man, it was a great run with him. Obviously, we’re going to stay in touch, no matter if he’s the Bucks owner or if he’s not. Happy for him, his family, for Alex (Lasry) also. I told him before he sold the team let’s try to win a championship so he can have something to say to his friends that he left on top.”
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
– Playoff Kawhi
– Heat upset over Bucks
– LeBron has help
– Warriors concerns
– Malik Monk
– Injuries to Giannis, Morant and Herro
– Playoff Kawhi
– Heat upset over Bucks
– LeBron has help
– Warriors concerns
– Malik Monk
– Injuries to Giannis, Morant and Herro
Injuries to Tyler Herro and Giannis Antetokounmpo left more questions than answers after the Heat’s wild Game 1 win in Milwaukee.
Who will replace Herro in the Heat starting lineup? What’s the latest on Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 2? We explore
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:31 PM
All eyes now on Giannis Antetokounmpo's bruised back in Heat-Bucks.
Today’s Starting Five w/ @MattStroup
-Lakers beat Grizz, Ja hurt
-Heat beat Bucks, Giannis hurt
– Team USA wins Women’s World Hockey Championship
-Cole 2-hit shutout for Yanks
-Trinity Thomas makes gymnastics history
An @ianhurley77 production
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Duncan starts on Wednesday
They will probably keep the Strus on Lopez matchup
(Bam on Giannis, Jimmy on Middleton, Gabe on Jrue)
They’ll say space the floor and stay on Grayson
Hope the 3’s still fall
Opens game up for Jimmy and Bam – 12:28 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks optimistic star can return for Game 2 vs. Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 11:28 AM
All eyes now on Giannis Antetokounmpo's bruised back in Heat-Bucks. Bucks this season already have shown the ability to push past Heat with an ailing Antetokounmpo.
NEW: Injuries to Tyler Herro and Giannis Antetokounmpo left more questions than answers after the Heat’s wild Game 1 win in Milwaukee.
Who will replace Herro in the Heat starting lineup? What’s the latest on Antetokounmpo’s status for Game 2? We explore
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:45 AM
new @ringer: 11 thoughts/questions/observations from opening weekend of the nba playoffs…
—giannis/ja injuries
—sacramento’s absurd pace
—cleveland’s gaping hole
—brooklyn’s defensive gamble
—lebron’s age/health/passivity
—KAWHI LEONARD
—lots more!
theringer.com/nba/2023/4/17/… – 10:16 AM
All eyes will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status, but the Bucks also need to answer some major questions on defense.
At @TheAthletic, I took a closer look at how the Bucks decided to defend Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the 3-point line in Game 1:theathletic.com/4419344/2023/0… – 10:03 AM
All eyes will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status, but the Bucks also need to answer some major questions on defense.
Heat starter Tyler Herro and Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with injuries in Game 1. The latest on their statuses
Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s 130-117 victory over Bucks: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. An early lead that is sustained.
2. But now at loss without Herro.
3. As Butler steps up again.
4. And as Bucks await word on Giannis.
5. With Wednesday’s Game 2 looming. – 8:10 AM
NBA awards 2023: Expert picks for MVP, Sixth Man, more; Embiid, Giannis, Jokic all get multiple votes
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-a… – 8:00 AM
🚨Marc Lasry reflects on his time as Bucks co-owner: ‘A phenomenal experience.’ 🚨
• Why he sold.
• What he is most proud of.
– and –
🗣️ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday & Pat Connaughton weigh in on Lasry’s tenure.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 7:07 AM
Bucks' chances take a hit in Game 1 when Giannis leaves in first half with back injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo left the court in the first quarter of the #NBA Playoffs clash against Miami
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:25 AM
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back contusion
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-giann… – 2:35 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• The Russell Westbrook Experience
• Oh, Kawhi too I guess.
• Austin Reaves $100M man
• Nuggets crush
• Jimmy Trench Warfare
• Giannis banged up
• Wob run throughs
Going to be a late one, get up in here!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=bkYl0A… pic.twitter.com/9KSNVjSJcb – 1:07 AM
Herro fractured hand, Antetokounmpo injured back could swing series, playoffs
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s eye-opening Game 1 win over the Bucks:
-Playoff Jimmy delivered
-Giannis and Herro hurt
-Heat’s shot-making was pretty incredible
-Kevin Love was important
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:27 PM
Observations from the Heat's Game 1 win over the Bucks, including Jimmy Butler's aggressive mindset, Bam vs Milwaukee's drop coverage, and the fallout from injuries to Giannis and Herro.
#Bucks start playoffs on bad note with loss to #Heat and back injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo
In game marred by injuries to Antetokounmpo, Herro, Heat roll past Bucks
The night ended with a win, but the Heat also unfortunately lost a starter for at least the next few weeks.
The latest details on Heat guard Tyler Herro’s broken hand and also Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:28 PM
#Celtics are championship favorites now on @FanDuel after today's #Bucks loss, Giannis injury.
BOS +270 MIL +300
BOS +270 MIL +300 – 10:02 PM
Now no Giannis, so Heat focus on trying to pull Lopez away from rim
Love’s shooting helped with that
Jimmy empty corner drive (right by the league’s best perimeter defender)
Weak-side help otw, but that isn’t Brook or Giannis
Another bucket pic.twitter.com/HsCJmqdV69 – 9:39 PM
To kick things off early when Giannis was still playing, they ran some isolation stuff
3 spacers strong side
Bam on weak-side being covered by Giannis
Eliminating their elite weak-side helper as Jimmy drives down the right slot for the bucket pic.twitter.com/6lAqfLEJEW – 9:37 PM
“We have to wait and see what the doctors say, and most importantly what Giannis says.”
Head coach Mike Budenholzer on Giannis’ status after he suffered a lower back contusion in Game 1 ⬇️
pic.twitter.com/GE1uVEX4jK – 8:55 PM
Heat get road win as Giannis and Herro get hurt
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said X-rays on Giannis Antetokounmpo's bruised back were clear. They'll see how he progresses as the days go on.
The @Bucks drop game 1 to the Heat in a game where Giannis leaves in the 2nd quarter with a lower back contusion.
Giannis and Herro hurt, with Butler giving Heat all they need in stunning 130-117 victory over Bucks.
Heat go into Milwaukee, beat the Bucks and steal Game 1.
– Giannis exiting after 11 minutes is the biggest thing from this game. Status for Game 2 is TBD.
– Herro’s postseason is over after breaking his hand
– Butler (35 points), Bam (22) and Gabe Vincent (15 points, 6 assists) – 8:20 PM
Reggie Miller just said Herro is a bigger loss for Miami than Giannis for Milwaukee
It’s not over yet, but this has been an terrific performance from Jimmy Butler and the Heat.
The Bucks didn’t have G. Antetokounmpo in the second half. But the Heat have come on the road, without Tyler Herro for the second half, and dominated throughout.
Bucks’ biggest lead: 2. – 8:04 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs:
Tyler Herro, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant all suffer injuries on 1st weekend of playoffs nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 7:56 PM
Giannis or not you wondered if #Celtics deflected whatever trouble they faced vs. #Heat R1 to their chief rival #Bucks. Milwaukee is on the verge of going down 0-1, with the aforementioned injury uncertainty.
I certainly didn't expect to be talking about how Jimmy Butler was 13/17 in the paint. Granted, Giannis is out, but he was getting what he wanted even before that.
The injuries in the NBA today (Giannis, Herro, and Ja) are so frustrating because they are difficult to predict and prevent. Hate to see it happen.
Memphis’ Ja Morant says his Game 2 availability is “in jeopardy” after a Game 1 hand injury.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Game 1 against Miami with a lower back contusion.
Miami’s Tyler Herro leaves the same game with a broken right hand.
Dispiriting NBA Sunday. – 7:18 PM
Rough start to the playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. Giannis is done for the day due to a back contusion and now Tyler Herro has a broken hand.
Per hashtagnba, 98 players have had sore lower back issue in past 13 years. Average time missed is 5 days. Longest missed is 55 days. Giannis out with back contusion
Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star leaves Game 1 vs. Heat for good with back contusion
cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 7:04 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo headed out for the locker room in Game 1 after taking this fall
pic.twitter.com/3w6HSKc2Tz – 6:57 PM
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
Jimmy Butler: 24 points, 11-17 FGs; Heat shooting 59.6 percent; Miami outscoring Milwaukee 10-0 in fast-break points.
Biggest story: Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for the second half with a lower back contusion.
Keep an eye on Herro’s health too. – 6:56 PM
Heat lead by 13 at halftime.
Twenty-four first-half points for Jimmy Butler.
Heat shooting 57% from 3-point range while the Bucks (19%) struggle from distance.
With Giannis ruled out for the rest of the game, the Heat have a chance to steal Game 1. – 6:55 PM
Halftime: Heat 68, Bucks 55.
-Jimmy Butler with 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.
-Bucks shooting 4 of 21 on threes.
-Giannis out for the rest of the game with back contusion.
-Tyler Herro appeared to suffer a hand injury late in the second quarter. – 6:54 PM
In a really disappointing first half of the first game of the playoffs – the #Heat lead the #Bucks 68-55 at the break.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a back bruise.
Milwaukee shooting just 19% from behind the three-point line. – 6:53 PM
Heat 68, Bucks 55 at half. Butler with 24 for Heat, Herro 12. Herro now hurting and Giannis out for the game. – 6:52 PM
Giannis is ruled OUT for the rest of Game 1 with a lower back contusion, the Bucks announce. pic.twitter.com/1Yy9iHoES8 – 6:52 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 19 games this season and exited two early (including one vs. the Heat).
The #Bucks are 2-0 in the ones he began but did not finish, were 11-8 when he didn’t play (11-6 before the final two games of the regular season) – 6:50 PM
Giannis is out for tonight.
Always remember that injuries, suspensions, foul trouble, etc can impact a playoff series in ways no one can foresee. – 6:48 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out of the rest of today’s game with a lower back contusion. – 6:46 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return to today’s Game 1 against Miami due to a lower back contusion, Bucks PR announced. – 6:46 PM
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for remainder of Game 1 vs. Heat due to lower back contusion. – 6:45 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled OUT for the rest of this one with a lower back contusion. – 6:45 PM
Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT for the rest of the game with a lower back contusion – 6:44 PM
Giannis is OUT for the remainder of the game
Lower back contusion – 6:44 PM
Jimmy Butler with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field.
Bucks shooting 3 of 17 on threes.
Giannis has been limited to just 11 minutes so far because of an injury.
Heat ahead by nine. – 6:43 PM
Bucks were plus 24 when Giannis was out of game in their last meeting. They’re plus 8 when he’s on bench or in locker room today. That cannot happen. Bam needs to thrive in these minutes – 6:37 PM
With Giannis ailing, Middleton taking over for Bucks. Giannis missed two of the four regular-season games against the Heat and left a third early due to injury. – 6:34 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just checked out again after about a minute of game time and went back to the locker room – 6:32 PM
Giannis has returned from the locker room and is sitting on the bench – 6:28 PM
Heat lead 33-24 after one. Had been up by as many as 14.
Giannis with two early fouls and bruises.
Bucks give up the mid-range and the Heat have taken advantage by shooting 9 of 15 from that area. – 6:25 PM
The difference in the injury risk between these 2 Love charges and his block on Giannis is they’re happening further from the basket before the player is airborne. – 6:23 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 33, Bucks 24.
-Jimmy Butler with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.
-Bucks already with seven turnovers.
-Heat outscoring Bucks 8-0 in fast-break points.
-Giannis and Holiday each have two fouls for the Bucks. – 6:23 PM
Heat go up 14 in first, take 33-24 lead into second in Milwaukee. Butler with 14 for Heat. Giannis, Jrue each with two fouls for Bucks. – 6:23 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just came out the game after picking up his second foul in the first quarter.
He went straight to the locker room after walking off the floor – 6:20 PM
Kevin Love draws Giannis’ second foul with 1:43 left in the first quarter. Giannis checks out and immediately heads to the locker room area. – 6:19 PM
Giannis called for his second foul with 1:46 left in the first quarter. Jrue Holiday also with two fouls.
This is going about as well as the Heat could have hoped so far. – 6:19 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Jrue Holiday with two fouls in the first quarter. – 6:18 PM
Yeah, with athletes like Giannis and Ja, having the charge circle that close to the rim is a recipe for disaster from an injury perspective. – 6:14 PM
Andddddddd Kevin Love just tried to take a charge on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As seen at the @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4413895/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/LzfFEOGblo – 6:13 PM
As good a start as the Heat could have hoped for. Up 10 over the Bucks, who have five turnovers and have missed five of their six 3-point attempts. Giannis (1) and Holiday (2) with early fouls.
Heat’s defense is locked in and they’re making shots so far. – 6:12 PM
Miami’s doing a great job so far defensively in transition, walling off Giannis with multiple bodies and refusing to allow him to get to the rim against a single defender.
The Bucks have yet to score in transition, and Giannis wasn’t a dominating force inside in his first stint. – 6:08 PM
Bobby Portis subs in for Brook Lopez to join Antetokounmpo-Ingles-Allen-Middleton.
#Bucks trail 11-9 – 6:04 PM
Giannis starts on Gabe Vincent, allowing him to serve as weakside help. Jrue Holiday on Jimmy Butler. – 5:53 PM
Giannis on Vincent, will help off. Lopez, as expected, giving plenty of space to Bam in that drop. – 5:52 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo-Khris Middleton-Jrue Holiday-Brook Lopez-Grayson Allen will start Game 1 vs. the #Heat – 5:13 PM
Bucks starters vs. Heat tonight:
G – Jrue Holiday (#21)
G – Grayson Allen (#12)
F – Khris Middleton (#22)
F – Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34)
C – Brook Lopez (#11) – 5:10 PM
Heat sticking with the same starting lineup for Game 1: Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Bam Adebayo.
Will be interesting to see how Spoelstra decides to handle the Giannis and Lopez frontcourt with this group. – 5:01 PM
Shams Charania: There is optimism surrounding Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) availability for Game 2 vs. Miami on Wednesday, sources say. From Run It Back on @FanDuelTV: pic.twitter.com/E6GpFdxjaC -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 17, 2023
Jamal Collier: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo had an X-ray that came back “clear” “We’ll monitor him and see how he wakes up tomorrow” -via Twitter @JamalCollier / April 16, 2023
Eric Nehm: Per Bucks PR, Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT with a lower back contusion. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 16, 2023
“He’s a guy who wanted to talk to us, somebody who wanted to get to know us,” Holiday said. “Any questions I asked financially or otherwise, he was there. A lot of people have his number. Anytime you got to New York or something and get lunch or get a drink or whatever, he’s just always available. It’s been cool – it’s the first time I’ve really gotten to know an owner on this level – because he’s somebody who really seems to care about the players. “You know as the owner sometimes you want to; I guess I feel sometimes you want to quote-unquote ‘control a lot’ or control players and I think Marc did a good job of letting people do their jobs. And I appreciate that.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 17, 2023
Why did Marc Lasry sell his share of the Bucks? Marc Larry: “I don’t think there was a ‘why now,’ I think it sort of felt like this was the right time,” he said. “I don’t know if there is any specific reason for it.” He paused for a few heartbeats. “I don’t think it’s ever a good time.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 17, 2023
When that room was built, it had significantly less hardware than it does now – namely the crown jewels of the 2020-21 Eastern Conference and NBA championships. As Lasry exits from his share of stewardship of the franchise after nine seasons, the Bucks’ ascent to the top of the league will be the lasting part of his legacy. “It’s been a phenomenal experience,” he told the Journal Sentinel. “I think the city of Milwaukee has been great. I’ve been surprised at sort of how welcoming and how nice the people of Milwaukee are. They welcomed us when we came here. I think we’ve been able to establish roots here. It’s been a pretty unique experience.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / April 17, 2023