Gilbert Arenas: 'If you stopped me at 25, Stephen Curry would have had nothing on me'

Gilbert Arenas made a bold claim that he was better than 25-year-old Stephen Curry when the former was of the same age. “I got hurt at 25,” Arenas said on the I Am Athlete podcast. “So if you stop me at 25, Steph [Curry] would have had nothing on me.” It was a bold claim at best, but Arenas had his reasons, as he believed he had a lot more credentials and accolades than the Golden Warriors sharpshooter at 25.
Source: Fade Away World
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
De’Aaron Fox has joined the club of NBA players who have expressed their mental and physical exhaustion when guarding Steph Curry:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/de… – 3:00 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Check out how exhausted De’Aaron Fox looked at the end of the first half on Saturday. They had him picking up Curry at 3/4 court at times on defense while also carrying the load on offense. pic.twitter.com/QHWctyptlv – 11:34 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Two Warriors adjustments to expect in Game 2 vs. Kings that don’t involve a bump in Steph Curry’s minutes
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/two-w… – 10:20 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Two Warriors adjustments to expect in Game 2 vs. Kings that don’t involve a bump in Steph Curry’s minutes
by @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/two-w… – 9:52 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The question that’s on everyone’s mind: Will Steph Curry’s rotations change after the Warriors’ Game 1 loss? nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:11 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I think Austin Reaves is worth the Gilbert Arenas max… about 4-year, $99M. – 5:38 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Where can I bet on Austin Reaves to get the at four-year, $98.6 million contract offer this summer?
The Gilbert Arenas Provision🔒🔒🔒
pic.twitter.com/vNceaccJTV – 5:36 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Imagine the ratings if Steph Curry and Austin Reaves meet in the 2nd round – 5:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“We thrive in these situations. … It brings the best out of us.” — Steph Curry
The Game 1 loss in Sacramento puts the Warriors in familiar territory. Let the adjustments begin.
theathletic.com/4416508/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/tav3jXQkQc – 1:04 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
De’Aaron Fox did Matthew Dellavedova proud in Game 1, surviving Steph Curry on one end and dominating on the other. And he didn’t even need any IVs.
“That s*** is real,” he said of the Curry challenge.
Here’s how Steph saw it, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4416706/2023/0… – 11:48 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Fox backs up what J.R. Smith said of Dellavedova guarding Curry, ‘That s*** real’ nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/16/fox… – 10:42 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson on the box-and-one the Kings threw at Steph Curry: “I welcome that. The shots I was getting tonight will go down at a much higher rate on Monday.” pic.twitter.com/56dv34bXEh – 12:44 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
The general feeling from the Warriors after dropping game 1 to the Kings: no sense of panic. Steph Curry says the Warriors thrive in this environment, Curry & Draymond talked about making adjustments for game 2. Chess not checkers, and the dubs have done this before. #dubnation – 12:31 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steph Curry says for the most part he liked the way the Warriors played in game 1. Curry says they need to shore up some of their defensive rotations to slow down De’Aaron Fox & Malik Monk, shoot better, grab some boards, & the Dubs will be successful. #dubnation – 12:27 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aarn Fox on his defensive effort against Steph Curry: pic.twitter.com/ICtIooSn4v – 12:13 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Two thoughts re the sensational Kings-Warriors game: Curry has competition in Fox un-provided by even Lillard; and it was worth the wait to see the capability again of a healthy Dubs team. A sumo series is underway. Prayerfully, the teams have six more like tonight in them… – 11:51 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
De’Aaron Fox just scored the most points in a Game 1 win ever against the Curry Warriors.
In other words, nobody has punched Golden State in the mouth like this to open up a series.
The only other 30-pt scorer in a Game 1 win? Siakam in 2019 Finals… which the Warriors lost. – 11:38 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Kind of crazy that this was the first truly meaningful game the Kings have ever played against Steph Curry
ignoring those hilarious Boogie vs. Warriors games from before Steph’s MVPs – 11:28 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Kings 126, Warriors 123
-Warriors outscored Q3 (36-29) and edged in Q4 (35-33)
-Warriors: Non-Curry minutes were a disaster
-Kings: fearless and persistent – 11:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
1. De’Aaron Fox brought his A game on the defensive end. He was active against Steph Curry, fighting through screens all night. He struggled to make an impact early on the offensive end, but took off in the third to finish with 38 on 13-for-27 shooting. Star. – 11:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’ve seen far more experienced teams fold after one of those Curry/Klay mid-fourth quarter barrages. What a win for the Kings. Light the fucking beam. – 11:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Stephen Curry’s 3 misses, Kings win 126-123 and Golden 1 Center chants LIGHT THE BEAM as the take Game 1. Malik Monk repeatedly telling teammates: “That’s one!” – 11:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry’s 3-pointer at the buzzer falls short. Kings win Game 1, 126-123. – 11:21 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
lol I don’t think Fox wanted Huerter to set that screen, think he was totally cool trying to cook Draymond. Lucked into a foul on Curry instead. – 11:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox is trading blows with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Fox has 36 points. Kings lead the Warriors 115-114 with 3:28 to go. – 11:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
lol can we get a replay of Barnes’s “stunt” at Kuminga ‘s 3 while he was guarding Curry one pass away? Elite dismissive hand-wave – 11:01 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Why are the Warriors not isolating Curry on Barnes? Instead, they’re isolating Kuminga – 10:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings only manage to extend their lead from 1 to 4 with Steph Curry out to start the 4Q (less than 3 minutes). They did go on that 3Q run with Steph out though.
Going to be a wild finish. – 10:49 PM
Kings only manage to extend their lead from 1 to 4 with Steph Curry out to start the 4Q (less than 3 minutes). They did go on that 3Q run with Steph out though.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kings went on a 23-11 run after Stephen Curry checked out 3Q 2:18 mark. Now up 101-97. Huge swing. – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The Kings outscored the Warriors 23-11 during Curry’s 4:58 on the bench bridging the third and fourth quarters – 10:48 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kings +3 to start the fourth with Steph Curry on the bench
He’s coming back in after the timeout. Kings 101, Warriors 97 – 10:46 PM
Kings +3 to start the fourth with Steph Curry on the bench
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is +10 in 28 minutes. Hard to see him sitting longer than the first two minutes of the fourth. That puts him at 38 minutes – 10:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
15-4 run for the Kings after Steph Curry put the Warriors up 10. Unbelievable finish to the third quarter for Sacramento – 10:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors led 86-76 after a Curry 3. Kings closed the quarter on a 15-4 run to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter. – 10:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kings fans went nuts after Kevon Looney missed both free throws
Gary Payton II grabbed the second miss and found Steph Curry for a 3. Silence – 10:31 PM
Kings fans went nuts after Kevon Looney missed both free throws
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Free cookies on two missed free throws by Kevon Looney but the Warriors get the offensive rebound and Steph Curry drains a 3. Warriors up 86-76. – 10:31 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Ouch. Looney misses two free throws, Warriors get the offensive board, and Curry hits a three.
Warriors up 10. – 10:31 PM
Ouch. Looney misses two free throws, Warriors get the offensive board, and Curry hits a three.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This might be Golden State’s best lineup: Curry/Payton/Klay/Wiggins/Green – 10:21 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay lets out a frustrating yell and fist pump. He thought that last 3 was in. He’s 2-for-8 from deep. Curry is 2-for-7 – 10:15 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Warriors up 6 at 1/2; Curry & Thompson combined 20 points zero FTAs, Fox, Barnes, Huerter & Murray combined 6-25 FGs, 0-9 3FGs, Sabonis 10 pts 4-12 FGs GS 32-28 bench points; Poole (13) Wiggins (12), Monk (15) GS 16 assists on 23 FGs; SAC 8 assists on 20 FGs; Sac 46% 2 FG%; GS… pic.twitter.com/JIJlEGYzJo – 10:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins at halftime: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Jordan Poole has 13 points off the bench. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both have 10 points.
Kevon Looney is plus-14 in 16 minutes and his guarding his ass off.
Warriors lead the Kings 61-55. – 9:54 PM
Andrew Wiggins at halftime: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks.
Jordan Poole has 13 points off the bench. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both have 10 points.
Kevon Looney is plus-14 in 16 minutes and his guarding his ass off.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Fox is now the matchup on Curry late in the half. He’s their best option on him, but obviously tough for him to do that all game. – 9:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
And Steph Curry gives the Warriors the lead with a 3. That quieted the crowd – 9:40 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Keegan Murray gives up a layup to find Stephen Curry (who doesn’t have the ball) on the break. pic.twitter.com/6WdiMkmvnJ – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Davion Mitchell bringing physicality off the ball while defending Steph Curry – 9:33 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
When’s the last time we’ve seen Steph Curry hit the side of the backboard? – 9:33 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Tied at 29 End of Q1 #Warriors 9 assists on 12 made FGs; Wiggins 6 pts off bench; Curry only 2 FGA GS 9 of 14 2FGs 64%; #Kings 7 of 17 2FGs 41% @SacramentoKings @warriors #FeelTheRoar #DubNation #NBAPlayoffs #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/VtzP6468Hf – 9:25 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Tied at 29 End of Q1 #Warriors 9 assists on 12 made FGs; Wiggins 6 pts off bench; Curry only 2 FGA GS 9 of 14 2FGs 64%; #Kings 7 of 17 2FGs 41% pic.twitter.com/HPBuJv8nYN – 9:23 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors with four turnovers in the first five-plus minutes, two by Curry. Didn’t really take advantage of the Kings’ cold shooting to start – 9:02 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Steph Curry relocation 3s never get old pic.twitter.com/P09YIoSvZl – 9:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Offensive foul on Steph Curry. Smacked Fox. Kings ball. 15-14 Warriors lead. – 9:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Fox is guarding Curry. But Curry isn’t guarding Fox.
Been that way all season with star guards vs Sacramento. – 8:52 PM
Fox is guarding Curry. But Curry isn’t guarding Fox.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry gets hounded by Fox on the Warriors’ opening possession, throws it away. – 8:51 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Andrew Wiggins will come in off the bench. – 8:07 PM
Tonight’s Warriors starters:
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is coming off of the bench for Game 1.
Starters: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney – 8:07 PM
Andrew Wiggins is coming off of the bench for Game 1.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters for Game 1 against Kings:
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:04 PM
Warriors starters for Game 1 against Kings:
Stephen Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup vs Kings in Game 1
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:03 PM
Warriors starting lineup vs Kings in Game 1
Steph Curry
Donte DiVincenzo
Klay Thompson
Draymond Green
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins will come off the bench tonight for the first time in his career
Warriors Game 1 starters vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:02 PM
Andrew Wiggins will come off the bench tonight for the first time in his career
Warriors Game 1 starters vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Donte DiVincenzo
Draymond Green
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry cashes five straight from the logo before Game 1 vs. Kings pic.twitter.com/m6TGrX2yFe – 7:36 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Stephen Curry 🤝 Kings’ Vivek Ranadive pic.twitter.com/FJs6rooajk – 7:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors star Steph Curry getting ready for Game 1 vs. the Kings. pic.twitter.com/r2NyY0lZ5m – 7:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Love a great point guard matchup in a playoff series and we’ve got two coming up with Garland vs. Brunson and Curry vs. Fox. Four completely different types of players who are all awesome at playing the position in their own ways. Can’t wait. – 5:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets were down 9 at the half but lost by 20. Seth Curry said the Sixers adjusted to how the Nets were guarding Joel Embiid and James Harden and started running offense out of different sets. Nets couldn’t respond. – 4:02 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Seth Curry was criminally underused in this Sixers/Nets game 1. Play multiple guards and make Harden defend someone for God’s sake. They made this game way too easy for him. Brooklyn’s game plan in general was horrible. I’d rather give up 50 to Embiid then 30 wide open 3s. – 3:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 93-81. The Twins have combined for 43 points. Didn’t see much of Seth Curry that quarter. Do Nets have one last run in them? Tobias Harris has been the underrated guy today. Carried the offense until Harden and Embiid got going. – 3:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale with a circus layup to cut the Sixers’ lead to four with 7:02 left in the first half. Joe Harris hits a corner 3 on the first shot of the playoffs. Seth Curry with seven points and hasn’t missed. Still no offensive rebounds. – 1:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Some really nice defense from Reed in this stint, slowing down Claxton, then switching onto Curry, causing deflections leading to transition looks and a couple Layups in screen game with Harden. Vaughn said he wanted a muddy series. – 1:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry and Day’Ron Sharpe are checking in with four minutes left in the 1st quarter. – 1:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry about to check in along with Day’Ron Sharpe. Sixers up 17-16 with 4:04 left in the first. Curious to see what the workload is for Sharpe and how he does. Finished the season trending up. Claxton is going to need some rest. How often do the Nets go small, too? – 1:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn’s first sub: Royce O’Neale in for Dorian Finney-Smith. Seth Curry just did some sprints up and down the baseline. He is checking in now — along with Day’Ron Sharpe. #Nets – 1:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the City of Brotherly Love. Nets-Sixers Game 1 tips shortly. James Harden against his old team, Seth Curry against his father-in-law and Mikal Bridges against his hometown team that drafted and instantly traded him. Updates to come. Buckle up. – 1:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers on facing his son-in-law Seth Curry in the playoffs:
“It’s awkward, it always is… I’m talking to my daughter this morning and I thought she was really cold, so I didn’t appreciate the conversation.” pic.twitter.com/xg5RVPjnkR – 11:55 AM
Doc Rivers on facing his son-in-law Seth Curry in the playoffs:
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Doc Rivers when asked what it’s like to play Seth Curry, his son in law: “I’m not gonna play against Seth….He wouldn’t stand a chance?” pic.twitter.com/cwY7yy0iQe – 11:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers talked to his daughter, Callie, this morning. Thought she was a little “cold” to him. She’s married to Seth Curry, of course. – 11:30 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers, asked about (his team) playing against Seth Curry, says, “I’m not playing against Seth…and thank God. He wouldn’t stand a chance.” – 11:27 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Kyle Anderson looks like Stephen A. Curry pic.twitter.com/q1cdi7p675 – 10:15 PM
