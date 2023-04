Isaac Okoro says Cavs have to make referees aware of Jalen Brunson's "antics"

“Our guys are learning,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following the loss. “We play a ton of guys a ton of minutes who are learning what playoff basketball is about. We’ve talked about it. You have to experience it to understand it. This was a lesson. We experienced it and we’ve got to bounce back from it and correct the things we can correct, which I think there was a lot of.” Even though Jarrett Allen’s putback at the 2:12 mark of the fourth quarter created bedlam inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and gave Cleveland its first lead of the second half — and first since it was 18-16 in the first quarter — New York stayed calm and ripped off the next five points. That response started with a ruthless top of the key 3-pointer from Josh Hart who was hobbling on one leg after a nasty he fall he took moments earlier. Then came a clutch pull-up mid-range jumper from playoff-tested Jalen Brunson that put the Knicks back in front by four. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 16, 2023