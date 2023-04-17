Isaac Okoro says Cavs have to make referees aware of Jalen Brunson's "antics"

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Isaac Okoro on defending Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson: “Just being disciplined. Knowing and talking to the refs to try to let them know some of the antics he might do — nodding your head back, falling on the ground with not a lot of physicality used on you”
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro on defending Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson: “Just being disciplined. Knowing and talking to the refs to try to let them know some of the antics he might do — nodding your head back, falling on the ground with not a lot of physicality used on you” – 4:20 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
—derrick white’s confidence (and how the hawks truly have nowhere to hide trae young)
—rob williams dominance
—philly’s mikal bridges adjustment (and how bridges can adjust to that adjustment in game 2)
—austin reaves being jalen brunson 2.0
theringer.com/nba/2023/4/17/… – 12:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson rank among points guards this season:
— 6th in points
— 15th largest contract
Top __ PG this season. pic.twitter.com/9N55lpGlLH – 12:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Expect Cavs to be more physical in Game 2. Darius Garland: “The refs let us play a lot. So we hit first and see how the refs react instead of being punched in the face and just laying down.”; Cavs liked Osman’s defense on Jalen Brunson in Game 1: sny.tv/articles/confi… – 11:06 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Isaac Okoro’s return couldn’t stop the crafty Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:34 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
After going back and re-watching, here’s how Jalen Brunson did against each member of the #Cavs that defended him:
Osman: 3 of 8 shooting
Okoro: 3 of 7 + 2 FTs
LeVert: 1 of 2
Garland: 1 of 3 + 2 FTs
Rubio: 1 of 1
Mitchell: 1 of 2
Allen: 1 of 1 (Brunson’s only 3) – 4:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Isaac Okoro’s return couldn’t stop the crafty Jalen Brunson:
“He’s a quick guard. He tries to get you at different angles,” Okoro said. “Tries to draw cheap fouls. So when guarding him, you got to be mentally prepared for all that.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Isaac Okoro after the Cavs were bullied in Game 1:
“Now knowing that I’m able to get away with a couple handchecks and nudges, I’m just going to keep doing it.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:04 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
*Jalen Brunson hits huge shots down the stretch of a close game, steals game 1 in Cleveland, Knicks fans are nearly as happy as Knicks fans can be, what a story!*
“Lol Mavs” – 11:20 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I had this bizarre dream last night that the Cavs tried to use Cedi Osman to defend Jalen Brunson… – 8:02 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks get a boost — and a huge rebound — from Julius Randle and then Jalen Brunson with help from Josh Hart leads them to victory over Cavaliers in Game 1 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:31 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to victory over Cavaliers in Game 1 (updated with quotes) newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Josh Hart wore a shirt with Jalen Brunson’s face on it in the postgame interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/MbAxpItaOg – 10:17 PM
Chris Miller @CMillsPXP
Got to admit the atmosphere in Cleveland was outstanding tonight. But Jalen Brunson delivered an amazing Game One performance. pic.twitter.com/zmPdkEbT7s – 10:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
71 seconds of Jalen Brunson raining on the Cavs in the second half of Game 1:
📺youtube.com/watch?v=T2wxR4… pic.twitter.com/izu9S7GrTW – 9:53 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Josh Hart wore a Jalen Brunson shirt while they did their Knicks postgame interviews 😂 pic.twitter.com/QosyN6IaTe – 9:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Josh Hart showing Jalen Brunson some love with his t-shirt choice after the game. pic.twitter.com/FJuwdMHUS8 – 9:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Luka watching Jalen Brunson tonight… pic.twitter.com/NXnRBFX0Lg – 8:48 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Jalen Brunson sticks with the “Grinch” Kobe 6s to start the #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/r4Tgqd3gM0 – 8:47 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Time to move the convo along! Jalen Brunson is no longer the feel good underdog, underrated story. He is who he is and that’s one of the best in the league at his position that grinded his way there like a Jimmy Butler. Carry the hell on.. – 8:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’s only one game but the holes in cleveland’s roster showed throughout. when cedi osman is who you’re sticking on a red-hot jalen brunson in crunchtime, that’s a problem – 8:43 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Last 7 first-round games for Jalen Brunson
27.2 points
48%- FG
35%- 3P – 8:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson, man.
Who could’ve seen such steadiness and development and production coming? Certainly not anyone who watched him for 4 years in Dallas… – 8:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks take Game 1 in CLE behind 27 pts from Jalen Brunson. NYK got key offensive rebs/tip-outs by Isaiah Hartenstein & Julius Randle in final 40 seconds to help seal win. Josh Hart had 17p, 10r & shot 8-for-11. NYK bench outscored CLE bench, 37-14. NYK had 26 pts off turnovers – 8:40 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
It was an honor to lose money to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. They were tremendous! – 8:38 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Jalen Brunson has shot 50% going one-on-one in his first season with the Knicks. – 8:35 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I’ve always been a massive Jalen Brunson fan. Super heady player. This is a hell of a rotation & closeout by him. pic.twitter.com/k039l10l7H – 8:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Officials checking foul on Julius Randle, who elbowed Isaac Okoro in chin. Might be a flagrant-1 foul. – 8:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Jalen Brunson had 12 points in the third quarter, as the Knicks have taken a 78-67 lead with 52.4 seconds left. – 7:54 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tom Thibodeau should really resist the urge to sit Jalen Brunson the rest of the half. He’s typically a low-foul player and the Cavs offer plenty of defensive hiding spots. He’s too important to the offense to sit for nine minutes. – 6:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Now Knicks star Jalen Brunson has his third foul. He has been limited to just nine minutes thus far in the first half. – 6:49 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
That’s 3 personal fouls on Jalen Brunson. See ya for rest of first half – 6:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jalen Brunson picks up his third foul with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter. – 6:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 30-24 after the first quarter. Mitchell and Garland both have five points for the Cavs, Julius Randle has eight for the Knicks and Jalen Brunson has six. Fans aren’t too happy with how the game has been officiated. – 6:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Knicks have shown no desire to stop Isaac Okoro from taking corner 3s. – 6:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Two quick fouls on Jalen Brunson and he’s subbed out after just four minutes. – 6:18 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Jalen Brunson just picked up his second personal foul with 7:52 left in the first quarter. Cavs on top 11-9 – 6:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s two quick ones on Jalen Brunson. This place is LOUD. – 6:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro defending Jalen Brunson to start here. Brunson draws a foul on the first trip down the floor. – 6:12 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Isaac Okoro and Julius Randle are in the starting lineup, as if there was any doubt – 5:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
If you want to read a bunch of @newsdaysports stuff on the series – here is today’s story: Jalen Brunson’s breakout playoff performance a year ago didn’t surprise the Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 compared it to Jalen Brunson’s rise this year as another guy who got a bigger opportunity on a new team. Paul has known Brunson since Brunson was in the seventh grade and always knew what Brunson was capable of. Just got the bigger opportunity now. – 5:44 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen tonight in Game 1 against the New York Knicks. – 5:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is back tonight in the starting lineup. Normal starters with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 5:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro WILL PLAY tonight and be back in his usual starting spot, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 4:56 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Both Isaac Okoro (knee) and Julius Randle (ankle) are questionable. I would be shocked if either of them don’t play – 4:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Isaac Okoro today against the Knicks: “We’ll see.” – 4:19 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell facing Knicks with something to prove after playoff failures — including last year against Jalen Brunson nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Why is #Cavs Isaac Okoro’s health so important? Because the regular-season numbers say he is the only player on Cleveland’s roster capable of guarding Jalen Brunson.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/c… – 12:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks-Cavaliers: Prediction, series preview, storylines as Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson square off again
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/knick… – 12:24 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart each joked the other was still just as immature as in college. But there are also more meaningful ways their grown-up selves reflect who they were at Villanova. On their friendship and how their personalities propel the Knicks: nytimes.com/2023/04/13/spo… – 9:48 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Brunson’s breakout playoff performance a year ago didn’t surprise the Knicks — and as NBA playoffs start they need it now newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:09 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The arrow is pointing ⬆️ on the Jazz, Knicks and Thunder after this season. Each has a star up for 2022-23 Most Improved Player 👀
▪️ Lauri Markkanen
▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
▪️ Jalen Brunson
Which player made the biggest leap? pic.twitter.com/ZOO0ywMrY3 – 7:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The 2023 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year finalists 🏆
👏 Jalen Brunson
👏 SGA
👏 Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/jr4d5q6Kux – 6:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is a nominee for Most Improved Player: pic.twitter.com/kGS9Na0Mgy – 6:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Most Improved finalists are interesting: ex-Bulls Lauri Markkanen, Stevenson HS grad Jalen Brunson, and OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Should be Markkanen, but we’ll see – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named as a finalist for Most Improved Player of the Year. Others include:
Jalen Brunson
Lauri Markkanen – 6:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Lauri Markkanen is officially a finalist for Most Improved Player.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson are the other finalists. – 6:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro (knee soreness) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s Game 1 against the Knicks. Just as expected. – 5:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro (knee soreness) is listed as questionable for Game 1 tomorrow against the Knicks.
Dylan Windler (foot sprain) is out. – 5:30 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Isaac Okoro as questionable for Game 1 tomorrow night against the Knicks. – 5:30 PM
A courtside seat — with unobstructed views of Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle battling the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night — is going for $14,986 on StubHub. Add another $5,251 in “fees” and the total comes to $20,238 for the first-round Eastern Conference matchup. For anyone looking to sit just a few rows from the hardwood, tickets range from $1,800 to $12,547. “How am I supposed to support my basketball team lmao,” said one Knicks fan, who goes by the Twitter handle @bannedyoangel, after posing a screenshot from the Gametime website showing a seating map of MSG over the weekend. The lowest ticket price were starting at $370. -via New York Post / April 17, 2023
HoopsHype: Jalen Brunson on Josh Hart (sitting next to him with a Jalen Bruson tshirt): “Unreal. That’s just what he does. I said it after the game. Doesn’t matter that it’s a playoff game or preseason game or pickup. He plays that way every single time. That’s just how he is.” pic.twitter.com/ylGA8eltFz -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 16, 2023
“Our guys are learning,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following the loss. “We play a ton of guys a ton of minutes who are learning what playoff basketball is about. We’ve talked about it. You have to experience it to understand it. This was a lesson. We experienced it and we’ve got to bounce back from it and correct the things we can correct, which I think there was a lot of.” Even though Jarrett Allen’s putback at the 2:12 mark of the fourth quarter created bedlam inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and gave Cleveland its first lead of the second half — and first since it was 18-16 in the first quarter — New York stayed calm and ripped off the next five points. That response started with a ruthless top of the key 3-pointer from Josh Hart who was hobbling on one leg after a nasty he fall he took moments earlier. Then came a clutch pull-up mid-range jumper from playoff-tested Jalen Brunson that put the Knicks back in front by four. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 16, 2023
Chris Fedor:#Cavs Isaac Okoro returning to the lineup tonight, sources say. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 15, 2023
Cleveland: Isaac Okoro (left knee soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday’s game against New York. -via HoopsHype / April 14, 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely have their defensive stopper back for their first-round playoff matchup against the New York Knicks. Isaac Okoro, who missed the final six games of the regular season with a sore left knee, took part in some contact portions of practice on Thursday and it appears he’ll be ready for Game 1 on Saturday. -via ESPN / April 14, 2023