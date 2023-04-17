Jaren Jackson Jr takes DPOY honors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to win Defensive player of the Year and make 100+ 3-pointers in a season:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Smart
And now, Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/f4MI87vDE9 – 7:11 PM
Players to win Defensive player of the Year and make 100+ 3-pointers in a season:
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Smart
And now, Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/f4MI87vDE9 – 7:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies were 17th in the NBA in defensive efficiency before Jackson made his season debut in the 15th game. They finished the season second behind the NBA’s leading shot-blocker and stocks leader.
Jaren Jackson Jr. earned 56 of 100 1st-place votes
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:11 PM
The Grizzlies were 17th in the NBA in defensive efficiency before Jackson made his season debut in the 15th game. They finished the season second behind the NBA’s leading shot-blocker and stocks leader.
Jaren Jackson Jr. earned 56 of 100 1st-place votes
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 7:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. thought he deserved to win Defensive Player of the Year last season. But he said Marcus Smart was “unreal.”
So one year later, he put together an undeniable campaign.
dailymemphian.com/article/35580/… – 7:08 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. thought he deserved to win Defensive Player of the Year last season. But he said Marcus Smart was “unreal.”
So one year later, he put together an undeniable campaign.
dailymemphian.com/article/35580/… – 7:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaren Jackson Jr this season:
— 3.0 BPG
— 1.0 SPG
— 1st in BPG
DPOY. pic.twitter.com/34FWIfv8Yd – 7:05 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr this season:
— 3.0 BPG
— 1.0 SPG
— 1st in BPG
DPOY. pic.twitter.com/34FWIfv8Yd – 7:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named 2023 Defensive Player of the Year
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 7:04 PM
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named 2023 Defensive Player of the Year
cbssports.com/nba/news/grizz… – 7:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. has been named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. Second in Grizzlies history. – 7:03 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. has been named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year. Second in Grizzlies history. – 7:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Memphis Grizzlies C/F Jaren Jackson Jr. has won the 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. – 7:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies C/F Jaren Jackson Jr. has won the 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. – 7:03 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
My Defensive Player Of The Year vote went Jaren Jackson Jr.!!!! That young man has been a straight Killa all season long!!!! Carry the hell on… – 4:11 PM
My Defensive Player Of The Year vote went Jaren Jackson Jr.!!!! That young man has been a straight Killa all season long!!!! Carry the hell on… – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaren Jackson Jr last 10 games:
25.0 PPG
7.6 RPG
2.6 BPG
56/44/84%
Top __ big in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MuW7eJXFhK – 12:02 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr last 10 games:
25.0 PPG
7.6 RPG
2.6 BPG
56/44/84%
Top __ big in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/MuW7eJXFhK – 12:02 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Ja Morant’s injury looked bad. The scene in the locker room looked worse. Hopefully, Jaren Jackson Jr. is right and this is all just to add to the drama of this Grizzlies-Lakers series.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:19 AM
COLUMN: Ja Morant’s injury looked bad. The scene in the locker room looked worse. Hopefully, Jaren Jackson Jr. is right and this is all just to add to the drama of this Grizzlies-Lakers series.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:19 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
One question for the larger project of the Memphis Grizzlies was whether Jaren Jackson Jr.’s offense growth would carry over to playoff basketball.
On a night where most went wrong for the Grizzlies, this one good thing had meaning beyond the moment.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:53 AM
One question for the larger project of the Memphis Grizzlies was whether Jaren Jackson Jr.’s offense growth would carry over to playoff basketball.
On a night where most went wrong for the Grizzlies, this one good thing had meaning beyond the moment.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:53 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: Jaren Jackson Jr.’s big night couldn’t save Game 1, but was still big news for the Grizzlies dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:24 PM
Herrington: Jaren Jackson Jr.’s big night couldn’t save Game 1, but was still big news for the Grizzlies dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:24 PM
More on this storyline
Matt Williams: Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game this season. He is the 1st player to average 3 blocks and 1 steal in a season since Marcus Camby in 2007-08. Jackson Jr. is the 2nd Grizzlies player to win DPOY, joining Marc Gasol in 2012-13. -via Twitter @StatsWilliams / April 17, 2023
The Grizzlies’ reaction to Morant’s situation were … what’s the word? Mixed? Dillon Brooks said “it hurt me in my heart.” “It’s very hard,” Brooks said of Morant’s injury and the way it’s making Morant feel emotionally. “We’ve got his back. Whatever he needs, we got him.” Jaren Jackson Jr., meanwhile, said, “He just needs a minute, he’s fine.” “He can push through anything — he’s just gonna tell you all something good,” Jackson said. -via The Athletic / April 17, 2023
Mike Trudell: Davis said JJJ landed on his shoulder at the end of that 2nd Q, and at first he couldn’t move it, but he was fine by the 3rd Q. Called it a stinger. No concern moving forward. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / April 16, 2023