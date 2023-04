Jaren Jackson Jr takes DPOY honors

The Grizzlies’ reaction to Morant’s situation were … what’s the word? Mixed? Dillon Brooks said “it hurt me in my heart.” “It’s very hard,” Brooks said of Morant’s injury and the way it’s making Morant feel emotionally. “We’ve got his back. Whatever he needs, we got him.” Jaren Jackson Jr., meanwhile, said, “He just needs a minute, he’s fine.” “He can push through anything — he’s just gonna tell you all something good,” Jackson said . -via The Athletic / April 17, 2023