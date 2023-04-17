Josh Hart may miss Game 2 against Cleveland

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart mainly got treatment on his sprained ankle during practice today and ‘did a little bit of’ what the team did during the session. “Just get treatment again tomorrow, see where he is,” Thibodeau said. – 1:45 PM
Tom Thibodeau said Josh Hart mainly got treatment on his sprained ankle during practice today and ‘did a little bit of’ what the team did during the session. “Just get treatment again tomorrow, see where he is,” Thibodeau said. – 1:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thibs says Josh Hart only did parts of practice because of a sprained left ankle suffered in Game 1. The Knicks are going to see how he’s feeling Tuesday and go from there. – 1:29 PM
Thibs says Josh Hart only did parts of practice because of a sprained left ankle suffered in Game 1. The Knicks are going to see how he’s feeling Tuesday and go from there. – 1:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart has a sprained left ankle. He participated in parts of practice. His status for Game 2 will be based on how he feels tomorrow morning, Tom Thibodeau says. – 1:29 PM
Josh Hart has a sprained left ankle. He participated in parts of practice. His status for Game 2 will be based on how he feels tomorrow morning, Tom Thibodeau says. – 1:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Stats from Knicks-Cavs Game 1 last night in Cleveland
Josh Hart:
17 points (on 11 FG attempts)
10 rebounds,
2 assists
All Cavs reserves (Cedi Osman, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Ricky Rubio) COMBINED:
14 points (on 13 FG attempts)
5 rebounds
3 assists – 4:37 PM
Stats from Knicks-Cavs Game 1 last night in Cleveland
Josh Hart:
17 points (on 11 FG attempts)
10 rebounds,
2 assists
All Cavs reserves (Cedi Osman, Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Ricky Rubio) COMBINED:
14 points (on 13 FG attempts)
5 rebounds
3 assists – 4:37 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Three of NYK’s top scorers combined to miss 18 of 21 shots vs. Cavs in Game 1. As a team, NYK missed 21 of 29 3-pt attempts. But they still walked off the floor with a W, thanks in part to Josh Hart’s strong playoff debut & timely plays from Julius Randle: sny.tv/articles/how-j… – 1:23 PM
Three of NYK’s top scorers combined to miss 18 of 21 shots vs. Cavs in Game 1. As a team, NYK missed 21 of 29 3-pt attempts. But they still walked off the floor with a W, thanks in part to Josh Hart’s strong playoff debut & timely plays from Julius Randle: sny.tv/articles/how-j… – 1:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
I wrote earlier this week that if the Knicks were to win this series, it would likely have Josh Hart’s fingerprints all over it.
Well, when the coroners send Game 1 to the lab for a postmortem, forensic scientists will undoubtedly determine Hart killed it. – 10:40 AM
I wrote earlier this week that if the Knicks were to win this series, it would likely have Josh Hart’s fingerprints all over it.
Well, when the coroners send Game 1 to the lab for a postmortem, forensic scientists will undoubtedly determine Hart killed it. – 10:40 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks get a boost — and a huge rebound — from Julius Randle and then Jalen Brunson with help from Josh Hart leads them to victory over Cavaliers in Game 1 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:31 AM
Knicks get a boost — and a huge rebound — from Julius Randle and then Jalen Brunson with help from Josh Hart leads them to victory over Cavaliers in Game 1 newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:31 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart comes up the hero after Knicks absorb Mitchell’s best shot.
“When you’re in adverse situations, you can either crumble or band together and come out on top. I feel like the latter is what we did. We didn’t get frustrated, didn’t get rattled.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:46 AM
Josh Hart comes up the hero after Knicks absorb Mitchell’s best shot.
“When you’re in adverse situations, you can either crumble or band together and come out on top. I feel like the latter is what we did. We didn’t get frustrated, didn’t get rattled.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:46 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Josh Hart wore a shirt with Jalen Brunson’s face on it in the postgame interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/MbAxpItaOg – 10:17 PM
Josh Hart wore a shirt with Jalen Brunson’s face on it in the postgame interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/MbAxpItaOg – 10:17 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Josh Hart wore a Jalen Brunson shirt while they did their Knicks postgame interviews 😂 pic.twitter.com/QosyN6IaTe – 9:34 PM
Josh Hart wore a Jalen Brunson shirt while they did their Knicks postgame interviews 😂 pic.twitter.com/QosyN6IaTe – 9:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Josh Hart showing Jalen Brunson some love with his t-shirt choice after the game. pic.twitter.com/FJuwdMHUS8 – 9:17 PM
Josh Hart showing Jalen Brunson some love with his t-shirt choice after the game. pic.twitter.com/FJuwdMHUS8 – 9:17 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Find someone that loves you as much as Thibs loves Josh Hart. pic.twitter.com/pOfilq8Orj – 9:13 PM
Find someone that loves you as much as Thibs loves Josh Hart. pic.twitter.com/pOfilq8Orj – 9:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Hart since joining the Knicks:
— 1st in PTS by a Knicks bench player
— 1st in DREB by a Knicks bench player
— 1st in STL by a Knicks bench player
— 1st in +/- by a Knick
— 1st in +/- among all bench players
Top 5 in +/- since the trade. pic.twitter.com/SLUMhqiPVK – 8:48 PM
Josh Hart since joining the Knicks:
— 1st in PTS by a Knicks bench player
— 1st in DREB by a Knicks bench player
— 1st in STL by a Knicks bench player
— 1st in +/- by a Knick
— 1st in +/- among all bench players
Top 5 in +/- since the trade. pic.twitter.com/SLUMhqiPVK – 8:48 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks take Game 1 in CLE behind 27 pts from Jalen Brunson. NYK got key offensive rebs/tip-outs by Isaiah Hartenstein & Julius Randle in final 40 seconds to help seal win. Josh Hart had 17p, 10r & shot 8-for-11. NYK bench outscored CLE bench, 37-14. NYK had 26 pts off turnovers – 8:40 PM
Knicks take Game 1 in CLE behind 27 pts from Jalen Brunson. NYK got key offensive rebs/tip-outs by Isaiah Hartenstein & Julius Randle in final 40 seconds to help seal win. Josh Hart had 17p, 10r & shot 8-for-11. NYK bench outscored CLE bench, 37-14. NYK had 26 pts off turnovers – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Josh Hart outscored Cleveland bench 17-14 and outrebounded Cleveland bench 10-5 – 8:39 PM
Josh Hart outscored Cleveland bench 17-14 and outrebounded Cleveland bench 10-5 – 8:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (yesterday) and Josh Hart (today) helped lead their respective teams to two big wins within the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/LCwpuUUMFu – 8:38 PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (yesterday) and Josh Hart (today) helped lead their respective teams to two big wins within the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/LCwpuUUMFu – 8:38 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
It was an honor to lose money to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. They were tremendous! – 8:38 PM
It was an honor to lose money to Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. They were tremendous! – 8:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Hart playoff debut:
17 PTS
10 REB
8-11 FG
Knicks have the second best record in the NBA since trading for Hart. pic.twitter.com/qbYq6LXZuP – 8:38 PM
Josh Hart playoff debut:
17 PTS
10 REB
8-11 FG
Knicks have the second best record in the NBA since trading for Hart. pic.twitter.com/qbYq6LXZuP – 8:38 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Josh Hart clutch 3 and huge rebound on the other end while limping on a tweaked ankle pic.twitter.com/axm9SHnMsp – 8:35 PM
Josh Hart clutch 3 and huge rebound on the other end while limping on a tweaked ankle pic.twitter.com/axm9SHnMsp – 8:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Of course Josh Hart makes a 9-1-1 three at the end of the shot clock there. Of course. – 8:30 PM
Of course Josh Hart makes a 9-1-1 three at the end of the shot clock there. Of course. – 8:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
I don’t know how far the Knicks will go in the #NBAPlayoffs but Josh Hart is the definition of the perfect fit. He upgrades the whole team every time he steps on the floor. It’s quite impressive how better than the Knicks are with him. #NewYorkForever – 8:17 PM
I don’t know how far the Knicks will go in the #NBAPlayoffs but Josh Hart is the definition of the perfect fit. He upgrades the whole team every time he steps on the floor. It’s quite impressive how better than the Knicks are with him. #NewYorkForever – 8:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Josh Hart is playing his first playoff game and it almost seems like he doesn’t know it because he’s doing exactly the same things he does every game. And those are good things. – 8:10 PM
Josh Hart is playing his first playoff game and it almost seems like he doesn’t know it because he’s doing exactly the same things he does every game. And those are good things. – 8:10 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Josh Hart is definitely one of the former Lakers I missing being in LA. He can ball! – 8:09 PM
Josh Hart is definitely one of the former Lakers I missing being in LA. He can ball! – 8:09 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart each joked the other was still just as immature as in college. But there are also more meaningful ways their grown-up selves reflect who they were at Villanova. On their friendship and how their personalities propel the Knicks: nytimes.com/2023/04/13/spo… – 9:48 AM
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart each joked the other was still just as immature as in college. But there are also more meaningful ways their grown-up selves reflect who they were at Villanova. On their friendship and how their personalities propel the Knicks: nytimes.com/2023/04/13/spo… – 9:48 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Painful to read for #MFFL but it speaks to the ‘Immaculate vibes” around Jalen Brunson and the Knicks all season. Josh Hart has always been one of my favorite connector players regardless of his team. His talents are now more evident
nytimes.com/2023/04/13/spo… – 2:39 PM
Painful to read for #MFFL but it speaks to the ‘Immaculate vibes” around Jalen Brunson and the Knicks all season. Josh Hart has always been one of my favorite connector players regardless of his team. His talents are now more evident
nytimes.com/2023/04/13/spo… – 2:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Painful to read for #MFFL📷 but it speaks to the ‘Immaculate vibes” around the Jalen Brunson and the Knicks all season. Josh Hart has always been one of my favorite connector players regardless of his team. His talents are now be more evident
nytimes.com/2023/04/13/spo… – 2:30 PM
Painful to read for #MFFL📷 but it speaks to the ‘Immaculate vibes” around the Jalen Brunson and the Knicks all season. Josh Hart has always been one of my favorite connector players regardless of his team. His talents are now be more evident
nytimes.com/2023/04/13/spo… – 2:30 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Painful to read for #MFFL but it speaks to the ‘Immaculate vibes” around the Jalen Brunson and the Knicks all season. Josh Hart has always been one of my favorite connector players regardless of his team. His talents are now be more evident – 2:29 PM
Painful to read for #MFFL but it speaks to the ‘Immaculate vibes” around the Jalen Brunson and the Knicks all season. Josh Hart has always been one of my favorite connector players regardless of his team. His talents are now be more evident – 2:29 PM
More on this storyline
HoopsHype: Jalen Brunson on Josh Hart (sitting next to him with a Jalen Bruson tshirt): “Unreal. That’s just what he does. I said it after the game. Doesn’t matter that it’s a playoff game or preseason game or pickup. He plays that way every single time. That’s just how he is.” pic.twitter.com/ylGA8eltFz -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 16, 2023
The Knicks won their first nine games with Hart. Saturday, they picked up their first road playoff win in a decade. Without Hart, that wouldn’t have been possible. “He’s a playmaker,” Thibodeau said of Hart, who went 8-for-11 from the field. “He’s gonna make hustle plays, make tough plays. He’s a great competitor. And he just plays to win. There’s no agenda other than winning with him.” -via New York Post / April 16, 2023
“Our guys are learning,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said following the loss. “We play a ton of guys a ton of minutes who are learning what playoff basketball is about. We’ve talked about it. You have to experience it to understand it. This was a lesson. We experienced it and we’ve got to bounce back from it and correct the things we can correct, which I think there was a lot of.” Even though Jarrett Allen’s putback at the 2:12 mark of the fourth quarter created bedlam inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and gave Cleveland its first lead of the second half — and first since it was 18-16 in the first quarter — New York stayed calm and ripped off the next five points. That response started with a ruthless top of the key 3-pointer from Josh Hart who was hobbling on one leg after a nasty he fall he took moments earlier. Then came a clutch pull-up mid-range jumper from playoff-tested Jalen Brunson that put the Knicks back in front by four. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 16, 2023