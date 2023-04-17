Kevin Durant has now lost seven playoff games in a row

Nick Wright: Amazingly, and seemingly impossibly because of how overall brilliant he’s been, but Kevin Durant is now on a 7 game playoff losing streak. The last playoff game he won was the 48-17-10 masterpiece in G5 of Rd. 2 in ‘21 against the Bucks.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant hadn’t lost a regular season game since January 4. First loss as a Sun tonight.
But KD has lost his last 7 playoff games, and 9 of his last 10. – 1:23 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They put the trap on me and I had to come off the ball. A lot of times, I was spacing in the corner and waiting for it and provide space for my teammates. we got some good looks there in the 4th, we didn’t knock some down.” Kevin Durant on taking 1 shot in last 6 minutes. #Suns – 12:13 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Be aggressive, make quick decisions.”
Kevin Durant on bench, as #Suns managed just 10 bench points in Game 1 loss to #ClipperNation . pic.twitter.com/yXqcRxycRf – 11:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Tough cover.”
Kevin Durant on Kawhi Leonard, who scored 38 in Game 1 #ClipperNation win over #Suns pic.twitter.com/pofnddC0aC – 11:46 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Amazingly, and seemingly impossibly because of how overall brilliant he’s been, but Kevin Durant is now on a 7 game playoff losing streak.
The last playoff game he won was the 48-17-10 masterpiece in G5 of Rd. 2 in ‘21 against the Bucks. – 11:34 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Some concerning Game 1 Suns numbers/trend to watch going forward:
– KD played 45 minute
– Booker played 43 minutes
– CP3 played 39 minutes
– Five different Suns reserves played between 4 and 7 minutes
– Five of the six Suns reserves had plus/minus marks of -8 or more – 11:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue says Clippers wanted Torrey Craig (22 points) to take more shots: “We know KD. We know CP. We know Book…” – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on defending Durant: “When you’re physical, you’re going to foul.” – 11:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Absolute classic Kawhi performance. Carried the Clippers against Durant/Booker/CP3 and was the best player on the court. Looked a lot like his 2019 run. This version of Kawhi, LA’s depth and Westbrook being helpful makes this a real series. – 10:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the Suns have just suffered their first loss this season when Kevin Durant is active in the lineup. – 10:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clippers do not win tonight without Russell Westbrook.
The shooting numbers were ugly, but he made so many clutch plays down the stretch.
Including 2 big free throws.
KD and CP3 have seen that show before. pic.twitter.com/CcrBpWGF4J – 10:54 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Something I thought was notable on that last Suns possession: Book looked like he wanted to set something up for KD, but KD urged him to make a play. I like the mentality, but that’s gonna be something they have to figure out going forward. – 10:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Phoenix Suns are now 8-1 with Kevin Durant
The 1 is now the Game 1 win by the LA Clippers. 115-110.
Kawhi Leonard is back in the playoffs: 38 points, 13/24 FGs, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 3/5 3s, 9/10 FTs.
Game 2 Tuesday. Standby for postgame reaction. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: LAC 115, PHX 110
Durant: 27 Pts, 11 Ast, 9 Reb, 7-15 FG
Booker: 26 Pts, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 10-19 FG
Craig: 22 Pts, 9-12 FG
Ayton: 18 Pts, 8 Reb, 8-16 FG
Leonard: 38-5-5, 13-24 FG
Suns lose for the first time with Kevin Durant in the lineup – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Suns use final timeout with Clippers faceguarding KD.
17.7 left to play.
Suns lineup: Paul/Booker/Shamet/Durant/Ayton – 10:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook draws a foul on Devin Booker after Durant faceguarded Kawhi.
He just made his first two free throws of the game.
Clippers 111, Phoenix 108. 17.7 left to play.
The Clippers are a foul up 3 team. But as Feb. 24 vs Kings showed, they don’t always execute… – 10:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant with great defense to deny ball to Kawhi. Russ backs in Booker to draw a foul. Calmly sinks both free throws. Clippers up 111-108 with 17.7 seconds left. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After Eric Gordon’s 3, Kevin Durant hit a tough 3
Then CP3 steals Leonard, draws LBF
Clippers 109, Phoenix 108, 68 seconds to play
Phoenix has both timeouts. Clippers ball, one timeout left.
Neither team has a foul to give. – 10:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns need to get the ball to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and let them go to work. That should be the offense – 10:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
At some point, someone wearing a Suns jersey is gonna realize Kevin Durant can do work with the ball – 10:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
5:32 left and Suns down one. Kawhi is back to guarding KD so this is gonna be all about the Ayton ball screens. CP3 got back to it there and barely missed his floater. – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Unbelievably tough shot Kevin Durant just hit over Kawhi Leonard – 10:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Huge offensive board by Jock Landale, then finding KD for the corner 3 – 10:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
4th quarter opens with KD and Kawhi guarding each other at both ends. pic.twitter.com/eZtatL2S8i – 10:13 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
An absurd 3rd quarter from KD.
0 Points
0-0 FG
6 Assists
0 Turnovers
+9 pic.twitter.com/b7QwZ062BK – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant starting 4th quarter on Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi just got a go-ahead and-one through KD
Now Kawhi is on Durant on other end – 10:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and Torrey Craig all have 4 fouls now – 10:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No rest for Booker or Leonard yet.
Paul-Booker-Shamet-Durant-Landale to open the 4th. – 10:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Clippers recover and tie it up. 81-all entering the fourth. Have a feeling we’ll see Kawhi and KD go head up – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 81, LAC 81
Booker: 22 Pts, 8-15 FG
Durant: 17 Pts, 9 Ast, 7 Reb, 4-10 FG
Craig: 19 Pts, 8-11 FG
Leonard: 25-5-4, 8-15 FG
Zubac: 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 5-7 FG
Clippers close 3Q on 11-3 run – 10:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Durant completely taking over the game without shooting is peak puppet master.
Manipulating all 5 Clippers on the floor.
Hitting the right guys in the right spots and attacking the right spots at the right pace.
He’s at much orchestra conductor as basketball player. – 10:03 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kevin Durant debuts the KD 16 in the #NBAPlayoffs 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/BFvuU8UdWP – 10:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant was fired up after this Deandre Ayton jumper put the Suns up 6: pic.twitter.com/kdal1vr0xK – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul nodding his head at Durant after pull up jumper.
Ayton trailer jumper off Durant feed. Timeout #Clippers.
#Suns up 74-68 with 5:25 left in 3rd. – 9:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zubac is back on Craig
Doesn’t matter
KD wants Zubac’s feet every time down in PnR – 9:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
1Q Devin Booker: 6 points, 3-8 FG
2Q Devin Booker: 10 points, 3-4 FG
1Q Kevin Durant: 0 points, 0-4 FG
2Q Kevin Durant: 17 points, 4-6 FG, 8-8 FT – 9:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Half of Clippers 22 FGs came outside the paint. The offense is going to be fine.
They put Durant/Booker at the free throw line way too much in 2nd quarter. But Clippers made more midrange FGs (5) than Suns (4) in 1st half overall.
Clippers success defending w/o fouling is the🔑 – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That felt like a “feel out” first half for Kevin Durant. Downloaded how Clippers were playing him, and he didn’t have success until he started putting his head down, playing with pace, and attacking. First points came from line, and he started enjoying Ayton ball screens as well. – 9:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
MIMS is here
This is Why I’m Hot came out the same year Kevin Durant was drafted – 9:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 59-54 at halftime in Phoenix
Eric Gordon leads Clippers with 14 points on 6/9 FGs. Clippers shot 51.2% FGs, Phoenix shot 45%.
Kevin Durant scored all of his game-high 17 points in 2nd quarter, living at FT line (8/8). Devin Booker scored 10 of his 16 in 2nd. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Getting physical folks.
Look for it to be even more physical 2nd half or refs call it tighter 2nd half.
Durant with 17 as he’s 8-of-8 from line. #Suns down five at half after trailing by as many as 16. – 9:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers led by as many as 16, but that edge is down to 59-54.
Durant: 0 points in 1st quarter, 17 in the second
Kawhi: 13 pts.
FTs: PHX 15-18, Clippers 9-12 – 9:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s not pretty. But playoff ball isn’t supposed to be. 59-54 Clippers at the half. KD has bounced back from the shaky start to have 17. Kawhi with 13 – 9:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: LAC 59, PHX 54
Booker: 16 Pts, 6-12 FG
Durant: 17 Pts, 4-10 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-9 FG
Gordon: 14 Pts, 6-9 FG
Zubac: 10 Pts, 11 Reb, 5-6 FG – 9:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kevin durant spotted the clippers a donut in the first quarter on purpose to preserve the integrity of the full-game ratings pic.twitter.com/epYNbSb8Hm – 9:20 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Since his 0-for-5 start, Kevin Durant has made 4-of-5. KD is now up to 15 points. – 9:20 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
As a defender, seeing KD come with Booker in transition with numbers has got to be an empty feeling of helplessness – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant’s mom is sitting courtside a few seats down from #Suns bench.
Phoenix down 12. – 9:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook has been a net positive these last few minutes. Making a corner three, then seizing an opportunity to score past KD in transition, plus an assist to Eric Gordon while recognizing his back-cut. – 9:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Now Gordon on Durant. Booker hits a tough contested jumper.
Leonard answer. Has 11 on 4-of-5 FGs.
Booker answer. #Suns down 9. – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker and Durant are a combined 5-of-16 (0-for-3 from 3). #Suns down 10 with 4:02 left in half. – 9:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Phoenix 45-35 with 4:02 left in first half. Leonard has a FT on other side of Monty Williams’ timeout.
Durant was taking on the Kawhi assignment with Torrey Craig out, while Shamet forced Zu to take Ayton — that unlocked Ayton a bit, while LAC offense stalled. – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zubac determined to get to that right handed hook.
Scores.
Ayton fader over Zubac. #Suns down 10 as Durant called for guarding Leonard.
Craig set to check in for Shamet. – 9:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant with a perfect setup for Ayton, who didn’t finish.
Next trip, Durant gets by Leonard for layup.
Next trip, Booker draws foul on Leonard. Hits FTs. #Suns down 9 – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet on floor with Durant, Booker, Paul and Ayton. #Suns down 13. – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant just smiled at Westbrook after the foul call. #Suns down 13 as Durant hits FTs. #Suns – 9:04 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Seems less than ideal that KD’s just hitting his first FG 2:39 into the second quarter. – 9:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant hit his first midrange jumper with 9:19 to go in the second quarter. He then hit a wide open Deandre Ayton for a cut in the lane and dunk. Clippers take timeout up 38-25. – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul not ready to shoot 3 when Durant passed. Instead took a contested 2. #Suns down 15. – 8:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Phoenix really leaning into Kevin Durant as the Slim Reaper — the Undertaker bell tolls when he makes a shot.
It took until 9:20 left in 1st half to hear it for first time – 8:57 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant gets 1st bucket as Westbrook tried to block it from behind. #Suns down 15. – 8:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant’s first points of the series comes from free throw line with 9:44 left in 1st half – 8:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s just ugly on both ends right now. KD is 0-for-5, Suns are posting .304/.286/.500 shooting splits and Phoenix can’t stop a more physical LAC side without fouling. Clippers up 35-19 – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
So #Suns got Paul and Durant with Okogie, Biyombo and Ross.
Only difference is it’s Okogie instead of Craig, who got the start. – 8:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Very low energy from KD. That was his rotation to the corner and he barely moved. Raised his hand afterward to indicate. – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook still guarding Durant, but got switch, but, missed over Mann.
#Suns down 33-18 as Powell hits 3. – 8:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers have the start they needed to Game 1. Up 33-18 and Kevin Durant is 0-for-5 so far. – 8:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 30-18 at the end of one quarter of play.
Kawhi Leonard only had to take 3 shots (he made them all). Big help from Eric Gordon: 12 points, 5/6 FGs, primary on Durant (0/4 FGs).
Clippers ended last 3:02 on 10-1 run. The depth is depthing. – 8:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Rotation time: Suns have brought KD back to start the second quarter. Clips going Russ-Bones-Powell-Mann-Plumlee. – 8:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Josh Okogie is harder to play when it’s not with the starting 5. And while the Clippers’ bench has some great scorers, going all-defense is pretty limiting on the other end. Book and KD going a combined 3-for-12 doesn’t help either – 8:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns went with that lineup in the last stretches of the first quarter so they could roll this one out with Paul and Durant on the floor while Leonard rests.
Need to take advantage of it. – 8:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Not a great start for the Suns. KD scoreless, Booker in foul trouble. Down 30-18 to the Clips. And their depth is about to get tested – 8:49 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Tonight was Kevin Durant’s 156th career playoff game and that is just the 2nd time he’s had a scoreless 1st quarter, per @Stathead – 8:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers lead 30-18 after 1 quarter.
KD: 0-4, 0 points
Booker: 3-8, 6 pts
CP: 1-2, 3 points
Gordon: 5-6, 12 pts
Kawhi: 3-3, 7 pts – 8:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points after 1Q:
12 — Eric Gordon
11 — KD, Book, CP3, Ayton combined pic.twitter.com/qAPro5EXqP – 8:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant in, Okogie out. #Suns down 28-18 with 51.7 seconds left in 1st – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mandatory timeout with 2:28 left in opening quarter
Clippers lead 22-17.
Kevin Durant is 0/4, Devin Booker is 3/7. Clippers defenders are aggressively contesting the right side of Durant’s shot prep. – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook first time in #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/8jHa7gXLSF – 8:38 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Russ can’t be making this personal with KD and try to take him whenever the matchup happens – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
8-0 Clippers run after Kawhi Leonard’s paint bucket is followed by midrange misses from Booker/Durant and back-to-back 3s by Eric Gordon. My man’s heart is still in PHOENIX
Clippers lead 16-10 with 5:54 left in opening quarter. – 8:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
At some point, KD and Kawhi will find their way to guarding each other. But it’s not starting out that way – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kawhi Leonard went up strong and it looked like Kevin Durant blocked it clean. Tough foul call – 8:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Gordon is on KD
Ivica Zubac is on Craig
Kawhi Leonard is on Ayton – 8:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kevin Durant opens the first possession guarding Russ. Curious if they’ll sag off him to try to allow KD to roam. – 8:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Craig also looked right back at home coming off the bench and was playing his best basketball. More than anything, it speaks to how much the Suns are treating Westbrook like a threat (not as much now) and the role they want Durant to have defensively (not on the ball a ton). – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns’ starting lineup of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Torrey Craig, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton played 14 minutes across 3 games together this season. Posted a +39.6 Net Rating in that extremely small sample size – 7:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Curious to see who defends Westbrook. Booker is the best match but if the Suns are playing way off him I could see it being Durant or Paul. – 7:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/16
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac
Phoenix switching it up, will start Torrey Craig instead of Josh Okogie to go with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton. – 7:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Playoff starters:
Kawhi
Batum
Zubac
Gordon
Westbrook
PHX:
Craig
Durant
Ayton
Booker
Paul – 7:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Here’s a look at how Deandre Ayton can make an impact despite his reduced role on offense since Kevin Durant arrived: bit.ly/3KQAUkU – 7:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Everyone wants to make a big deal out of eight games, but he’s been here for awhile.”
Ty Lue on Kevin Durant as #Suns are 8-0 with him in the lineup. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jBVfwq7x1f – 7:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
KD works midrange and then says hello to the Czar, Mike Fratello. pic.twitter.com/FTdYY0GUm3 – 6:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is ready for his Suns playoff debut pic.twitter.com/FDAxuFw00E – 6:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
SportsCenter Game 1 preview of how Clippers will need Playoff Kawhi vs Kevin Durant with PG out. Only P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza have defended Durant more individually than Kawhi’s 626 half-court matchups against Durant over the past 10 seasons according to Second Spectrum data pic.twitter.com/GYOEt1ZiUX – 6:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns #ClipperNation ‘best’ breakdown:
Best superstar: Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard.
Advantage Durant.
Best starting 5
Advantage PHX.
Best bench
Advantage LAC.
Best coach: Monty Williams or Tyronn Lue
Advantage Lue.
Who you got? #NBAPlayoffs bit.ly/41s0ulA pic.twitter.com/6G5fvpS3SV – 4:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I only watched like three or four minutes and he got up like five shots. I was like, oh my gosh. He is letting it go, but I’m just so happy for him.”
#Suns thrilled Mikal Bridges is ‘balling’ in Brooklyn after Kevin Durant trade (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns #NBAPlayoffs clips (w/videos):
Suns confident in title chances with Kevin Durant leading the way bit.ly/40dZcK5
Cameron Payne (Back) questionable Game 1 bit.ly/3A0mngj
Suns too much offense, will push past #Clippers in 6 bit.ly/41s0ulA pic.twitter.com/FrLEJO2Rb8 – 3:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kevin Durant is 5-1 in his last six Game 1s.
28 PPG
7.3 RPG
3.2 APG
42.3 FG% – 2:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Diamond Miller
Kevin Durant
🤝
Certified Bucket Getters
@lovediamond01 tells @sarahkustok how she hopes to emulate @KDTrey5 in the @WNBA.
@minnesotalynx l @TerpsWBB pic.twitter.com/XKxBK8sCN0 – 11:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns’ Chris Paul to @Sportsnaut on why it’s easy to play with Kevin Durant beyond his talent: ““KD is just a basketball head. It’s not like he’s a shooter. He’s a basketball player. So the way we incorporate him with us is easy.” bit.ly/3UrF6KW – 10:42 AM
