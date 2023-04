LeBron James: 'I know the type of players that fit with my game. I knew Austin would be that'

Reaves, James said, is someone he has held in high regard since Reaves was signed in 2021. He knew “from the first practice” that Reaves wasn’t going to be a two-way contract player for long. He credited former coach Frank Vogel for giving Reaves the room to play through his mistakes. “I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players,” said James. “I know the type of players that fit with my game. I knew Austin would be that.” Source: Sports Illustrated