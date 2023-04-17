LeBron James: 'I know the type of players that fit with my game. I knew Austin would be that'

Reaves, James said, is someone he has held in high regard since Reaves was signed in 2021. He knew “from the first practice” that Reaves wasn’t going to be a two-way contract player for long. He credited former coach Frank Vogel for giving Reaves the room to play through his mistakes. “I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players,” said James. “I know the type of players that fit with my game. I knew Austin would be that.”
Source: Sports Illustrated
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
OMG Bruce Brown just did the LeBron three on Gobert, I’m in tears – 12:32 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: After Rui & Reaves outscored him & AD, LeBron James stated the obvious after Game 1 in Memphis – “Our supporting cast won us the game” bit.ly/3oeVmmC – 10:59 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Jimmy Butler is in good company recording his 10th 35+ point playoff game for the Heat.
Others with the most 35+ point games in Miami’s playoff history ➡️
▪️Dwyane Wade: 14 games
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This is the third time that Jimmy Butler has had 35 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a playoff game.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron James credits Frank Vogel for Austin Reaves development for “throwing him into the fire and letting him learn on the fly.” – 6:57 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James on Austin Reaves: “I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players, and I know the type of players that fit with my game, and I knew Austin would be that right away.” pic.twitter.com/bsICpUZdsy – 6:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron talked after the game about trusting D.Lo, Reaves and Rui down the stretch of the game while they were rolling. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” On one level, it’s good leadership. But there’s also a practical element in play: LeBron gets to conserve energy for later. AK – 6:39 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Hachimura (29), Reaves (23), AD (22) and LeBron (21) all posted 20+ points 🤝
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on Reaves: “I knew from the first practice that he wasn’t going to be a two-way for long … I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players … and the (guys) that fit with me.”
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on Austin Reaves: “I’m extremely happy for him — and I want him to do it again.” – 6:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron has recounted at least 10 different possessions from this game in detail during his postage press conference. His basketball memory remains remarkable. – 6:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron just recorded his 89th playoff game of 20 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts. Comparison:
MJ: 13
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just continue to be so impressed with this Lakers team. I didn’t think the deadline deals made them true contenders. I thought they’d fall out of the play-in when LeBron got hurt. They prove me wrong every time they step on the court. Such a fun, likable team. – 6:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves deflected when asked about his huge individual crunch time run: “When you got guys like LeBron and AD, it makes things easier.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
LeBron James didn’t have his best game, and the Grizzlies still lost by double digits. On one hand, Rui Hachimura might not make 5 of 6 3s in a game again this series, but that’s still a concerning sign. – 5:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Rui Hachimura 29, Austin Reaves 23, AD 22 and Bron 21 as Lakers take Game 1 128-112 over Memphis.
First time since 5/15/88 that Lakers have four 20point scorers in a playoff game
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James three wins away from becoming the player with the most playoff series won in NBA history. – 5:35 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers walk into Memphis and grab Game 1, 128-112…Incredibly impressive perfomance
Rui (29pts 6rebs) & Reaves (23pts) win the game. AD 7 block shots along with 22pts 12rebs & 3stls. Bron 21pts 11rebs 3bkls & 2stls. DLo 19pts 7ast
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Rui Hachimura!!!
Austin Reaves!!!
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers with a statement win in Game 1, 128-112, to steal home court from the Grizzlies. Hachimura 29p on 11-of-14 6r; Reaves 23p on 8-of-13 4a; AD 22p 12r 7b; LeBron 21p 11r 5a; D-Lo 19p 7a.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Between the beginning of the 4th quarter through 1:09 remaining in it, LeBron James & Anthony Davis combined for 3 total points scored OR assisted. The Lakers won those minutes by 2. – 5:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron today:
21 PTS
11 REB
5 AST
3 BLK
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
The Lakers steal Game 1. Rui Hachimura led LA w/ 29 off the bench. Austin Reaves had 23 and hit several clutch shots. LeBron had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. AD had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7 blocks.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Lakers are going to win this game going away with LeBron exerting very little energy offensively
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Gonna start calling LeBron James and Anthony Davis “The Brokers” because they had 15 stocks in Game 1. – 5:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
LeBron is really chilling watching the Austin Reaves and Rui show. This is wild. – 5:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are setting up Austin Reaves to close a playoff game. In awe. – 5:28 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
My man said “I am him” with LeBron James on the floor in the same uni he’s got on… – 5:27 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Austin Reaves is the Lakers’ closer … ? Not even looking to LeBron right now and still delivering bucket after bucket after bucket. – 5:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“LeBron and AD, sit down fellas…. We got this.” Austin Reaves and Rui – 5:26 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Death by Austin Reaves. LeBron just hanging out at the high elbow like he’s Ryan Anderson. What is happening. – 5:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LMAO WE ARE WATCHING AUSTIN REAVES TURN LEBRON INTO A FLOOR SPACER IN CRUNCH TIME WHAT IS HAPPENING – 5:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura carrying LeBron and AD down the stretch of a playoff game.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron James is literally walking down the court saying let Austin Reaves cook, and he’s right – 5:26 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
LeBron chilling on the weakside while Austin Reaves carries the Lakers home. I’ve seen it all. – 5:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers are 9 for 17 from 3 in the 2nd half after the 3rd LeBron triple of the day put them up 108-101.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James a big three for a 108-101 Lakers lead over Memphis. Lakers 9-for-17 from 3-point range in second half. – 5:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron’s 3 stretches LA’s lead to seven, 108-101, with 5:26 remaining in the game. – 5:14 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rough start to the fourth Q for the Lakers, who had four bench players alongside LeBron. Grizz outscored that group 9-2 to reclaim the lead, until Davis and Reaves returned, replacing Beasley and Brown. – 5:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An impressive 37-25 3rd Q for the Lakers turned a 6-point halftime deficit into a 6-point lead at 96-90.
Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in the period, drilling 4 triples, with LeBron adding a late logo 3.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
LeBron may not have the greatest man-to-man defensive abilities anymore, but he’s still a threat on the weakside. – 4:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 96, Grizzlies 90
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LeBron man. WOW. So crafty & that burst emerges when you least expect it. – 4:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
LeBron will need to make some adjustments to fit in. This is Rui Hachimura’s team now. – 4:54 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren sagging off Rui onto LeBron. Rui cans back-to-back 3s. – 4:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL had 0 turnovers at the 8:58 mark of the 2nd Q, and led by 6.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mark Jackson: LeBron James has been surprisingly careless with the ball, not just now but all season.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis got a short 2-pointer to fall, and then blocked Bane on the other end. Shoulder appears to be OK.
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Red Panda just dropped a bowl. LeBron can’t handle JJJ. Time comes for us all. – 4:18 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja sinks a pull-up to end the first, Grizzlies 65, Lakers 59.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Multiple weeks of a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron just seemed impossible – 4:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. working LeBron James on the post. JJJ’s offense has come so far this season. pic.twitter.com/eO7SJI1pZI – 4:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think I agree with Darvin playing LeBron as the backup center rather than going with Wenyen. Jaren is definitely enjoying the lack of traditional bigs, but I don’t think Wenyen would be much of a deterrent honestly. Better to max out spacing. – 3:58 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
If LeBron would play the rest of this game/series like he did those last 2 mins or so, the Grizzlies would appreciate it. – 3:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL had 0 turnovers up to this point, until B2B miscues from LeBron came amidst 5 straight Memphis points to trim LAL’s lead to 1. – 3:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Grizzlies have rookie David Roddy in to defend LeBron here with Brooks in foul trouble. – 3:53 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
🚨 LeBron chasedown block 🚨
“We’ve seen that movie before.” 🎬
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dillon Brooks has to sit with 3 PF’s at the 9:20 mark.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The chasedown block by LeBron will end up the highlight moment, but it was enabled by the Lakers getting getting back in transition. Good work by Beasley and Brown slowing down Bane. AK – 3:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks told the ref that third foul call on him was “weak.” He’s likely going to sit the last 9:21 of the second quarter after holding LeBron James to 2-for-7 shooting and four points. – 3:47 PM
Kory Woods @KoryEWoods
LeBron is good for at least one of those chase down blocks every playoffs he’s in. – 3:47 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Looks like LeBron made his mind up at halfcourt that he was going after that chasedown. Went into a completely different gear. – 3:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The good for Memphis: Dillon Brooks is doing an excellent job against LeBron James
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The whole arena knew Dillon Brooks was going to shoot that pullup 3 after standing up LeBron on defense … and I don’t mean that in a good way. – 3:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This fan’s Lakers-Heat-Cavs LeBron jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sp8gh4pESk – 3:39 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Grizz are going at LeBron on almost every trip down the floor. – 3:23 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Hasn’t exactly looked like McHale or Olajuwon, but Jaren’s iso scored twice on LeBron in the post early on. – 3:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This Bron fan holding it down in Memphis 😅 pic.twitter.com/9ufUYk3s46 – 3:18 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Electric start. LeBron defending Jaren is a fascinating subplot to watch. – 3:18 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James laces up the LeBron NXXT Gen for the Lakers’ opening game of the #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8geY8qZm33 – 2:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Darvin Ham has hilarious response when asked if Lakers will restrict workloads for LeBron James, Anthony Davis
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron James led the NBA this season in fast-break points per game (6.2 PPG).
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The Grizzlies are the 23rd franchise LeBron has faced in the playoffs. An NBA record.
Here are some of LeBron’s other playoff records:
Points 7631
Games 266
Minutes 11K
FGs 2725
FTs 1749
Steals 454
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My prediction is that the Grizzlies win Game 1, we hear a whole news cycle about how everyone overrated the Lakers, and then the Lakers win Game 2.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja and LeBron with some overlapping pre-game shootaround. Ja’s got his injured right hand wrapped. Will be interesting to see if he plays that way. pic.twitter.com/CYnaaxd96J – 2:25 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
No surprise, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder will play tonight for the Lakers. All three had been on LA’s injury report. – 2:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Schröder have all been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 1. – 2:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on if there are any restrictions on LeBron and AD workload-wise in the playoffs: “I love being alive, so there will be zero restrictions on LeBron and AD.” – 1:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham noted that it’s been important for his players to reset, and heal up a bit with three days between games after playing 8 games in 14 days; they’ve also been anxious to get going to start Round 1 today.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Definitely a strong smattering of Lakers/LeBron jerseys on these pre-game streets. Ja obviously leads the Grizz gear, but not as strongly as you might think. This at Beale and B.B. King is a representative scene. And salute to the one guy in a “Tillman Sr. #2” jersey. pic.twitter.com/2BAWEjTQlX – 12:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Just walked by a young couple on Beale sporting jerseys.
Hers: Mike Bibby Vancouver Grizzlies.
His: LeBron James Cavaliers.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA playoffs: Picks, best bets for Sunday, including LeBron James, Heat continuing Game 1 trends
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: In a series involving LeBron James & the Lakers, it’s remarkable to write this even though it became abundantly clear with this week’s legal proceedings and launch of a new shoe — nobody has more at stake than Ja Morant. Welcome to the playoffs.
James and Davis’s message was simple: The playoffs are different. The physicality. The toughness. Players, James said, have to be more “dialed in.” Understand assignments. Don’t make mistakes. Don’t have multiple possessions where you don’t run back on defense. “No joking, no nothing,” said Reaves. “When you have those two guys, you don’t have any choice but to follow [their] lead. When we lock in, we have a really good chance regardless.” -via Sports Illustrated / April 17, 2023
StatMuse: The only players with 1,000+ points for the Heat in the playoffs: — Dwyane Wade — LeBron James — Chris Bosh And now, Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/koLjyuM6Da -via Twitter @statmuse / April 16, 2023