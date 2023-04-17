Live stream: Nets 61, 76ers 66

The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Monday April 17, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 61, Philadelphia 76ers 66 (Q3 03:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris is coming up clutch for the Sixers. He has nine third-quarter points on 4-for-4 shooting. – 9:11 PM
Tobias Harris is coming up clutch for the Sixers. He has nine third-quarter points on 4-for-4 shooting. – 9:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is very bad coaching from Jacque Vaughn right now.
Nets built a 10-point lead fronting Embiid and playing straight-up defense. They’ve reverted to doubling him above the foul line and are giving up open shots everywhere.
They now trail by 8. Really bad. – 9:10 PM
This is very bad coaching from Jacque Vaughn right now.
Nets built a 10-point lead fronting Embiid and playing straight-up defense. They’ve reverted to doubling him above the foul line and are giving up open shots everywhere.
They now trail by 8. Really bad. – 9:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A big corner 3 from Tobias puts the Sixers up 8. Embiid is hype. The JV team went away after the first minute of the third quarter. – 9:10 PM
A big corner 3 from Tobias puts the Sixers up 8. Embiid is hype. The JV team went away after the first minute of the third quarter. – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Sixers have completely flipped this game. They started sending two at Cam Johnson on the catch. The playoffs are about taking a team’s offensive options away. The Sixers have done that in the second half for the second game in a row. Tough sequence to watch for Brooklyn. – 9:10 PM
The Sixers have completely flipped this game. They started sending two at Cam Johnson on the catch. The playoffs are about taking a team’s offensive options away. The Sixers have done that in the second half for the second game in a row. Tough sequence to watch for Brooklyn. – 9:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden with a 3 off an offensive rebound as the shot clock expired. Nets thought it was a violation, Sixers kept playing. Say what you want about the no-call, but it’s those plays that hurt in Game 1. Sixers lead is eight with 6:05 left in the third. – 9:09 PM
James Harden with a 3 off an offensive rebound as the shot clock expired. Nets thought it was a violation, Sixers kept playing. Say what you want about the no-call, but it’s those plays that hurt in Game 1. Sixers lead is eight with 6:05 left in the third. – 9:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers are getting a wide open corner 3 virtually every single trip down the court. Tobias Harris working out of the dunker spot has opened up a ton of opportunities, but even when they’ve had other alignments, it’s basically two passes and an open shot every time. – 9:09 PM
The Sixers are getting a wide open corner 3 virtually every single trip down the court. Tobias Harris working out of the dunker spot has opened up a ton of opportunities, but even when they’ve had other alignments, it’s basically two passes and an open shot every time. – 9:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Sixers really starting to figure out the double on Embiid right at the top. Sixers are getting him the ball near the 3-point line, and that leaves very easy passing angles. – 9:07 PM
Sixers really starting to figure out the double on Embiid right at the top. Sixers are getting him the ball near the 3-point line, and that leaves very easy passing angles. – 9:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are once again getting too obsessed with doubling Embiid 15 feet away from the basket.
Giving up wide open looks as a result. – 9:07 PM
Nets are once again getting too obsessed with doubling Embiid 15 feet away from the basket.
Giving up wide open looks as a result. – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joel Embiid has tied it at 51 all with 9:37 left in the third. – 9:05 PM
Joel Embiid has tied it at 51 all with 9:37 left in the third. – 9:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Now the Sixers are sending two at Cam Johnson. Spencer Dinwiddie gotta get some buckets. – 9:05 PM
Now the Sixers are sending two at Cam Johnson. Spencer Dinwiddie gotta get some buckets. – 9:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice playcall by Doc ATO, knew the double would come off Maxey, Tucker sets the flare screen to prevent the rotation to him. – 9:01 PM
Nice playcall by Doc ATO, knew the double would come off Maxey, Tucker sets the flare screen to prevent the rotation to him. – 9:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets let PJ Tucker grab an offensive rebound for a reload three and turn the ball over for a dunk. Just like that the lead is down to two.
Those are the two areas that killed them in Game 1. – 9:01 PM
Nets let PJ Tucker grab an offensive rebound for a reload three and turn the ball over for a dunk. Just like that the lead is down to two.
Those are the two areas that killed them in Game 1. – 9:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
PJ Tucker with an offensive rebound and found Maxey for a corner 3. Those are the plays that killed the Nets in Game 1. And just like that Tobias Harris makes it a two-point game. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:00 PM
PJ Tucker with an offensive rebound and found Maxey for a corner 3. Those are the plays that killed the Nets in Game 1. And just like that Tobias Harris makes it a two-point game. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mikal Bridges had 16 shots in the first half of Game 1, just two in the second. Cam Johnson with 13 in the first half tonight. Let’s see what he finishes with assuming the Sixers tweaked things at half. – 8:58 PM
Mikal Bridges had 16 shots in the first half of Game 1, just two in the second. Cam Johnson with 13 in the first half tonight. Let’s see what he finishes with assuming the Sixers tweaked things at half. – 8:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
First possession of the second half: Embiid drive from impossibly far away, Harden blown by on defense. Doc Rivers timeout one minute into the half. – 8:57 PM
First possession of the second half: Embiid drive from impossibly far away, Harden blown by on defense. Doc Rivers timeout one minute into the half. – 8:57 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That is some awful defense by James Harden on Dinwiddie, with no help behind him and Rivers gets an immediate timeout. – 8:57 PM
That is some awful defense by James Harden on Dinwiddie, with no help behind him and Rivers gets an immediate timeout. – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
These refs have done a great job not falling for the Embiid/Harden flops.
Tons of flailing and falling down on clean defensive plays. Officiating has been solid. – 8:57 PM
These refs have done a great job not falling for the Embiid/Harden flops.
Tons of flailing and falling down on clean defensive plays. Officiating has been solid. – 8:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#76ers and #Nets icon Julius Erving in the house. #NBA pic.twitter.com/XoDiVQHLa7 – 8:49 PM
#76ers and #Nets icon Julius Erving in the house. #NBA pic.twitter.com/XoDiVQHLa7 – 8:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Johnson has 22 pts on 9-of-13 shooting in the first half of Game 2 vs. PHI. Nets are up five at the half. TNT’s Grant Hill – who knows plenty about dunking on people – breaks down Cam Johnson’s dunk over a contesting Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/hCG1I9QvBN – 8:48 PM
Cam Johnson has 22 pts on 9-of-13 shooting in the first half of Game 2 vs. PHI. Nets are up five at the half. TNT’s Grant Hill – who knows plenty about dunking on people – breaks down Cam Johnson’s dunk over a contesting Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/hCG1I9QvBN – 8:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Do the Nets even bother to go back to Clax… they outscored 76ers by 14 with Clax on bench in 1st half – 8:48 PM
Do the Nets even bother to go back to Clax… they outscored 76ers by 14 with Clax on bench in 1st half – 8:48 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Cam Johnson with a dunk of the playoffs nominee on Joel Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2BKOx6pN8 – 8:48 PM
Cam Johnson with a dunk of the playoffs nominee on Joel Embiid 👀 pic.twitter.com/L2BKOx6pN8 – 8:48 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
brooklyn is mostly deploying the same defensive strategy as game 1, except with smaller lineups. philly isn’t hitting the threes all those double teams surrender. they also aren’t punishing the nets on the offensive glass.
wrote this today: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/17/… pic.twitter.com/Rj3dgjU0k8 – 8:46 PM
brooklyn is mostly deploying the same defensive strategy as game 1, except with smaller lineups. philly isn’t hitting the threes all those double teams surrender. they also aren’t punishing the nets on the offensive glass.
wrote this today: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/17/… pic.twitter.com/Rj3dgjU0k8 – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is the Playoff Harden that makes everyone withhold praise for James in the winter. – 8:45 PM
This is the Playoff Harden that makes everyone withhold praise for James in the winter. – 8:45 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid in 1st half:
15 rebounds
5 assists
He is the 1st player with 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff half over the last 25 years. – 8:45 PM
Joel Embiid in 1st half:
15 rebounds
5 assists
He is the 1st player with 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff half over the last 25 years. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam freaking Johnson punches one over Joel Embiid.
Wow.
#Nets up 49-44 at half over #76ers in Game 2. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fUkJgXagu8 – 8:44 PM
Cam freaking Johnson punches one over Joel Embiid.
Wow.
#Nets up 49-44 at half over #76ers in Game 2. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fUkJgXagu8 – 8:44 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Joel Embiid is the only player since at least 1997 to have at least 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff half – 8:43 PM
Joel Embiid is the only player since at least 1997 to have at least 15 rebounds and 5 assists in a playoff half – 8:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 49, 76ers 44
Johnson: 22 pts, 9/13 FG, 4/7 from three
Bridges: 9 points, 1/6 FG, 7/9 FT
Finney-Smith: 8 points, 2/4 from three
Nets forced 11 turnovers while committing just three. They’ve taken three more shots than Philly as a result.
Sixers are 4/16 from three. – 8:41 PM
Half: Nets 49, 76ers 44
Johnson: 22 pts, 9/13 FG, 4/7 from three
Bridges: 9 points, 1/6 FG, 7/9 FT
Finney-Smith: 8 points, 2/4 from three
Nets forced 11 turnovers while committing just three. They’ve taken three more shots than Philly as a result.
Sixers are 4/16 from three. – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I tell @Alex Schiffer on an annual basis how much I enjoy Brooklyn’s defense 😅
They induce misses at an extremely high level. Those switches flummox teams.
They are just too damn small at times. – 8:41 PM
I tell @Alex Schiffer on an annual basis how much I enjoy Brooklyn’s defense 😅
They induce misses at an extremely high level. Those switches flummox teams.
They are just too damn small at times. – 8:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Feels like a small miracle the Sixers are down 5. Everyone but Maxey is combined 11–for-32. – 8:41 PM
Feels like a small miracle the Sixers are down 5. Everyone but Maxey is combined 11–for-32. – 8:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Johnson has 22 at the half, and a nasty posterization of Joel Embiid. The #Nets lead 49-44 at the break. They’ve held Philadelphia to .425 shooting, and 4-of-16 from deep. Mikal Bridges’ defense on Harden has been a huge part of that. #76ers – 8:40 PM
Cam Johnson has 22 at the half, and a nasty posterization of Joel Embiid. The #Nets lead 49-44 at the break. They’ve held Philadelphia to .425 shooting, and 4-of-16 from deep. Mikal Bridges’ defense on Harden has been a huge part of that. #76ers – 8:40 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I think Embiid has handled Brooklyn’s coverage properly — the Sixers have to get their spacing in order and Harden has to, uh, play better.
Poor half in a lot of ways and they’re still only down five. Extremely winnable game – 8:40 PM
I think Embiid has handled Brooklyn’s coverage properly — the Sixers have to get their spacing in order and Harden has to, uh, play better.
Poor half in a lot of ways and they’re still only down five. Extremely winnable game – 8:40 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Nets 49, Sixers 44. Brooklyn led by as many as 10 in a clunky first half for the Sixers, who committed 11 turnovers and went 4-of-16 from deep. Cam Johnson (!) leads all scorers with 22 points. Embiid with 8 points, 15 (!) rebounds and 5 assists. Maxey with 15 points. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Nets 49, Sixers 44. Brooklyn led by as many as 10 in a clunky first half for the Sixers, who committed 11 turnovers and went 4-of-16 from deep. Cam Johnson (!) leads all scorers with 22 points. Embiid with 8 points, 15 (!) rebounds and 5 assists. Maxey with 15 points. – 8:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail Brooklyn 49-44 at half.
That half is a good reminder that the first game does not a series make. Sixers should feel quite lucky that it’s only a five-point deficit. They were a nightmare in the halfcourt offensively. – 8:40 PM
Sixers trail Brooklyn 49-44 at half.
That half is a good reminder that the first game does not a series make. Sixers should feel quite lucky that it’s only a five-point deficit. They were a nightmare in the halfcourt offensively. – 8:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
If the Nets could make a free throw now and then, they’d be in (better) control of this game. – 8:40 PM
If the Nets could make a free throw now and then, they’d be in (better) control of this game. – 8:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Halftime: Nets 49, Sixers 44
Cam Johnson has been on fire and is up to 22 points. Mikal Bridges has been excellent reading the Sixers defense and making the best pass. He is on triple double watch with 9 points 6 assists and 5 rebounds. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Nets 49, Sixers 44
Cam Johnson has been on fire and is up to 22 points. Mikal Bridges has been excellent reading the Sixers defense and making the best pass. He is on triple double watch with 9 points 6 assists and 5 rebounds. – 8:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Sixers 49-44. Cam Johnson has 22 points and the dunk of the postseason so far. That was nasty. Nets had a lot of success going small, but Sixers have chipped away at the lead despite shooting 25 percent from 3. Let’s see if the Nets can hold it. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Sixers 49-44. Cam Johnson has 22 points and the dunk of the postseason so far. That was nasty. Nets had a lot of success going small, but Sixers have chipped away at the lead despite shooting 25 percent from 3. Let’s see if the Nets can hold it. – 8:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Nets 49, 76ers 44.
Tyrese Maxey had 15 points for Philly, while Joel Embiid is up to 8 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.
Cam Johnson has 22 points for Brooklyn, which has gotten up 22 3s so far – ahead of Jacque Vaughn’s requested 40 triple-pace from pregame. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Nets 49, 76ers 44.
Tyrese Maxey had 15 points for Philly, while Joel Embiid is up to 8 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists.
Cam Johnson has 22 points for Brooklyn, which has gotten up 22 3s so far – ahead of Jacque Vaughn’s requested 40 triple-pace from pregame. – 8:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid at half:
8 PTS
15 REB (!!)
5 AST
His most rebounds ever in a half. pic.twitter.com/FooomuyTX5 – 8:39 PM
Embiid at half:
8 PTS
15 REB (!!)
5 AST
His most rebounds ever in a half. pic.twitter.com/FooomuyTX5 – 8:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
PJ Tucker apparently didn’t tell Joel Embiid that he’s going to have to beat Cameron Johnson to the launch pad. #WhenInDoubtDunk – 8:38 PM
PJ Tucker apparently didn’t tell Joel Embiid that he’s going to have to beat Cameron Johnson to the launch pad. #WhenInDoubtDunk – 8:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tyrese Maxey tied James Harden for ninth on the Sixers all-time three-point list with 35. – 8:38 PM
Tyrese Maxey tied James Harden for ninth on the Sixers all-time three-point list with 35. – 8:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Speaking of not having something on a bingo card, Cam Johnson staring down Joel Embiid after a poster was definitely not on mine. – 8:37 PM
Speaking of not having something on a bingo card, Cam Johnson staring down Joel Embiid after a poster was definitely not on mine. – 8:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
It’s been a very strong first half for Tyrese Maxey, who leads the @Philadelphia 76ers in scoring thus far.
15 PTS / 6-8 fg / 2-3 3fg – 8:36 PM
It’s been a very strong first half for Tyrese Maxey, who leads the @Philadelphia 76ers in scoring thus far.
15 PTS / 6-8 fg / 2-3 3fg – 8:36 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Per @Stathead Joel Embiid has 15 rebounds in a half for the first time in his career (reg or postseason)
stathead.com/tiny/oQVbj – 8:36 PM
Per @Stathead Joel Embiid has 15 rebounds in a half for the first time in his career (reg or postseason)
stathead.com/tiny/oQVbj – 8:36 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Joel Embiid is chasing lot of Wilt.
Most rebound in a playoff game in 76ers history. pic.twitter.com/xtQI0tQlMw – 8:36 PM
Joel Embiid is chasing lot of Wilt.
Most rebound in a playoff game in 76ers history. pic.twitter.com/xtQI0tQlMw – 8:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey has been a major bright spot for the Sixers. He has 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including going 2 of 3 on threes. His three with 1:03 left in half pulled the Sixers within five points. – 8:36 PM
Maxey has been a major bright spot for the Sixers. He has 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including going 2 of 3 on threes. His three with 1:03 left in half pulled the Sixers within five points. – 8:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
When Harden asks for a max, Morey’s gonna have to say “honestly I would but there are just too many officiating crews out there who hate you, buddy.” – 8:36 PM
When Harden asks for a max, Morey’s gonna have to say “honestly I would but there are just too many officiating crews out there who hate you, buddy.” – 8:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Key for Brooklyn’s attack of this Philly zone is reversing the ball quickly so the corner man has to come up and guard the wing. They got an open corner 3 and a Bridges drive for a foul on Niange. – 8:35 PM
Key for Brooklyn’s attack of this Philly zone is reversing the ball quickly so the corner man has to come up and guard the wing. They got an open corner 3 and a Bridges drive for a foul on Niange. – 8:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seth Curry just caught the ball laying on the baseline and the Nets somehow got the ball back lmao – 8:33 PM
Seth Curry just caught the ball laying on the baseline and the Nets somehow got the ball back lmao – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are going with Curry, Bridges, Harris, O’Neale, Johnson. Shooters galore.
They’re leaning into the three-ball tonight. – 8:33 PM
The Nets are going with Curry, Bridges, Harris, O’Neale, Johnson. Shooters galore.
They’re leaning into the three-ball tonight. – 8:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid up to 15 rebounds to go with eight points and four assists. – 8:33 PM
Embiid up to 15 rebounds to go with eight points and four assists. – 8:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Rough half for Harden. In addition to his four turnovers, the Sixers point guard is shooting 1-for-6 (0-3 on threes). He has two points, four assists and one rebound. – 8:32 PM
Rough half for Harden. In addition to his four turnovers, the Sixers point guard is shooting 1-for-6 (0-3 on threes). He has two points, four assists and one rebound. – 8:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale giving the Nets good minutes against Embiid right now. Wrote last month how he’s been their Swiss Army Knife this season: theathletic.com/4340018/2023/0… – 8:31 PM
Royce O’Neale giving the Nets good minutes against Embiid right now. Wrote last month how he’s been their Swiss Army Knife this season: theathletic.com/4340018/2023/0… – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale is doing a tremendous job fronting Joel Embiid in the post.
He’s battling down there. – 8:30 PM
Royce O’Neale is doing a tremendous job fronting Joel Embiid in the post.
He’s battling down there. – 8:30 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
turnovers are really hurting philly right now. (embiid has 3. harden has 4.) they also aren’t hitting the offensive glass nearly as well as they did in game 1 – 8:28 PM
turnovers are really hurting philly right now. (embiid has 3. harden has 4.) they also aren’t hitting the offensive glass nearly as well as they did in game 1 – 8:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Playoff career-high 20 points for Cam Johnson with 3:42 left in the second quarter. He set it in back-to-back games for Brooklyn. Twins have been terrific for the Nets so far this postseason. – 8:28 PM
Playoff career-high 20 points for Cam Johnson with 3:42 left in the second quarter. He set it in back-to-back games for Brooklyn. Twins have been terrific for the Nets so far this postseason. – 8:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are winning but this Spencer Dinwiddie development is not good. He doesn’t look like he wants the ball. The shooting stroke is not there and the overall confidence has gone with it.
They’re going to need him to win this game. – 8:27 PM
The Nets are winning but this Spencer Dinwiddie development is not good. He doesn’t look like he wants the ball. The shooting stroke is not there and the overall confidence has gone with it.
They’re going to need him to win this game. – 8:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nets lead 45-35 with 3:42 left in the half.
Not much has been going right for the Sixers, who are shooting 3-13 from 3 with 10 turnovers. Harden looks out of it, and has 2 points on 1-4 shooting with 4 TOs. He’s on the bench with 2 fouls. – 8:27 PM
Nets lead 45-35 with 3:42 left in the half.
Not much has been going right for the Sixers, who are shooting 3-13 from 3 with 10 turnovers. Harden looks out of it, and has 2 points on 1-4 shooting with 4 TOs. He’s on the bench with 2 fouls. – 8:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
It could be a sign of a bad night when the sharp-shooting Cam Johnson is out here dunking on folks. Rivers just called a timeout after Nets SG’s transition dunk put his squad up 45-35 with 3:42 before intermission. – 8:27 PM
It could be a sign of a bad night when the sharp-shooting Cam Johnson is out here dunking on folks. Rivers just called a timeout after Nets SG’s transition dunk put his squad up 45-35 with 3:42 before intermission. – 8:27 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
-The Nets trapping Joel and everyone going cold
-pretty lopsided officiating
-Cam Johnson
Sixers may need to make an adjustment here – 8:27 PM
-The Nets trapping Joel and everyone going cold
-pretty lopsided officiating
-Cam Johnson
Sixers may need to make an adjustment here – 8:27 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Brooklyn is playing a wonderful game. I’ve really liked Jacque Vaughn’s strategy in this series. Not sure they can keep this going if they can’t score at all in the paint on Joel, but they’re doing all they can at the moment. – 8:27 PM
Brooklyn is playing a wonderful game. I’ve really liked Jacque Vaughn’s strategy in this series. Not sure they can keep this going if they can’t score at all in the paint on Joel, but they’re doing all they can at the moment. – 8:27 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Nets micro lineup with O’Neale at the 5 is destroying Philly right now. Time to stop jacking 3s and pound it down low to Embiid – 8:26 PM
Nets micro lineup with O’Neale at the 5 is destroying Philly right now. Time to stop jacking 3s and pound it down low to Embiid – 8:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson is on one. He’s up to 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Small ball is working well for the Nets, who lead by 10. Team is shooting 47 percent from 3 and spacing the floor. The Sixers fans have started booing. Nets on a 14-3 run. – 8:26 PM
Cam Johnson is on one. He’s up to 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting. Small ball is working well for the Nets, who lead by 10. Team is shooting 47 percent from 3 and spacing the floor. The Sixers fans have started booing. Nets on a 14-3 run. – 8:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have taken a 10-point lead using a small-ball lineup. They’re spraying the ball around the perimeter and pushing the pace.
8/17 (47%) from three so far. – 8:26 PM
The Nets have taken a 10-point lead using a small-ball lineup. They’re spraying the ball around the perimeter and pushing the pace.
8/17 (47%) from three so far. – 8:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That breakaway Cam Johnson dunk has brought out the Philadelphia boo-birds. Johnson has 20 and the #Nets lead 45-35 with 3:42 left in the half. #76ers #Sixers – 8:26 PM
That breakaway Cam Johnson dunk has brought out the Philadelphia boo-birds. Johnson has 20 and the #Nets lead 45-35 with 3:42 left in the half. #76ers #Sixers – 8:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Sixers: Boos are raining down at Wells Fargo after Cam Johnson’s transition dunk gives the Nets a 45-35 lead in Philly. Johnson has 20 (!) points in 16 minutes. He spoke about stepping up with more defensive pressure on Mikal Bridges this morning and has delivered. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Timeout, Sixers: Boos are raining down at Wells Fargo after Cam Johnson’s transition dunk gives the Nets a 45-35 lead in Philly. Johnson has 20 (!) points in 16 minutes. He spoke about stepping up with more defensive pressure on Mikal Bridges this morning and has delivered. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It took until the 3:42 mark of the second quarter of Game 2 for there to be loud boos in Philadelphia. – 8:25 PM
It took until the 3:42 mark of the second quarter of Game 2 for there to be loud boos in Philadelphia. – 8:25 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
It’s annoying that Brooklyn didn’t commit to smallball until Game 2 but at least they’re doing it. – 8:25 PM
It’s annoying that Brooklyn didn’t commit to smallball until Game 2 but at least they’re doing it. – 8:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden (four) and Embiid (three) have seven of the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 8:23 PM
Harden (four) and Embiid (three) have seven of the Sixers’ 10 turnovers. – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers fans booing very audible Brooklyn chants at Wells Fargo Center. Nice job, Brigade. – 8:20 PM
Sixers fans booing very audible Brooklyn chants at Wells Fargo Center. Nice job, Brigade. – 8:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Two fouls on Harden, but House for Harden was not a sub I was expecting midway through the second quarter.
And then Harris picks up his third. Not a good decision to reach. – 8:20 PM
Two fouls on Harden, but House for Harden was not a sub I was expecting midway through the second quarter.
And then Harris picks up his third. Not a good decision to reach. – 8:20 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
That PJ Tucker bricked layup might of just ruined @Michael_Levin’s honeymoon – 8:19 PM
That PJ Tucker bricked layup might of just ruined @Michael_Levin’s honeymoon – 8:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc now turning to Danuel House to give Harden a mid-quarter blow. He’s out there with the rest of the starters. – 8:19 PM
Doc now turning to Danuel House to give Harden a mid-quarter blow. He’s out there with the rest of the starters. – 8:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn talked both before tonight’s game and before this series about the need for the Nets to lean into their speed and athleticism advantages. Brooklyn is doing just that in this game, playing ultra small and firing up 3s – and it’s gotten the Nets an 8-point lead. – 8:18 PM
Jacque Vaughn talked both before tonight’s game and before this series about the need for the Nets to lean into their speed and athleticism advantages. Brooklyn is doing just that in this game, playing ultra small and firing up 3s – and it’s gotten the Nets an 8-point lead. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets never led in Game 1. They’re up eight with 5:58 left in the first half. – 8:18 PM
Nets never led in Game 1. They’re up eight with 5:58 left in the first half. – 8:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Johnson is 4-of-6 from deep. He has 18 and the #Nets lead 40-32. – 8:18 PM
Cam Johnson is 4-of-6 from deep. He has 18 and the #Nets lead 40-32. – 8:18 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Maxey has *got* to find a way to make that entry pass when Embiid has Spencer Dinwiddie 1-on-1 in the post. – 8:16 PM
Maxey has *got* to find a way to make that entry pass when Embiid has Spencer Dinwiddie 1-on-1 in the post. – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets are playing a great basketball game. Can they do it for 48 minutes? – 8:16 PM
Nets are playing a great basketball game. Can they do it for 48 minutes? – 8:16 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Incidental contact here I guess, takes Harden out of the play as Johnson keeps cooking them. pic.twitter.com/sIuCnCo0gy – 8:16 PM
Incidental contact here I guess, takes Harden out of the play as Johnson keeps cooking them. pic.twitter.com/sIuCnCo0gy – 8:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
One of the best parts of covering a team yearly is seeing players get better and rewarded for their hard work. Just now watching De’Anthony Melton reliably knock down catch-and-shoot 3s and Cam Johnson comfortably get to the two-dribble pull-up in playoff games. Very cool! – 8:14 PM
One of the best parts of covering a team yearly is seeing players get better and rewarded for their hard work. Just now watching De’Anthony Melton reliably knock down catch-and-shoot 3s and Cam Johnson comfortably get to the two-dribble pull-up in playoff games. Very cool! – 8:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The idea of playing Joe Harris this season has been that a potential three-point explosion could outweigh his deficiencies in all other areas.
It doesn’t look like that explosion is coming against this Sixers defense. I wonder how long until Vaughn goes in another direction. – 8:14 PM
The idea of playing Joe Harris this season has been that a potential three-point explosion could outweigh his deficiencies in all other areas.
It doesn’t look like that explosion is coming against this Sixers defense. I wonder how long until Vaughn goes in another direction. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Nets are shooting 6-13 from three with 7:43 left in the firt half. They want to attempt at least 40. They Sixers are 3-11 from deep and have committed seven turnovers. Brooklyn leads, 34-32. – 8:13 PM
The Nets are shooting 6-13 from three with 7:43 left in the firt half. They want to attempt at least 40. They Sixers are 3-11 from deep and have committed seven turnovers. Brooklyn leads, 34-32. – 8:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
After Mikal Bridges had a dynamite first half in Game 1, it’s now the other player who came back in the KD trade going off. Cam Johnson’s got 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and the Nets are back in front 34-32 about four minutes into the second. – 8:11 PM
After Mikal Bridges had a dynamite first half in Game 1, it’s now the other player who came back in the KD trade going off. Cam Johnson’s got 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and the Nets are back in front 34-32 about four minutes into the second. – 8:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
You can see Harden growing increasingly agitated with the contact BK is getting away with on him, when coupled with the way they called it on himself and Tobias on the other end. But he keeps pressing the action, a pair of dump offs to Reed for dunks. – 8:10 PM
You can see Harden growing increasingly agitated with the contact BK is getting away with on him, when coupled with the way they called it on himself and Tobias on the other end. But he keeps pressing the action, a pair of dump offs to Reed for dunks. – 8:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson is cooking as if he’s on Iron Chef America. I don’t know even if that show is still a thing. He’s got 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Offsetting the slow starts for Dinwiddie and Bridges. Nets lead Sixers 34-32 with 7:43 left. – 8:10 PM
Cam Johnson is cooking as if he’s on Iron Chef America. I don’t know even if that show is still a thing. He’s got 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting. Offsetting the slow starts for Dinwiddie and Bridges. Nets lead Sixers 34-32 with 7:43 left. – 8:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden has been looking for a couple of those light fouls out on the perimeter against him to no avail. Then gets called for one going the other way. Beard is Extremely frustrated. – 8:08 PM
Harden has been looking for a couple of those light fouls out on the perimeter against him to no avail. Then gets called for one going the other way. Beard is Extremely frustrated. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry with a long two and then draws a charge at the other end. It’s 29 up with 9:43 left in the first half. – 8:07 PM
Seth Curry with a long two and then draws a charge at the other end. It’s 29 up with 9:43 left in the first half. – 8:07 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
No time like the present for the James Harden-Paul Reed connection to look pretty elite.
You absolutely love to see it. – 8:07 PM
No time like the present for the James Harden-Paul Reed connection to look pretty elite.
You absolutely love to see it. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Spencer Dinwiddie is having another really rough start. Nets simply need him to be much better. – 8:07 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is having another really rough start. Nets simply need him to be much better. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Sixers aren’t allowing Joe Harris any airspace. I saw their coaches practicing defending Brooklyn’s Chicago sets for Harris before Game 1.
It’s clear they want to stay attached and run him off the three-point line. – 8:05 PM
The Sixers aren’t allowing Joe Harris any airspace. I saw their coaches practicing defending Brooklyn’s Chicago sets for Harris before Game 1.
It’s clear they want to stay attached and run him off the three-point line. – 8:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Vaugh has to feel good about forcing Embiid to pass on one end with doubles then pulling him away from the rim with small-shooter heavy lineups on the other. Now comes the Paul Reed stretch. – 8:04 PM
Vaugh has to feel good about forcing Embiid to pass on one end with doubles then pulling him away from the rim with small-shooter heavy lineups on the other. Now comes the Paul Reed stretch. – 8:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets are tied 25-all with Philadelphia after one. Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith have 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, but they have no answer for Embiid (nine boards). #76ers – 8:03 PM
The #Nets are tied 25-all with Philadelphia after one. Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith have 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, but they have no answer for Embiid (nine boards). #76ers – 8:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
All tied up at 25 after 1 here in Philadelphia. Slow start for both teams offensively, though Brooklyn is 5-for-10 from 3 (and 4-for-13 on 2s). The 76ers already have five turnovers.
Cam Johnson leads all scorers with 10 points.
Tyrese Maxey has nine to lead the 76ers. – 8:03 PM
All tied up at 25 after 1 here in Philadelphia. Slow start for both teams offensively, though Brooklyn is 5-for-10 from 3 (and 4-for-13 on 2s). The 76ers already have five turnovers.
Cam Johnson leads all scorers with 10 points.
Tyrese Maxey has nine to lead the 76ers. – 8:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets and Sixers are tied at 25 after one. Some key numbers:
– BKN attempted the same number of threes as Philly and made three more
– They turned the ball over once while forcing Philly into five
Nice start. You’d like to see the fastbreak pickup somewhat. – 8:03 PM
The Nets and Sixers are tied at 25 after one. Some key numbers:
– BKN attempted the same number of threes as Philly and made three more
– They turned the ball over once while forcing Philly into five
Nice start. You’d like to see the fastbreak pickup somewhat. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dorian Finney-Smith played 10 of 12 possible first-quarter minutes. He has 8 points and shot 2/3 from downtown. Play that man all the minutes. – 8:02 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith played 10 of 12 possible first-quarter minutes. He has 8 points and shot 2/3 from downtown. Play that man all the minutes. – 8:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Don’t know if that was Harden or Melton’s fault on the last play, but the Sixers have to try a bit harder than that to get Seth Curry defending Harden. – 8:02 PM
Don’t know if that was Harden or Melton’s fault on the last play, but the Sixers have to try a bit harder than that to get Seth Curry defending Harden. – 8:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers and Nets tied at 25 at end of 1. Sixers are shooting just 2-10 from 3, which doesn’t help. Also with 5 turnovers, after having just 8 in all of Game 1.
Tyrese Maxey has 9 to lead the Sixers. Embiid has 6 and Harris 5. Cam Johnson leads both teams with 10 on 4-6 shooting. – 8:02 PM
Sixers and Nets tied at 25 at end of 1. Sixers are shooting just 2-10 from 3, which doesn’t help. Also with 5 turnovers, after having just 8 in all of Game 1.
Tyrese Maxey has 9 to lead the Sixers. Embiid has 6 and Harris 5. Cam Johnson leads both teams with 10 on 4-6 shooting. – 8:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rebounds in the 1st quarter:
9 — Embiid
9 — Nets pic.twitter.com/7WPbLo0YbQ – 8:01 PM
Rebounds in the 1st quarter:
9 — Embiid
9 — Nets pic.twitter.com/7WPbLo0YbQ – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets and Sixers tied at 25. Sixers shot just 2-for-10 from 3. Mikal Bridges off to a slow start, but Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson have combined for 18 on 7-for-10 shooting. Nets with just one offensive rebound and two fast break points. Need more. – 8:01 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets and Sixers tied at 25. Sixers shot just 2-for-10 from 3. Mikal Bridges off to a slow start, but Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson have combined for 18 on 7-for-10 shooting. Nets with just one offensive rebound and two fast break points. Need more. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 25, Nets 25 at the end of the first quarter. Three-point shooting is the difference so far in this one. Nets are 5-of-10, while Sixers are 2-of-10. Sixers also had 5 turnovers for 8 points in the period. Maxey has 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. – 8:01 PM
Sixers 25, Nets 25 at the end of the first quarter. Three-point shooting is the difference so far in this one. Nets are 5-of-10, while Sixers are 2-of-10. Sixers also had 5 turnovers for 8 points in the period. Maxey has 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. – 8:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A massive ovation for Paul Reed, who just checked in for the first time. – 7:58 PM
A massive ovation for Paul Reed, who just checked in for the first time. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DFS ties the game at 25 and is up to eight points. Nets need his offense, especially with Mikal Bridges starting 1-for-4 from the field. – 7:58 PM
DFS ties the game at 25 and is up to eight points. Nets need his offense, especially with Mikal Bridges starting 1-for-4 from the field. – 7:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Tyrese Maxey has 4 2-point FG attempts in the 1st quarter, after 3 all game in Game 1. – 7:58 PM
Tyrese Maxey has 4 2-point FG attempts in the 1st quarter, after 3 all game in Game 1. – 7:58 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nets have gone 5-out here against Embiid, who is defending Finney-Smith. – 7:55 PM
Nets have gone 5-out here against Embiid, who is defending Finney-Smith. – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are going small out of the timeout with Dorian Finney-Smith at the five. – 7:55 PM
Nets are going small out of the timeout with Dorian Finney-Smith at the five. – 7:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Been a mammoth defensive quarter for Embiid so far. A couple blocks, stopped a leak-out by himself, and has nearly doubled his rebound total from Game 1 in the first 9 minutes. – 7:54 PM
Been a mammoth defensive quarter for Embiid so far. A couple blocks, stopped a leak-out by himself, and has nearly doubled his rebound total from Game 1 in the first 9 minutes. – 7:54 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Nice response by the Sixers after finding themselves in an early 17-11 deficit. A couple of shots from Maxey took the lid off the rim, then some incredible transition defense from Embiid and a putback on the other end and the Sixers have taken a 21-17 lead with 3:35 left in 1st. – 7:52 PM
Nice response by the Sixers after finding themselves in an early 17-11 deficit. A couple of shots from Maxey took the lid off the rim, then some incredible transition defense from Embiid and a putback on the other end and the Sixers have taken a 21-17 lead with 3:35 left in 1st. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Both he and Seth Curry are pissed on a no-call on a missed layup. Embiid puts the Sixers up 21-17 with 3:35 left in the first quarter. Sixers are just 2-for-8 from 3, but Embiid has four points, eight boards and three assists. Doing it all. – 7:52 PM
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Both he and Seth Curry are pissed on a no-call on a missed layup. Embiid puts the Sixers up 21-17 with 3:35 left in the first quarter. Sixers are just 2-for-8 from 3, but Embiid has four points, eight boards and three assists. Doing it all. – 7:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn has allowed ten unanswered points to trail 21-17. Joel Embiid already has eight boards. #Nets #76ers – 7:52 PM
Brooklyn has allowed ten unanswered points to trail 21-17. Joel Embiid already has eight boards. #Nets #76ers – 7:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Embiid realizing that Nets don’t have their double teams set up well when he pushes in transition. 3 guys collapsing on him and he’s setting up open 3s. – 7:52 PM
Embiid realizing that Nets don’t have their double teams set up well when he pushes in transition. 3 guys collapsing on him and he’s setting up open 3s. – 7:52 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good energy from Joel Embiid to get the Sixers back in front after the slow start.
Three early buckets via coast-to-coast Embiid drives, some of his best transition defense in a while and then a putback after McDaniels missed the layup. – 7:52 PM
Good energy from Joel Embiid to get the Sixers back in front after the slow start.
Three early buckets via coast-to-coast Embiid drives, some of his best transition defense in a while and then a putback after McDaniels missed the layup. – 7:52 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
When Embiid is running the floor like this on top of all the production and attention he creates in the halfcourt, the Sixers go up at least a level or two – 7:52 PM
When Embiid is running the floor like this on top of all the production and attention he creates in the halfcourt, the Sixers go up at least a level or two – 7:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid has been locked in and engaged from the opening moments of the game tonight. He’s already up to four points, eight rebounds and three assists in eight minutes tonight, and his energy is setting the tone for Philadelphia. – 7:51 PM
Joel Embiid has been locked in and engaged from the opening moments of the game tonight. He’s already up to four points, eight rebounds and three assists in eight minutes tonight, and his energy is setting the tone for Philadelphia. – 7:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mikal Bridges kept going under the screen on that Harden 3-pointer, ended up in a miss.
And now comes the test for P.J. Tucker. If continues to get those looks, will he continue to shoot them? – 7:46 PM
Mikal Bridges kept going under the screen on that Harden 3-pointer, ended up in a miss.
And now comes the test for P.J. Tucker. If continues to get those looks, will he continue to shoot them? – 7:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The entire Nets bench, coaching staff and players, is yelling and waving to push the ball on every rebound.
It’s clear Brooklyn wants to increase the tempo of this game. – 7:45 PM
The entire Nets bench, coaching staff and players, is yelling and waving to push the ball on every rebound.
It’s clear Brooklyn wants to increase the tempo of this game. – 7:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Doc letting them play a little longer than I expected, no timeout with this long Nets run. Great start for the Nets to win the opening minutes as the Sixers will start to get into their bench lineups now. – 7:44 PM
Doc letting them play a little longer than I expected, no timeout with this long Nets run. Great start for the Nets to win the opening minutes as the Sixers will start to get into their bench lineups now. – 7:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 15-9 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Sixers start 0-for-5 from 3 and 4-for-12 from the floor. Nets open 3-for-6 from 3. Physicality is there a bit more as Embiid has hit the floor a few times. Harden struggling with the layups again. – 7:44 PM
Nets lead the Sixers 15-9 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. Sixers start 0-for-5 from 3 and 4-for-12 from the floor. Nets open 3-for-6 from 3. Physicality is there a bit more as Embiid has hit the floor a few times. Harden struggling with the layups again. – 7:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers shooting 4-12 overall and 0-5 from three. #Nets lead 15-9 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. – 7:44 PM
#Sixers shooting 4-12 overall and 0-5 from three. #Nets lead 15-9 with 6:05 left in the first quarter. – 7:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cold offensive start for the Sixers, who are 4-of-12 from the floor and 0-for-5 from 3. A “Let’s go Nets!” chant from the upper deck quickly got drowned out by boos. Playoffs! – 7:43 PM
Cold offensive start for the Sixers, who are 4-of-12 from the floor and 0-for-5 from 3. A “Let’s go Nets!” chant from the upper deck quickly got drowned out by boos. Playoffs! – 7:43 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Like the Nets not simply conceding the switch on pick-and-rolls if Joel Embiid doesn’t actually make contact on the screen. – 7:43 PM
Like the Nets not simply conceding the switch on pick-and-rolls if Joel Embiid doesn’t actually make contact on the screen. – 7:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔 Larry Bowa 🔔
@Phillies | #ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/xLFs9cXJ10 – 7:42 PM
🔔 Larry Bowa 🔔
@Phillies | #ForTheLoveOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/xLFs9cXJ10 – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Johnson with seven of the Nets’ first 10 points. DFS with an early 3 and an early offensive rebound! Nets lead the Sixers 10-7 with 7:50 left. – 7:41 PM
Cam Johnson with seven of the Nets’ first 10 points. DFS with an early 3 and an early offensive rebound! Nets lead the Sixers 10-7 with 7:50 left. – 7:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
For those concerned about Harden missing layups in Game 1:
Harden just blew by Claxton, one of the best switch defenders in the NBA, for a layup and probably should’ve gotten the foul, too – 7:40 PM
For those concerned about Harden missing layups in Game 1:
Harden just blew by Claxton, one of the best switch defenders in the NBA, for a layup and probably should’ve gotten the foul, too – 7:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden makes his first layup attempt of the night here in Game 2 after struggling with them in Game 1. – 7:39 PM
James Harden makes his first layup attempt of the night here in Game 2 after struggling with them in Game 1. – 7:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden this season:
21.0 PPG
10.7 APG (1st in NBA)
6.1 RPG
2.8 3PM
The only player in NBA history to reach those numbers or better in a season… he has done it 3 times. pic.twitter.com/h2C9wD1QCu – 7:35 PM
Harden this season:
21.0 PPG
10.7 APG (1st in NBA)
6.1 RPG
2.8 3PM
The only player in NBA history to reach those numbers or better in a season… he has done it 3 times. pic.twitter.com/h2C9wD1QCu – 7:35 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
GAME 2 from Philly ☑️
@Brooklyn Nets v @Philadelphia 76ers on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/TmmL6G6Utq – 7:30 PM
GAME 2 from Philly ☑️
@Brooklyn Nets v @Philadelphia 76ers on @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/TmmL6G6Utq – 7:30 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Will the Nets do something different with Embiid? Can they race on offense?
Will the Warriors keep the same strategy on Fox? How can the Kings race even more?
@David Thorpe and @jshector discuss ahead of tonight’s game 2s
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9wpcy pic.twitter.com/LvgD2FYDEm – 7:30 PM
Will the Nets do something different with Embiid? Can they race on offense?
Will the Warriors keep the same strategy on Fox? How can the Kings race even more?
@David Thorpe and @jshector discuss ahead of tonight’s game 2s
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9wpcy pic.twitter.com/LvgD2FYDEm – 7:30 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid received 1 first-place vote and 2 third-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:27 PM
Joel Embiid received 1 first-place vote and 2 third-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton got 7 third-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year: pic.twitter.com/gcOlC1OWnT – 7:24 PM
Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton got 7 third-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year: pic.twitter.com/gcOlC1OWnT – 7:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Philly. Nets-Sixers Game 2 tips shortly. Nic Claxton turns 24 today. Good day to have a birthday. Let’s see if the Nets can make the proper adjustments and even up the series. Updates to come. – 7:23 PM
Greetings from Philly. Nets-Sixers Game 2 tips shortly. Nic Claxton turns 24 today. Good day to have a birthday. Let’s see if the Nets can make the proper adjustments and even up the series. Updates to come. – 7:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Column: Nets need to find a way to play Dorian Finney-Smith more minutes.
And fast.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:23 PM
Column: Nets need to find a way to play Dorian Finney-Smith more minutes.
And fast.
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:23 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are starting Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid in Game 2 tonight. – 7:03 PM
Sixers are starting Harden-Maxey-Harris-Tucker-Embiid in Game 2 tonight. – 7:03 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/okN8EHX2Uw – 7:01 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @James Harden
🔔 @Tyrese Maxey
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/okN8EHX2Uw – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on the Nets’ physicality and hustle:
“It’s been a big message for us. We cannot lose that battle. Those hustle stats have to be in our favor… There were literally some 50/50 balls where you freeze it on film and they have a choice to get it and we have a choice… pic.twitter.com/WhB6MrR8u6 – 6:47 PM
Jacque Vaughn on the Nets’ physicality and hustle:
“It’s been a big message for us. We cannot lose that battle. Those hustle stats have to be in our favor… There were literally some 50/50 balls where you freeze it on film and they have a choice to get it and we have a choice… pic.twitter.com/WhB6MrR8u6 – 6:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dorian Finney-Smith is one of Brooklyn’s most physical players, but he only logged 18 minutes in Game 1. DFS said it’s the coach’s decision. Jacque Vaughn said Finney-Smith’s minutes are split with Day’Ron Sharpe. #Nets pic.twitter.com/wN79H32K1E – 6:41 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith is one of Brooklyn’s most physical players, but he only logged 18 minutes in Game 1. DFS said it’s the coach’s decision. Jacque Vaughn said Finney-Smith’s minutes are split with Day’Ron Sharpe. #Nets pic.twitter.com/wN79H32K1E – 6:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some of the key notes from Vaughn pregame:
—Wants the Nets to get up 40+ threes
—Trapping Embiid is about trying to speed the Sixers up as much as it is stopping Joel
—Hoping to keep a lot of their gameplan from the first half intact, just doing it better and for longer – 6:06 PM
Some of the key notes from Vaughn pregame:
—Wants the Nets to get up 40+ threes
—Trapping Embiid is about trying to speed the Sixers up as much as it is stopping Joel
—Hoping to keep a lot of their gameplan from the first half intact, just doing it better and for longer – 6:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says the first order of business for his team is to do what it did in Game 1, but do it better.
More specifically, he said they need to limit Philadelphia’s offensive rebounding and that he wants to see Brooklyn shoot at least 40 3-pointers tonight. – 6:05 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says the first order of business for his team is to do what it did in Game 1, but do it better.
More specifically, he said they need to limit Philadelphia’s offensive rebounding and that he wants to see Brooklyn shoot at least 40 3-pointers tonight. – 6:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn will like to see his team attempt 40 three-pointers. – 6:03 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn will like to see his team attempt 40 three-pointers. – 6:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says the first order of business for his team is to do what it did in Game 1, but do it better.
More specifically, he said they need to limit Philadelphia’s offensive rebounding and that he wants to see Brooklyn shoot at least 40 3-pointers tojighg. – 6:02 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says the first order of business for his team is to do what it did in Game 1, but do it better.
More specifically, he said they need to limit Philadelphia’s offensive rebounding and that he wants to see Brooklyn shoot at least 40 3-pointers tojighg. – 6:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Doc Rivers said the Sixers weren’t surprised by anything Mikal Bridges did in Game 1:
“We know he’s that good.”
He did said they have to do a better job of making Bridges play in traffic after watching the tape of the 1st half. – 5:56 PM
Doc Rivers said the Sixers weren’t surprised by anything Mikal Bridges did in Game 1:
“We know he’s that good.”
He did said they have to do a better job of making Bridges play in traffic after watching the tape of the 1st half. – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
NBA announced tiebreakers for the draft today and it doesn’t change for the Nets. They’ll still pick 21st and 22nd because of the pick they got from the Suns. – 5:53 PM
NBA announced tiebreakers for the draft today and it doesn’t change for the Nets. They’ll still pick 21st and 22nd because of the pick they got from the Suns. – 5:53 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jalen McDaniels work pregame before Game 2 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QUfBcahtpA – 5:29 PM
Jalen McDaniels work pregame before Game 2 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QUfBcahtpA – 5:29 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The (grocery) bags are secured ✅ We worked with @FoodLion to fill up the shopping carts of two families with @Dennis1SmithJr and @Sviat_10!
#SwarmToServe | @shmetrolina pic.twitter.com/MzkGxsO61F – 4:20 PM
The (grocery) bags are secured ✅ We worked with @FoodLion to fill up the shopping carts of two families with @Dennis1SmithJr and @Sviat_10!
#SwarmToServe | @shmetrolina pic.twitter.com/MzkGxsO61F – 4:20 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Sixers vs. Nets Game 2 in South Philly will be a rally towel night pic.twitter.com/1cHsan7DWJ – 4:20 PM
Sixers vs. Nets Game 2 in South Philly will be a rally towel night pic.twitter.com/1cHsan7DWJ – 4:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Emptying out the notebook as we get ready for Game 2, with some quick thoughts on how the Sixers defended Bridges, the (lack of) consequences in bringing Embiid up to the level of the screen against the Nets, doubling off of James Harden, and more.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 3:19 PM
Emptying out the notebook as we get ready for Game 2, with some quick thoughts on how the Sixers defended Bridges, the (lack of) consequences in bringing Embiid up to the level of the screen against the Nets, doubling off of James Harden, and more.
dailysix.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 3:19 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
He has the fame, the following and the endorsements. But Mac McClung is still chasing the only thing he truly cares about: an NBA career. My latest, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/mac-mccl… – 3:01 PM
He has the fame, the following and the endorsements. But Mac McClung is still chasing the only thing he truly cares about: an NBA career. My latest, for @GQSports:
gq.com/story/mac-mccl… – 3:01 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Fun two-game slate!
Talking Kerr’s rotation, Steph-Dray PNR, Fox and Monk drives, Embiid doubles, Philly’s outrageous spot-up shooting, Philly ball pressure late, Claxton touches, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 2:20 PM
Fun two-game slate!
Talking Kerr’s rotation, Steph-Dray PNR, Fox and Monk drives, Embiid doubles, Philly’s outrageous spot-up shooting, Philly ball pressure late, Claxton touches, and a lot more in today’s NBA Matchups.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 2:20 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Game 1 starting five
PG: De’Aaron Fox
SG: Malik Monk
SF: Jimmy Butler
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Joel Embiid – 2:16 PM
Game 1 starting five
PG: De’Aaron Fox
SG: Malik Monk
SF: Jimmy Butler
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Joel Embiid – 2:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
How do Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe fit into Trail Blazers’ future, if at all?
One could be traded. Maybe both. Or, they take over as the faces of the franchise.
It could be a pivotal summer for both.
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:44 PM
How do Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe fit into Trail Blazers’ future, if at all?
One could be traded. Maybe both. Or, they take over as the faces of the franchise.
It could be a pivotal summer for both.
#RipCity
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 1:44 PM