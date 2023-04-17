Rockets set to interview Ime Udoka Wednesday

Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets will interview Ime Udoka for the franchise’s head coaching job on Wednesday, sources tell @TheAthletic. Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics prior to the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies.
Source: Twitter @KellyIko
Shams Charania: Sources: The Rockets are scheduling head coaching interviews with Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson, Toronto’s Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Frank Vogel and James Borrego. Raptors’ Nick Nurse is expected to be a top target should he become available. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 11, 2023
Grant Williams: We’re fortunate to have a phenomenal staff that’s been with us for the past two seasons. Ime, as I love him, he’s a great guy, he’s a great coach, but Joe is prepared to step up as he’s shown throughout the entire season. He’s gonna lead us and do a phenomenal job just as Ime did when he was here. We’re super excited to see this because we have a group of guys who now have that experience, but we have a coach who was with us last year during that as well, as an assistant. So he’s familiar with what we failed at and where we could have success and he’s going to continue to challenge us to be the best team in the league and to be the one that wins the championship, the one that holds the trophy at the end of the day. -via HoopsHype / April 10, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Pistons candidates will include Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Ime Udoka, Heat assistant Chris Quinn, among others, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 9, 2023