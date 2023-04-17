Rudy Gobert on back injury: 'It's not great'

Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert on his back injury: “It’s not great. Not great. But I knew tonight was going to be tough because after what I did the last game. We only had one day of traveling and coming back tonight and play, so I knew it was going to be tough. Next game will be better.”
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Everything that could go wrong for Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves in Game 1 did go wrong. On an awful start to the series: theathletic.com/4418832/2023/0… – 10:34 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert bodied Nikola Jokic away like it’s nothing 😳
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert sent Nikola Jokic flying 😳
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on his back injury:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked if he holds faith in the Towns on Jokic, Gobert lurking tactic:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on DeAndre Jordan matching up with Rudy Gobert in second half:
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Singer @msinger
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
But it was here that a fan in Denver wanted to ensure Gobert didn’t forget his overaggressive mistake with Anderson. It was here that they tried to instigate another Gobert punch by telling the big man, “You should probably punch him.” The best part is it’s unclear whether the fan is referring to Braun or Anderson with the “him”! -via For The Win / April 17, 2023
Michael Singer: Rudy Gobert’s at least a participant at Wolves practice. He’s officially questionable for tonight. -via Twitter @msinger / April 16, 2023