Russell Westbrook confronts fan at Clippers-Suns game

“Watch your mouth,” said Westbrook before the fan fired back and said, “Take it like a man!” with security standing between the two. Westbrook repeated the phrase (with some spiced language) a few more times before eventually heading back out to the court. “Talk about it, be about it!” yelled the fan as Westbrook was walking away with another fan calling him another name.
Source: Donnie Druin @ Yardbarker.com
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Step right up, Clippers fans, and enjoy the Russell Westbrook experience! Be prepared to be astonished by logic-defying feats and postseason spectacle. Behold, the best 3-for-19 playoff performer you’ll ever see…
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns statement on Russell Westbrook/#Suns fan reaction:
“We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review.” – 1:37 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• The Russell Westbrook Experience
• Oh, Kawhi too I guess.
• Austin Reaves $100M man
• Nuggets crush
• Jimmy Trench Warfare
• Giannis banged up
• Wob run throughs
Going to be a late one, get up in here!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=bkYl0A… pic.twitter.com/9KSNVjSJcb – 1:07 AM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Westbrook and CP3 have faced off in 3 playoff series, always on different teams than the previous time.
LAC-OKC
OKC-HOU
PHX-LAC – 1:04 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’m sure you’ve seen the Russell Westbrook/#Suns fan interaction by now, but visiting players have been going through the club area to the visiting lockerroom all season.
It’s been used as a short cut to the visiting lockerroom. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HGpOUu0105 – 12:40 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook is the first player in the last 25 postseasons with 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block in the last 5 minutes of the 4th quarter according to @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:29 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I am begging NBA fans to leave Russell Westbrook alone already – 12:25 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers vs. Suns score: Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook come up huge as L.A. steals Game 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 12:14 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Good to see Westbrook push through a rough shooting night to make huge plays to get LAC the road win w/o Paul George, Suns will get the next one, and probably one in LA. I have it 2-2 after 4 – 12:09 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With Russell Westbrook, rule of thumb, you can often win games if he misses a lot of shots. Or if he has a lot of turnovers. You can rarely win games, however, if he does both. Tonight, it was just the former, which kept things manageable. (That, and legit good defense). AK – 12:01 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked @ESPNStatsInfo the last time a player shot 3-for-19 and still made winning plays on glass, and have clutch free throws and stop? The answer: Russell Westbrook. Wizards beat Philly with Russ shooting 3-19 with 19 points (13-16 FT), 21 rebounds, 14 assists and 2 steals. – 11:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook says that he felt Suns would go for quick two when he blocked Devin Booker. Called it a little bit of luck to be able to also control the rebound and earn Clippers a possession off of Booker to kill last good chance Suns had tonight. – 11:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook had 10 boards tonight, half of those in the fourth quarter.
“Humbly speaking, at this position, nobody’s better rebounding than me.” – 11:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook on his rebounding: “Humbly speaking, at this position, nobody’s better rebounding than me.” – 11:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook says that he’s grateful for Tyronn Lue, LAC coaching staff for continuing to believe in him even though his shot wasn’t falling – 11:26 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Just try to get a quick one.”
Devin Booker on the last possession Russell Westbrook blocked. I asked if he felt he got fouled, and he said he’s not sure about the rule, but “wrist, hand, it’s over with.” pic.twitter.com/wLN5ZMHqpZ – 11:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A near triple-double and the game-winning block.
Russell Westbrook was everywhere in Game 1 vs. the Suns 👏 pic.twitter.com/DuDmq16LRp – 11:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Russell Westbrook fans right now: pic.twitter.com/PPhpTez3y8 – 11:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Tyronn Lue says he told Russell Westbrook: “Don’t get discouraged about making or missing shots, you bring way more to this team than making shots.” – 10:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue praising Westbrook for defense: “Don’t get discouraged by missing shots,” Lue encouraged – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue told Westbrook during the game not to be frustrated by his shooting.
‘You bring us way more than scoring the basketball,” Lue had said. – 10:58 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
I’m tempted to call that Russell Westbrook performance the greatest 3-for-19 performance in NBA history. But I looked it up and saw perhaps a better one.
It was also by Westbrook.
stathead.com/basketball/pla… – 10:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Absolute classic Kawhi performance. Carried the Clippers against Durant/Booker/CP3 and was the best player on the court. Looked a lot like his 2019 run. This version of Kawhi, LA’s depth and Westbrook being helpful makes this a real series. – 10:56 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
GREAT win for Clippers on game one in Phoenix! Leonard was spectacular and Westbrook made one big play after another. Clippers Up 1-0 and steal homecourt edge on Suns. – 10:54 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Everything good and bad about Westbrook’s game was on maximum display tonight. A wild ride – 10:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clippers do not win tonight without Russell Westbrook.
The shooting numbers were ugly, but he made so many clutch plays down the stretch.
Including 2 big free throws.
KD and CP3 have seen that show before. pic.twitter.com/CcrBpWGF4J – 10:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Clippers made more effort plays in the last 3 minutes and that was that. Suns had opportunities.
Incredible Westbrook game and he was 3-of-19. – 10:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
All three teams Russell Westbrook has been on this year feeling good about themselves right now.
Lakers beat the Grizz because their role players could actually make 3’s.
Clippers get the greatest 3-of-19 game in NBA history out of Russ tonight.
And Utah is in the lottery. – 10:52 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers win Game 1, 115-110. Westbrook’s defense was key to this victory. – 10:52 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
100 years from now, hoops historians may ask, “what kind of player was Russell Westbrook?” And smart people will just cue the tape of this game. 3-19 from the floor. Won the game. – 10:52 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook tonight:
9 PTS
10 REB
8 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
Led the Clippers in assists, offensive rebounds, steals and blocks. pic.twitter.com/iyU40jKJYB – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Huge block by Westbrook on Booker, knocked ball off him.
Gordon FTs. #Suns down 5 with 0.9 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/8rDkjLhG1R – 10:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Clippers 115, Phoenix 110
Clippers take a 1-0 series lead.
Kawhi 38 points, Westbrook with huge defensive and rebounding contributions during the fourth quarter. – 10:51 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Remarkable effort by Russell Westbrook all game. Crashing the boards, causing problems on defense, and sealed the Clippers win with a massive block. pic.twitter.com/94ZeEumLJu – 10:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook in the last minutes:
— Clutch offensive rebound
— 2 for 2 on clutch free throws
— Clutch block on Booker
Difference maker. pic.twitter.com/kS1GKf4ShJ – 10:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Westbrook with the Starks-like 3-for-19 shooting, but a bunch of impactful plays down the stretch. – 10:51 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
That was an amazing defensive play by Westbrook. The block. Then to throw the ball off of Booker. Wow. – 10:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Just hit my “Russell Westbrook shoots like trash but crashes Glass and drains clutch free throws chipping in block parties on Ayton and Booker for a huge road win” bingo card! – 10:50 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Westbrook was absolutely miserable for 3.5 quarters and then made like 5 of the 10 most important plays of the game down the stretch, sports are great – 10:50 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Russell Westbrook … giving Barkley something to talk about besides his abs. – 10:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Russell Westbrook has had an incredible 4th quarter regardless of his poor shooting numbers. – 10:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Russell Westbrook going to the locker room after the game bellowing “D’ANGELO RUSSELL OVER ME?!?!” – 10:50 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Westbrook: posts up on Booker, draws the foul, hits his FT’s
Then that defensive sequence on Booker. Wow. – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook: 2 steals, 3 blocks, 10 rebounds. Just blocked Devin Booker’s drive. Makes up for postseason career worst tying 3/19 FGs.
Eric Gordon just populated the exits at Footprint Center with icing free throws. – 10:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook may have shot 3-for-19 today but he’s made winning plays on the glass and on defense. Huge stop on Devin Booker while saving the ball and throwing it off Booker. – 10:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Oh my. Russell Westbrook just made a huge defensive stop on Devin Booker, who opted to go for 2. This one might be over – 10:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook comes up with a huge defensive play to deny Booker a shot attempt and knock the ball out of bounds off of Phoenix. – 10:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Trying to decide if Westbrook net helped or net hurt the Clippers pic.twitter.com/cB6ngypc2m – 10:47 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the absolute epitome of the Russell Westbrook Experience here at the end of the 4th. 10/10 no notes.
youtube.com/live/d0u06dFIG… pic.twitter.com/Ixew3TY7in – 10:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook draws a foul on Devin Booker after Durant faceguarded Kawhi.
He just made his first two free throws of the game.
Clippers 111, Phoenix 108. 17.7 left to play.
The Clippers are a foul up 3 team. But as Feb. 24 vs Kings showed, they don’t always execute… – 10:46 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Westbrook, a 66% FT shooter, makes two in crunch time to put Clippers up by 3 with 17 seconds left. – 10:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Suns losing the home game that Westbrook shoots 3-for-19 would be, uh, not great? – 10:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Westbrook hits both FTs and the Clippers are up 3 with 17.7 seconds left. Timeout Suns – 10:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Westbrook has kept several balls alive on the offensive glass and prevented Suns from grabbing a rebound. Russ up to 10 rebounds — five offensive. – 10:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have missed 3 shots out of this timeout (Leonard middy, Mann corner 3, Westbrook late clock 3)
Clippers somehow still have possession.
28.8 left to play. 14 on shot clock.
T Lue uses last timeout with Clippers holding onto 109-108 lead. – 10:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When defenses have doubled Kawhi, Ty Lue has tried during the regular season to get Kawhi the ball in the middle, spread other Clippers out to make defense commit. One one such possession earlier, he had two Westbrook and Plumlee in dunker positions with two shooters on wings. – 10:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LIVE BY WESTBROOK, DIE BY WESTBROOK
youtube.com/live/d0u06dFIG… pic.twitter.com/WqBGUOLeMF – 10:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook bad: throws ATO pass away
Westbrook good: offensive rebound leads to Kawhi 3 – 10:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Despite his offensive struggles, Russell Westbrook has been very active defensively. He has two steals, two blocks and has been key with help defense. Clippers lead 100-99 with 3:07 left. Kawhi has 32 points in 39 minutes. – 10:35 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Russell Westbrook thinking it’s Russell Westbrook time is the most 2023 Russell Westbrook thing imaginable. – 10:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Can Russell Westbrook single-handedly do more to lose this basketball game for LA? – 10:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Westbrook back in the game
Clippers were a +10 since he came out in the 3rd – 10:17 PM
Westbrook back in the game
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook in with bench to give Leonard a quick rest. This lineup did well in 1st half to push lead to 16. – 10:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook checks back into the game with 9:52 left. Clips up 88-86. – 10:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Westbrook, shooting 3-for-16, has more FGA than Kawhi through 3 quarters – 10:10 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Russell Westbrook has never shot at least 50% from the field in a playoff series – 10:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue sends in Terance Mann for Russell Westbrook, who has shot 3-for-16. Clippers trail by 7. – 10:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook finally stops a 15-0 run with a layup while being fouled. – 9:59 PM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
Russ has five points on 14 shots. He has more shot attempts than Kawhi Leonard. You have to be dumb as a box of rocks to want Westbrook on your team. – 9:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers lead is long gone. Suns on a 12-0 run and now up 74-68 with 5:25 left. Clippers got sloppy, Westbrook can’t buy a shot and Suns’ engine now revving up. – 9:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook is now shooting 2-for-13 from the field. Clippers lead by two with 7:12 left. Clippers need Norman Powell to add scoring punch to help Kawhi, who has 20 points and is shooting 7-for-12 so far. – 9:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers call timeout with lead down to 68-66. 7:12 left in 3rd quarter.
Westbrook rough shooting game continues: 0/4 FGs to start 2nd half, 2/13 for the game. Suns rebounded missed Westbrook 3 and then moved ball to get Book a good shot.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Kenny Smith just say Russell Westbrook does similar things to Kyle Lowry?? – 9:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook has been a net positive these last few minutes. Making a corner three, then seizing an opportunity to score past KD in transition, plus an assist to Eric Gordon while recognizing his back-cut. – 9:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook has his first points of the postseason — a corner 3 followed by a sprint to the cup – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant just smiled at Westbrook after the foul call. #Suns down 13 as Durant hits FTs. #Suns – 9:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook is 0-for-7 so far from the field. He has missed both of his 3-point attempts and hasn’t had luck trying to bank in his midrange bank shots. Only other Clipper to take more than four shots is Eric Gordon, who is 5-for-6. – 9:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
As a Clipper, Westbrook: 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds on 49/36 splits.
He’s 0-7 right now – 9:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook has been pretty studious at avoiding early shot clock jumpers since joining LAC. Tonight there have been at least 3, by my count, where he’s pulled up fairly early in a possession. He’s 0-7 to start. – 9:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s been a real struggle for Russell Westbrook shooting the ball. 0/7 FGs, including back-to-back misses on last Clippers possession.
Clippers didn’t get back and Deandre Ayton is finally on the board, cutting Clippers lead to 38-25 with 7:46 left in 1st half. – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant gets 1st bucket as Westbrook tried to block it from behind. #Suns down 15. – 8:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers rolling with Bones at SG, Powell at SF, T Mann at PF with Westbrook and Plumlee; Kawhi resting – 8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook still guarding Durant, but got switch, but, missed over Mann.
#Suns down 33-18 as Powell hits 3. – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kevin Durant vs. Russell Westbrook first time in #NBAPlayoffs #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/8jHa7gXLSF – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Landry is the backup point guard for Phoenix tonight
Russell Westbrook (0/5 FGs) sits for Norman Powell – 8:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This is the third time that Jimmy Butler has had 35 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a playoff game.
Only LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Russell Westbrook have done it more. – 8:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Craig also looked right back at home coming off the bench and was playing his best basketball. More than anything, it speaks to how much the Suns are treating Westbrook like a threat (not as much now) and the role they want Durant to have defensively (not on the ball a ton). – 7:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Curious to see who defends Westbrook. Booker is the best match but if the Suns are playing way off him I could see it being Durant or Paul. – 7:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/16
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 7:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac
Phoenix switching it up, will start Torrey Craig instead of Josh Okogie to go with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton. – 7:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Playoff starters:
Kawhi
Batum
Zubac
Gordon
Westbrook
PHX:
Craig
Durant
Ayton
Booker
Paul – 7:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Westbrook wearing an unbuttoned shirt got Barkley like pic.twitter.com/LncTirwCKH – 5:42 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Reporter: “When it comes to a guy your size to hit the glass, there’s athleticism & energy, but is it heart?” Westbrook: “It is. It’s timing. It’s the will to win. Be able to make plays. At this position, humbly speaking, nobody’s a better rebounder than me.” (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/AbqMdoq9Di -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 17, 2023
Clutch Points: “His patience, his awareness throughout the game was amazing. He’s been like that for us since I’ve been here. We had his back on the defensive end. We’ll make sure we find ways to keep making the game easy for him.” Russell Westbrook on Kawhi Leonard (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/o1NnzUtu2o -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 17, 2023
Clutch Points: “He’s a Hall-of-Fame point guard. He’s been big in playoffs before. He’s been to the Finals. I expect him to play great and do his job.” Kawhi Leonard on Russell Westbrook’s addition to the Clippers. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/sBVmPWGh14 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 17, 2023