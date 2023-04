Torrey Craig on Kawhi Leonard: 'Got away with a couple of travels'

Paul passed to Booker on the left side. When DeMar DeRozan rushed out to defend, Booker simply passed to Okogie in the corner for an open 3. Swish. On their next possession, the Suns initiated the same offense, passing to Durant, posted on the right. Again, he passed out. Again, the defense tried to catch up. This time, Okogie dished to Ayton in the lane but the big man had the ball knocked away. “(Durant) plays at his own pace,” forward Torrey Craig said Tuesday on the “Burns & Gambo” radio show. “He’s tall enough to see over the double team, and a lot of times he doesn’t even try to force it. I know a couple times we passed it into him and as soon as the double team (came) he got off it. It was swing, swing to open shots. And we got guys on the back end that were making shots.” -via The Athletic / March 8, 2023