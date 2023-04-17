Torrey Craig on Kawhi Leonard: 'Got away with a couple of travels'

Duane Rankin: ‘He just made a lot of tough shots. Got away with a couple of travels, but nah, he’s a great player.” Torrey Craig on defending Kawhi Leonard in #Suns loss #Clippers.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
SportsCenter report on how Phoenix got the full Russell Westbrook experience and how this was why Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were all about adding the former MVP pic.twitter.com/W8ATjwQtY2 – 6:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘He just made a lot of tough shots. Got away with a couple of travels, but nah, he’s a great player.”
Torrey Craig on defending Kawhi Leonard in #Suns loss #Clippers. pic.twitter.com/xn4uMeEPWN – 5:03 PM
‘He just made a lot of tough shots. Got away with a couple of travels, but nah, he’s a great player.”
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Suns coach Monty Williams on the Kawhi/KD matchup, both guys starting away from each other and then slowly guarding each other late: “You don’t want to get in the way of greatness.” – 4:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams going over some film with Torrey Craig and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/jXS6snP82X – 4:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4 — Playoff Edition:
Dirk Nowitzki
Dwyane Wade
Kawhi Leonard
Michael Jordan
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi hadn’t shot well vs. PHX in 3 reg. season games:
18-45 overall, 0-10 from 3. That included shooting 2-7 on catch-and-shoots and 8-24 on pull-ups.
Kawhi in Game 1:
13-24 overall, 3-5 from 3. Made 4-5 on catch-and-shoots (including 3-4 from 3) and 6-13 of his pull-ups – 1:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @FanSided/@The_Step_Back: Observations, trends and questions from the first weekend of the NBA playoffs:
– Playoff Kawhi
– Heat upset over Bucks
– LeBron has help
– Warriors concerns
– Malik Monk
– Injuries to Giannis, Morant and Herro
fansided.com/2023/04/17/kaw… – 1:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Conversely, here’s the tracking data for which Suns guarded Kawhi. Craig, obviously, drew the brunt of the job. pic.twitter.com/KqUgPDdFWU – 1:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The full Russell Westbrook experience was on display last night in Phoenix, from 3-for-19 shooting to a halftime exchange with a fan to making a flurry of impactful clutch plays on the glass and defense that helped Kawhi and the Clippers steal Game 1 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns out of a timeout use elbow as a traffic jam (caused by Kawhi) for Booker to clear out on the other side. pic.twitter.com/7bit49e0oZ – 12:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
📝 Injuries continue to be the worst.
📝 The Kings never took their foot off the gas.
📝 Don’t bet against Kawhi.
@MichaelVPina’s 11 thoughts from the opening weekend of the playoffs: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/17/… – 12:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Kawhi on DA messes this up off the ball pic.twitter.com/kSsaImYp3b – 12:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff Game 1 leaders:
PTS — Kawhi, Mitchell, Fox
REB — Sabonis
AST — Holiday
STL — Tucker
BLK — Davis
3P — Harden
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: 11 thoughts/questions/observations from opening weekend of the nba playoffs…
—giannis/ja injuries
—sacramento’s absurd pace
—cleveland’s gaping hole
—brooklyn’s defensive gamble
—lebron’s age/health/passivity
—KAWHI LEONARD
—lots more!
theringer.com/nba/2023/4/17/… – 10:16 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
From last night @TheAthletic
Kevin Durant scored all 27 of his points in 2nd/4th quarters. Kawhi Leonard 38 points at all 4 levels:
4 of 7 1Q points in midrange
4 of 6 2Q points from FTs
6 of 12 3Q points in paint
6 of 13 4Q points from 3
theathletic.com/4419578/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The full Russell Westbrook experience was on display in Phoenix, from 3-for-19 shooting to a halftime exchange with a fan to making a flurry of impactful clutch plays on the glass and defense that helped Kawhi and the Clippers steal Game 1 espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:03 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
It had been 2 years since Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant faced each other. Previous 2 times they played each other in playoffs, one of them was injured. Both missed seasons due to injury.
Kawhi outdueled KD in his postseason return.
theathletic.com/4419578/2023/0… – 3:27 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @ryenarussillo
—KD vs. Kawhi + Rejuvenated Russ
—The suddenly thriving Lakers
—Warriors-Kings bliss
—Heat-Bucks gets weird
—Brunson, Butler, Joker, D-White, Dr. Pimple Popper, fake Trae
Trades + other 1st playoff weekend heroes
spotify.link/6Hg2XiV43yb – 2:37 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• The Russell Westbrook Experience
• Oh, Kawhi too I guess.
• Austin Reaves $100M man
• Nuggets crush
• Jimmy Trench Warfare
• Giannis banged up
• Wob run throughs
Going to be a late one, get up in here!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=bkYl0A… pic.twitter.com/9KSNVjSJcb – 1:07 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Clippers vs. Suns score: Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook come up huge as L.A. steals Game 1
cbssports.com/nba/news/clipp… – 12:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We got an opportunity to win a championship.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi’s message tonight was pretty consistent from things he’s said in the past. Clippers did some good things — but their key in the series is, can they continue that? – 12:01 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi on how he was guarded and then his thoughts on Russ. pic.twitter.com/asPm7eGbmo – 12:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi on Russ: “He’s a Hall of Fame point guard. He’s played in big games before, been to the Finals” – 11:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Tough cover.”
Kevin Durant on Kawhi Leonard, who scored 38 in Game 1 #ClipperNation win over #Suns pic.twitter.com/pofnddC0aC – 11:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s extremely uh…….”
Pause.
“It’s frustrating.”
Torrey Craig on not getting the defensive rebound late in #Suns loss to #ClipperNation . pic.twitter.com/0Vl92Ae9T8 – 11:44 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Kawhi went OFF in the valley 🔥
38 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
13-24 FG
pic.twitter.com/Kg8rd9bMnJ – 11:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue on Kawhi Leonard playing a heavy 42 minutes after ramping his way up to this for much of season. “That’s what we’ve been saving up for.” – 11:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue says Clippers wanted Torrey Craig (22 points) to take more shots: “We know KD. We know CP. We know Book…” – 11:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams cited size as a reason for going with Torrey Craig and Ish Wainright over Josh Okogie. Said they’ve done well on Kawhi at times this season – 11:04 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
there’s a lot of great players in the nba but nobody will ever be able to convince me that any of them are better than kawhi leonard – 10:59 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Russell Westbrook’s 4th quarter:
2 clutch offensive boards in traffic
2 clutch free throws
2 clutch blocks including biggest of game
1 clutch dime for a Kawhi 3
Did it while missing all 3 of his shots.
Full credit where it’s due, nobody wanted that more than Russ. All heart. – 10:58 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i don’t mean to spoil succession but it turns out logan roy chose kawhi leonard as his successor – 10:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Absolute classic Kawhi performance. Carried the Clippers against Durant/Booker/CP3 and was the best player on the court. Looked a lot like his 2019 run. This version of Kawhi, LA’s depth and Westbrook being helpful makes this a real series. – 10:56 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kawhi “Jordan” Leonard has been one the best players in the league the last part of the season… and he was the BEST Player on the floor tonight with the W. Russ played exceptional defense and T-Lue coached his ass off!!! Carry the hell on… – 10:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kawhi tonight:
38 PTS
5 REB
5 AST
3-5 3P
Averaging 31/7/4 on 50/40/90% over his last 10 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/az77PUS4gp – 10:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Phoenix Suns are now 8-1 with Kevin Durant
The 1 is now the Game 1 win by the LA Clippers. 115-110.
Kawhi Leonard is back in the playoffs: 38 points, 13/24 FGs, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 3/5 3s, 9/10 FTs.
Game 2 Tuesday. Standby for postgame reaction. – 10:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Suns play like the Suns, they’ll be fine. But what a stinker to start the series off losing home-court advantage. Wasted a great Torrey Craig game too – 10:52 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wouldn’t panic if I’m the Suns, because it’s asking a lot to get that Kawhi on O and that Russ on D 3 more times. But they can’t begin these game with so many one-pass shot possessions, especially if they’re mid-range pull-ups. – 10:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Clippers 115, Phoenix 110
Clippers take a 1-0 series lead.
Kawhi 38 points, Westbrook with huge defensive and rebounding contributions during the fourth quarter. – 10:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers defensive five to get a potential game-winning stop: Russ, Gordon, Kawhi, Mann, Batum. – 10:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook draws a foul on Devin Booker after Durant faceguarded Kawhi.
He just made his first two free throws of the game.
Clippers 111, Phoenix 108. 17.7 left to play.
The Clippers are a foul up 3 team. But as Feb. 24 vs Kings showed, they don’t always execute… – 10:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant with great defense to deny ball to Kawhi. Russ backs in Booker to draw a foul. Calmly sinks both free throws. Clippers up 111-108 with 17.7 seconds left. – 10:45 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Lue is trying to get Kawhi to get the switch with Chris Paul and play out of that – 10:40 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
So, uh, I don’t think Chris Paul is happy with Torrey Craig – 10:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
When defenses have doubled Kawhi, Ty Lue has tried during the regular season to get Kawhi the ball in the middle, spread other Clippers out to make defense commit. One one such possession earlier, he had two Westbrook and Plumlee in dunker positions with two shooters on wings. – 10:40 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi has 38 points in 41 minutes, shooting 13-23 including 9-10 from the foul line.
68 seconds left. Clippers up 109-108. – 10:39 PM
Kawhi has 38 points in 41 minutes, shooting 13-23 including 9-10 from the foul line.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul’s free throws pull the Suns within 1 with 1:08 to play. Big-time defensive play from him to pry it loose from Kawhi – 10:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi draws three defenders inside, hits Eric Gordon for a deep 3. Clippers up 109-103 with 1:26 to go. – 10:37 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
3 straight triples, two by Kawhi, one assisted by Kawhi. 109-103, Clippers – 10:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Back-to-back massive 3s from Kawhi Leonard. Ayton responds with midrange jumpers both times. Suns down 3 with 2 minutes to go – 10:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook bad: throws ATO pass away
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Torrey Craig took it back to the Kobe 7s to start the #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3vdOgRriHM – 10:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Despite his offensive struggles, Russell Westbrook has been very active defensively. He has two steals, two blocks and has been key with help defense. Clippers lead 100-99 with 3:07 left. Kawhi has 32 points in 39 minutes. – 10:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington is up off the bench talking to Terance Mann after that Torrey Craig pick-six/and-one – 10:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Eric Gordon and Ivica Zubac check in with 5:32, joining Kawhi, Russ and Mann on the floor. – 10:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers continue to be wasteful in transition.
5:32 left in 4th quarter. Closing time. Clippers 97, Phoenix 96.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
5:32 left and Suns down one. Kawhi is back to guarding KD so this is gonna be all about the Ayton ball screens. CP3 got back to it there and barely missed his floater. – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Unbelievably tough shot Kevin Durant just hit over Kawhi Leonard – 10:22 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi comes back in with 7:39 left and the Clips up three. No harm. – 10:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi checks back in with 7:39 left after getting a quick break. Clippers up 95-92. – 10:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mason Plumlee is gutting this out, grabbing an offensive rebound and throwing in an and-1 with his injured right pinky finger wrapped in tape.
Kawhi is now back in. A little more than two minutes of rest. – 10:20 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi comes out with 9:52 left and the Clips up by 2. See what happens. – 10:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue trying to get as many minutes as he can for Kawhi to rest on bench right now. – 10:17 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kawhi sits at 9:52 with 34 mins. Replaced by Russ. Crucial stretch here. 88-88 – 10:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
4th quarter opens with KD and Kawhi guarding each other at both ends. pic.twitter.com/eZtatL2S8i – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant starting 4th quarter on Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi just got a go-ahead and-one through KD
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and Torrey Craig all have 4 fouls now – 10:13 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Westbrook, shooting 3-for-16, has more FGA than Kawhi through 3 quarters – 10:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard played the entire third quarter. He’s up to 32 minutes and Clippers can’t afford to rest him for a single minute. Clippers and Suns tied 81-81 entering fourth. – 10:10 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Clippers recover and tie it up. 81-all entering the fourth. Have a feeling we’ll see Kawhi and KD go head up – 10:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Torrey Craig is having the kind of game today (minus the fouls) that Terance Mann had here before the All-Star break – 10:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers need a lift from their bench with Mann-Powell-Gordon-Kawhi-Plumlee in. – 10:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Torrey Craig remains one of my favorite NBA success stories. Undrafted small-college player. Discovered by the Nuggets in Australia. Earned a two-way contract during summer league. Parlayed that into a full deal. Now a key 3-and-D guy for multiple seasons
denverpost.com/2018/05/04/tor… – 9:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
First half rotations were still weird but Torrey Craig is sure as hell vindicating Monty Williams’ decision to start him right now. Suns going with Jock Landale over Bizzy here in the 2nd half is a good call too – 9:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
What a sequence. Torrey Craig dunk in transition off a steal, Suns get a stop, CP3 rebounds Book’s missed 3 and finds Craig again with the nutmeg. Point God and the Suns are back in business
pic.twitter.com/rzU4K0kN6g – 9:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard has 7 points on 3/6 FGs in first 6.5 minutes of 3rd quarter
His teammates have 2 points on 0/6 FGs. Zubac split four free throws. The next Clippers assist in this 3rd quarter will be their first assist of the quarter. – 9:56 PM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
Russ has five points on 14 shots. He has more shot attempts than Kawhi Leonard. You have to be dumb as a box of rocks to want Westbrook on your team. – 9:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig has been pretty fantastic tonight. Huge offensive board by CP3 to find him there too.
THE BUILDING IS AWAKE AGAIN – 9:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
(I think there’s a case for throwing Ayton in every action anyway to wear out Kawhi but Craig has done a great job so far and the results have been solid enough. Something to keep an eye on at least.) – 9:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook is now shooting 2-for-13 from the field. Clippers lead by two with 7:12 left. Clippers need Norman Powell to add scoring punch to help Kawhi, who has 20 points and is shooting 7-for-12 so far. – 9:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton picks up his 3rd foul on an and-1 for Kawhi Leonard. Suns may need some productive Jock Landale minutes here in the 2nd half – 9:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: Clippers led by as many as 16, but that edge is down to 59-54.
Durant: 0 points in 1st quarter, 17 in the second
Kawhi: 13 pts.
FTs: PHX 15-18, Clippers 9-12 – 9:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s not pretty. But playoff ball isn’t supposed to be. 59-54 Clippers at the half. KD has bounced back from the shaky start to have 17. Kawhi with 13 – 9:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Didn’t expect to see a Kawhi Leonard granny shot today but here we are – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kawhi Leonard was seen grabbing Booker’s calf as they battled for loose ball. Got crowds attention on replay.
Shamet in, Paul out. #Suns down 12. Under two minutes. – 9:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard snatched Devin Booker’s ankle… but while both of them were going for a loose ball.
Foul on Kawhi – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Heck of a loose-ball tackle from Kawhi Leonard. Went right for the feet – 9:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Phoenix 45-35 with 4:02 left in first half. Leonard has a FT on other side of Monty Williams’ timeout.
Durant was taking on the Kawhi assignment with Torrey Craig out, while Shamet forced Zu to take Ayton — that unlocked Ayton a bit, while LAC offense stalled. – 9:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers rolling with Bones at SG, Powell at SF, T Mann at PF with Westbrook and Plumlee; Kawhi resting – 8:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Loved every bit of that quarter for the Clips, Kawhi in god mode is such a beautiful sight. Gordon leading the supporting cast, Lue gonna play the chess battle better than Monty. I’m all in on wanting to see this upset. – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 30-18 at the end of one quarter of play.
Kawhi Leonard only had to take 3 shots (he made them all). Big help from Eric Gordon: 12 points, 5/6 FGs, primary on Durant (0/4 FGs).
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 30, Suns 18 | End 1 | Eric Gordon with 12 (5-6, 2-2). Kawhi with 7 (3-3) in 12 mins. Zu with six of Clips’ 13 rebounds. Defense hasslin’: Suns shooters 31.8% (28.6% from 3). – 8:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers lead 30-18 after 1 quarter.
KD: 0-4, 0 points
Booker: 3-8, 6 pts
CP: 1-2, 3 points
Gordon: 5-6, 12 pts
Kawhi: 3-3, 7 pts – 8:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers have gone to a sub-heavy lineup:
Mann-Norm-Gordon-Kawhi-Plumlee – 8:41 PM
StatMuse: Players to win Defensive player of the Year and make 100+ 3-pointers in a season: Kawhi Leonard Marcus Smart And now, Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/f4MI87vDE9 -via Twitter @statmuse / April 17, 2023
Duane Rankin: “More physicality.” Jock Landale on #Suns adjustments from Game 1 loss to Game 2 Tuesday. “We definitely have to take advantage of the refs letting us play during playoffs and show that we can be more of a physical unit. … That’ll help with the Kawhi (Leonard) problem.” #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 17, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: “You don’t want to get in the way of greatness.” – Monty Williams on Kevin Durant taking on the challenge of guarding Kawhi Leonard down the stretch -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 17, 2023
Kellan Olson: L2M report for last night has the only missed call as a Torrey Craig foul on Kawhi Leonard’s missed jumper with 59 seconds left (the first offensive rebound out of the three straight) -via Twitter @KellanOlson / April 17, 2023
He slowly got up and continued his workout before heading into the locker room, but Durant was a late scratch for the game. Torrey Craig got the start for Durant in Phoenix’s 132-101 win over the Thunder. “He’s in good spirits,” Suns All-Star Devin Booker said. “That’s all that matters to me. The rehab process starts now.” -via Arizona Republic / March 10, 2023
Paul passed to Booker on the left side. When DeMar DeRozan rushed out to defend, Booker simply passed to Okogie in the corner for an open 3. Swish. On their next possession, the Suns initiated the same offense, passing to Durant, posted on the right. Again, he passed out. Again, the defense tried to catch up. This time, Okogie dished to Ayton in the lane but the big man had the ball knocked away. “(Durant) plays at his own pace,” forward Torrey Craig said Tuesday on the “Burns & Gambo” radio show. “He’s tall enough to see over the double team, and a lot of times he doesn’t even try to force it. I know a couple times we passed it into him and as soon as the double team (came) he got off it. It was swing, swing to open shots. And we got guys on the back end that were making shots.” -via The Athletic / March 8, 2023