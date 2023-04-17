Live stream: Warriors 5, Kings 8

The Golden State Warriors (0-1) play against the Sacramento Kings (1-0) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Monday April 17, 2023
Golden State Warriors 5, Sacramento Kings 8 (Q1 08:14)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings deejay trolled the Warriors on the blocked shot with E-40 song, “Choices.• – 10:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
2 steals and 2 deflections by the Kings in the first 4 possessions. Barnes had 3 of those, active early just like Game 1. – 10:13 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Would strongly advise GSW not to turn the ball over endlessly against this Sacramento team – 10:13 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with the hammer on the break. Kings coming out with some pop. 4-2 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are going with their starting lineup for the first time since Feb. 4 – 10:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings open the game with a steal and Domantas Sabonis bucket. Great start. – 10:11 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry Vs. De’Aaron Fox part 2!
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Just like Game 1, the Warriors open Game 2 with a turnover – 10:11 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors win the tip. Game 2 is underway… and the Dubs turn it over immediately. – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pregame introductions: Game 2 Kings vs. Warriors pic.twitter.com/8IpeItgZXl – 10:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
There are a few more Warriors fans in the crowd tonight, but not many. – 10:05 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good read from @annkillion on Harrison Barnes, who’s pretty familiar with Stephen Curry and Co. sfchronicle.com/sports/annkill… – 10:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors dropped Game 1 to the Kings in a thriller, the NBA community on Twitter exploded with different reactions on Saturday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
GAME TWO.
NEXT.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings PA “guy” has a point. There are two teams playing in this series. And the one not represented has actually won a game.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
GAME 2 READY 😤
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors’ starting lineup for Game 2 vs. Kings
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Getting greedy and going for 2 in a row in Memphis
-Grizz facing some bad luck with injuries stacking up
-Rooting for Kings/Warriors to be a long series (benefits Lakers)
Guest: @jovanbuha of the @TheAthleticNBA
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:50 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Andrew Wiggins added to the Warriors stating five tonight. Kings keep it the same. Officials for tonight’s Game 2 in Sacramento . pic.twitter.com/kQod5zNrz5 – 9:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Game 2 vibes for Kings-Warriors at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/bBAxMbpWaB – 9:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#DubNation, you ready for this?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown reacts to fan tattooing his face on their leg on honor of Sacramento’s playoff run & what it means to him to see the passion from the fans in the community. That fan: @kapposyan pic.twitter.com/1lougwRkct – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Jordan Poole is available to play in tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/ur4n5VETwe – 9:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers lead 76-71 with 6:43 left after a 3 from Seth Curry. Royce O’Neale is 1-for-8 tonight including 1-for-6 from 3 despite some good looks. Nets likely need him or Dinwiddie to get it going or else this is going to be tough to win. – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight’s starting 5 in SacTown pic.twitter.com/5vNhG0Ecml – 9:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Of course, the head coach of the West-best, undefeated @SacRepublicFC Mark Briggs had to come check out some Sacramento Kings playoff action. pic.twitter.com/RIVQFMFIi5 – 9:36 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“He just has to go out there and let it fly offensively and stay confident.”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins will return to the starting lineup tonight.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers’ offense with this lineup on the floor should be “give the ball to anyone being guarded by Seth Curry” – 9:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown looks ahead to tonight’s Game 2 vs. Warriors, talks adjustments, overcoming struggles from Game 1, the satisfaction of that win and coaching a series against his close friend Steve Kerr.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andrew Wiggins is officially back in the starting lineup
Warriors starters for Game 2 vs. the Kings
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 9:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins is will return to the starting lineup tonight.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mike Brown reflects on coaching against Steve Kerr after working together for six seasons and reveals the coach he’d rather be facing 😅 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/OEFiv8Aslt – 9:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ starting lineup, joining Curry, Thompson, Green and Looney.
Jordan Poole is available to play. – 9:32 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry warms up in the “Treasure Island” Curry 10 Flow
vs
De’Aaron Fox laces up in the “Bang Bang” Curry 10 Flow
#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ctai07cU1I – 9:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Latest on Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole going into Game 2 of the Kings-Warriors series.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris and Seth Curry are both coming out to start the 4th. I don’t get it man.
Can understand Curry, but Harris has given you nothing today. Playing them together is not it. – 9:25 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Andrew Wiggins is back in the Warriors’ starting lineup tonight for Game 2, per @Shams Charania pic.twitter.com/ggkP1qoqoq – 9:22 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole is available to play tonight after being questionable with a sprained left ankle – 9:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Warriors are placing forward Andrew Wiggins back into the starting lineup tonight for Game 2 vs. Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jordan Poole is available for the Warriors tonight in Game 2 vs. Kings. – 9:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jordan Poole is available for tonight’s Kings-Warriors game. – 9:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Two timeouts in the first 100 seconds of the second half is already threatening us with Warriors-Kings will start on NBA TV territory. – 9:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steph Curry is ready for Game 2. I’m expecting the Warriors to bring intensity tonight. Kings are ready for it. pic.twitter.com/4HKiHmooeo – 9:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Prep now
Play soon
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
This week’s cocktail of the game is @astraltequila’s Pineapple Verde. 🍹
Astral’s crisp, bright-tasting tequila combined with fresh citrus makes one refreshing-tasting cocktail.
https://t.co/yx1nEESUNi pic.twitter.com/ASgCAvuy3X – 9:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for Game 2 against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/pAUJo04SXL – 8:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Kings went with white shirts for Game 1. Fans will have white towels to wave for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/Kiy4m0isIZ – 8:54 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Rick Celebrini just finished a long talk with Jordan Poole on the Warriors’ bench after his warmups. Poole remains questionable (left ankle)
He played all 82 regular-season games and is certainly pushing to play – 8:52 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Nightly questionable decisions on the way for tonight’s Prize Picks partnership. Mostly Kings vs. Warriors. I like Monk and Fox to continue to thrive and Steph and Klay to put up big numbers.
DEPOSIT MATCH: bit.ly/KINGSBEATPrize… pic.twitter.com/7FmfhoMl3T – 8:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “We’re hoping we don’t let Malik Monk get to 14 free throws tonight.” – 8:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steve Kerr had no decision on Jordan Poole’s status yet. Says he will warm up like normal and a decision will be made from there. – 8:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Seth Curry just caught the ball laying on the baseline and the Nets somehow got the ball back lmao – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No official word on Jordan Poole’s status yet tonight. Steve Kerr said he will warm up and test sprained ankle. Andrew Wiggins came through Game 1 well. Played 28 minutes. Kerr not revealing Wiggins’ role/minute total for Game 2. – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are going with Curry, Bridges, Harris, O’Neale, Johnson. Shooters galore.
They’re leaning into the three-ball tonight. – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
No decision on Jordan Poole yet, who is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Steve Kerr says he will warm up first. – 8:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he still isn’t sure about the availability of Jordan Poole due to the ankle. Says he’ll warmup and see how he feels. – 8:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole is still questionable. No decision yet whether he will play tonight. He’s going to go through pregame warmups first. – 8:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole remains questionable. Steve Kerr says he’ll warmup and see how his left ankle feels – 8:32 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole’s status for tonight is still up in the air. He’ll warm up and the Warriors will see how he feels, Steve Kerr said. – 8:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No word on Jordan Poole (ankle) yet. Steve Kerr says he’ll warm up and see how he feels. – 8:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr said Jordan Poole’s status is still unknown. He’ll warm up and see how he feels. – 8:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown is a big MMA fan. He says that the Kings have to go take the belt off the Champs and take their jabs while trying to throw their own haymakers.
Basically, the Kings are still going to be on the attack, even with the series lead. – 8:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Mike Brown on Andrew Wiggins: “He can turn the tide of a series if he gets loose.” – 8:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote on Stephen Curry’s workload, and why it could be the key to this series: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🎙 Mike Brown Pregame Press Conference
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes getting ready for Game 2 vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ejJvNxg3W9 – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry with a long two and then draws a charge at the other end. It’s 29 up with 9:43 left in the first half. – 8:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Chimezie Metu and Davion Mitchell warming up for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/FkHnkBHiJS – 8:05 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
De’Aaron Fox had his floater dialed in for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/H6Rb9swDXv – 8:05 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Don’t know if that was Harden or Melton’s fault on the last play, but the Sixers have to try a bit harder than that to get Seth Curry defending Harden. – 8:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?
The first 15 @golden1cu members to stop by the Louder Together Booth at Sec. 120 before tonight’s game will get an exclusive “Anthem Flag” experience! pic.twitter.com/fC0VVFg2qs – 8:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Both he and Seth Curry are pissed on a no-call on a missed layup. Embiid puts the Sixers up 21-17 with 3:35 left in the first quarter. Sixers are just 2-for-8 from 3, but Embiid has four points, eight boards and three assists. Doing it all. – 7:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green finished 4th in Defensive POY voting, behind winner Jaren Jackson Jr., 2nd place Brook Lopez and 3rd place Evan Mobley. Bam Adebayo was 5th
Draymond had 3 1st-place votes, 2 2nds and 8 3rds.
No other Warriors received a vote – 7:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
If Draymond Green is considered a forward on the All-Defense team as he has been in the past, O.G. Anunoby’s chances to make an All-Defense team this season aren’t looking good – 7:39 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Will the Nets do something different with Embiid? Can they race on offense?
Will the Warriors keep the same strategy on Fox? How can the Kings race even more?
@David Thorpe and @jshector discuss ahead of tonight’s game 2s
Full episode: https://t.co/9QGJS9wpcy pic.twitter.com/LvgD2FYDEm – 7:30 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Expect #Warriors in attack mode in Game 2; Game 1 Curry 2-2 FTs, Thompson zero FTs, Monk 14-14, Fox 8-12 @SacramentoKings @warriors this afternoon with @KittyONealSac #FeelTheRoar📷📷 #DubNation📷📷 #NBAPlayoffs📷📷 #SacramentoProud📷📷 @iHeartRadio @kfbk @iHeartRadio #NBA… pic.twitter.com/8E37y2ZZLQ – 7:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keon Ellis and Neemias Queta out early getting some work in before Game 2 between the Kings and Warriors. pic.twitter.com/IY82cdO8hX – 7:16 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G Anunoby finished tied for 7th in Defensive Player of the Year voting, behind Jaren Jackson Jr. (the winner), Brook Lopez, Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He received 1 2nd-place vote and 5 3rd-place votes. – 7:15 PM
Chimezie Metu @Chimezie_Metu
I got two tickets for the first KINGS fan to take a picture with a Nate Diaz shirt on under this. Gotta tag both of us pic.twitter.com/HxlAc3Ips5 – 7:14 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors embrace cowbells and raucous Kings crowd in Sacramento mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/war… via @ShaynaRubin – 6:38 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We Believe Warriors vs 2023 Kings from a Fans That Needed It standpoint
pic.twitter.com/59QIOYNygo – 6:09 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors are confident, loose heading into Game 2 mercurynews.com/2023/04/17/war… – 6:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Playoffs Playground, the free fan zone presented by @kpgreatersac, is now open!
Learn more and reserve your entry time today ➡️ https://t.co/7KRlnfd5a7 pic.twitter.com/UM8gMai15s – 6:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draft tiebreakers were decided by the league today. The Warriors will have the 19th pick in the June draft. It’s the only pick they currently own in either of the next two drafts. Top-four protected first rounder next season owed to Memphis. – 5:51 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
“He was one of the foundational figures that started all of this, this run. … I think Harrison really helped establish who this team would become,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about Kings forward Harrison Barnes.
Read more from @annkillion here: sfchronicle.com/sports/annkill… – 5:49 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
The NBA broke draft order ties today, results as follows:
-HOU won 2/3 tiebreak with SAS
-IND won 7/8 tiebreak with WAS
-CHI won 11/12 tiebreak with OKC.
-MIA won 3W tiebreak with GSW then LAC for 17/18/19 (LAC pick to HOU)
-PHX won over BKN for 21/22
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Warriors were bumping E-40 at shootaround 🔊
The Bay Area rapper and Golden State fan was ejected from Game 1 in Sacramento.
(via @DaltonJ_Johnson)
pic.twitter.com/1aHBibCuaj – 5:38 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Previewing Game 2 @SacramentoKings
@warriors this afternoon with @KittyONealSac
#FeelTheRoar📷 #DubNation📷 #NBAPlayoffs📷 #SacramentoProud📷
@iHeartRadio
@kfbk
@iHeartRadio #NBA pic.twitter.com/qtZB3bTWCA – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat beat Warriors, Clippers! (to get No. 18 pick in 2023 NBA draft). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Could have fallen to No. 19 or No. 20. – 5:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Every game is different, we know that. We have a lot of experience (in these situations). We know how one game can change a series, or one quarter can change everything.”
@Kevon Looney is ready for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/k5s4ekEiuO – 5:24 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, De’Aaron Fox got the best of Steph Curry in Game 1, but can he survive with this two-way style all series long?
“Who can sustain it for the longest to win four games?” Curry told @TheAthletic
A deeper look here…
theathletic.com/4416706/2023/0… – 5:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings are officially the 24th pick in June’s NBA Draft.
They’ll also hold Indiana’s pick at No. 37 or 38 of the second round, coming to Sacramento from the Domantas Sabonis trade, as well as the 54th pick of the second round. – 5:13 PM
The Sacramento Kings are officially the 24th pick in June’s NBA Draft.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets won the tie-breaker with the Spurs. They will be considered to have 2nd worst record and cannot fall past sixth in the draft. (Spurs can pick as low as seventh.) Heat won the tie-breaker with Warriors and Clippers. Rockets pick from Clippers will be 20th. – 5:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat WIN three-way tiebreaker and will draft No. 18, with Warriors getting No. 19 and Clippers No. 20. – 5:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Earlier this season, Anthony Lamb linked up with @yoStax to play NBA 2K23 while discussing his journey, and how 30 and 11 have changed the game.
@NBA2K 2K23 || 2K Challenge pic.twitter.com/wpDba4A5z6 – 5:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Earlier this season, Anthony Lamb linked up with @yoStax to play NBA 2K23 while discussing his journey, and how 30 and 11 have changed the game.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What makes Draymond Green such a good defender?
🏀 His former teammate, @Marreese Speights, explains what separates him from others #DubNation
Catch Game 2 tonight at 10 PM ET as the #Warriors look to even the series against the #Kings https://t.co/AYipQpf6r4 pic.twitter.com/IsUNW4ahxP – 5:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Warriors are bumping E-40 at practice two days after the rapper was ejected from Game 1 of Warriors-Kings.
(via @Kendra Andrews) pic.twitter.com/rFyv4UKmUp – 4:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“This was my reason for coming here, to change the culture with my homie,” Malik Monk said.
The people of Sacramento deserved everything that came with Saturday’s Game 1 victory, and the fans made sure to let their impact be known.
Read More ✏️📰: nba.com/kings/news/kin… – 4:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have never been in a 2-0 playoff hole. No team has been better than the Warriors following a playoff loss since that trio began their first postseason run nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jumping on KNBR 680 with Greg Papa and John Lund to talk Kings-Warriors at 1:15 p.m. – 4:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
running it back for game ✌️
@redhawkcasino | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/K2hsXqMGCG – 4:00 PM
