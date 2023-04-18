Ben Simmons has made 'really good improvement' during rehab?

And though the prospect of a second back surgery hasn’t been completely ruled out, The Post has learned it’s now considered unlikely, and he has made progress, not just in his health, but also in his headspace. “There will be an assessment around the start of May, and if he [feels] exponentially worse or no improvement, that could end up an option. But every sign has indicated that that won’t be the case,” a source familiar with the situation told The Post. “He’s made really good improvement. “The evaluation is a normal evaluation, though, nothing extreme, just kind of monitoring his progress and surgery is not in the realm of expectations for him.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Source: #Nets‘ Ben Simmons unlikely to have second back surgery after ‘really good improvement’ #nba nypost.com/2023/04/18/net… via @nypostsports – 7:53 PM
“The group around Ben has noticed a complete change in Ben’s focus and mentality [through] this rehab and how he has attacked it and engaged with everything,” the source told The Post, “and there is a lot of belief in him being able to return to his All-Star form.” -via New York Post / April 18, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will remain here to rehab, but that the rest of Brooklyn’s roster is healthy and ready to go for Saturday’s Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Vaughn is excited about his team’s week of preparation and believes the Nets are ready. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 14, 2023
The season-ending injury comes after Simmons sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign and underwent a microdiscectomy on a bulging disk in his back during the offseason. Spencer Dinwiddie appeared on FanDuel TV Wednesday and discussed the big man’s recovery process: “He hasn’t been practicing,” Dinwiddie said. “I know his rehab is up to him with what he’s doing right now. He’s got to do what’s best for his body.” -via Clutch Points / April 13, 2023