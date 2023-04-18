Cameron Payne remains out for Game 2

Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (back) is out for Game 2 tonight versus the Los Angeles Clippers.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says that there are certain movements that Cameron Payne can’t do.
He is out for Game 2 with a back injury. – 8:21 PM
Monty Williams says that there are certain movements that Cameron Payne can’t do.
He is out for Game 2 with a back injury. – 8:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (back) is out for Game 2 tonight versus the Los Angeles Clippers. – 7:47 PM
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (back) is out for Game 2 tonight versus the Los Angeles Clippers. – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne (low back soreness) QUESTIONABLE Game 2 Tuesday vs. #Clippers. #Suns – 7:54 PM
Cameron Payne (low back soreness) QUESTIONABLE Game 2 Tuesday vs. #Clippers. #Suns – 7:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns injury update: Cameron Payne out for Game 1 vs. Clippers with back soreness #Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:16 PM
Suns injury update: Cameron Payne out for Game 1 vs. Clippers with back soreness #Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talking about Cameron Payne being out and establishing rotations during the week off. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/OYkYYXt3Z6 – 6:21 PM
Monty Williams talking about Cameron Payne being out and establishing rotations during the week off. #Suns #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/OYkYYXt3Z6 – 6:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Recent #Suns #NBAPlayoffs clips (w/videos):
Suns confident in title chances with Kevin Durant leading the way bit.ly/40dZcK5
Cameron Payne (Back) questionable Game 1 bit.ly/3A0mngj
Suns too much offense, will push past #Clippers in 6 bit.ly/41s0ulA pic.twitter.com/FrLEJO2Rb8 – 3:16 PM
Recent #Suns #NBAPlayoffs clips (w/videos):
Suns confident in title chances with Kevin Durant leading the way bit.ly/40dZcK5
Cameron Payne (Back) questionable Game 1 bit.ly/3A0mngj
Suns too much offense, will push past #Clippers in 6 bit.ly/41s0ulA pic.twitter.com/FrLEJO2Rb8 – 3:16 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: “He’s just not ready.” Monty Williams on Cameron Payne (low back) missing Game 2. Said Payne is unable to make some moves without pain. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 18, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: The Suns are listing Cam Payne (low back soreness) as questionable for Game 2. He was listed as questionable before Game 1 and wound up missing that game -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 17, 2023