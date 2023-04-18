Live stream: Clippers 13, Suns 11

The Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) play against the Phoenix Suns (0-1) at Footprint Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 18, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers 13, Phoenix Suns 11 (Q1 06:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns went elbow for Durant. Clippers did not switch it that time but Leonard played more of a drop off Ayton. Durant went to feed Ayton but Zubac came all the way over from the weak-side corner off Craig to break that up. Clippers continue to execute through constant changes. – 10:15 PM
Suns went elbow for Durant. Clippers did not switch it that time but Leonard played more of a drop off Ayton. Durant went to feed Ayton but Zubac came all the way over from the weak-side corner off Craig to break that up. Clippers continue to execute through constant changes. – 10:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Russ is so hyped up. He got that block on KD but he’s gonna be going for everything. KD can bait and fool him, while still being aggressive – 10:14 PM
Russ is so hyped up. He got that block on KD but he’s gonna be going for everything. KD can bait and fool him, while still being aggressive – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig talked about making Kawhi work to get the ball.
Did so on that last defensive possession. Westbrook scored on drive on Booker.
#Suns down 13-11. 6:56 left in 1st quarter. – 10:14 PM
Craig talked about making Kawhi work to get the ball.
Did so on that last defensive possession. Westbrook scored on drive on Booker.
#Suns down 13-11. 6:56 left in 1st quarter. – 10:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Zubac, feel free to turn over the right shoulder at any time bro. They drastically overplaying the left – 10:13 PM
Zubac, feel free to turn over the right shoulder at any time bro. They drastically overplaying the left – 10:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns being a lot more aggressive in sending a 2nd guy at Kawhi Leonard to start. Just gotta stop losing Eric Gordon – 10:12 PM
Suns being a lot more aggressive in sending a 2nd guy at Kawhi Leonard to start. Just gotta stop losing Eric Gordon – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton in the paint, looking to pass, travel (up and down without a dribble). #Suns down 2. – 10:11 PM
Ayton in the paint, looking to pass, travel (up and down without a dribble). #Suns down 2. – 10:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
You could hear Russell Westbrook’s smack on both the ball and Kevin Durant’s hand 😂 – 10:10 PM
You could hear Russell Westbrook’s smack on both the ball and Kevin Durant’s hand 😂 – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook block on Durant from behind.
Gordon open 3.
Booker answer. #Suns down 1. – 10:09 PM
Westbrook block on Durant from behind.
Gordon open 3.
Booker answer. #Suns down 1. – 10:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Westbrook hits a catch-and-shoot 3, then blocks KD with a rear contest. – 10:09 PM
Westbrook hits a catch-and-shoot 3, then blocks KD with a rear contest. – 10:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook starts game on Kevin Durant… KD scores right away.
Batum is on CP3. – 10:08 PM
Russell Westbrook starts game on Kevin Durant… KD scores right away.
Batum is on CP3. – 10:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant offensive rebound, assist on Craig corner 3.
#Suns up 5-0. – 10:08 PM
Durant offensive rebound, assist on Craig corner 3.
#Suns up 5-0. – 10:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Immediate mid-post touch for Kevin Durant, immediate bucket. No 0-for-5 start tonight! – 10:07 PM
Immediate mid-post touch for Kevin Durant, immediate bucket. No 0-for-5 start tonight! – 10:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant takes 1st shot with Westbrook guarding him.
Durant makes 1st shot. #Suns up 2-0. – 10:07 PM
Durant takes 1st shot with Westbrook guarding him.
Durant makes 1st shot. #Suns up 2-0. – 10:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Didn’t take Kevin Durant long to get his first bucket this time! – 10:06 PM
Didn’t take Kevin Durant long to get his first bucket this time! – 10:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Loud crowd pregame and stone-faced intros from the Suns’ starting 5. We’ll see how it translates! – 10:05 PM
Loud crowd pregame and stone-faced intros from the Suns’ starting 5. We’ll see how it translates! – 10:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Scott Foster’s pregame introduction received louder boos than even Russell Westbrook. – 10:01 PM
Scott Foster’s pregame introduction received louder boos than even Russell Westbrook. – 10:01 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
You don’t want to be down 0-2 and chasing Kawhi Leonard says @David Thorpe
@jshector agrees and says the Suns are in a must win scenario tonight.
Full episode: https://t.co/DTwlD7EWd0 pic.twitter.com/N8D7JHs5Ne – 10:00 PM
You don’t want to be down 0-2 and chasing Kawhi Leonard says @David Thorpe
@jshector agrees and says the Suns are in a must win scenario tonight.
Full episode: https://t.co/DTwlD7EWd0 pic.twitter.com/N8D7JHs5Ne – 10:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Clippers-Suns!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @DannyLeroux, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 10:00 PM
We’re live for Clippers-Suns!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @DannyLeroux, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 10:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Clippers-Suns!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @NateDuncanNBA, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 10:00 PM
We’re live for Clippers-Suns!
It’s not second screen anymore! You can watch with me and @NateDuncanNBA, all in one window. Just sign in with your cable or streaming provider:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 10:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Last time Chris Paul won #NBAPlayoffs game with Scott Foster working as a referee.
Paul was with #Clippers. Game 1 1st round series vs. Grizzlies.
Won 112-91 April 20, 2013.
He’s lost his last 13 playoff games with Foster as a ref.
Foster crew chief Game 2 tonight.
#Suns pic.twitter.com/LAxU4TLRl1 – 9:54 PM
Last time Chris Paul won #NBAPlayoffs game with Scott Foster working as a referee.
Paul was with #Clippers. Game 1 1st round series vs. Grizzlies.
Won 112-91 April 20, 2013.
He’s lost his last 13 playoff games with Foster as a ref.
Foster crew chief Game 2 tonight.
#Suns pic.twitter.com/LAxU4TLRl1 – 9:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Phoenix crowd ERUPTED in boos when Scott Foster was announced as crew chief. Chris Paul has lost 13 consecutive playoff games refereed by Foster. – 9:54 PM
The Phoenix crowd ERUPTED in boos when Scott Foster was announced as crew chief. Chris Paul has lost 13 consecutive playoff games refereed by Foster. – 9:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/18
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:52 PM
STARTERS 4/18
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Gordon
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#ClipperNation enter court. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns pic.twitter.com/zwcAOBi2oI – 9:45 PM
#ClipperNation enter court. #NBAPlayoffs #Suns pic.twitter.com/zwcAOBi2oI – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Game 2 starting lineups:
#Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jHOQdGqDOw – 9:36 PM
Game 2 starting lineups:
#Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jHOQdGqDOw – 9:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig will remain in the Suns’ starting lineup for game 2 – 9:34 PM
Torrey Craig will remain in the Suns’ starting lineup for game 2 – 9:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers and Suns are running back their same lineups from Game 1 for Game 2, as well. That means Torrey Craig remains in there for the Suns. – 9:32 PM
The Clippers and Suns are running back their same lineups from Game 1 for Game 2, as well. That means Torrey Craig remains in there for the Suns. – 9:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams was asked how much of the defensive rebounding struggles from Game 1 fell on Deandre Ayton. He said DA took it to heart and is obviously a big part of it, but it’s on everybody: pic.twitter.com/6y3QTPrJMB – 9:30 PM
Monty Williams was asked how much of the defensive rebounding struggles from Game 1 fell on Deandre Ayton. He said DA took it to heart and is obviously a big part of it, but it’s on everybody: pic.twitter.com/6y3QTPrJMB – 9:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Team access to Club Gila River blocked after Russell Westbrook’s incident with Suns fan (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:26 PM
Team access to Club Gila River blocked after Russell Westbrook’s incident with Suns fan (w/videos) #Suns #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George is in the building
Wearing a Lil Wayne shirt
I wonder if Weezy is here tonight… – 9:15 PM
Paul George is in the building
Wearing a Lil Wayne shirt
I wonder if Weezy is here tonight… – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker getting ready for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/DcQ66RebCO – 9:03 PM
Devin Booker getting ready for Game 2 pic.twitter.com/DcQ66RebCO – 9:03 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Can the Lakers or Clippers win a title this year? The Clippers can take a big step tonight with a win and a 2-0 series lead coming back to Los Angeles. The latest from @MarkG_Medina for @SportingTrib. thesportingtribune.com/how-far-can-la… – 9:00 PM
Can the Lakers or Clippers win a title this year? The Clippers can take a big step tonight with a win and a 2-0 series lead coming back to Los Angeles. The latest from @MarkG_Medina for @SportingTrib. thesportingtribune.com/how-far-can-la… – 9:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Going live in about an hour for Clippers-Suns with @DannyLeroux!
Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 9:00 PM
Going live in about an hour for Clippers-Suns with @DannyLeroux!
Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?… – 9:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Arriving in style.
@PlayAtGila | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/P9RZa3tVqJ – 8:54 PM
Arriving in style.
@PlayAtGila | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/P9RZa3tVqJ – 8:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“The great ones always do.”
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on possibly seeing a more aggressive Kevin Durant in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/MQgOFOlWDP – 8:53 PM
“The great ones always do.”
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on possibly seeing a more aggressive Kevin Durant in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/MQgOFOlWDP – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Suns targeted Bones Hyland in multiple pick-and-rolls in Sunday’s third quarter. Knowing they would do that didn’t discourage Ty Lue from using Bones, he said, and he said Bones will have a role tonight again. – 8:39 PM
Suns targeted Bones Hyland in multiple pick-and-rolls in Sunday’s third quarter. Knowing they would do that didn’t discourage Ty Lue from using Bones, he said, and he said Bones will have a role tonight again. – 8:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers expect Kevin Durant to be more aggressive. Said as much yesterday and Ty Lue said it again, tonight:
“The great ones always come out ready to go” after a playoff loss, Lue said. – 8:37 PM
The Clippers expect Kevin Durant to be more aggressive. Said as much yesterday and Ty Lue said it again, tonight:
“The great ones always come out ready to go” after a playoff loss, Lue said. – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s just not ready.”
Monty Williams on Cameron Payne (low back) missing Game 2.
Said Payne is unable to make some moves without pain. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs – 8:22 PM
“He’s just not ready.”
Monty Williams on Cameron Payne (low back) missing Game 2.
Said Payne is unable to make some moves without pain. #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says that there are certain movements that Cameron Payne can’t do.
He is out for Game 2 with a back injury. – 8:21 PM
Monty Williams says that there are certain movements that Cameron Payne can’t do.
He is out for Game 2 with a back injury. – 8:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Phoenix’s Monty Williams felt the Suns’ pace was “a bit stalled” during Game 1’s first quarter. He reiterated what he said yesterday, that “I can do a better job of giving him the ball in live-ball situations.” – 8:21 PM
Phoenix’s Monty Williams felt the Suns’ pace was “a bit stalled” during Game 1’s first quarter. He reiterated what he said yesterday, that “I can do a better job of giving him the ball in live-ball situations.” – 8:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says that he thought Suns pace was “stalled” to begin Game 1, and that it got better as game went along, but that Suns have to get stops for it to matter – 8:21 PM
Monty Williams says that he thought Suns pace was “stalled” to begin Game 1, and that it got better as game went along, but that Suns have to get stops for it to matter – 8:21 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Monty Williams on getting Kevin Durant more opportunities: “I can do a better job of giving him the ball in live-ball situations.” – 8:20 PM
Monty Williams on getting Kevin Durant more opportunities: “I can do a better job of giving him the ball in live-ball situations.” – 8:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not sure whether this was here before G1, but in the locker room hallway in Footprint Center there is a “no team access” notice on the door to the club where a fan and Russell Westbrook exchanged words Sunday. Players and coaches have used the lounge as a shortcut to the court. pic.twitter.com/Ro2bn9Ll9Y – 8:17 PM
Not sure whether this was here before G1, but in the locker room hallway in Footprint Center there is a “no team access” notice on the door to the club where a fan and Russell Westbrook exchanged words Sunday. Players and coaches have used the lounge as a shortcut to the court. pic.twitter.com/Ro2bn9Ll9Y – 8:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns officially rule Cam Payne (low back soreness) out for Game 2 – 8:03 PM
Suns officially rule Cam Payne (low back soreness) out for Game 2 – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Response to Russell Westbrook/#Suns fan incident at halftime of Game 1. #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4yiko9Lk03 – 8:02 PM
Response to Russell Westbrook/#Suns fan incident at halftime of Game 1. #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4yiko9Lk03 – 8:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Russ told a Suns reporter “good luck” after he was talking about the Suns setting the tempo in Game 2 🍿
(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/LCV3IKTcFj – 7:55 PM
Russ told a Suns reporter “good luck” after he was talking about the Suns setting the tempo in Game 2 🍿
(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/LCV3IKTcFj – 7:55 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (back) is out for Game 2 tonight versus the Los Angeles Clippers. – 7:47 PM
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (back) is out for Game 2 tonight versus the Los Angeles Clippers. – 7:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Top clutch scorers last 10 seasons
2022-23: De’Aaron Fox
2021-22: Embiid
2020-21: Dame
2019-20: CP3
2018-19: Harden
2017-18: LeBron
2016-17: Westbrook
2015-16: Reggie Jackson (!!)
2014-15: Harden
2013-14: Durant – 7:27 PM
Top clutch scorers last 10 seasons
2022-23: De’Aaron Fox
2021-22: Embiid
2020-21: Dame
2019-20: CP3
2018-19: Harden
2017-18: LeBron
2016-17: Westbrook
2015-16: Reggie Jackson (!!)
2014-15: Harden
2013-14: Durant – 7:27 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Clippers-Suns at 10 PM ET with me and @NateDuncanNBA! Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Track our upcoming broadcast schedule:
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 7:01 PM
Watch Clippers-Suns at 10 PM ET with me and @NateDuncanNBA! Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary, all in one window on @WatchPlayback
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Track our upcoming broadcast schedule:
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 7:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kawhi’s been charging up for the postseason 💪🔋 pic.twitter.com/rRUcIIxfmo – 6:34 PM
Kawhi’s been charging up for the postseason 💪🔋 pic.twitter.com/rRUcIIxfmo – 6:34 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Clippers-Suns at 10 PM ET (and end of Knicks-Cavs if close) with me and @DannyLeroux! Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Our upcoming broadcast schedule:
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 6:06 PM
Watch Clippers-Suns at 10 PM ET (and end of Knicks-Cavs if close) with me and @DannyLeroux! Sign in with your cable or streaming provider to get the game and our commentary on @WatchPlayback:
playback.tv/nateduncannba?…
Our upcoming broadcast schedule:
docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… – 6:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns vs. Clippers: Prediction, TV channel, time, Game 2 live stream, watch NBA playoffs online, odds
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 5:26 PM
Suns vs. Clippers: Prediction, TV channel, time, Game 2 live stream, watch NBA playoffs online, odds
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 5:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Then finally — the Kawhi Leonard dunks. You see the progression. Probably a good place to end this thread. #TMC 🏁 pic.twitter.com/2cOFhR58Xw – 5:01 PM
Then finally — the Kawhi Leonard dunks. You see the progression. Probably a good place to end this thread. #TMC 🏁 pic.twitter.com/2cOFhR58Xw – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When discussing his torn ACL, Klay Thompson brought up Shaun Livingston, who overcame a torn ACL, PCL, MCL, lateral meniscus, and dislocated kneecap and tibiofemoral joint with the Clippers in 2007 to win 3 championships with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ofetoqvRhs – 5:01 PM
When discussing his torn ACL, Klay Thompson brought up Shaun Livingston, who overcame a torn ACL, PCL, MCL, lateral meniscus, and dislocated kneecap and tibiofemoral joint with the Clippers in 2007 to win 3 championships with the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ofetoqvRhs – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Davis Bertans, like Kawhi, would describe himself as “the quiet type.” Bertans tore his ACL twice before making his NBA debut with Leonard’s Spurs. Bertans had doubts that he would make it to the league when he first got hurt, but he would overcome the odds. pic.twitter.com/sM8kcQPeiS – 5:01 PM
Davis Bertans, like Kawhi, would describe himself as “the quiet type.” Bertans tore his ACL twice before making his NBA debut with Leonard’s Spurs. Bertans had doubts that he would make it to the league when he first got hurt, but he would overcome the odds. pic.twitter.com/sM8kcQPeiS – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Joe Ingles and Kawhi Leonard hadn’t talked about Kawhi’s injury by time they met in Milwaukee. But Ingles had to overcome the same injury months later while going from Utah to Portland to Milwaukee — and that didn’t include Ingles going home to Australia as well. pic.twitter.com/kFXlmpioNx – 5:01 PM
Joe Ingles and Kawhi Leonard hadn’t talked about Kawhi’s injury by time they met in Milwaukee. But Ingles had to overcome the same injury months later while going from Utah to Portland to Milwaukee — and that didn’t include Ingles going home to Australia as well. pic.twitter.com/kFXlmpioNx – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dejounte Murray tore his ACL the preseason after Kawhi Leonard left San Antonio. The two always stayed connected, and Dejounte was better after coming back from his injury. pic.twitter.com/clnfocIMSH – 5:01 PM
Dejounte Murray tore his ACL the preseason after Kawhi Leonard left San Antonio. The two always stayed connected, and Dejounte was better after coming back from his injury. pic.twitter.com/clnfocIMSH – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kira Lewis Jr. was a lottery pick in his second season when he tore his ACL. He made it back this year. And he drew inspiration from John Wall, who began this season with the LA Clippers after missing 2 of previous 3 seasons, one due to a torn Achilles’. pic.twitter.com/iFd4jsLrjD – 5:01 PM
Kira Lewis Jr. was a lottery pick in his second season when he tore his ACL. He made it back this year. And he drew inspiration from John Wall, who began this season with the LA Clippers after missing 2 of previous 3 seasons, one due to a torn Achilles’. pic.twitter.com/iFd4jsLrjD – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dario Saric tore his ACL in the 2021 NBA Finals, a month after Kawhi’s injury. Saric used 2022 @EuroBasket to make his return to play before this season. pic.twitter.com/QioWcOGKoV – 5:01 PM
Dario Saric tore his ACL in the 2021 NBA Finals, a month after Kawhi’s injury. Saric used 2022 @EuroBasket to make his return to play before this season. pic.twitter.com/QioWcOGKoV – 5:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Starting with Kawhi Leonard on what he learned the most about his recovery that he wasn’t aware of when he was headed for surgery and rehab, as well as who he tapped in with as he prepared to go through it all pic.twitter.com/pSOIXihm3K – 5:01 PM
Starting with Kawhi Leonard on what he learned the most about his recovery that he wasn’t aware of when he was headed for surgery and rehab, as well as who he tapped in with as he prepared to go through it all pic.twitter.com/pSOIXihm3K – 5:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Some stats for the last 13 playoff games that Chris Paul has played in with Scott Foster reffing … all losses for CP3’s teams …
Free throws
CP3’s team: 24.3 per game
Opponents: 26.8 per game
Fouls
CP3’s team: 22.2 per game
Opponents: 22.1 per game
Not exactly one-sided. – 4:29 PM
Some stats for the last 13 playoff games that Chris Paul has played in with Scott Foster reffing … all losses for CP3’s teams …
Free throws
CP3’s team: 24.3 per game
Opponents: 26.8 per game
Fouls
CP3’s team: 22.2 per game
Opponents: 22.1 per game
Not exactly one-sided. – 4:29 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Experience the NBA Playoffs like never before with @FDSportsbook, America’s #1 Sportsbook!
💰: https://t.co/bDyF1LJMhH pic.twitter.com/aRI2wVSr3g – 4:28 PM
Experience the NBA Playoffs like never before with @FDSportsbook, America’s #1 Sportsbook!
💰: https://t.co/bDyF1LJMhH pic.twitter.com/aRI2wVSr3g – 4:28 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
KD got one shot in the last six minutes. That is not why he’s in Phoenix. He made the right plays. Him attacking is making the best play.
APPLE: apple.co/43G8QI9
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3mDA5mf pic.twitter.com/2ypDgDdYcU – 4:01 PM
KD got one shot in the last six minutes. That is not why he’s in Phoenix. He made the right plays. Him attacking is making the best play.
APPLE: apple.co/43G8QI9
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3mDA5mf pic.twitter.com/2ypDgDdYcU – 4:01 PM