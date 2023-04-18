Clippers vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $192,905,421 per win while the Phoenix Suns have not won any games

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 18, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: TNT

Home TV: Bally Sports AZ

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: KEIB 1150 / S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!