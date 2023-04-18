Darius Garland helps Cavaliers even series at 1-1

Clutch Points: Darius Garland and the Cavs DOMINATE the Knicks in Game 2 to even up the series 👀 Garland: 32 points 7 assists 8-of-17 FG 6-of-10 3PM 10-of-11 FT pic.twitter.com/sR15isOjL0
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Darius Garland had 32 points, 7 assists & Caris LeVert had 24 in Cavs’ Game 2 blowout win over NYK. Donovan Mitchell had 13 assists & 2 steals, took just 11 shots. CLE outrebounded NYK on offensive glass, 13-11. NYK shot 37% from the floor & had 18 TOs. Cavs had 32 points of TOs – 10:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs dominate the Knicks 107-90 to even the series after two games. Darius Garland was outstanding, finishing with 32 points on 17 shots. Caris LeVert made everything hard for Jalen Brunson and had 24 off the bench. Game 3 is set for Friday night at Madison Square Garden. – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland tonight:
32 PTS
7 AST
6 3P
Joins Spida and LeBron as the only Cavs to reach those numbers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/2MnWsvMbb4 – 9:50 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 3rd Q: Cavs 82, Knicks 60. Cavs running roughshod over NY. Darius Garland has game-high 32 points, Caris LeVert 17, Donovan Mitchell 15 points, 10 assists – 9:24 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeVert’s face after Garland’s sixth three-pointer 😅 pic.twitter.com/6xcOiS4CvB – 9:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Have a night Darius Garland. He has 32 points tonight after that 3, and timeout called. #Cavs lead 79-58 with 1:42 left in the third quarter. – 9:20 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Damn, Garland almost faked Quickley into Lake Erie. Just barely avoided a decleater. – 9:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I was never really worried about Garland playing “playoff basketball” but now I’m super not worried. – 9:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland with his sixth 3-pointer of the game. He’s up to 32 points. Unreal performance by him. #Cavs lead back up to 21 at 79-58 with 1:42 left in the third. – 9:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Man, Darius Garland vs. Immanuel Quickey just isn’t fair right now. – 9:17 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs mauled Knicks in 1H – up 59-39; Knicks lowest pt total in 1H this year; CLE outscores NYK, 34-17, in 2Q; Garland dominating – 26pts, 6-10FG, 4-6 3ptFG, 10-11FT, 3asst; LeVert, 11pts, 4-9FG, 3-6 3ptFG; Mitchell, game-hi 8asst; Mobley, 6pts, 6reb; Allen, 5pts, 5reb. pic.twitter.com/YGuVHXEYFl – 8:48 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
i stood up on that darius garland dunk attempt lol
cant remember a time he straight up challenged someone at the rim like that — im seeing only five dunks in his career
annnnnnnd here they are pic.twitter.com/tb91nq8oHi – 8:43 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a fun first half. #Cavs have a 59-39 lead the Knicks at halftime. Cavs playing really solid and physical defense, forcing turnovers and grabbing defensive rebounds (they have 15).
Darius Garland is leading the way for Cavs, as he has 26 pts. He’s been solid defensively, too – 8:42 PM
Kory Woods @KoryEWoods
Looking on Twitter to see if there are any comments about Donovan Mitchell’s unselfishness, as he has eight assists in the first half. He’s feeding Darius Garland who has the hot hand.
And most tweets I see are people mad about their parlays being messed up. Wild and sad. – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland at half:
26 PTS
3 AST
6-10 FG
4-6 3P
10-11 FT
More FTs than all the Knicks combined. pic.twitter.com/KWPL9T8R76 – 8:40 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Darius “Coulda Been A Knick” Garland playing ferociously. And Caris LeVert, after atrocious Game 1, looks a little more like Bubble LeVert. Cavs 59-39 at halftime. It’s been bloody. – 8:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Cavs 59, Knicks 39. Darius Garland has game-high 26 points. Donovan Mitchell 8 assists, Caris LeVert 11 points – 8:40 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
What a half by the #Cavs. They lead the Knicks 59-39 at halftime. Darius Garland just played one of the best halves of his life with 26 points on 10 shots. Caris LeVert has been great off the bench and the Danny Green minutes have gone pretty well. This place is rocking. – 8:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Darius Garland, now that’s bounce back ability. Disappointing game 1, has come out and is completely dominating game 2. Elite mentality – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland just tried to put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster and I never thought I would ever type these words out. – 8:32 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Another 3 by Darius Garland. Cavs open up 38-26 lead with 6 minutes left in first half. Garland playing with high energy – 8:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland, man, what a response of a half by him. He’s up to 19 already. Four of five from deep. Been awesome on both floor. Best player on the floor so far tonight. #Cavs up 38-26 with 6:02 left before half. – 8:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Garland has 19 points — and just took Barrett apart. Got to think Grimes needs to get in the game. – 8:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson both looked to be shaken up on the same possession. It ends in a Darius Garland 3-pointer. #Cavs up 9. – 8:21 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland deserves a ton of credit for his performance on the defensive end tonight. Being really physical and has stymied multiple Knicks on drives. – 8:17 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
You really can’t beat the intensity of playoff basketball. Look at Garland switching onto Quickley and defending the end of quarter play pic.twitter.com/2G3dH3vExH – 8:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert beats the first quarter buzzer with his second 3-pointer of the night and the #Cavs lead the Knicks 25-22 after the first quarter. Darius Garland has 11 points on 2 of 3 shooting to lead the Cavs. Brunson has eight points on 3 of 9 shooting for the Knicks. – 8:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Cavs 25, Knicks 22. Caris LeVert drains a 3 with 1.3 seconds left. Darius Garland leads the way with 11 points, 2 assists. – 8:06 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Refs say common foul on Obi Toppin, who popped Darius Garland with an elbow. Didn’t look like a flagrant-1. – 8:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: #Cavs Darius Garland got hit in the face. They are reviewing it. – 8:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Good things happen when Darius Garland shoots open 3s. Imagine that. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight in Game 2 against the Knicks. – 6:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Per NBA tracking, RJ Barrett defended Darius Garland for 7 minutes in Game 1. In that span, Garland scored 2 points & had 2 turnovers. Barrett: “Tried to make it as tough for him as much as I can. Felt like I had a good game defensively overall.” More: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 3:24 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
We got some adjustments coming for the 3 games today.
Talking Kawhi going off (someone tell Ayton that Board Man Gets Paid), KD’s dips in usage, Brunson’s huge role, Mitchell’s shot making, Garland off ball, the Boston defense, and more in NBA Matchups:
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 12:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro was repeatedly left all alone in the corner by the Knicks & missed all of those open shots. But even with that treatment — an exaggerated strategy that clogged the paint for Garland and Mitchell — Cavs can’t afford to go away from him
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/04/w… – 9:45 AM
