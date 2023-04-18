What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
De’Aaron Fox scored 1️⃣9️⃣4️⃣ points in clutch time this season 🔥
Here’s the voter breakdown for the Clutch Player of the Year finalists ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W7uvEgLqqw – 8:13 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Instant reaction to De’Aaron Fox winning the first-ever NBA clutch player of the year award:
youtube.com/watch?v=xd6_Ph… pic.twitter.com/0y8lG7HsrS – 7:45 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
De’Aaron Fox is the 2022-23 Kar NBA Clutch Player of the Year. He goes down on the long list of luminaries to win the award. I’m sure he’s dreamt of winning it since he started playing basketball. A magical year for the Kings gets better with some hardware. – 7:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings All-Star De’Aaron Fox is the first player to win the Jerry West NBA Clutch Player of the Year award. – 7:20 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
De’Aaron Fox scored 35 more clutch time points than the next closest player in DeMar DeRozan.
That is the largest difference in the top-2 players in total clutch time points in a season since 2009-10 when LeBron James had 40 more clutch time points than Dirk Nowitzki. – 7:18 PM
De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
Credit to the staff, my teammates, and Luke Loucks @lukeloucks pic.twitter.com/JSPNGWmHv2 – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler finishes second to Kings’ De’Aaron Fox for NBA’s first Clutch Player of the Year award. – 7:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings’ De’Aaron Fox wins Clutch Player of the Year award
cbssports.com/nba/news/kings… – 7:13 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
STAMP THAT 🏆
De’Aaron Fox is the 2022-23 Clutch Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/ZONGOMWBEf – 7:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox named the Clutch Player of the Year over Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan. – 7:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has won the NBA’s first ever Clutch Player of the Year award. – 7:02 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Career jump-shot making trends for De’Aaron Fox. pic.twitter.com/PvCmpDs3jr – 2:15 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox talks about his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors, Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis leading to his ejection and the boost Davion Mitchell gave Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/nPp2BzJJrM – 1:21 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis each refer to the other as the Kings best player. Fox just did in the postgame presser. – 1:08 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“We knew we needed to better at home and in these first two games, we protected home court.” -De’Aaron Fox – 1:05 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“That shouldn’t happen, but at the end of the day, we’re protecting our teammate.” -De’Aaron Fox on the Draymond Green situation – 1:03 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is speaking to the media now. You can see that he is still pumped up after the win. Got a little bounce to him at the podium. – 1:01 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What an incredible team defensive possession by the Kings leading to the De’Aaron Fox bucket pic.twitter.com/8DXctHfMkV – 12:21 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings take an 83-75 lead to the fourth quarter. Sabonis is up to 20 points, 8 rebounds. Huerter and Monk have 15 points each and De’Aaron Fox has 13 points, 6 assists. – 12:05 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
De’Aaron Fox’s impression of Jordan Poole 🤣
(via @MattGeorgeSAC)
pic.twitter.com/8AV6xEvwiy – 11:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox had a quiet first half, but it looked like the Kings were trying to save him a bit. Davion Mitchell did a nice job on Steph Curry and bought Fox some rest. – 11:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox vs Andrew Wiggins: Round 1 pic.twitter.com/Afje48hgRk – 10:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox calls Jordan Poole out for flopping. pic.twitter.com/I6r58UN8fR – 10:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Watch De’Aaron Fox sneak up on Klay Thompson, and Harrison Barnes gets a bit of revenge on his former team with the slam. pic.twitter.com/E0YlEdeNmW – 10:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings defense leading to offense, Harrison Barnes with the outlet to De’Aaron Fox for the dunk here in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/cn35y7uat6 – 10:16 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
De’Aaron Fox had his floater dialed in for Game 1. pic.twitter.com/H6Rb9swDXv – 8:05 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler finished second in the clutch award voting behind De’Aaron Fox. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / April 18, 2023
Justin Kubatko: De’Aaron Fox last night: ✅ 24 PTS ✅ 9 AST ✅ 4 STL Fox scored 62 points in Games 1 & 2, the most in @Sacramento Kings history by a player in the first two playoff games of their career. The previous mark of 57 points was held by Oscar Robertson. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / April 18, 2023
Clutch Points: De’Aaron Fox and the Kings defeat the Warriors in Game 2 and take a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors 🟣🔦 Fox: 24 points 5 rebounds 8 assists 4 steals 10-of-23 FG pic.twitter.com/EjIHJtSHJo -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 18, 2023