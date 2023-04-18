Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it.”
On Draymond Green’s point of view with what transpired between him and Domantas Sabonis, leading to Draymond’s ejection in the Warriors’ Game 2 loss to the Kings nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:10 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Domantas Sabonis on the Draymond Green foul: “There’s no room for that.” pic.twitter.com/6OYWFSwuHH – 2:53 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Domantas Sabonis: “I fell and I was trying to protect myself and then obviously the incident happened. I feel like there’s no room for that in our game today.”
When I asked him if he grabbed Green’s ankle like Draymond said he did, he repeated that sentiment. – 2:48 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis initial x-rays were negative according to league source. He will have further testing tomorrow – 2:44 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms X-rays on Kings center Domantas Sabonis were negative, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. He will undergo further testing tomorrow but it appears he has avoided serious injury following tonight’s incident involving Draymond Green. – 2:39 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry shared his view on the Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis situation. pic.twitter.com/mlQQRy6Eg7 – 1:55 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on the Draymond Green situation with Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/HBz2g6u9lr – 1:45 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond spoke on his interaction with Sabonis during Monday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/PJTh4sXfJj – 1:44 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay stops just short of calling Domantas’ ankle grab on Draymond a dirty play. pic.twitter.com/qdKcYhUBDW – 1:41 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors’ Draymond Green ejected after stomping Sabonis
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-dr… – 1:32 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis got stomped on by Draymond Green 😬
pic.twitter.com/yOVn6Nl0u9 – 1:30 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown did not have an update on Domantas Sabonis, other than to say he is being checked out now. Brown also didn’t see Draymond Green yelling at the crowd after the incident. – 1:27 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Draymond Green on ejection for stepping on Domantas Sabonis: “My leg got grabbed. 2nd time in 2 nights & the referee just watched it. I’ve got to land my foot somewhere & I’m not the most flexible person so it’s not stretching that far. … The explanation was I stomped too hard.” pic.twitter.com/4zmoZdWuZE – 1:24 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox talks about his Kings taking a 2-0 series lead over the Warriors, Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis leading to his ejection and the boost Davion Mitchell gave Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/nPp2BzJJrM – 1:21 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Draymond’s full response to the incident with Domantas. Says it’s the second game in a row that his ankle has been grabbed while trying to run up the court: pic.twitter.com/yalP8O24Yx – 1:19 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green said referees just watched as Kings’ Malik Monk grabbed his leg during Game 1 and Domantas Sabonis did the same in Game 2: “I guess ankle-grabbing is okay.” pic.twitter.com/m7dC0y4itW – 1:17 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
“Domas is a monster. He played through injuries the whole season.” -Mitchell on Sabonis – 1:16 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that Domantas Sabonis is undergoing x-rays on his ribs and lungs tonight after being stomped on by Draymond Green. Green was ejected for a Flagrant 2. – 1:13 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis each refer to the other as the Kings best player. Fox just did in the postgame presser. – 1:08 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On his Flagrant 2, Draymond said Sabonis grabbed his leg and he “needed to land my foot somewhere and I’m not the most flexible person. So that’s not stretching too far.” – 1:08 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis is undergoing X-rays on his ribs/lungs, sources tell ESPN. Sabonis is getting evaluated after Draymond Green stepped on him in Game 2. – 1:06 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox on Draymond Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis with the plain truth: “That shouldn’t happen” – 1:05 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Kings 2-0
• Draymond
• Sabonis
Immediate reaction, fan calls, and everything in-between:
📺 https://t.co/wFboM9nEi9 pic.twitter.com/aBnNlmkQ5C – 12:59 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The best players of the night.
Domantas Sabonis at No. 4, Draymond at 23. pic.twitter.com/GyyROM70VQ – 12:58 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
honestly surprised anyone has a problem with Draymond getting ejected. whatever you think of whether Sabonis deserved to get his chest stomped on, the rule is very clear. – 12:49 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Not a great night for the “Sabonis can’t guard in space in the playoffs” crowd — of which I admit to being a part at times. – 12:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kings duo tonight:
Sabonis — Fox —
24 PTS 24 PTS
9 REB 9 AST
4 AST 4 STL
Back-to-back wins for the Beam Team. pic.twitter.com/9ltbB4ephM – 12:45 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i feel pretty good about having domas sabonis on my mvp ballot – 12:43 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
every time Sabonis gets picked up off the floor he has the same look on his face Leo had in The Revenant after the bear was done. – 12:42 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
It’s a BS move from Sabonis regardless. Looks like Steph is going up into his motion while Sabonis is sliding under Steph regardless of the charge circle. Sabonis is listed at 7’1” now so try to play some D my dude – 12:42 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Sabonis is definitely getting the Matthew Dellavedova treatment after this game.
Ice bath to the neck, nobody allowed to talk to you because you can’t speak after the game. – 12:40 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Foul on Sabonis after the review. Two free throws for Steph Curry
Five fouls on Sabonis now – 12:40 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Refs are going to look and see if Sabonis was in the restricted area – 12:38 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s an absolutely awful call in favor of Sabonis on Curry. Was still moving forward when the contact occurred. But he also got hosed on the previous one on Wiggins. – 12:38 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Is there a set of rules that says when you can or cannot tack on fouls when reviewing a certain play?
Sabonis was given a personal when they reviewed Green’s stomp. But other times, like if a coach challenges they cannot do that? – 12:35 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Would Kerr consider Wiggins on Sabonis and Looney on Barnes? Then Looney can kick out Payton after the switch – 12:35 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
For the record, I’d be saying the same thing if it was Sabonis who stomped Draymond. There’s no place for that in the game. Disgusting behavior. – 12:33 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The entire sequence between Domantas Sabonis and Draymond Green from my point of view of the stomp to the abdomen of Domas, leading up to Green’s ejection. As well as Green taunting Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/aMHqEmcVNK – 12:32 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Draymond was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 for stepping on Sabonis 😳
pic.twitter.com/KgBSkr7Osg – 12:32 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sabonis deserves the tech for grabbing Dray’s foot. But there’s zero reason to defend the stomp. It’s completely dirty and there’s no other way to put it. Full stop. – 12:31 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Great playcall by Mike Brown to get Fox coming off a double screen with Thompson in the action. He can’t get over the screen and Fox puts the Kings up 4. Looney in the drop coverage, we’ll see if Kerr changes that up. But that opens up the roll by Sabonis. – 12:30 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
You just can’t throw Draymond out for that. None of it happens if Sabonis doesn’t grab Green’s leg. Flagrant one, tech, whatever. But you can’t toss him from a game like this over a play like that. – 12:28 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green has been kicked out of the game with a flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis is issued a tech for grabbing Draymond’s foot.
Here’s the incident in slow motion and Draymond jawing at the Kings crowd. pic.twitter.com/yn6evRhZoo – 12:28 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
How is Sabonis back on the court? Woulda thought he had a collapsed lung based on his reaction #dubnation – 12:28 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That’s a great job by the officials. Great call on Sabonis and there was just no way Green could stay in this game after that – 12:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets technical for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:27 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jim Jackson was on the Sabonis hold the entire way. Doesn’t matter if it’s college or NBA, he’s a top 5 game analyst – 12:27 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis misses both freebies. 91-88 Kings with 7:03 remaining. Kings ball. – 12:26 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sabonis misses both free throws. He nearly airballed the second one – 12:26 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Draymond Green stomps on Domantas Sabonis and then acts like this with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in attendance. pic.twitter.com/To9igwXUBA – 12:26 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gee, I wonder why Sabonis felt the need to grab onto something after the abuse he’s taken all game. – 12:26 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I think they could’ve/probably should’ve given Sabonis more of a penalty than that. But I also think Green deserved a Flagrant 2 there. – 12:26 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond ejected with Flagrant 2. Sabonis gets Flagrant 1 for grabbing Green’s leg first.
That seems about right. – 12:25 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green assessed a Flagrant 2 for stomping on Domantas Sabonis. He’ll be ejected with 7:03 left in the fourth.
Sabonis also gets tech for grabbing Green’s leg. – 12:25 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis get tangled up. In the untangling, Draymond steps on Sabonis’ torso. Sabonis stays down for a few minutes, finally rises. Officials gather to review.
Ruling: Sabonis gets a technical foul. Draymond hit with flagrant-2 ejection – 12:25 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Draymond Green has been ejected after being tangled up with Domantas Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials issue technical to Domantas Sabonis for holding Draymond Green’s leg but a flagrant two slapped to Green who is ejected. – 12:25 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Sabonis gets a technical foul for grabbing Draymond’s foot. Draymond gets a flagrant 2 for stomping Sabonis. – 12:25 AM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Sabonis tries to pull Payton (?) down on the rebound to draw a foul and then grabs Draymond. Both cheat plays, but Dray raises him with the stomp. But that’s where it came from. pic.twitter.com/6op2fWMC0Q – 12:25 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Technical foul on Sabonis
Flagrant Foul 2 on Draymond Green. He has been ejected – 12:24 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up 🤷🏽♂️… – 12:24 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Foul on Sabonis for grabbing Draymond’s foot. AND, Draymond’s gotta go for that stomp. – 12:24 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
An animated Draymond Green riling up the Sacramento crowd while they review him stepping on Sabonis pic.twitter.com/cmc5yJ4b9Q – 12:24 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Draymond Green followed up an ugly moment where he stomped on Domantas Sabonis by reacting to the crowd chanting “Draymond Sucks” while going out to the court, riling up the crowd and screaming to the crowd back at the Warriors bench. – 12:23 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors’ Draymond Green egging on Kings fans after stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/ya0kXOVt37 – 12:23 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Lmao not Sabonis grabbing Draymond’s leg and then playing the victim when he got stepped on #dubnation – 12:23 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Draymond knew exactly what he was doing to Domas. That’s gross. And then welcoming more chants 🤦♂️ – 12:23 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Draymond Green should be ejected and suspended for that BS he just did to Sabonis.
That’s pathetic. – 12:22 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Golden 1 Center crowd erupts at replay of Draymond Green stepping on Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/BerEXGKadf – 12:22 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Yellow card to Sabonis for the tactical foul, red card to Draymond for violent conduct. – 12:22 AM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
this Draymond/Sabonis shit has to stop. That’s, what, three times in this series? – 12:21 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Wow! Draymond Green came down and kicked Domantas Sabonis on his chest while Sabonis was on the ground
Madness in Sacramento right now – 12:21 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Has to be a Flagrant 2. Ejection imminent. Warriors down 91-87 with 7:03 left. – 12:21 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Get his ass out of the game. That’s gotta be a suspension too. Ridiculous. – 12:21 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Tech on Draymond Green after he steps on Domantas Sabonis’s chest/stomach area after Sabonis fell to the ground. Sabonis still on the ground. – 12:21 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Green just stomped on Sabonis while he was down. A tech for sure. Not sure what else was called. – 12:20 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
The way Sabonis does that shoulder down, warriors can take a charge each time – 12:18 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I think Draymond intentionally hip checked Sabonis but he may have done it well enough to get reversed on the challenge. – 12:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Solid bounce back game from Domantas Sabonis (20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 8/10 FTs) in a game where his four co-starters are shooting 13/38 FGs (34.2%)
Both teams had 9 1st quarter turnovers
Warriors have 7:10 assist-TO ratio since, Sacramento 14:4 assist-TO ratio since – 12:08 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings up 83-75 headed to the 4th in Sacramento. Kings led by 14 at one point. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points & 8 boards for Sac. GSW led by Andrew Wiggins’ 20 points. – 12:07 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings take an 83-75 lead to the fourth quarter. Sabonis is up to 20 points, 8 rebounds. Huerter and Monk have 15 points each and De’Aaron Fox has 13 points, 6 assists. – 12:05 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good sub here by Brown to get Sabonis in to attack the zone in the middle. Sabonis carves out space down low on Poole for a foul. – 12:03 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with their largest lead now, up 77-64 after a second chance opportunity from Domantas Sabonis. Domas is up to 18 points now. – 11:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Kevin Looney pins Domantas Sabonis under the rim and prevents the use of his right arm.
/gets called for a foul
“Ref?! How dare you?!” – 11:45 PM
Kevin Looney pins Domantas Sabonis under the rim and prevents the use of his right arm.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That was a tough call on Looney for his 5th, as Sabonis swam under his arm. But Sabonis was the aggressor, and that usually is rewarded in those rebounding scrums. – 11:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors are going to need to get Looney higher up on these Fox/Sabonis pnrs. Fox going downhill at him isn’t going to work. – 11:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kings in Kobes for the #NBAplayoffs:
• Davion in the “Barcelona” Kobe 6
• Sabonis in the “Mambacita” Kobe 6
• Malik in a Kobe 6 PE
• Trey Lyles in a “Wizenard” Kobe 4 PE pic.twitter.com/7cwcZIDiyx – 11:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
One half in the books, and the Kings lead the Warriors 58-52. Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 15 points, and Damontas Sabonis leads the Kings with 12. – 11:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The first half ends with a Domantas Sabonis offensive rebound and two second chance free throws. Fitting. The Warriors have given up 26 offensive rebounds to the Kings in six quarters. Sacramento had the seventh lowest offensive rebound rate this season. – 11:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings take a 58-2 lead into the break after a very entertaining first half, one that started out ugly as can be. Kings outscore Golden State 41-29 in the 2nd period. Domas Sabonis 12 points and 5 boards for Sac. Stephen Curry 15 – 11:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings take a 58-52 lead into the half. Sabonis has 12 points, 5 rebounds. Malik Monk has 11 points and Davion Mitchell has been tremendous with 9 points and tough defense. – 11:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis looks to be in some significant discomfort after taking a shot to the jaw. He’s still taking inventory and grimacing minutes after going down below the Kings basket. – 11:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis took a shot to the face. He stayed down on this end of the court for a minute. – 11:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kings guards doing a nice job with early passes to Sabonis to beat Draymond’s rotation. – 11:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
looney’s foul trouble is danger time against a domas sabonis who’s looking confident for the first time in this series – 11:07 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I’d look to Sabonis in the post here vs JaMychal as the Kings. Type of guy he can bully. – 11:06 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
If Sabonis keeps hedging out on Steph pick-and-rolls — and he should — the relocation 3 is open if Steph gets far enough downhill. The moment of indecision where the two Kings decide how to handle Steph giving it up can be exploited. – 10:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis just battled through 4 Warriors for that and-1 – 10:26 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Mike Brown knows the Warriors so well. He’s having Sabonis sag back when Looney catches the ball in the middle, taking away the pass – 10:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings open the game with a steal and Domantas Sabonis bucket. Great start. – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for Game 2 against the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/pAUJo04SXL – 8:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings are officially the 24th pick in June’s NBA Draft.
They’ll also hold Indiana’s pick at No. 37 or 38 of the second round, coming to Sacramento from the Domantas Sabonis trade, as well as the 54th pick of the second round. – 5:13 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis digests Game 1’s win over the Warriors, talks Kings adjustments heading into Game 2 tonight, expectations from the Warriors and the boost Sacramento received from Alex Len. pic.twitter.com/g6ATtkNqkB – 2:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is expecting more adjustments in Game 2. The chess match has begun. pic.twitter.com/yZ7NM8nnXJ – 2:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney and the Warriors bottled up Domantas Sabonis and the Kings’ deadly dribble hand-off action in Game 1. That’s a pretty big storyline heading into Game 2.
Here’s a detailed look.
theathletic.com/4419361/2023/0… – 12:03 PM
Kevon Looney and the Warriors bottled up Domantas Sabonis and the Kings’ deadly dribble hand-off action in Game 1. That’s a pretty big storyline heading into Game 2.
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff Game 1 leaders:
PTS — Kawhi, Mitchell, Fox
REB — Sabonis
AST — Holiday
STL — Tucker
BLK — Davis
3P — Harden
FT — Monk pic.twitter.com/dN6YRUaHwa – 10:35 AM
